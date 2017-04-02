April 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #73

Posted on April 2, 2017

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

196 Responses to April 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #73

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

  uc i says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Allegiance:

    Senators and Representatives,

    You have sworn an oath to protect and defend – from all enemies, foreign and domestic – The Constitution of the United States and our United States Citizens,
    NOT your blackmailers.

    Break your allegiance to your blackmailers.

    By taking the oath of office, you have also pledged to protect and defend God, NOT satan.

    Break your allegiance to evil.

    Think about your solemn vows,
    and DO THE RIGHT THING !!

    Face your fears,
    and DO THE RIGHT THING !!

    April 2, 2017, 12:24am

  nwtex says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    hmmmm

    Drudge: ‘Trump Has Saved The Media’ [VIDEO]
    1:14 PM

    “I’m getting a little bit nervous about the media situation. Do you know, the media was near death. The New York Times was hanging on the short hairs. Do you know Vanity Fair was going under. CNN barely had a fraction,” Drudge said during an appearance on Michael Savage’s radio show.

    “Trump has saved the media. Record, record ratings now because the opposition is consolidating. They’re following every bouncing ball. People actually believe that Trump is a Russian agent, this is the drugged ones.”

    Drudge also offered his take on Trump’s presidency so far. He suggested that Trump’s advisers are not allowing the former reality TV star to use his personality and charisma, his two greatest assets, in Drudge’s opinion…

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/01/drudge-trump-has-saved-the-media-video/

    karenkln says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:26 am

      I would agree on trumps personality seems to have ‘softened’. I wanted trump because I knew we needed a fighter and that’s who he was very publicly during the primaries. I know we’ve seen it here and there since but not like he was before he became the president. I was happy to see him call chuck todd sleepy eyes today lol. I am hoping Primary trump will come back and knock some heads!

    Wend says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:51 am

      Vanity Fair will never go under because they can just keep adding more and more “luxury” advertising. VF hurls chunks since Chris Hitchens died.

    3x1 says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:04 am

      The Clintons made Fox News and Rush and others a LOT of money hecause they consolidated our voices. The Interweb has made tv and radio less relevant, so the impact will be less. People like specialized tailored sites. Like here for instance, where truth is Job #1.

    Trumppin says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:08 am

      saved the media? i think we all know the truth they are going to be forever known as “Fake News” and “Very Fake News” thanks to PTrump

      and Drudge knows as well as we that PTrump is not a puppet that advisers are pushing around and controlling. Drudge has gone to the dark side for sure.

    Paul Killinger says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:59 am

      No offense to Drudge, but this was unavoidable.

      Fighting the MSM was key to P-Trump’s winning election strategy. Had Hillary won, she’d have made them wards of the State to keep them solvent.

      Either way, they’d still be here.

    PBR Street Gang says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:09 am

      He was on The Savage Nation on Mike’s 75th birthday show Friday. Matt took a couple of calls. He said a couple of interesting things about POTUS. I used to listen to Matt on Sunday nights, he had a radio show for a couple years about 13 years ago untill he just up and gave it to Bill Cunningham. Fascinating that he said POTUS literally saved the MSM. I guess the libtards can’t get enough of Our President Trump!

  wheatietoo says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Our Lion has given up a life of luxury…to work his butt off, day in, day out…for no salary.

    I stumbled upon this and had not seen it before.
    This gives us an idea of what he is giving up — for us.

  yucki says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:32 am

    A joke Treepers will find delicious:

    Trump visits Italy with his yacht and he invites the Pope and the media for a little cruising around the area. Strong wind comes and blows the Pope’s hat into the water. Before the Captain could turn around and let an emergency boat down to fish out the hat from the water, Trump jumps over the board, walks over on the water, picks up the hat and walks back to the ship.

    The Pope and all the other high ranking priests are kneeling down and praying as they seeing a miracle. The Mainstream Media representatives are scratching their heads, how to report this?

    Next day headlines in the New York Times and CNN and all the other MSM:

    TRUMP CAN’T SWIM!

