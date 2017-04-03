April 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #74

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Time to rebrand the “Obama’s ARAB SPRING” with the TRUTH:
[Reposted from 4/2/17 Egyptian White House Visit thread]
“Obama’s MUSLIM SLAUGHTER”
RECOMMENDATION: Solution to Counter Islamic Radicalism
[Reposted from 4/2/17 Presidential Politics thread]
Develop Mideast Conditions for Peaceful Muslims to create a “SUSTAINABLE SANCTUARY SECT” that inhibits religious conflict:
• One that COMMITS to Secular States and REJECTS Islamic States.
• One that COMMITS to Constitutional Law and REJECTS Sharia Law and persecution.
• One that COMMITS to Religious Toleration and REJECTS all forms of Islamic confrontation, intimidation and aggression.
• One that REJECTS association with any Muslims who are unwilling to make these COMMITMENTS.
The SURVIVAL of America and other free nations depends on (1) creating a SANCTUARY MUSLIM SECT and (2) restricting Muslim entry, visas and citizenship to those who have made and lived the above COMMITMENTS.
Muslims who cannot or will not make these COMMITMENTS are incompatible with the survival of non-Islamic Nations. Such Islamists have PUBLICLY launched a TROJAN-HORSE MUSLIM MIGRATION to invade and conquer Europe.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/02/gatestone-institute-423-new-mosques-500-closed-churches-london/
Watch for President Trump’s progress in this week’s State Visits:
• Egypt’s President Al-Sisi
• Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Mike Cernovich is claiming Susan Rice is the smoking gun who signed Obama’s order to “surveil the Incoming Administration.” Mike was a feature on last week’s 60 minutes piece about
fake news. In the past I found Cernovich to be truthful , but the Rice tweets are posted a very few places, so I’m not able to declare this truth yet.
Cernovich is all about his brand name. Nothing else.
He may be right or he may be not right. He doesn’t care, because you’re saying his name and people are going to his website.
Even if he’s right, she could just be the designated fall guy. She was on Benghazi. I wonder what is in her past that they have on her.
agree… she is a perfect fall guy.
Known liar.
Concur. He’s the Liberace of alt Right news.
😊 LOL Social media is a little like county fair carnies. Tweeters bark their wares like clickbait as you stroll (scroll) by. Some are better at selling their tales than others.
Cernovich has his niche.
That’s a funny line…congrats.
You have posted this whenever his name is mentioned. You seriously have an ax to grind.
Gateway Pundit picked it up. Houseley at FNC dog whistled about “drip drip drip”.
Many twitter sources referencing this circa article:
http://circa.com/politics/barack-obama-changed-how-nsa-intercepts-of-americans-like-donald-trump-could-be-shared
My money says it is Brennan
I’ll take that bet. My first choice is Lynch, he’s my second choice. If it’s Rice, she should have learned her lesson (Benghazi) that Zero is more than willing to use her as a human shield
My choice is the 33K emails of the Lunatic that C. Mills has in her vault. Where are you Comey?
I think Brennan is involved, but BIG compartmentalization, so that most in the chain don’t know the dirty IT stuff (Trump frame job) – only him and Obama, and MAYBE Rhodes. But I think Rhodes and Rice are central to all the main discreditation and media manipulation parts – which will serve to distract from the I.T. baddery.
Grand Deception: How Obama and Ben Rhodes Lied Us Into the Iran nuke deal
Comments Permalink Posted by David Gerstman Friday, May 6, 2016 at 8:30am
Created false narrative and manipulated press and “experts” to fool the public
http://legalinsurrection.com/2016/05/grand-deception-how-obama-and-ben-rhodes-lied-us-into-the-iran-nuke-deal/
I think this thing is really coming together.
Myself like real investigative journalism Cernovich is no Journalist he in the past has sensationalized claiming one thing and it was not the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This refrain sounds suspiciously like the anti-Infowars shills on 4chan from years ago. My thought back then is the same as now: so what? I know they say wild sh-t but a lot of it turns out to be true. Not gonna stop paying attention to them
I like Alex Jones so have no idea what you are driving at. Again I look for real journalism not something getting thrown out for click bait. Hard to sit there condemning the lying MSM for fake news but say its ok to throw out stories on twitter to see what will stick.
