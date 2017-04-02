April 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #73

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 16 people
Keep on tweeting President Trump. We love it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
X 100000
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bigly! 😁❤
LikeLike
Yes, thank you sir for reassuring those of us who support you and depend on you to do the right thing in the face of tremendous opposition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wasnt Portman a # nevertrumper ??
LikeLike
Where are all these Politicians support for our President, yet they sure want to jump on the bandwagon with him …..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 23 people
An anti-Trump movement is calling for the boycott of these 51 companies
Feb. 1, 2017
http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-boycott-retailers-sell-trump-products-2017-1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pictures of Ms. Coulter
WaPo Chicago Tribune cleaned up photo (sitting so table obscures her smashing figure), face ‘shopped
Unphotoshopped REAL photo
LikeLiked by 2 people
2nd is Wikipedia. Coulter founded Grab your Wallet, after her candidate, the equally lovely (in every sense) Hildabeast lost.
She’s a “strategist” which usually means “unemployed person” trying to buff their resume.
If anyone finds out if and where she works (or signicant other, whetever he or she or it works) let’s boycott them. Goose gander etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Commies have come out of their hiding places ( slimy underside of rocks) and taken to the streets with their microphone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good! Let them identify themselves. I hope they all do and I’ll cheerfully boycott every one. They can cry and whine on their own dime.
You’d think they would have learned from the Target debacle…
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://twitter.com/shannoncoulter/with_replies
LikeLike
Not Ann Coulter, that’s for sure.
LikeLike
She was behind the push for Nordstroms’ etc to drop Ivanka’s clothing lines.
LikeLike
Probably because she’s not able to wear Ivanka’s products, like “if I can’t wear ’em, nobody else will miss ’em either”. Socialism begets jealousy it would appear…
LikeLike
These people are so annoying mixing politics with regular business. I am running out of places to shop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Finding new places is fun. Too easy to get in a rut.
I used to like Panera, until they started blocking AR15.com on their WiFi. Seriously! Why should they care what i surf? Wasn’t anything illegal. So I stopped going and told them why (corporate Investor relations, ALWAYS the best contact. CC their biggest shareholders if you know them. Then walk away and let them sort out the mess their SJW’s created. Found a place with better cheaper coffee, locally owned. WiFi with no censorship. Nice!. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Panera hurls chunks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very fattening too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nasty food. Nasty (dirty) restaurants. Nasty company.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Panera and Subway are both horrible. Onions cannot be cut to stand open in a lone line station. They become gaseous and can make you sick. And they are overpriced.
Chipotle and Chiles, excuse any misspelling, are also vicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no! What did BBBY do?
LikeLike
They dumped all of the Trump products.
Grrrr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From what I read the only Trump related product they sold were…
the Ivanks Trump diaper bags.
Which makes this company REALLY, REALLY petty. Disgusting corp! blah!
I was complimenting the cashier the other day and she gave me their Bus card asked me if I mind would calling corporate and put in a good word for her. I will call however…………
Anyway, I must find somewhere else to purchase the only olive oil I will use
It has taken me this long to find one I enjoy! I have not seen it anywhere else. It is fabulous!!!! But if I must I will get something off the shelf at the market. Small sacrifice imo.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perfect excuse to try something new!
http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/best-olive-oil/a38714/olive-oil-101/
You can check your library for Cooks Illustrated / America’s Test Kitchen olive oil reviews. I used to like them a decade ago, but they got completely full of themselves (Boston people, what a shocker)
If BB&B sells something, odds are you can do better anyway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thx, SO nice of you to post that article. “…try something new” okay but ONLY if I have to. This “Frantoia” is THE only one I’ve liked over my life time. I just purchased a quart a bit ago. Still opened as I have some left from last bottle. I came across this oil because they have a tasting area at the BBB store I go to. There were 5 or more varieties on the table and this one sent me to the moon 😎
I just glanced att he article seems interesting I’ll read later. They didn’t have my olive oil pictured. But I have tried 2 of them……they are okay but not like the stuff I have from BBB.
thx again 😉
LikeLike
Ok, let’s make this a group project. You were buying by the liter or quart, yes? Do you recall what you paid @BBBY?
was it EVOO or VOO or ?