    [Source: http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/04/sources-trump-converting-to-judaism/#comment-478746 ]

  sunnydaze says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I read a blip about this last week, but, with all the Trump news, had completely forgotten about it.

    The Dems tried last week to blame RUSSIA for the rift between Bernie and Hillary supporters during the Primaries.

    Apparently Rachel Maddow talked about this last week on her show.

    Here’s a critique from a former Sanders supporter/Dem. I only listened to the 1st 10 min. or so. I wonder if the DNC/MSM is still beating this Russia/Dem Primary meme or if they’ve let it drop? Don’t know.

    In AZ says:
      April 2, 2017 at 12:53 am

      Wow. The Commie Dhimmicrats have no shame……Unbelievable! !!!

      Typical Communist mode of operation.

    Harry Lime says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:42 am

      One Flew Over The Progressive’s Nest

    A2 says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:52 am

      If you can get over the gaslighting, it is the Democrats and their leaders (Obama Mr more flexibility, Hillary reset uranium deal, Bill big bucks for payouts Clinton and Podesta and others that are in bed with the Russians. Hence the disinfo and hair on fire accusations about Mr Trump (from the opposition party the Dem controlled media). Every policy the Obama admin has pursued from Ukraine to Syria was to help the Russians invade or consolidate their expressed goals of getting rid of NATO and weakening and dividing America. A weak and divided America under Pres. Trump gives them leverage for achieving their geopolitical strategy. They wanted Hillary a pliable and corrupt plutocrat something they understand. Think about it. Fill in the blanks and it is obvious.

  andi lee says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:36 am

  progpoker says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Who knew Sleepy Eyes has been the pet name for Chuck Todd since 2012??
    Our @POTUS is amazing!!

  bertdilbert says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I tweeted a response to a tweet, took a nap and now it is blowing up lol.

  Rip Tide says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Oh what will they do when they can’t blame Russia anymore? That’s all they’ve got? What a pathetic, pitiful bunch they are!
    So, we should start a pool treepers. Who will be the first Dimm of note to be put in jail? I’m gonna say Loretta Lynch. Curious to know what everyone thinks? This is getting more interesting every day.

    3x1 says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:45 am

      Russia has been our bogeyman for most everyone’s natural lives.

      What better way to control people than some nebulous foreign threat.

      Guess what. They’re not going to attack us. We’ve got enough nukes on subs that they’ll NEVER attack us. And even if they ever would, Washington would go first, boo hoo*

      Every time some retread (never go full retread) like McCain mentions “Russians”, someone needs to slap the smirk off his face.

      The Russia industry exists to keep Lockmart, their lobbyists and crooked bribed politicians fat like the greasy pigs they are. Phooey! Double Phooey!

      Worry about the moslems that are actuall killing people, you Beltway morans!

      *just let my little brain sturgeon escape first 😀

      dilonsfo says:
        April 2, 2017 at 3:02 am

        You are correct. Nikita Khrushchev said that communism “…will bury you from within…”
        and that is exactly what is happening. It is not Russia, it is the world communists and their affiliates that are destroying this country and the world. They have infiltrated the democrat party, the republican party and our federal, state and local governments.

    Fe says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:11 am

      Val Jarrett

  In AZ says:
    April 2, 2017 at 12:59 am

    I know the boycotting involves a lot of stores and corporations.

    I am doing it. If my kids can give up Amazon Prime,……. anyone can give up
    anything if they put their heart into it.

    We have to hurtvhurtv

    In AZ says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:04 am

      Sorry, I did not get to finish my comment. On my phone and a call came in.

      Regarding the boycotting of the Globalist Communist corporations…….

      The only way we can hurt them, short of a literal attack with weapons, is through our buying power. There are more of us than Commie Liberals.
      It will take determination, but we must do it.

    WSB says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:23 am

      I did that. Have not bought anything for months. Do not miss it. Smaller companies are offering two-day delivery. Fine.

  Christine says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:02 am

    This is insane. America needs a full clean out of Leftist Judges.

