Sunday Talks: Senator Schumer and ‘Sleepy Eyes’ Chuck Toad Discuss Judge Gorsuch…

Democrat Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer appears with sleepy eyes Chuck Toad to discuss the confirmation of Supreme Court candidate Neil Gorsuch.

Senator Schumer ridiculously, and repeatedly, says his position is that President Trump should be meeting with Democrats to select the Republican SCOTUS nomination.

The bottom line is in the space between the words. Schumer has no hope of blocking Gorsuch. Everything else is political obfuscation and semantics:

.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell follows Schumer in the same discussion topic:

.