Cernovich is a new breed, or throwback to gonzo journalism. There is room for all types.
Okay then. List ten actual “journalists” so we can re-calibrate our expectations …
I suspect he has a good source on this.
We need to take a 60 second, TV timeout on this one…I have not been able to find any credible source to validate his reporting on Rice. As much as I want him to be right on this story, there is a chance it is fake reporting contrived to start a new narrative, For the of country, and the entire free world, I hope not…I am in the frame of mind where I will pay more to see more on this.
Like you, I have searched the web so far and came up with zippo. If true, the next few days should provide something. If not, it will just go down and another smoke from the fire tail.
Adam apparently has more coming. I can’t wait
Fox is deliberately dripping it out?
Carl Cameron apparently has been sitting on the Montgomery files for over a year, so …yeah. Dripping.
I believe for 3 years !
Carl Cameron doesn’t know what he is sitting on….he just sits.
These guys and gals on the Right are delightfully nutty. They are mocking the Antifa movement with twitter accounts of Antifa based in every wealthy town/enclave around the country.
Now there are tons of individual sites. Here’s a link to Aspen Antifa:
well, last time I tried, too many tweets came out. This time, it’s missing one. ….sigh…
Kek be with them.
#KekYourselfBeforeYouWreckYourself
Here’s an article from IJR:
http://ijr.com/2017/04/837508-parody-twitter-accounts-mocking-anti-trump-antifa-protesters-spring-theyre-hilarious/
Brilliantly hilarious, thank you sunnydaze!
Response from the “real” Boston Antifa rep. (I guess….getting hard to tell, but I think I’ve seen this guy before the “New Antifa Movement” started).
This is what is important and needs to be countered at the local and state level, the former staff and aides (all youngsters) who with numerous monetary and organising support are entering the political arena to carry out their Zero’s legacy.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/apr/02/barack-obama-staff-run-office-ronnie-cho-trump
I didn’t know that Susan Rice is married to ABC News producer, Ian Cameron. I guess we can ponder where ABC was getting it’s inside source material from.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They’re all married and/or related by marriage within the bubble. It’s a yuge family of swamp dwellers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful. It really is a “Ben Rhodes Echo Chamber”!
Another leftist Obama judge, another chance to stick a knife into the president’s ribs:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/obama-appointed-judge-rules-trump-incited-violence-told-security-remove-violent-leftists-rally/#disqus_thread
LikeLiked by 3 people
The clintons body count just increased again… http://readconservatives.news/2017/04/01/wikileaks-proves-beyond-shadow-doubt-clinton-killed-vince-foster/#
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sweet Treepers I re-post this here as a promise to a beautiful soul, a wounded Vet and his contribution to a Masterpiece of learning, started by the Grace of Bull Durham bequeathed unto us this weekend. Please open your hearts and minds to understanding, just as we did to the revelation of the gaslighting of politicians and media. A truth that was unveiled to us by Sundance: UniParty and GOPe splitter strategy etc. Keep this in mind when you consider how we have been gas lit about Russia:
Hat tip Maquis
Maquis says:
April 2, 2017 at 1:31 pm
Putin’s putting the Russian Orthodox Church front and center was a key move in saving Russia from the disintegration of Russian society after the fall of the USSR and Yeltsin’s failed leadership allowing Oligarchs to buy entire national industries, with help from greedy Western capitalists, for virtually pennies on the ruble. Putin stopped that, has reined them in, ended some of their monopolies et cetera…we totally failed Russia when the USSR fell.
We did not bring our founders’ wisdom and visions and accomplishments in democracy tempered by a republic, monetary, banking, and economic teaching and assistance in implementation thereof. No, we allowed Western Robber Barons to fund oligarchs while stripping away huge portions of wealth for themselves and leaving ordinary Russia starving.
Great way to permanently sour our relationship and make Capitalism literally so ugly in practice there in just a brief moment that it all but confirmed the propaganda against Capitalism’s failures and treachery and massive inequities, with average Russians extremely poor and in precarious circumstances whilst the oligarchs became fantastically wealthy, obscenely so.