    On Friday a Louisville Federal Judge ruled that a lawsuit can proceed against President Trump, his campaign + 3 supporters, accusing POTUS of inciting violence against protesters during his campaign. POTUS’ lawyers argued when he said of the protestors “Get ’em out of here”, he was exercising free speech, and didn’t intend his supporters to use violence.

    The Judge rejected POTUS’ defence, saying the protestors’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of POTUS’ actions.

    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/trumps-get-em-out-of-here-was-potentially-incitement-judge-says/news-story/b7fe0a3d5c12aee54a1ee4ea0880791a

    Like

    Reply
    In AZ says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:06 am

      Time for a campaign against this Commie judge.

      These Commie judges rule according to their political beliefs and not by the laws.

      I will share this. Thanks.

      Christine says:
        April 2, 2017 at 1:27 am

        Pleasure, In AZ. I understand the Judge is an Obama appointee. Surprise, surprise.

        Us Aussie President Trump supporters are having a pretty active discussion against Hillary-lovers in the comments section. (Not sure whether non-subscribers can see the comments).

      Christine says:
        April 2, 2017 at 1:48 am

        The protester wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt in the image, has the words “Unapologetically Radical” written under the “BLM”, and loudly protested at a private event.

        They were asking to be forced out, by whatever force deemed necessary.

      Paul Killinger says:
        April 2, 2017 at 3:07 am

        Time to laugh at the idiot.

    Trumppin says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:23 am

      “The Judge rejected POTUS’ defence, saying the protestors’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of POTUS’ actions.”

      This judge should be tossed out the backdoor to the trash heap. I say this is a Nothing-burger meant to embarrass and harass PTrump . We have a real battle ahead to get so many imbalances balanced with our government and judicial system.

      Most days I wish the world would wake up , stand united and defy every single law/rule dictator governmental system.. We are where they derive their power and we can take it away in an instant.

    WSB says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:29 am

      If anything occurred inside a venue, Trump rented that venue. That was his to do as he pleased as his private event.

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:03 am

    CheshireCat says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
      To all their fascist action most foul we must still be wise
      In spite of the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
      Dancing in the democrats evermore empty eyes!

  easttxisfreaky says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:05 am

    What will WE do? I like Tucker’s bytch-slapping Shifty-eye Schiff strategy. “Weasly words…” Haha.

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:09 am

  CheshireCat says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated April 26, 2131 –

    … … Donald Trump was that rarest of commodities in the 21st century: a brilliant strategist, who also was a tactician par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, even when they had far louder media propagandists propping them up. Donald Trump had the last quality which defines genuine greatness in a movement leader: he foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care; he used ground, time, place, and fierce loyalty of his supporters to offset his foe’s greater airwaves weaponry; third, he adapted, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and seemingly unforeseeable…. …

  Joe Knuckles says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Can you imagine how bad the butthurt is going to be when the fake Russia, Russia, Russia story fizzles out and the very real Obama surveillance scandal breaks wide open?

  Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Whenever the media starts to irritate me too much, I go back and watch some of the election night coverage to see all their sad and defeated faces.

    Makes me feel great every time.

  BG says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Some thoughts about the Middle Kingdom.
    China can’t fight any sort of long, large conventional war against the West or Russia (with the West’s support). It revolves around China’s unavoidable massive importation of fuel (petrol, diesel, gas and coal). Fuel imports can only move through the very easily blockadable Straits of Malacca or through the Arafura Sea north of Australia. That’s all easily stopped by aircraft based in Australia or the USN near Singapore.
    China needs to import 7 million barrels of oil a day or its economy tanks.
    If the Chinese elites get into disastrous national economic trouble expect an attack to reclaim Taiwan as a “look over there” for the populace, it costs not much and ever since I saw a large number of Taiwanese troops wearing ski masks, I realised the Taiwanese expect to be invaded and controlled soon anyway.