Was it this?
http://www.italydepot.com/frantoia-barbera-extra-virgin-olive-oil-1-liter/
http://superolive.com/-Frantoia-Italian-Extra-Virgin-Olive-Oil-2X1-Liter-Barbera–P1479309.aspx
Check expiration date too.
Then let’s see what we can find.
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s IT!!!!!! Hooray! You are super! Thanks 3×1! Sure looks ugly in the photos tho. Cloudy and anemic hahahah. Thx again…… such a doll. ❤ ❤ I am so happy now. Ciao BB&B
LikeLiked by 1 person
Find an online place that seems busy. Freshness matters with evoo. Always go to the home page and sign up for any newsletters. Many places offer a new customer coupon. Also check coupon sites like:
https://www.retailmenot.com
http://www.cashbackholic.com
http://www.couponaholic.net
(if you have time. For an occasional small purchase not usually worth the time. Have fun!!! 😸😸😸😸😸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try a good Italian deli or if that fails ask the people at your favorite Italian deli.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Local Italian delis frequently have a good bread supplier too. Often cheaper than the same bread at a bigger chain market.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So True! And I Do need the bread for dipping in my BOWL of Frantoia! 🙂
LikeLike
Ciabatta made all day at the Italian restaurant I will be calling on Monday. The world is beautiful. Thanks, again, for your help 3×1 ❤
LikeLike
I will call my fav Italian restaurant on Monday. Owned and run by authentic old school Italians… accents and all….no idea what they are sayingwhen I pass by that kitchen but they are loud and I love it. Passion is my thing.
They will tell me where I can purchase I’m sure.
If no luck I will go with the links 3×1 left (so nice).
Thank YOU ❤ for your 2 cents,
LikeLike
Oops sorry, favorite Italian RESTAURANT!
LikeLike
No “oops” necessary. I knew what you were saying. It’s all good ❤
LikeLike
Also, a lot of olive oil is mislabeled as to its origin and quality, especially ones labeled from Italy. Costco’s brand actually has one of the best ratings for this.
LikeLike
No kidding! Oh, boy! Everywhere I turn —– fake this fake that! grrrrrr!
thx
LikeLike
I have been watching their Saturday afternoon show? No good?
LikeLike
Old worn out commie hippies put used dirty diapers in their filthy, smelly, raggedy PURSES anyway….OR throw them on the sidewalk and peoples lawns.
Wadda they care about diaper bags.
LikeLike
So do illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BBB also hurls chunks.
LikeLike
nwtex…I purchased Frantoia at my World Market outlet but when I moved, I no longer had access to their stores, so I switched to ordering it on-line from them. I purchase a lot of international products from World Market and I’ve never received a broken or damaged item- their shipment packaging is incredible.
LikeLike
Here?
https://www.worldmarket.com/product/mobile/frantoia-mediterranean-extra-virgin-olive-oil.do
btw, i use Amazon for reviews, but always shop elsewhere. Amazon = Bezos = Washington Post. When you look at a product they’ll usually show what people buy after looking. Neat way to find good alternatives 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, yes :0)
LikeLike
OMGosh. That’s it BUT it looks disgusting in that pic! UG. hahaha
btw …Amazon is boycotting also are they not??? I’m NOT SURE SO until I verify I am passing out fake news…….but I did put a “…are they not??? 🙂
LikeLike
I’m weaning myself away from Amazon. I use it to find cool stuff then go directly to the company.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bezos is one weird, alien-lookin’ dude.
LikeLike
Bezos = chunks
LikeLike
OMGosh! I’m so sorry to break it to you litenmaus………….World Market IS BB&B They merge, were always the came co. or something.
That is why I found it @ my local BB&B. They re arranged the store to have an area for all the all the WM wines, cheese, crackers etc, etc, etc.
Oh, dear SOOOOO sorry. Let me see if I can find some info. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noooooooooo Say it isn’t so.
LikeLike
Sorry litenmaus 😦
Bed Bath & Beyond buys Cost Plus
May 10, 2012
Cost Plus World Market of Oakland was sold to Bed Bath & Beyond for $500 million Wednesday May 9th, 2012.
http://www.sfgate.com/business/article/Bed-Bath-Beyond-buys-Cost-Plus-3546765.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
S–t. No more cheap hippy dresses. Gotta get to Venice Beach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhhh farfignoogle : Thanks for the heads up nwtex, I guess I’m on the hunt for a new vendor as well. :0)
LikeLike
My favorite olive oil is California Olive Ranch…extra virgin. Delicious! Get it at Walmart.