Russia was in danger of losing her identity, as abused and propagandized as they were. Putin wanted to do what President Trump wants to do; save his country. He recognized the need for a Spiritual Restoration, favoring the traditional Church, with no apologies, defending desecrations thereof with prison, rightfully so in the cases I’ve read of.
He also needed to restore Russian pride. Nationalism has it’s place. It’s what we are cheering here and defending PDJT for promoting. So Russian accomplishment, the Sochi Olympics were a huge point of pride for them, despite Zero’s insulting refusal to be their guest during the spectacle because he wanted Russia to repeal a so-called anti-gay law. In reality? Their law was intended to prevent teaching or introducing children about homosexuality! We need the same here.
Neither Russian nor American children need to submit to Disney’s gay push on our children, in theaters and on TV. Anyway, Russian pride, restoring their knowledge of their history, and being his own self a very unapologetically macho Strong Man of Skill and erudition. He is loved at home, it’s not hard to see why, and why it’s needed.
Then Putin had to restore their military. Very much in work and quite quickly producing powerful and unique weapons systems and promptly fielding them, what the USSR could only dream of.
Lastly, as I understand his basic program, his course for restoring Russia and prevent her from falling into a dire state such as, oh, I don’t know, Ahab McCain succeeding in tearing Russia to bits? So restoring the integrity of their borders, getting some breathing room, regaining their warm water port in Crimea… And Ukraine?
There is, as briefly discussed here yesterday, some bad blood there over the Holodomor, an ugly event, that the NYT won a Pulitzer Prize for covering up, even with their man, Walter Duranty, there on the ground seeing the real truth but reporting lies. Ten million kulaks, farmers mostly, forced to produce record crops of grains, then not being allowed to keep any of it to feed their families, The State took it all. They starved, to death, for failing to embrace the Centrally Planned Collectives, giving up their homes and becoming tormented rats in a sadist’s experimental maze. This is the kind of Reconciliation that only God can manage, in His due time, and Sphere, so I say we leave it alone.
Anyway, the Ukraine “rebel” insurgency, Russia backed, is about one thing: obtaining a land route from Russia to Crimea. Our President could broker a peace accord there in a single day. Maps are produced, suitable roadways with a decent buffer zone, some details about civilians choosing for themselves what side of the new border they want to be on, and a permanent ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities and a peace accord is proffered in exchange, perhaps with other minor consessions; and the US sweetens the pot for both parties.
We agree not to put Ukraine in NATO, Ukraine agrees to end their flirtations with the EU and a complete European alliance. She is in Russia’s sphere of influence, always has been and ever will be. We need to begin getting out of Russia’s backyard. We can find ways to strive to pull Russia in less aggressive directions, in other ways and times.
We also need to recognize that Russia has huge Islam/ist (same-same) dangers on much of their frontier. They fought a brutal war with Chechnya, needful, remember the Tsarnevs? Boston Marathon? Same folks. Never change. We should hook up with Russia, and perhaps hopefullly maybe China, to eliminate Islamism everywhere.
I believe Bull said some of this yesterday, NATO is a dead useless relic that endangers our kids and our national budget. Expanding it ever more tightly around Russia is stupid, dangerous and pointless. The USSR is gone. Cold War over. Our only risks to each other are the Ahab McCains and the GeneticGrudgeFarkuses.
Oh, and the Globalists that are terrified we will join up and save the World, and Abort Globalism. That actually has a nice sound to it. Abort Globalism. T-Shirt worthy?
Anyway…The Lion and The Bear, and maybe, someday, The Dragon, could settle differences or set them aside, and we could have three “Super-Powers,” militarily yes, no longer the Unipolar World the Libs wanked about so much, because, sole super-power! Oh noes! We need “balance.” It’s not fair! Well, we could have it. And we could stabilize the World, and temper the worst instincts of each other.
I will always, also, encourage Treepers and all to remember the Anglo-Sphere. Our true brothers and sistters, cousins if you like. The creators of modern democratic republics, or democratic parliaments (so messy), enders of institutionalized slavery and destroyers of the global slave trade, creators and preservers of much of modern Civilization, and on and on. These relationships must never be allowed to end or fade. We still have work to ddo ourselves, I am certain of that.