    China’s holdings of US Treasuries are only as good as the USA’s desire to redeem them for US real estate, stocks, xeroxed cash dollars or gold. You can eliminate three of those categories straight up.
    Think a “new” debt dollar, we have the ink.
    Conflict with China means they hold worthless US paper.
    I’m not even sure it would screw the FX markets all that much. The CDS markets might be another story…… but some eggs have to be broken for omelette making. Who really wants the yuan in his wallet?
    The mere loss of the US consumer market into which to sell manufactured goods would probably create revolution in China, the hundreds of millions who left the village expect their better consumptive lives in the cities to continue. Without the US consumer….not a chance.

    Through circumstances beyond its control China is not a great bet if push comes to shove.

    lfhbrave says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:06 am

      One thing for sure when China starts a war with the West, or with Japan, is China will fast be broken up into 3, 4 or even more independent nations. They don’t dare to.

  winky says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:43 am

    If this is true…what the hell is going on here? No wonder they do want conservatives speaking at these colleges. This is just too much.

    http://rickwells.us/dc-politicians-funnel-41-billion-taxpayer-money-wealthy-liberal-ivy-league-schools/

    Alison says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:45 am

      Yup the whole university funding/tuition usury/loan money laundering is a can of worms for Trump (& Howie) to blow wide open in year 2. The ones making out like bandits are university admin/profs and gov’t loan scams.

      Students feel cheated but they renege in loans and we taxpayers are screwed again. Why are you & I picking up tab for a wymn’s study degree with no job prospects but tuition out the wazoo.

    Jimmy Jack says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:02 am

      Defund every liberal sanctuary elite school. And audit the grants that go to their research labs – that money is routinely misused. It’s commonplace.

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:44 am

  Linda says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Ha ha ha!

    Russia Posts April Fools’ Voicemail: ‘Press 2 For Services of Russian Hackers, Press 3 For Election Interference’
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/russias-april-fools-voicemail-press-2-services-russian-hackers-press-3-election-interference/

  andi lee says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Obama essentials:

    Ditch the “baggage” ✔
    Screwing off ✔
    Life jacket ✔
    Rape whistle ✔
    Safety pin ✔
    Selfies ✔

    Someone else to do all the work ✔
    Take credit ✔

    Prettyplease says:
      April 2, 2017 at 2:40 am

      Doesn’t it seem strange. It’s like that on January 20, 2017 the cast of the play, “the Obamas” Disbanded and went their separate ways. Michelle looked as nervous as a long tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs during the inauguration. It was as if she was afraid they were going to be arrested as soon as Trump is sworn in. The last time I saw the person who seems to be Barack Obama was when he gave a final interview in the hanger at Andrews Air Force Base before he and Michelle boarded Air Force One and disappeared. I don’t Who these other people are who pop up now and again, but they are not the Barack and Michelle who were at the inauguration. I guess they decided to park the fake Barack Obamain the far Pacific until they can figure out how to hide the fact that the real Barack Obama is nowhere to be found. That crowd must be tearing their hair out trying to figure out what happened to him and what to do now that he’s gone. Valerie Jarrett is not going to be able to hide that fact much longer. Maybe BHO is sunning himself on the beaches of Gitmo.

      Jimmy Jack says:
        April 2, 2017 at 3:01 am

        I agree about Michelle’s behavior at the inauguration but I took that as them hating the Trumps with a passion and being in shock that Hillary was not being inaugurated.

        What struck me as odd was that Obama made quite a show about being back in DC and ready to “get to work” using his community organizing skills after his trips to Palm Beach to stay with a homosexual male couple and then off with Branson on his private island. He stressed being back in DC to work – and then suddenly took off for Tahiti. It is odd to me the wife did not go or Malia but technically Michelle could be minding Sasha who is still in school and Malia has an “internship” in NYC. But you’d think after all that stress, Michelle would go with him and leave her mother to mind Sasha for a few weeks.

        Odd odd odd.

        winky says:
          April 2, 2017 at 3:12 am

          Michelle may turn into Michael again so we might not ever recognize her/him

          Like

          dilonsfo says:

          April 2, 2017 at 3:20 am

  Joe Knuckles says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:52 am

    What the major left wing media companies are doing sure seems criminal to me. The false narratives they are always pushing is a form of fraud or sedition. I don’t know what it will take to stop them, but as long as they are allowed to keep the disinformation flowing, this country will never come together. First of all, we need to stop calling them “The Mainstream Media”. They are not mainstream. They are far left socialists. In fact, it is an Alinsky tactic to brand yourself mainstream and your opposition as being “out of the mainstream”. We need to be smarter.