LikeLike
Same here. It was the only place I could find my cinnamon bun coffee K-cups.
LikeLike
What is it?
LikeLike
WSB—-My notifier shows you were talking to me. If so the ans to your que is =
Ivanka’s diaper bags
.April 2, 2017 at 12:47 am? =
“From what I read the only Trump related product they sold were…
the Ivanks Trump diaper bags” […]
LikeLike
Without Chinese imports, BB&B is done. P-Trump is meeting with the Chi-Coms this week to take care of that detail!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I had seen this tweet about it earlier today.
There is a hashtag now…#BoycottBedBathandBeyond.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is absolutely nothing that BBB sells that cannot be purchased at other B & M stores, or online with free shipping, at a better price!
Incredibly short sighted and stupid Corporate decision.
I don’t care what they have stopped selling with the President’s name….I can buy my @#$%^ towels elsewhere!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely!
Pick anything they sell, ANYTHING, and guarantee you’ll beat it nearly every time on FleaBay.
I buy cheap Chinese stuff like bamboo skewers direct from China. If it’s made in China anyway and no good US alternatives, cut out the middleman. I’ve gotten things from Hong Kong in under a week. Bid on things for less than a dollar and free shipping. It’s crazy! And kinda fun. Quality is just as good, often better as it hasn’t been pawed by other people. Try it!
As for BBBY, let em have it. Traitors! Boycott our Prez and we boycott Y-O-U
Corporate Headquarters
650 Liberty Avenue
Union, New Jersey 07083
908-688-0888
Investor Relations
Janet M. Barth at 908-613-5820
LikeLiked by 3 people
Try Ross DFL they have great towels and household stuff.
Remember, BBandB hurls chunks…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re on a roll tonight!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Am I ridiculous or what? PARTY ON…EXCELLENT!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll show you.. I’ll hurt me.
It still hasn’t sunk into their little pea brains, the overwhelming support that President Trump and his family has.
LikeLiked by 8 people
More fake polls. They keep lying to themselves. Sigh.
LikeLike
Allegiance:
Senators and Representatives,
You have sworn an oath to protect and defend – from all enemies, foreign and domestic – The Constitution of the United States and our United States Citizens,
NOT your blackmailers.
Break your allegiance to your blackmailers.
By taking the oath of office, you have also pledged to protect and defend God, NOT satan.
Break your allegiance to evil.
Think about your solemn vows,
and DO THE RIGHT THING !!
Face your fears,
and DO THE RIGHT THING !!
April 2, 2017, 12:24am
LikeLiked by 7 people
hmmmm
Drudge: ‘Trump Has Saved The Media’ [VIDEO]
1:14 PM
“I’m getting a little bit nervous about the media situation. Do you know, the media was near death. The New York Times was hanging on the short hairs. Do you know Vanity Fair was going under. CNN barely had a fraction,” Drudge said during an appearance on Michael Savage’s radio show.
“Trump has saved the media. Record, record ratings now because the opposition is consolidating. They’re following every bouncing ball. People actually believe that Trump is a Russian agent, this is the drugged ones.”
Drudge also offered his take on Trump’s presidency so far. He suggested that Trump’s advisers are not allowing the former reality TV star to use his personality and charisma, his two greatest assets, in Drudge’s opinion…
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/01/drudge-trump-has-saved-the-media-video/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would agree on trumps personality seems to have ‘softened’. I wanted trump because I knew we needed a fighter and that’s who he was very publicly during the primaries. I know we’ve seen it here and there since but not like he was before he became the president. I was happy to see him call chuck todd sleepy eyes today lol. I am hoping Primary trump will come back and knock some heads!
LikeLiked by 2 people
PTrumps personality has not changed or softened, it’s appropriate for each given place and time he’s in. Does anyone really think he was campaign trump day in day out when he was running his company? of course not, none of us did/do.
President Trump is being a real President not a side show or reality tv star.. he’ being the leader we expected him to be and when it’s required to be campaign Trump he is. I get the feeling of loss though, I miss campaign Trump too – But combat right now needs to be more stealth than brash and I know the rallys are not done, there will be more!
