President Trump Weekly Address – March 31st 2017

Posted on March 31, 2017 by

President Trump delivers the weekly address from the White House:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address – March 31st 2017

  1. M33 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    President Trump is simply the coolest president I have seen in my lifetime, bar none!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. filia.aurea says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President. Our U.S. Constitution is being shredded by people ignorant of the Founding Fathers’ intentions. Protect it above all else. Many have given their lives for it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. repsort says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Awesome. I love that guy 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Piper says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    The weekly address is a GREAT way to end my week- and the production value just gets better and better with each week, (not that there was anything wrong them, at all) I love the snippets throughout the video though. Still praying with the 10:15 prayer chain for my President and nobody polled me this week, but I give Trump an A++++++++

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. R-C says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    BRAVO, President Trump. BRAVO!!

    (And the next time I hear some ignorant ‘never Trumper’ sneering about how President Trump is a ‘progressive’ or a ‘liberal’, I’m going to shove this video up his…nose.)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    President Trump deserves a nice weekend with Melania and Barron. Next week will be exciting as he meets el-Sisi of Egypt on Monday, King Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday and the President of China on Thursday and Friday. Peace between Israel and Palestin and that region of the ME will be discussed as well as trade agreement with China that no longer see them reaping a $300+ billion dollar advantage over us and most importantly is getting China to force this little man child in NK from causing us to destroy their country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    May Mr. Gorsuch prove worthy as a SC justice to have been elected by such a worthy President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Sayit2016 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I will say this… President Trump is always so positive and complementary to the people of this great Country….It’s like he actually LIKES the people : ) Never once has he given a lecture on what the PEOPLE should be doing but aren’t doing…but putting the responsibly on Congress where it dang well belongs. TO CONGRESS… DO YOUR JOB, STOP SCREWING AROUND. The people are in no mood for your foolishness. I am proud to have voted for this good man. May God continued to bless this amazing country and her people and most of all the intelligent, funny, insightful people in the Tree house. Sundance– you have a great crew ; ) Have a good weekend everybody !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. liberty2828 says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Mailing out my bills today, I realized…

    I can put the flag right side up now with President Trump. Spirit Rising!

    Just a small protest but the forever stamps have been upside down for years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. freepetta says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Yes yes yes

    Like

    Reply
  11. snaggletooths says:
    March 31, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Great weekly address , Hope President Trump gets to make more SC justice nominations during his terms.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s