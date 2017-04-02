Sunday Talks: Senator Schumer and ‘Sleepy Eyes’ Chuck Toad Discuss Judge Gorsuch…

Democrat Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer appears with sleepy eyes Chuck Toad to discuss the confirmation of Supreme Court candidate Neil Gorsuch.
Senator Schumer ridiculously, and repeatedly, says his position is that President Trump should be meeting with Democrats to select the Republican SCOTUS nomination.
The bottom line is in the space between the words. Schumer has no hope of blocking Gorsuch. Everything else is political obfuscation and semantics:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell follows Schumer in the same discussion topic:
Take a nap! The head clown knows nothing about anything. He approved the nuclear option and now must suffer the consequences.
What was that sniffling from the Head Clown? Cocaine snorter sniffles?
I wouldn’t mind hearing the left’s arguments if they were intellectually honest and believed them themselves. But even they don’t believe their contrivances, no matter how often or how loudly they repeat them.
I love to be able to block people on other sites. Life is too short for trolls. On Schumer, I would say “of course we will let you pick the next Supreme Court Justice, after all, you won the election”. He should take that act on the stage. The one out of town preferably.
Can we all say bye bye filibuster? It is done and we need a simple majority for EVERYTHING!
Check out the date on this tweet. 😂
I don’t know what you all think, but I’d say this tweet has definitely aged well. 😂😂
Like a fine wine…
Like a fine Trump wine…
Did the obstructionist dems work with the republicans when they wanted Merrick Garland? !
garland is a lightweight and the reps were following the Biden/Shumah rule
Idiot should get bifocal contacts.
Or even bifocal glasses. Looking over his glasses like that makes him look so condescending, not to mention mean and evil.
Lol – mainstream voted for a President of The United States this past November who ran on a platform he would nominate one of 20 people on a list he publicly released, upon which Gorsuch was one of those names.
That rascal Trump hid his intentions right there in plain sight were no one would think to look. (Putin told him to do that)
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Chuck Schumer for his NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA. Now NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA is a token of this man’s genius. He told me so himself and repeatedly that he could change perceptions by calling his plan for knocking down the pesky Constitution NIGHTTIME IN AMERICA. In other words, he could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, he has come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nations first world existence.
So a Democrat politician thinks that the Republican president should run his ideas past the Democrats first for their approval first? Hmmm.
The Democrats are getting more delusional by the day. If the nominee is confirmed will the Democrats blame Russia? (that dastardly Putin !!!)
If Clarabell had a brother !
Squirrel! At least they can use Gorsuch as a distraction from the leaking and tapping.
Ye he do Bozo with hair plugs this is Up-Chuck you giant turd !!!
Buckle up chuck.
This ride’s for you.
Uhm yeah, Mr. Shoomer… When I want to pick a loser, I will ask a loser such as yourself. The ends fit the means when you and your ilk did what you did then, now suffer the consequences…. Whine, stomp your feet about fairness and feelings, gnash your teeth until you wear them flat, then realize at the end of the day these displays will awaken even more people.
Well, blech. Ridiculous. Don’t know who was worst: Doufus Clown, Turtle Clown or Devil Clown. I’m grateful that these “Sunday Shows” are posted so we don’t have to watch them on Cult TV, but wish I could unsee this one, hehe.
The redeeming good news/antidote: this week will be epic in every way.
Wouldn’t watch Head Clown if you paid me
Nobody cares.
obamacares
The only “special interest” that needs to be considered is compliance with our Constitution. That is where Shumer falls short each and every time.
I am not only praying at night for my family, PDJT, his family and his administration but I am also praying for the Democrats to filibuster Neil Gorsuch. This will allow McConnell to use the nuclear option for Gorsuch. A new precedent will be used going forward. When Justice Kennedy retires this summer, our President will be able to nominate Judge Pryor from the 11th circuit. He was on the original list and made the final 3. Judge Pryor who is 49 is Antonin Scalia on steroids.
That also sets our President up for replacing Old Ruth Ginsberg prior to 2024. If you think she would last that long, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you. Our President will once again be able to put another Pryor type into the SC. We will have a 6-3 court and our country will have been saved for generations to come. A true miracle if Breyer where to have to retire or god forbid move on would give us a 7-2 court. Don’t let me wake up to that happening. It isn’t out of the realm on our imagination.
Ginsburg’s body will be around, but her brain will be in a jar. Kind of like Frankenstein meets Psycho (Norman Bates). Ginsburg even looks like Norman’s mother.
They are probably organ harvesting for her now looking for a match. Rockafeller got 7 hearts,she only needs one.
Plus we will be stronger in 2018 IMHO
I give Chuck Todd credit this week he actually asked Schumer over and over about the nuclear option and Schumer was saying well it shouldn’t be used on Supreme Court nominees and Chuck kept stating that the Dems opened the door to it.
I agree with President Trump, I really liked Tim Russert.
He CAN’T block him if we go nuclear if I’m correct.
Nuclear option.
How vulnerable are we to Maverick and Olympia Snoflake?
The dems are crazy if they force the GOP to use the nuclear option on Gorsuch. That will open the door to several very conservative picks to walk right in with 51 votes if the GOP can keep the senate.
After Trump tweets “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd” , every time I see Chuck Todd I will pay close attention to his eyes. Make sure he’s not sleepy. LOL
I can’t believe Chuck Todd was so animated, he does his French mime of a doormat for Dem interviews. Can’t believe he actually gave a little push back.