Trop, encore…
Maquis
Hat tip Bull Durham
Bull Durham says:
April 1, 2017 at 9:23 pm
We have a hard time understanding Russia because of thinking the Soviet Union and Russia were and are the same.
Not so. The Russian Empire was taken over by atheists who persecuted Russians and did a great job of blaming them for everything the Reds did. The murders, the famine, the persecution of Jews, et al., were blamed on the Russians. The fact is the leadership of the USSR was not Russian. The Bolsheviks were mostly Jews. The Gulag was run by Jews.
Stalin was not Russian. The Russians were murdered by the millions during the epoch of the USSR. And then the WWII losses were 28 million, mostly Russians. The faith as been in Russia for a thousand years.
It was persecuted during the Soviet times. And only Putin brought it back as a pillar of the New Russia.
There’s a good article by Saker today on the Vineyard.
It’s called Searching for Russia. It’s a good capsule form tour of the keys to Russia and Putin.
Saker is a devout Orthodox, lives in Florida. Very erudite, multi-lingual Russian, born and raised in Europe, lives in US for a decade or two. Military analyst by profession.
(I know him well.)
http://thesaker.is/searching-for-russia/
Islam and Communism are becoming united in a tactical union. It is a match made in hell. As they both believe there is but one God and only differ in that God’s actual identity: “Allah” or “the State”. Their mortal enemy will always be free people who believe in Gods other than Allah or the State. Hence, Nationalism is heretical as such people love their country first.
People keep saying that Putin and/or Russia is Communist, but no actual Communist will do anything but diminish or destroy the existence of churches, and under his “rule”, Christians in the Russian Orthodox church are recovering substantially since the nearly 70 years of subjugation at the hands of the Soviet Communists.
This is mostly true, but I would de-emphasize the “Jew” stuff here because calling Trotsky or Marx a Jew makes no more sense than calling Hitler a Christian. We used the term Fellow Travelers for a good reason. Neither nationality, ethnicity or religion ( or sex or hair color ) is a defining characteristic of a true Communist. Their actual religion is Socialism ( for the masses, rarely for themselves ) and these other identifiers are but earthly time-wasting beliefs of the lowly proles.
The founders of modern socialism, Marx and Engels were German ( actually Prussian since they preceded Bismarck and the creation of “Germany” ). Lenin was Russian but was expelled by same and considered himself “Russian” the same way leftist liberals consider themselves “American” ( RINO? Russian in name only! ). Stalin came from Georgia. Trotsky from Ukraine. Martov from Turkey. Of these, Marx, Trotsky and Martov were nominally Jewish, Lenin fractionally Jewish, but none of this really matters except for those grinding their axes looking for a scapegoat for the death and destruction of a hundred million people under Communism.
No scapegoat is necessary. It is merely the dormant genetic human failing that allows our mutants to murder others to advance their Utopian agendas. The greatest mass murderer of them all ( Mao ) was Chinese, and not a Jew. The 2nd biggest murderer was Georgian ( Stalin ) and also not a Jew. The 3rd is Austrian ( Hitler ) who possibly had a Jewish ancestor but no-one knows for sure or if he was ever aware of it. The common thread running throughout all these animals and more ( Ho Chi Minh, Pol Pot, etc ) is their actual religion: Utopian Socialism delivered through the all powerful State, where the people are but sheeple to be organized by central decree. It is what we still see today in leftist politics and also in the “religion” of Islam. And it is what must be defeated.
It is no surprise of why they despise Putin, and it is because he meets none of this criteria. His alleged dictatorial murders or crony accumulation of wealth pales in comparison to that seen in Saudi and many other allies of ours at the moment. Why they despise him is pretty simple really, he is a step in the right direction to elevating Russia from being the victim of Communism that they were like most of eastern Europe back to a nationalist nation with its own proud identity. He doesn’t embrace the globalist dreams of Western elitist academics, doesn’t tolerate the in-your-face decadence of the west seen in Hollywood or the gay agenda, in that as a relative traditionalist he will never embrace what happened to St. Patrick’s Day parades in NYC or S.F. ( I mean come on, he is a million times more tolerant than Saudi or Iran or Uganda or … ).