I am very hopeful that he is finally coming to the black hills, the other day one of the air force ones was spotted at Ellsworth Air Force Base near rapid city with out PTrump on board – some say it was practice for security for when he does come – I know our Gov. invited him here.. so my fingers are crossed i will finally get to go to a rally!
http://rapidcityjournal.com/news/local/witnesses-say-air-force-one-spotted-near-ellsworth/article_0bac7607-2a16-5b9d-b3e4-dfb51dced3c2.html
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great post.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great positive comments, which is one of the things I love about your posts.
❤My President❤
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with Wend. Great post. Trumppin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you both!
LikeLike
Perfectly put, Trumppin! ❤ ❤ Excellent. Spot on. thx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vanity Fair will never go under because they can just keep adding more and more “luxury” advertising. VF hurls chunks since Chris Hitchens died.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Clintons made Fox News and Rush and others a LOT of money hecause they consolidated our voices. The Interweb has made tv and radio less relevant, so the impact will be less. People like specialized tailored sites. Like here for instance, where truth is Job #1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A perfect example! You did good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
saved the media? i think we all know the truth they are going to be forever known as “Fake News” and “Very Fake News” thanks to PTrump
and Drudge knows as well as we that PTrump is not a puppet that advisers are pushing around and controlling. Drudge has gone to the dark side for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Drudge Report is really bad now. In fact….IT HURLS CHUNKS!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No offense to Drudge, but this was unavoidable.
Fighting the MSM was key to P-Trump’s winning election strategy. Had Hillary won, she’d have made them wards of the State to keep them solvent.
Either way, they’d still be here.
LikeLike
He was on The Savage Nation on Mike’s 75th birthday show Friday. Matt took a couple of calls. He said a couple of interesting things about POTUS. I used to listen to Matt on Sunday nights, he had a radio show for a couple years about 13 years ago untill he just up and gave it to Bill Cunningham. Fascinating that he said POTUS literally saved the MSM. I guess the libtards can’t get enough of Our President Trump!
LikeLike
The savage / drudge audio link is my comment you are responding to.
LikeLike
Our Lion has given up a life of luxury…to work his butt off, day in, day out…for no salary.
I stumbled upon this and had not seen it before.
This gives us an idea of what he is giving up — for us.
LikeLiked by 20 people
He has indeed and deserves better than being criticized by Matt Drudge. My BF likes that he’s become Presidential – and he’s still plenty sassy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A joke Treepers will find delicious:
Trump visits Italy with his yacht and he invites the Pope and the media for a little cruising around the area. Strong wind comes and blows the Pope’s hat into the water. Before the Captain could turn around and let an emergency boat down to fish out the hat from the water, Trump jumps over the board, walks over on the water, picks up the hat and walks back to the ship.
The Pope and all the other high ranking priests are kneeling down and praying as they seeing a miracle. The Mainstream Media representatives are scratching their heads, how to report this?
Next day headlines in the New York Times and CNN and all the other MSM:
TRUMP CAN’T SWIM!
[Source: http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/04/sources-trump-converting-to-judaism/#comment-478746 ]
LikeLiked by 11 people
Heh! That one’s getting forwarded 😀
LikeLike
That joke is great. I originally saw it about George W. When we all thought he was cool.
LikeLike
I read a blip about this last week, but, with all the Trump news, had completely forgotten about it.
The Dems tried last week to blame RUSSIA for the rift between Bernie and Hillary supporters during the Primaries.
Apparently Rachel Maddow talked about this last week on her show.
Here’s a critique from a former Sanders supporter/Dem. I only listened to the 1st 10 min. or so. I wonder if the DNC/MSM is still beating this Russia/Dem Primary meme or if they’ve let it drop? Don’t know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. The Commie Dhimmicrats have no shame……Unbelievable! !!!
Typical Communist mode of operation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Weird, right? I wonder if they figured out they went a step too far with this BS and rolled it back? If so, I wish they’d bring it out again. hehe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One Flew Over The Progressive’s Nest
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you can get over the gaslighting, it is the Democrats and their leaders (Obama Mr more flexibility, Hillary reset uranium deal, Bill big bucks for payouts Clinton and Podesta and others that are in bed with the Russians. Hence the disinfo and hair on fire accusations about Mr Trump (from the opposition party the Dem controlled media). Every policy the Obama admin has pursued from Ukraine to Syria was to help the Russians invade or consolidate their expressed goals of getting rid of NATO and weakening and dividing America. A weak and divided America under Pres. Trump gives them leverage for achieving their geopolitical strategy. They wanted Hillary a pliable and corrupt plutocrat something they understand. Think about it. Fill in the blanks and it is obvious.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who knew Sleepy Eyes has been the pet name for Chuck Todd since 2012??
