Tuesday March 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Revolution For Truth” – Vaccine Rally And Call-In-Day – March 30 – 31, 2017:
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/vaccine-rally-washington/
Revolution For Truth
http://www.revolutionfortruth.org/
The National Association of County and City Health Officials, (NACCHO)
Typical Drive By Shooting – Public Health Style:
‘Public Health Community can set up drive through vaccination clinics in case of an emergency infectious disease situation. …’ {PDF Flyer, bottom of page 23: “Route Problematic Individuals to onsite law enforcement.”}
http://www.ageofautism.com/2016/10/naccho-typical-drive-by-shooting-this-is-public-health-style.html
New Law Could Eliminate Informed Consent For Human Experimentation With Vaccines And Meds:
Geeze, i couldn’t get “informed consent ” for getting my kids smallpox vaccinations back when I was traveling to areas where it persisted ! Back before th PLE’sd and UN got involved I was required to carry – and present – a vaccination card wherever I went overseas !