That being said…. a guy who looks and sounds like Jimmy Stewart and has the most mainstream judicial record ever for a Supreme Court candidate is not a mainstream enough for Schumer?!! Is it because he’s a white guy from Colorado that makes him so demonic? Gorsuch’s intellect surely can’t be the problem. His opinions are out there, heck he even wrote 2 books. He’s as mainstream as they get.
Trump is going to get this done without making a concession to Schumer or any other Dem. Unless McCain blocks this by saying he doesn’t want to change the Senate rules for a Trump and real conservative win.
I thought it was odd that Rubio came out this week and said he was hacked by the Russias. A total fabrication and shows he’s still working for Clinton/Bushes.
The funniest part of the interview with McConnell was when Todd asked whether McConnell is “concerned” that the President is “too consumed” with the “Russia” story. Huh? The President is busy being President, accomplishing things (as McConnell points out) that the MSM doesn’t cover. It is amazing how these people run barking after a tweet or panting after the location of a bill signing, but ignore substance. The hounds are chasing a rabbit while the fox cleans out the henhouse.
The press is in a frenzy of their own making.
They’re chasing and decrying the CARICATURE they’ve created of Trump, while completely unaware that the REAL Trump is hard at work–working harder than any of them can even fathom, much less duplicate.
Funny, isn’t it? The fools actually BELIEVE that the sharp, brilliant, and industrious President Trump is actually the silly, superficial dolt they’ve made him out to be.
Just as they BELIEVED their own cooked polls. Can’t make this stuff up.
It bears repeating: “The bottom line is in the space between the words. Schumer has no hope of blocking Gorsuch.”
And now in honor of the MSM and all democrats…just fer U.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=ac+dc+train+ypu+tube&view=detail&mid=4242C0CBE5261F20266D4242C0CBE5261F20266D&FORM=VIRE
Runaway Train
Shifty is ….
Been away from posting because these weekend I just learned I’m going to be a Grandpa and I’m beyond, well beyond. What a blessing 🙂 But boy, Did I miss a lot!
Just watched the McConnell interview and Todd is an ass, we all get that. But, Mitch kinda sort off stood his ground. He did mention that the important thing was the pursuit of the President’s agenda, and even called Todd out saying his arguments were absurd. Rimes with turd :).
On the investigation part he said, and I paraphrase, “I don’t have the data but I am confident the senate committee will get the job done in a bipartisan manner.
We shall see.
Auto correct again – not “these weekend” – “this weekend” and “rhymes” not “rimes”. Grrrr!
Congratulations grandpa-to-be! I hope you live close enough to your daughter so you’ll be able to attend one of the sonograms. There’s nothing like hearing your grandchild’s heartbeat for the first time. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks so much!!! I am beyond words. Long time friends have told me that their love for their grandchildren is an order of magnitude above your own kids. Sounds weird to me but I’m about to find out in November. But we are SO BLESSED! The kids are close but a bit over 100 miles away. My wife is already talking condo or rental near them!
And this weekend my wife bought Winnie-the-Pooh booties!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Your friends are right JAS. It’s a different kind of love….one that’s special because of the time of life you now enjoy. It will give your life so much more meaning knowing that you are going to become, in essence, immortal through this child.
Your wife and I think alike too. I talked my husband into leasing an apartment near our daughter’s job so we could handle his daycare for the first year. It wasn’t cheap, and the work was all time-consuming, however, looking back on it, it was the best year of our lives. We got to experience all the “firsts”….even his first steps.
And….when there’s nothing particularly good on TV, we’ll just grab the iPad and flip through the hundreds of pictures and videos we took during that first year.
BTW….Our grandson was born on 11/14. And don’t believe what they say about Scorpios! “Winnie-the-Pooh booties”…..too cure! 😀
Thank you for the insights!! I sure need them right now because it is all new all over again. Me thinks we will be going down exactly the same path as you guys did!
God Bless!
You won’t regret it. You never get tired of seeing that little face grinning up at you. 😀
There is so much you can do for the grandkids just by being around them. It is so remarkable to see them learn and develop. Our grandson just turned 20 months and he is now developing exponentially. He is such a happy and engaged little guy, and always will just stop and start having a good chuckle to himself.
I hate to see kids put in day care. My daughter cut her hours back so she could always attend to his needs. Her employer valued her so much that he was willing to completely respond to her needs. I don’t think you can put a price tag on having a parent around all the time. And she takes him everywhere and is constantly challenging him with new experiences. We live an hour away so we go to visit as much as possible. My wife will frequently go and stay several days so my daughter can get things done she ordinarily can’t attend to.
And don’t try to figure out what you want them to call you. They choose for themselves. He calls my wife “Memie” and me “Papa.” When they start calling you and being so excited to see you it just melts your heart. You’re in for some very rewarding times. Good luck!
‘Chuck Toad’ 😂😂
‘Schumer has no hope of blocking Gorsuch.’ Thank you, dear Lord!
My goodness Chuck Todd is an insufferable POS….
Indiana’s Donnelly says he will vote YES for Nominee Gorsuch!! We may not need the nuclear option after all!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/02/dem-donnelly-a-yes-on-gorsuch-scotus-nomination/
so we got all three red state democrats, right?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but we don’t need any “yes” votes. All we need are Dems willing to Vote to greenlight an up or down vote…. It doesn’t matter if every single Democrat votes against Gorsuch. As long as 8 of them vote to prevent filibuster, we’re all set.
I thought that Pres Trump while on the hustings, at every rally mentioned he was going to put a judge in like Judge Scalia. He made it a big issue. Apart from the people attending, millions saw him. 60+ million voted for him and his selection of a judge like Scalia. How many Dems in the Senate? 48? And they think they have legitimacy when only 12 of them were elected in the recent election when this issue was raised?