Our @POTUS is amazing!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yep…and even before that…this clip is from 2011:
LikeLiked by 5 people
This one is funny.
LikeLiked by 9 people
My little dumpling looks radiant 😍😍😍😍😍
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh, gosh, you got me laughing again. You really should consider a pretty little conservative girl.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hear Evelyn bought a new babushka for her next interview. Just for you 💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
She will make haluski and halupki (hunky hand grenades) and replace tractor.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqZGBawsg8k
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did not embed! Russian plot!
LikeLike
Ha!
LikeLike
lol. Had no idea. We are living in the best timeline folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tweeted a response to a tweet, took a nap and now it is blowing up lol.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Good one, BertDilbert…way to go!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The DOJ is the only one who can grant immunity
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, congress grant immunity.
https://works.bepress.com/hanah_volokh/1/
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they can’t PROSECUTE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, they can recommend prosecution and they can’t stop prosecution if the DOJ decides that is what it wants to do. The DOJ frowns on Congressional immunity because it can cause major problems in DOJ prosecutions at a later date.
LikeLike
Wictor is a pretty solid pro Trump guy FWIW. I’ve enjoyed this TL quite a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t a threat because Flynn knew the Dems would not take up his offer. He is on the same side. More disinfo.
Flynn in my opinion was a mole to set up candidate then President Trump. He slipped up. Putin was not happy. Lost his insider. All an elaborate plan to discredit the President, make him weak to divide public opinion. Putin lost the corrupt Hillary now he needs a pliable Pres. Trump through media bashing by the running dogs of the Dem party.
Will not succeed.
LikeLike
The White House is encouraging Flynn to testify.
LikeLike
Oh what will they do when they can’t blame Russia anymore? That’s all they’ve got? What a pathetic, pitiful bunch they are!
So, we should start a pool treepers. Who will be the first Dimm of note to be put in jail? I’m gonna say Loretta Lynch. Curious to know what everyone thinks? This is getting more interesting every day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russia has been our bogeyman for most everyone’s natural lives.
What better way to control people than some nebulous foreign threat.
Guess what. They’re not going to attack us. We’ve got enough nukes on subs that they’ll NEVER attack us. And even if they ever would, Washington would go first, boo hoo*
Every time some retread (never go full retread) like McCain mentions “Russians”, someone needs to slap the smirk off his face.
The Russia industry exists to keep Lockmart, their lobbyists and crooked bribed politicians fat like the greasy pigs they are. Phooey! Double Phooey!
Worry about the moslems that are actuall killing people, you Beltway morans!
*just let my little brain sturgeon escape first 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are correct. Nikita Khrushchev said that communism “…will bury you from within…”
and that is exactly what is happening. It is not Russia, it is the world communists and their affiliates that are destroying this country and the world. They have infiltrated the democrat party, the republican party and our federal, state and local governments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Val Jarrett
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know the boycotting involves a lot of stores and corporations.
I am doing it. If my kids can give up Amazon Prime,……. anyone can give up
anything if they put their heart into it.
We have to hurtvhurtv
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I did not get to finish my comment. On my phone and a call came in.
Regarding the boycotting of the Globalist Communist corporations…….
The only way we can hurt them, short of a literal attack with weapons, is through our buying power. There are more of us than Commie Liberals.
It will take determination, but we must do it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I did that. Have not bought anything for months. Do not miss it. Smaller companies are offering two-day delivery. Fine.
LikeLike
This is insane. America needs a full clean out of Leftist Judges.
On Friday a Louisville Federal Judge ruled that a lawsuit can proceed against President Trump, his campaign + 3 supporters, accusing POTUS of inciting violence against protesters during his campaign. POTUS’ lawyers argued when he said of the protestors “Get ’em out of here”, he was exercising free speech, and didn’t intend his supporters to use violence.
The Judge rejected POTUS’ defence, saying the protestors’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of POTUS’ actions.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/trumps-get-em-out-of-here-was-potentially-incitement-judge-says/news-story/b7fe0a3d5c12aee54a1ee4ea0880791a
LikeLike
Time for a campaign against this Commie judge.
