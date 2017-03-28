Sean Spicer Press Briefing – March 28th 1:00pm

White House Press Secretary Delivers the press briefing for March 28th 2017:

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream:

16 Responses to Sean Spicer Press Briefing – March 28th 1:00pm

  1. redlegleader68 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Guess I’m the only one watching … 🙂

  2. blognificentbee says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I’m watching too! Glad that he set the Sally Yates – WAPO BS straight.

  3. teekay says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I’m listening, not watching, gotta concentrate on the job too … Funny how I never cared about these briefings prior to this administration and now I find myself listening to nearly all of them.

  4. Educated Citizen says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Present

  5. Educated Citizen says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Any questions about the Russia & Clinton tweet?

  6. G3 says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    In 2008, O said his energy policies would bankrupt anyone building a coal plant. How many did he put out of work?
    President Trump, as promised, is bringing back jobs.

  7. blessdog says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    WATCHING – and thanks’s to TLR for posting this daily

    HAHAHA! Spicer in control
    what a difference a day makes – whenever The President decides to go on the offensive, these deep state clown MSM WH reporters clam up like punks they are – none of this mobbing and whining

    makes Spicer’s job SO much easier
    I would PAY to see Trump make a surprise appearance at a daily briefing – there’d be a whole lot of soiled pantaloons!!