Ironically, the seeds that Lenin and his lackeys planted here in the 1920’s in academia and later in Hollywood and our Government itself have germinated and led to a bumper crop of neo-Communists that despise their inspirational birthplace of the former Soviet Empire. And I believe that Putin among all others recognizes the danger they now pose to the world. That is why he is our greatest potential ally going forwards. And that is why the leftists here are so intent at poisoning any chance that Trump and Putin get along.
And they all lived happily ever after. Another fractured fairy tale.
Ok this is seriously funny, and dark, The Oiks have it.
My money is still on Brennan. Sundance pointed out the timeline doesn’t match up for Susan Rice to be the unmasker:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t we also know that surveillance began in earnest before Trump was the President-Elect or the Nominee? My bet is that a handful of big names were involved at various points in time… let’s assume it wasn’t Rice. She gonna deny it? Anyone gonna step forward & say “No that was me”? Even if Cernovich is incorrect this puts everyone who was involved or had knowledge thereof in an awkward position
What a busy week it will be.
1. State Visits: Egypt’s President Al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II
2. US-China Summit
Would have preferred US-Russia summit to come first than US-China. Need to cool down rising tension between Russia and achieve co-operation to defeat extreme Islamic terrorism. Unfortunately because of Mike Flynn resignation and FAKE NEWS MEDIA propaganda it has to be postponed.
By the way, will Trade Representative Lighthizer attend the US-China summit?
Bad idea if he is not available for any trade talks during the summit.
Cool:
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=71552
“Some studies have concluded that the bar association, a private trade group that often takes liberal positions, tends to favor the nominees of Democratic presidents.”
Ya think? Cripes!
Man, I wish I could get a grant to do one of those studies that everyone already knows the answer except politicians with our money to spend.
OK, fake news. But so is everything linked at Drudge lately…
LikeLiked by 4 people
RuskiBot, are you one of the bots that Rachel Maddow was talking about last week?
You know, the ones who caused all the problems and hatred between the Bernie and Hillary supporters during the Dem Primaries?
Больше нет Хиллари. Достаточно урана. Теперь нужны хорошие сделки и гостиницы.
Got it.
Cee You Next Tuesday, Susan…
Don’t know about y’all but my “Cold Anger” vis a vis Congress, et al, and the entrenched bureaucracy is rapidly threatening to boil over ! We, The People, elected – per constitutional process – a populist President charging him with the duty to reclaim our Rights ! But it increasingly seems self-anointed arbiters – the media, various bureaucratic cabals, multiple congress-critters, and a plethora of municipal officials – see fit to set that mandate aside for blatantly political purposes ! Purposes and aims they readily publicly admit ! But will we, The People, go meekly into their designated “good night ” ? Paraphrasing a true American Patriot, ( and former communist ) , MVB : “… when all constitutional means fail, I still get to vote …” !
Anyone have a list of NeverTrumpers from the Republican Freedom Caucus and other caucus?
That healthcare legislation debacle really made me realized is how selfish most Republicans are and that there is probably more enemies than friends for President Trump.
The Hammer Speaks
Interesting Susan Rice info dated 12/12/2012 shows she has reason for a grudge against Russia
The Post-Election Project: The Establishment Pillories Susan Rice
” “Rice’s pugilism provoked the Russians to weigh in this week in opposition to her nomination as secretary of state. The Russian business daily Kommersant quoted an anonymous Russian foreign ministry official as saying that Rice, who quarreled with Russia over Syria, is ‘too ambitious and aggressive,’ and her appointment would make it ‘more difficult for Moscow to work with Washington.'”
When others speak their minds, they’re “bold,” “blunt,” “refreshingly direct,” “effective.” We’ve seen those terms, along with harsh criticism, directed at…the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. More interesting is that Rice is so hated that she gets it coming and going — she’s not on board on some things, and too much on board on others (read Syria.)
https://www.opednews.com/articles/2/The-Post-Election-Project-by-Russ-Baker-121211-106.html
List of almost 100 Republicans who currently say they won’t back Trump as the nominee:
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.
Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Mass.
Brian Bartlett, former Mitt Romney aide and GOP communications strategist
Glenn Beck, radio host
Michael Berry, radio host
Max Boot, former foreign policy adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Brent Bozell, conservative activist
Bruce Carroll, creator GayPatriot.org
Jay Caruso, RedState
Mona Charen, senior fellow at Ethics and Public Policy Center
Linda Chavez, columnist
Dean Clancy, former FreedomWorks vice president
Eliot Cohen, former George W. Bush official
Former Sen. Norm Coleman, R-Minn.
