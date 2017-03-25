Oh My – Did President Trump Just Transmit a Coded Message?…

Epic. President Trump is dining at Trump International for dinner tonight having left the White House about an hour ago. However, earlier today he sent the following tweet:
Here’s the Judge Jeanine Pirro intro:
Judge Jeannie said she hadn’t talked to POTUS about her opening statement….but maybe someone at FOX let him know beforehand. I don’t doubt that Trump would fire him if he could.
What if the whole thing is a set-up?
Trump seeing where the internal opposition is; being nice to Ryan while having others call for his head – the whole game was not merely a test but also designed to prepare for his budget and the border wall, both opposed by Ryan.
That’s way more important to him than healthcare, the issue was rather forced on him during the primary debates.
My thoughts exactly. Personally, I thought Judge Jeanine went a little over the top on this one, although intentionally. What a way to send a message.
Carl Cameron was supposed to be on and discussing the 47 hard drives and 600 million documents supplied by whistleblower Montgomery. Fox pulled the interview. THAT, I feel, is what Trump was referring to.
Faux news sure wouldn’t want to be a part of shedding sunlight on the Montgomery documents that’s for sure.
I agree with you dotherighthing4. Hopefully it was the hard drives which is more important the Ryan
That would have been a its all B.S. story by Carl. This guy never would endangered the Establishment.
Then I say PENCE is just as guilty because I was sick of him saying to support and trust his “good friend ” Lyin Ryan ………TRUMP needs to clean out Pence and Reese Pieces while he’s at it …. Sorry , folks Don’t trust either one of them ….
‘Coded message’? I’m having a laugh! The good judge just ripped Ryan a new one.
Hello Mr President!
Trump and Pirro what a pair…What a great match…
Trump should put her on his team…
How about on the SCOTUS…that would be a hoot.
Pirro knows how to hand people their head on a platter.
She IS on his team, from right where she sits.
President Trump knows where his support resides. Judge Jeanine categorically denied any contact from Donald J. Trump today and she TOLD THE TRUTH! The judge had her talking points when she woke up this morning.
Ryan has to go, but please I hope someone is watching Judge Jeanine, she just had a mayor of a town in Massachusetts on who said they were required to put anothing illegal “student” with graying temples in a high school freshman class!!!!!! These illegals arrive with a 3rd grade education and speak no English. They had a night school but they were forced to shut it down because it wasn’t equal education. So grown men with graYing hair are in high school….OMG!!!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sorry about typos, this thing makes up words….probably the Russians
Nahhhh… global warming ;o)
LOL! We knew what you meant.
We have too much insanity going on and it’s costing us A LOT!
Combine that policy with Obama’s bathroom guidelines and you get illiterate adult men that don’t speak English in high school girls bathrooms. America, what a country!
The border patrol keep warning Americans during the influx but no one listened, and then they were silenced.
Thank you, Democrats, for forcing Americans to expose their children to the same rapists that Europeans have exposed their daughters and sons to.
Is THIS who we are?
I’m tellin’ ya, despite knowing the product will be the same & I do, Paul Nehlen would make a great speaker… 😉
C’mon, it’s time to get the real draining of the swamp started so we can even get to the scum pulling the strings.
Mr. Nehlen if he had won the primary would have been a freshman and no way elected Speaker.
Full disclosure, I did donate to Mr. Nehlen’s campaign even though I have zero ties to Wisconsin and live in Arizona.
Please see my reply to BakoCarl! I donated to Nehlen as well. We have ties to America, period… 😉
Agree 100% with OUR ties to the United States of America!
I didn’t give money to him, but will definitely open up the checkbook if he challenges Ryan again. Mr Nehlen, you have the support of the patriots.
I agree, but do you really think that the Repug Putzes in the House, controlled by fat cat globalist billionaires, would elect a Trump-supporting, competent, pragmatist speaker? They’d probably elect a Boehner-Ryan clone.
How would you ever manage to get a majority to vote for Paul Nehlen?
I think you may be taking the first part of my comment too literal… that said though, the speaker of the house isn’t specifically required to be a member of the house in the constitution.
The point is, let’s see some positive action and true America first intervention.
Oh, and of course I don’t think that rethuglican putzes would vote for anyone competent, America first oriented or that supports our PRESIDENT.
UNIPARTY. I remind all the time…
Have Trump publicly endorse him for speaker and then dare the RINOs to vote against him.
Message is clear. Ryan is not the leader to get things done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh how I wish I had been there to be one of the applauders!
Trump is sending lots of coded messages. The subject tweet is a lesser example, moreso a troll or tease.
I suspect our President was referring to Dr. Gorka’s segment with the tweet this morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s it.