These Commie judges rule according to their political beliefs and not by the laws.
I will share this. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pleasure, In AZ. I understand the Judge is an Obama appointee. Surprise, surprise.
Us Aussie President Trump supporters are having a pretty active discussion against Hillary-lovers in the comments section. (Not sure whether non-subscribers can see the comments).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The protester wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt in the image, has the words “Unapologetically Radical” written under the “BLM”, and loudly protested at a private event.
They were asking to be forced out, by whatever force deemed necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to laugh at the idiot.
LikeLike
“The Judge rejected POTUS’ defence, saying the protestors’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of POTUS’ actions.”
This judge should be tossed out the backdoor to the trash heap. I say this is a Nothing-burger meant to embarrass and harass PTrump . We have a real battle ahead to get so many imbalances balanced with our government and judicial system.
Most days I wish the world would wake up , stand united and defy every single law/rule dictator governmental system.. We are where they derive their power and we can take it away in an instant.
LikeLike
If anything occurred inside a venue, Trump rented that venue. That was his to do as he pleased as his private event.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
To all their fascist action most foul we must still be wise
In spite of the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in the democrats evermore empty eyes!
LikeLike
No one should ever use the word ‘Liberalism’ ever again. Left wing, anarchist, Marxist, subversive…all are more descriptive.
LikeLike
What will WE do? I like Tucker’s bytch-slapping Shifty-eye Schiff strategy. “Weasly words…” Haha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So now can everyone understand what we have to deal with in California…This SLIME…We cannot win here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was a shocking exchange! Gloves have come off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing that these people are in positions of power. We really are in the declining stages of the Roman Empire unless President Trump can drain the swamp. And fast!
LikeLike
Tucker laughed in his slimy face.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are all that bad in California……maybe a couple are OK.
LikeLike
All we need do is leave Cali alone. They’re doing their best to self-destruct on their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
DUH, so do the Russians, Chinese. Norks and Arabics et al.. Get their ‘Marble’ proof Hack disguises.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated April 26, 2131 –
… … Donald Trump was that rarest of commodities in the 21st century: a brilliant strategist, who also was a tactician par excellence, able in the heat of battle to adapt his plans to his foe’s forces and movement — and amazingly, to defeat them repeatedly, even when they had far louder media propagandists propping them up. Donald Trump had the last quality which defines genuine greatness in a movement leader: he foresaw the dangers of his foes, and prepared for them with care; he used ground, time, place, and fierce loyalty of his supporters to offset his foe’s greater airwaves weaponry; third, he adapted, again and again, to the enemy on the battlefield, shifting to compensate for the unforeseen and seemingly unforeseeable…. …
LikeLiked by 5 people
2131?
That should be the Presidency of Donald Trump VII by my cipherin’
(man, i hope some Clintonite reads that 😀😀😀😀😀)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine how bad the butthurt is going to be when the fake Russia, Russia, Russia story fizzles out and the very real Obama surveillance scandal breaks wide open?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll get busy manufacturing the butt hurt cream, 100% made in the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Name it “Hillary’s Secret” or something and charge outrageous prices. Secretly donate proceeds to Trump 2020.
Use only the finest ingredients…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please put something in there that has a burn to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This should do nicely…
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
LikeLiked by 2 people
That will work.
LikeLike
😂 That’ll burn baby burn
LikeLike
Fe, I hope the recipe includes 95% Salt.
LikeLike
We must pray thst the Obama illegal spying cone out in the open.
The Republican traitors helped Obama in everything he did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I may be wrong but I believe Obama will be protected because he was the first black president. No one in the public eye dares speak against him because the chorus of voices with be those shouting racist. It is the only reason he was able to continue his dismal perform without being impeached. Politicians, celebrities, newspeople are all afraid to shout out against that crooked moron.
LikeLike
Whenever the media starts to irritate me too much, I go back and watch some of the election night coverage to see all their sad and defeated faces.
Makes me feel great every time.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s a great idea, Cyrlous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! You made my evening and no doubt many more.
LikeLike
YAY!!!!
LikeLike
Some thoughts about the Middle Kingdom.