Charles C. W. Cooke, writer for National Review
Doug Coon, Stay Right podcast
Rory Cooper, GOP strategist, managing director Purple Strategies
Jim Cunneen, former Calif. assemblyman
Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.
Steve Deace, radio host
Rep. Bob Dold, R-Ill.
Erick Erickson, writer
Mindy Finn, president, Empowered Women
David French, writer at National Review
Jon Gabriel, editor-in-chief, Ricochet.com
Michael Graham, radio host
Jonah Goldberg, writer
Alan Goldsmith, former staffer, House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Stephen Gutowski, writer Washington Free Beacon
Rep. Richard Hanna, R-N.Y.
Jamie Brown Hantman, former special assistant for legislative affairs for President George W. Bush
Stephen Hayes, senior writer at The Weekly Standard
Doug Heye, former RNC communications director
Quin Hillyer, contributing editor at National Review Online; senior editor at the American Spectator
Ben Howe, RedState writer
Former Rep. Bob Inglis, R-S.C.
Cheri Jacobus, GOP consultant and former Hill columnist
Robert Kagan, former Reagan official
Randy Kendrick, GOP mega-donor
Matt Kibbe, former FreedomWorks CEO
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
Philip Klein, managing editor at the Washington Examiner
Bill Kristol, The Weekly Standard editor
Mark Levin, radio host
Justin LoFranco, former Scott Walker aide
Kevin Madden, former Mitt Romney aide
Bethany Mandel, senior contributor at The Federalist
Tucker Martin, communications director to former Gov. Bob McDonnell’s, R-Va.
Former RNC Chairman Mel Martínez
Liz Mair, GOP strategist
Lachlan Markey, writer for the Free Beacon
David McIntosh, Club for Growth president
Dan McLaughlin, editor at RedState.com
Ken Mehlman, former RNC chairman
Tim Miller, Our Principles PAC
Joyce Mulliken, former Washington state senator
Ted Newton, political consultant & former Mitt Romney aide
James Nuzzo, former White House aide
Katie Packer, chairwoman of Our Principles PAC
Former Gov. George Pataki, R-N.Y.
Former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas
Katie Pavlich, Townhall editor and Hill columnist
Brittany Pounders, conservative writer
Rep. Reid Ribble, R- Wisc.
The Ricketts family, GOP mega-donors
Former Gov. Tom Ridge, R-Pa.
Rep. Scott Rigell, R-Va.
Mitt Romney, 2012 GOP presidential nominee
Paul Rosenzweig, former deputy assistant secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post conservative blogger
Patrick Ruffini, partner, Echelon Insights
Sarah Rumpf, former BreitBart contributor
Mark Salter, writer and former aide to John McCain
Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R- Neb.
Elliott Schwartz, Our Principles PAC
Gabriel Schoenfeld, senior fellow, Hudson Institute
Tara Setmayer, CNN analyst and former GOP staffer
Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief The Daily Wire
Evan Siegfried, GOP strategist and commentator
Ben Stein, actor and political commentator
Brendan Steinhauser, GOP consultant
Stuart Stevens, former Romney strategist
Paul Singer, GOP mega-donor
Erik Soderstrom, former field director for Carly Fiorina
Charlie Sykes, radio host
Brad Thor, writer
Michael R. Treiser, former Mitt Romney aide
Daniel P. Vajdich, former national security adviser to Ted Cruz
Connor Walsh, former digital director for former Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., founder Build Digital
Former Rep. J.C. Watts, R-Okla.
Peter Wehner, New York Times contributor
Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, R-N.J.
George Will, writer
Rick Wilson, Republican strategist
Nathan Wurtzel, Make America Awesome super-PAC
Bill Yarbrough, chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Ohio
Dave Yost, Ohio auditor of state
This is not a current list, right Donna? It’s from before the election?
Who cares. Trump has 60+ million voters, won the election and is running SUCCESSFUL circles around almost everyone. We are moving beyond #NeverTrumpers. Best way to defeat bozos is to ignore them and focus on promoting the winning Trump agenda!