  CM-TX says:
    April 2, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Very interesting Flynn + info found here: see tweet

    As usual, Trump’s light years ahead of the game. Further Insulated by surrounding himself with brilliant minds. He knows what Libtards & UniParty will try next- & well before they’ve had it implanted in their teeny tiny brains!

    CM-TX says:
      April 2, 2017 at 1:56 am

      Sorry, it didn’t display direct Tweet linked:

      CM-TX says:
        April 2, 2017 at 2:32 am

        Knew he was familiar… found an earlier blog by the same guy I’d tweeted in late Feb. It’s related to Flynn & covert op to clean up the IC for Trump. Timeline towards end. My only hesitation- not so sure on Clapper being included as one of the good guys.

        Link- Leakers Beware:

        http://www.thomaswictor.com/leakers-beware/

        deqwik2 says:
          April 2, 2017 at 3:03 am

          I like reading his tweets. For the most part he is right but there are some like you mentioned that I’m not so sure about.
          I did see a couple of his tweets that people who are not playing “the game” should think about.

  citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 2:00 am

  free73735 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Re: boycott by “grab your wallet”…reverse the curse! Use their info to purposefully shop the businesses that sell/support Trump!….. Also remember the Business Insider, like the msm reports it’s own versions of what is really happening. It would be good to not allow the msm, in whatever form, to allow “knee jerk” responses from Trump supporters. Let’s find ways to utilize their own efforts to our advantage. 😉😉

  rsanchez1990 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Young conservatives still seem to really like Ben Shapiro for some reason. He’s been wrong on so many things his credibility would be shot if they actually cared to look.

    dilonsfo says:
      April 2, 2017 at 3:27 am

      Because he is younger than most of the well known “conservative” spokesman. What they don’t seem to realize is that he is a globalist and phony.

  32. citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 2:48 am

  33. winky says:
    April 2, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Now this creep Ca Gov Brown is asking for more taxes to improve our roads by adding a as tax and more DMV fees …he has done this before and the money went elsewhere probably to all these illegals…..He just lies. We need a clone like P Trump to run here but all we will get here is a La Raza loving piece of crap like Villaraigosa…..Please PTrump….help us save the most beautiful state there is….

  34. citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 3:09 am

  35. citizen817 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 3:15 am

    This needs to END!

  36. deqwik2 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 3:16 am

    I talked to my family member who lives in Rockville, MD tonight & ask about how the rape case was being covered in that area. She said there wasn’t “That” much press coverage of it locally. The Dems are trying to down play it. They are protecting the illegals.

    She said there was a meeting about how to fix the situation in the schools so this doesn’t happen again & instead of addressing the problem of having MEN in class with younger students, they decided to take the doors off the restrooms. (Rumor has it that one of the males is 22 yrs old).
    Unbelievable !

  37. Christine says:
    April 2, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Hello fellow Treepers!

    Sitting at home in Australia watching Fox Special Report (5pm Sunday here – it may be a replay). Fox host Angela Banderos (?) just announced the Senate Intell Committee (SIC) has denied General Flynn’s request for immunity (presumably because he’ll blow the lid on the entire UniParty meh Russia Trump lie).

    I believe a Treeper wrote yesterday that only the DoJ can grant immunity. Is that correct please?
    Or, can SIC grant immunity to those giving evidence to it, but that immunity is limited just to the evidence given to SIC?

    Any clarification greatly appreciated, thank you! Our Australian legal/justice/political system is different. I’m fascinated by America’s. Doing all I can to understand the crazy, wholly destructive machinations of the Deep State + UniParty. Thank you.

  38. deqwik2 says:
    April 2, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Oh, this is some juicy gossip .. hope it’s true.