China can’t fight any sort of long, large conventional war against the West or Russia (with the West’s support). It revolves around China’s unavoidable massive importation of fuel (petrol, diesel, gas and coal). Fuel imports can only move through the very easily blockadable Straits of Malacca or through the Arafura Sea north of Australia. That’s all easily stopped by aircraft based in Australia or the USN near Singapore.
China needs to import 7 million barrels of oil a day or its economy tanks.
If the Chinese elites get into disastrous national economic trouble expect an attack to reclaim Taiwan as a “look over there” for the populace, it costs not much and ever since I saw a large number of Taiwanese troops wearing ski masks, I realised the Taiwanese expect to be invaded and controlled soon anyway.
China’s holdings of US Treasuries are only as good as the USA’s desire to redeem them for US real estate, stocks, xeroxed cash dollars or gold. You can eliminate three of those categories straight up.
Think a “new” debt dollar, we have the ink.
Conflict with China means they hold worthless US paper.
I’m not even sure it would screw the FX markets all that much. The CDS markets might be another story…… but some eggs have to be broken for omelette making. Who really wants the yuan in his wallet?
The mere loss of the US consumer market into which to sell manufactured goods would probably create revolution in China, the hundreds of millions who left the village expect their better consumptive lives in the cities to continue. Without the US consumer….not a chance.
Through circumstances beyond its control China is not a great bet if push comes to shove.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One thing for sure when China starts a war with the West, or with Japan, is China will fast be broken up into 3, 4 or even more independent nations. They don’t dare to.
LikeLike
If this is true…what the hell is going on here? No wonder they do want conservatives speaking at these colleges. This is just too much.
http://rickwells.us/dc-politicians-funnel-41-billion-taxpayer-money-wealthy-liberal-ivy-league-schools/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup the whole university funding/tuition usury/loan money laundering is a can of worms for Trump (& Howie) to blow wide open in year 2. The ones making out like bandits are university admin/profs and gov’t loan scams.
Students feel cheated but they renege in loans and we taxpayers are screwed again. Why are you & I picking up tab for a wymn’s study degree with no job prospects but tuition out the wazoo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Especially when they vote in these liberal creeps
LikeLiked by 1 person
Defund every liberal sanctuary elite school. And audit the grants that go to their research labs – that money is routinely misused. It’s commonplace.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha ha ha!
Russia Posts April Fools’ Voicemail: ‘Press 2 For Services of Russian Hackers, Press 3 For Election Interference’
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/russias-april-fools-voicemail-press-2-services-russian-hackers-press-3-election-interference/
LikeLiked by 5 people
IMHO, the best part was “press one to have a Russian diplomat place a call to your opponent”. That actually happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama essentials:
Ditch the “baggage” ✔
Screwing off ✔
Life jacket ✔
Rape whistle ✔
Safety pin ✔
Selfies ✔
Someone else to do all the work ✔
Take credit ✔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t it seem strange. It’s like that on January 20, 2017 the cast of the play, “the Obamas” Disbanded and went their separate ways. Michelle looked as nervous as a long tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs during the inauguration. It was as if she was afraid they were going to be arrested as soon as Trump is sworn in. The last time I saw the person who seems to be Barack Obama was when he gave a final interview in the hanger at Andrews Air Force Base before he and Michelle boarded Air Force One and disappeared. I don’t Who these other people are who pop up now and again, but they are not the Barack and Michelle who were at the inauguration. I guess they decided to park the fake Barack Obamain the far Pacific until they can figure out how to hide the fact that the real Barack Obama is nowhere to be found. That crowd must be tearing their hair out trying to figure out what happened to him and what to do now that he’s gone. Valerie Jarrett is not going to be able to hide that fact much longer. Maybe BHO is sunning himself on the beaches of Gitmo.
LikeLike
I agree about Michelle’s behavior at the inauguration but I took that as them hating the Trumps with a passion and being in shock that Hillary was not being inaugurated.
What struck me as odd was that Obama made quite a show about being back in DC and ready to “get to work” using his community organizing skills after his trips to Palm Beach to stay with a homosexual male couple and then off with Branson on his private island. He stressed being back in DC to work – and then suddenly took off for Tahiti. It is odd to me the wife did not go or Malia but technically Michelle could be minding Sasha who is still in school and Malia has an “internship” in NYC. But you’d think after all that stress, Michelle would go with him and leave her mother to mind Sasha for a few weeks.