Bravo!
Some weird stuff afoot
Some weird stuff afoot
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROFLMAO….say it, just say it…..!!!!!
I met Sam, WSB. He was friends with someone I knew, and would come over to watch football when he was in town. He was still on the way up, before he self destucted.
I’ll stop after this last one:
WDC Dot-to-Dot?
”
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – The 11-year-old girl who went missing from a east Charlotte home where a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday has been found safe in Washington, D.C.
Curtis Atkinson, Jr., … Police officials expect to charge him with the murder of Curtis Atkinson, Sr., and Ruby Atkinson. … led D.C. police on a chase before crashing.
”
http://wncn.com/2017/04/02/2-slain-in-charlotte-bringing-citys-homicide-total-to-25-this-year/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess Who Ben Carson Recruited To HUD?
http://patriottribune.com/46440/guess-ben-carson-recruited-hud/
Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne:
Defending Yourself Against Radical Islamic Terrorism In Texas:
Ben Carson was an amazing pick by Trump for his post. That guy is a ball of pure energy, meetings every day all over with community leaders and people who want to fix things.
So glad he’s doing what he’s doing. MUCH better than “retiring” from Public Life.
Thankyou, Dr. Carson!
to add: Can you imagine how uplifting it would be for Americans in general and this country if the “Press” actually reported on what Carson is doing every day, or even once a week?
Forget about it. Not gonna happen. The “Press” would rather have Americans be miserable.
Dr. Carson is picking his wars well. Smart.
Senator Grassely Sends Second Letter to Comey Regarding Why FBI would be involved in Paying Research Firm for Trump/Russia Dossier and Conflict of interest of FBI Second in Command McCabe (friend of Hillary) who’s wife’s failed campaign recieved from Hillary Freind Govenor Terry McCauliffe.
http://investmentwatchblog.com/shock-iowa-senator-chuck-grassley-sends-second-letter-to-fbi-director-comey-asking-why-fbi-was-involved-with-paying-research-firm-for-trumprussia-dossier/
http://conservatives4palin.com/2017/03/jan-brady-russia-russia-russia.html#prettyPhoto/0/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is anyone still following the confirmation process other than for Gorsuch? I don’t think President Trump’s cabinet is in place yet after all this time. Labor and Ag still not confirmed. Not to mention all the ones at the next level. Where is the outrage?
I think TrumpTracker on twitter is.
OK. I promise. Last one. I don't know what this duct tape thing is about, but it's pretty funny:
Is that Raymanchel MadCow?
The duct tape ones are the funniest. I saw a slew of them duct taped to stop signs, telephone poles, etc. Hilarious! I gotta say the younger generation has kicked satire into high gear to ridicule PC, SJW and Antifa thugs. All to support President Trump.
Chalk one up for using Alinsky tactics for the Good Guys.
This mock Antifa movement is going to be all over the Western World by next week. It’s growing really fast, Vancouver and Ottawa have sites already. Get ready for London, Germany, etc etc etc.
I remember these a$$es back in Seattle in the 90’s and so happy they’re finally getting some pushback.
Laughter is a potent weapon ! lol
It’s like this: “Oh…so you wanna obstruct traffic by ‘protesting’ in the street? Have fun ‘protesting’ while you’re duct taped to a stop sign.”
The press in this country is so disgraceful. Luckily they are dying. But their death throes are ugly.
You misspelled Enemedia
The rest is spot on !
Snip*. The Dominoes Are Beginning To Fall – Another ‘Swamp Monster’ Drained As Former State Department Employee Is Arrested
April 1, 2017
SwampDrain22.png
By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine
While the mainstream media is still busy lamenting over “Russia!” and breathlessly waiting for the next dreaded “Trump tweet,” what they haven’t spent much time on is a recent arrest and charging of a former State Department employee, Candace Marie Claiborne, who possessed Top Secret security clearance and provided diplomatic and economic information to Chinese foreign intelligence agents in exchange for gifts and bribes. She then proceeded to “obstruct” the investigation into said illegal actions, and was arrested and charged for that obstruction on March 28, 2017.
