President Trump Weekly Address – March 31st 2017

President Trump delivers the weekly address from the White House:
President Trump is simply the coolest president I have seen in my lifetime, bar none!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes he is. You actually have to go all the way back to Àndrew Jaçkson to find a historical comparison. I am humbled and so thankful to have my new President!
LikeLike
Thank you, Mr. President. Our U.S. Constitution is being shredded by people ignorant of the Founding Fathers’ intentions. Protect it above all else. Many have given their lives for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Protect it above all else. Many have given their lives for it.” Amen…. America is WORTH saving and making GREAT Again….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome. I love that guy 😉
The weekly address is a GREAT way to end my week- and the production value just gets better and better with each week, (not that there was anything wrong them, at all) I love the snippets throughout the video though. Still praying with the 10:15 prayer chain for my President and nobody polled me this week, but I give Trump an A++++++++
BRAVO, President Trump. BRAVO!!
(And the next time I hear some ignorant ‘never Trumper’ sneering about how President Trump is a ‘progressive’ or a ‘liberal’, I’m going to shove this video up his…nose.)
President Trump deserves a nice weekend with Melania and Barron. Next week will be exciting as he meets el-Sisi of Egypt on Monday, King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday and the President of China on Thursday and Friday. Peace between Israel and Palestin and that region of the ME will be discussed as well as trade agreement with China that no longer see them reaping a $300+ billion dollar advantage over us and most importantly is getting China to force this little man child in NK from causing us to destroy their country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May Mr. Gorsuch prove worthy as a SC justice to have been elected by such a worthy President.
I will say this… President Trump is always so positive and complementary to the people of this great Country….It’s like he actually LIKES the people : ) Never once has he given a lecture on what the PEOPLE should be doing but aren’t doing…but putting the responsibly on Congress where it dang well belongs. TO CONGRESS… DO YOUR JOB, STOP SCREWING AROUND. The people are in no mood for your foolishness. I am proud to have voted for this good man. May God continued to bless this amazing country and her people and most of all the intelligent, funny, insightful people in the Tree house. Sundance– you have a great crew ; ) Have a good weekend everybody !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mailing out my bills today, I realized…
I can put the flag right side up now with President Trump. Spirit Rising!
Just a small protest but the forever stamps have been upside down for years.
Yes yes yes
Great weekly address , Hope President Trump gets to make more SC justice nominations during his terms.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 39,867 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
President Trump is simply the coolest president I have seen in my lifetime, bar none!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes he is. You actually have to go all the way back to Àndrew Jaçkson to find a historical comparison. I am humbled and so thankful to have my new President!
LikeLike
Thank you, Mr. President. Our U.S. Constitution is being shredded by people ignorant of the Founding Fathers’ intentions. Protect it above all else. Many have given their lives for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Protect it above all else. Many have given their lives for it.” Amen…. America is WORTH saving and making GREAT Again….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome. I love that guy 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
The weekly address is a GREAT way to end my week- and the production value just gets better and better with each week, (not that there was anything wrong them, at all) I love the snippets throughout the video though. Still praying with the 10:15 prayer chain for my President and nobody polled me this week, but I give Trump an A++++++++
LikeLiked by 4 people
BRAVO, President Trump. BRAVO!!
(And the next time I hear some ignorant ‘never Trumper’ sneering about how President Trump is a ‘progressive’ or a ‘liberal’, I’m going to shove this video up his…nose.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump deserves a nice weekend with Melania and Barron. Next week will be exciting as he meets el-Sisi of Egypt on Monday, King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday and the President of China on Thursday and Friday. Peace between Israel and Palestin and that region of the ME will be discussed as well as trade agreement with China that no longer see them reaping a $300+ billion dollar advantage over us and most importantly is getting China to force this little man child in NK from causing us to destroy their country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May Mr. Gorsuch prove worthy as a SC justice to have been elected by such a worthy President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will say this… President Trump is always so positive and complementary to the people of this great Country….It’s like he actually LIKES the people : ) Never once has he given a lecture on what the PEOPLE should be doing but aren’t doing…but putting the responsibly on Congress where it dang well belongs. TO CONGRESS… DO YOUR JOB, STOP SCREWING AROUND. The people are in no mood for your foolishness. I am proud to have voted for this good man. May God continued to bless this amazing country and her people and most of all the intelligent, funny, insightful people in the Tree house. Sundance– you have a great crew ; ) Have a good weekend everybody !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mailing out my bills today, I realized…
I can put the flag right side up now with President Trump. Spirit Rising!
Just a small protest but the forever stamps have been upside down for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes yes yes
LikeLike
Great weekly address , Hope President Trump gets to make more SC justice nominations during his terms.
LikeLike