Odd odd odd.
LikeLike
Michelle may turn into Michael again so we might not ever recognize her/him
LikeLike
I hate to say this but if I had been married to Michelle, I would have taken off to stay with a couple of homosexual friends to find some femininity. Having lived with Michelle and mamma, I also would have taken off to the middle of the Pacific where cell phone reception is wanky and the daily view of seals would be more pleasant that what I had lived with for the last several years. But, hey, that’s just me.
LikeLike
What the major left wing media companies are doing sure seems criminal to me. The false narratives they are always pushing is a form of fraud or sedition. I don’t know what it will take to stop them, but as long as they are allowed to keep the disinformation flowing, this country will never come together. First of all, we need to stop calling them “The Mainstream Media”. They are not mainstream. They are far left socialists. In fact, it is an Alinsky tactic to brand yourself mainstream and your opposition as being “out of the mainstream”. We need to be smarter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are Propagandists following in the footsteps of Nazi Germany.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boycott boycott boycott
Cut the cable.
Let them waste eternity in their echo chamber idiot box.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hence President Trumps Branding #Fakenews #VeryFakeNews and it’s been very effective! the “Media” it is already in it’s final death throws
LikeLike
Very interesting Flynn + info found here: see tweet
As usual, Trump’s light years ahead of the game. Further Insulated by surrounding himself with brilliant minds. He knows what Libtards & UniParty will try next- & well before they’ve had it implanted in their teeny tiny brains!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, it didn’t display direct Tweet linked:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Knew he was familiar… found an earlier blog by the same guy I’d tweeted in late Feb. It’s related to Flynn & covert op to clean up the IC for Trump. Timeline towards end. My only hesitation- not so sure on Clapper being included as one of the good guys.
Link- Leakers Beware:
http://www.thomaswictor.com/leakers-beware/
LikeLike
I like reading his tweets. For the most part he is right but there are some like you mentioned that I’m not so sure about.
I did see a couple of his tweets that people who are not playing “the game” should think about.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Re: boycott by “grab your wallet”…reverse the curse! Use their info to purposefully shop the businesses that sell/support Trump!….. Also remember the Business Insider, like the msm reports it’s own versions of what is really happening. It would be good to not allow the msm, in whatever form, to allow “knee jerk” responses from Trump supporters. Let’s find ways to utilize their own efforts to our advantage. 😉😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young conservatives still seem to really like Ben Shapiro for some reason. He’s been wrong on so many things his credibility would be shot if they actually cared to look.
LikeLike
Because he is younger than most of the well known “conservative” spokesman. What they don’t seem to realize is that he is a globalist and phony.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now this creep Ca Gov Brown is asking for more taxes to improve our roads by adding a as tax and more DMV fees …he has done this before and the money went elsewhere probably to all these illegals…..He just lies. We need a clone like P Trump to run here but all we will get here is a La Raza loving piece of crap like Villaraigosa…..Please PTrump….help us save the most beautiful state there is….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This needs to END!
LikeLike
we could build two border walls for that $
LikeLike
I talked to my family member who lives in Rockville, MD tonight & ask about how the rape case was being covered in that area. She said there wasn’t “That” much press coverage of it locally. The Dems are trying to down play it. They are protecting the illegals.
She said there was a meeting about how to fix the situation in the schools so this doesn’t happen again & instead of addressing the problem of having MEN in class with younger students, they decided to take the doors off the restrooms. (Rumor has it that one of the males is 22 yrs old).
Unbelievable !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello fellow Treepers!
Sitting at home in Australia watching Fox Special Report (5pm Sunday here – it may be a replay). Fox host Angela Banderos (?) just announced the Senate Intell Committee (SIC) has denied General Flynn’s request for immunity (presumably because he’ll blow the lid on the entire UniParty meh Russia Trump lie).
I believe a Treeper wrote yesterday that only the DoJ can grant immunity. Is that correct please?
Or, can SIC grant immunity to those giving evidence to it, but that immunity is limited just to the evidence given to SIC?
Any clarification greatly appreciated, thank you! Our Australian legal/justice/political system is different. I’m fascinated by America’s. Doing all I can to understand the crazy, wholly destructive machinations of the Deep State + UniParty. Thank you.
LikeLike
Oh, this is some juicy gossip .. hope it’s true.
LikeLike
LikeLike