Via the Department of Justice official press release, dated March 29, 2017: http://allnewspipeline.com/The_Dominoes_Are_Falling.php
It’s nuts how Libs are so upset over Russia Fake “hacking”, but the REAL Fed Government interference in an American (or any election)… Meh
To this day, still STUNNED that people are perpetuating a myth that Trump can’t READ!!
Are they insane?
Can’t they see him reading the teleprompter?
Or him ad-lib when he flubs a word or loses his place?
Even if Trump were illiterate, wouldn’t the fact that he can memorize amazingly lengthy speeches and deliver them almost flawlessly be a sign of genius, anyway??
God these folks are so stupid, sometimes…
WTF?
Sorry.
It was in the store.
Someone saw the Constitution and said “Oh, I should mail this to Trump… but then again he probably can’t read.”
I’ve heard it over and over and over again.
Some MSM outlet had some BS segment apparently with some “PhD” explaining the signs that Trump “either has the vocabulary of a 3rd grader, or is illiterate”.
Very frustrated that anyone believes that tripe…
Kinda scary too, imo.
Envious of his accomplishments…. imo.
Plus putting someone down like that can make the one speaking feel better about themselves and their lives.
Let ’em keep thinking that.
(Or, for fun, say this: “Gee…it must really suck to know that an ‘illiterate man’ utterly crushed your queen in the election…wonder how THAT happened…”)
Heads up
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recusals, but refusals work too.
So what do we make of this?
I know Sundance doesn’t like him (“meetings upon meetings to plan more meetings–nothing gets done”), but I for one think this is a good sign. https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/848641200286552064
Damn it, forgot the embed code.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I wuvs Rand most of the time. I have been hoping they would team up and whoop arse!
I for one, am smiling from ear to ear. Very hopeful.
You did WHAT????? tsk-tsk go to your room now!!!!! 😛
I’m not sure if it has been posted, but the dishonesty of the MSM is simply staggering. Day after day the truth is coming out….
http://thepopulist.us/2017/04/how-and-why-the-media-gets-the-gen-flynn-russia-story-wrong/
There is no “news”, anymore.
Only “commentary”.
Case in point: See Jake “I’ll-be-the-one-to-throw-the-first-stone” Trapper vs. Wilburine
How Obama’s White House Weaponized Media Against Trump
by Tyler Durden. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-02/how-obamas-white-house-weaponized-media-against-trump
Long story short, the political wing turned to their spouses in the media wing and gave knowing nods.
So, I was thinking. If this business of the obama administration eavesdropping on/surveilling of/wiretapping of/electronic snooping on the Trump Campaign is true–and I fully believe it IS…
…then how PATHETIC is the obama-Clinton cabal? What I’m trying to say is this: here they are, illegally listening in on the Trump Campaign for MONTHS, likely hearing quite a bit about strategy, etc–not to mention the 4+ million FRAUDULENT VOTES they engineered in their favor–and they STILL lost? REALLY??
Little wonder then, that they’re still all wigging out on us. They RIGGED the hell out of this election, and they still lost!
This brings into even sharper focus the strength of our new President, and it makes his victory even more solid.
Hubris. The heroes of Greek tragedy are always exceptionally gifted mortals whose very excess provokes their fate. Antigone carries moral courage to the point of telling a tyrant he’s no match for the gods; she hangs herself to avoid his reach & prove her point.
I’ve been thinking …. maybe Candidate Trump had a suspicion about what was going on and guarded his communications. It was interesting how close he kept Rudy, and interesting that Rudy’s line of work is cybersecurity ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good times! And it’s only going to get better. #MAGA
Too OUR President Mr. Donald J Trump, Thank You kind sir for sacrificing so much to champion our cause! We forever humbly stand behind you, and pray for you family’s safety daily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii
The silence from the media on Susan Rice is deafening.
6:33 PM – 2 Apr 2017
And for a giggle, James Woods’ latest twitter post! The perfect video to sum up the Democrats chasing the muh Russians story.
https://mobile.twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/848624683851239424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fgregp-3534%2F2017%2F04%2F02%2Fkeep-chasing-that-ball-james-woods-shared-the-perfect-video-to-sum-up-the-dems-and-russia%2F
I rarely agree with anything Bill Maher has to say, but this is priceless!