Sure…let’s go with that.
Heheh. Whatever he was referring to…I hope he uses that as an ‘explanation’ of what he was referring to.
If pressed he may do just that, but… I hope he adds that the good Judge is certainly entitled to her opinion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well wheatie our President would likely have prior knowledge that Dr. Gorka was going to appear on the show…….
As far as the Judge’s rant on Ryan, I enjoyed it, but replacing him with another GOPe stooge does us no good.
Like I said, I think Trunmp has a plan. If nothing else, this avenue with Ryancare was basically him trying to let Congress fix the mess and putting it on full display for the American public. Now that they have shown their utter lack of desire to come together to fix the problem in some fashion, this unshackles Trump to take other avenues to address the problem. Avenues that the American public will likely support, and any attempts by Congress or other parts of the government to impede will shed further sunlight on their complicity in all of this, making it easier to target them for replacement in future elections. It’s also very possible that Trump could find ways of restricting or cutting off the influence of “The Big Club”.
No matter what, the sunlight’s going to shine through, and those that are allergic to it are going to be shrieking and howling like the bloodsuckers they are.
FWIW, I agree…….this was Round 1 & the GOPe look really stupid right now.
Seven years of campaigning on ObummerCare Repeal and then this debacle.
I also question Ryan’s comment that our President agreed with him to pull the bill from vote.
Agree. The gop really do not understand us at all.
Based on comments and marches, the voters who wanted to kill the bill are mad as hexx at Ryan & GOPe critters but do not blame The Don at all, they blame Ryan.
The voters who wanted to pass the bill are mad as hexx at HFC & Ryan but do not blame The Don at all.
So both GOPe and HFC alienated half the republican voters and all the voters still love The Don.
Smooth moves there GOP.
BWAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
#MAGA
Coded? Yes, as coded as a 30 foot billboard on the White House lawn that says “Fire Paul Ryan”.
LikeLiked by 11 people
lying Ryan…Judge had called it, some are on the same wave length…Ryan has no loyalty to a President… here is another clue…. JFK…think about that, Pence is in danger as well…watch out for Schumer. Podesta, and yes…Obama as well as Hillary…. deep state stepping up their operative….watch next week for bomb shell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lying Ryan- the other coded message from Louie’s Big Adventure
“He lied to the President “??
Why was Ryan visiting this guy
The same reason he met with lobbyists before meeting with Trump concerning the “better” bill.
No nation for Americans.
Is that a fake news site?
Agent as in former lead secret service agent? Is he still on Obamas detail? Wondering minds need to know
Judge Jeanine is only saying what EVERYONE has been saying for over 2 years…has very little to do with Trump…but a lot to do with how Ryan and the GOP have failed US…for 8 years. She was speaking for her friend, DJT, but echoing the pressure and anger that has been building for years.
Get busy folks. Trump is not going to demand Ryan’s resignation. We will handle this Mr. PRESIDENT.
CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES on Monday. Demand it.
Do this for America.
Do this for our future.
Don’t wait for someone else to do it….get off you butt and make a few calls…you’ll be glad you did.
Now that was an exceptional opening statement. She’s usually really good, but she hit this one way out of the park! When the clip ended all I could say was, Burn!
That had to hurt. Truth usually does.
Earlier today I posted that we needed to really keep a close eye on the words being said. I was finally right. Our President Trump is a fighter and it’s why I love and support him.
Earlier I was a bit surprised to see him be so thankful towards Ryan, but had excused it because that is who he is, a really nice guy wanting to get along for the sake of the American people. But that tweet, wow, now that has got to hurt. Good. I want him to fight for all of us. I want him to drain the swamp.
I believe the only way to do this is to get Sessions and the DOJ working hard on pizza gate, the hag’s foundation, getting to the bottom of illegal government surveillance and so forth. Enough is enough. This is proof of the uniparty and how we need to dissolve it in order for all Americans to succeed and Make this Country Great Again, or better known as MAGA!
Drain the swamp Mr. President, we are with you all the way!
Ma’iingankwe
Now it’s up to the Repubs to get rid of Ryan. If they don’t, we know whose side they’re on.
damn…trashing dear old Pauly boy never gets old.
I knew it! I knew it! Look closely at PDT eyes when he praised Ryan. PDT knows Ryan is a snake. Priority: get rid of Ryan or at least neuter him. Accompli.
Pressure now on congress to represent the people. Both the dems and repubes.
I just now read https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/25/healthcare-controls-and-the-benefits-of-the-blame-game/#more-130482, and want to know how PDT will tackle Koch since he’s already let Ryan tackle himself. President knows who owns the vipers.
Everyone on YouTube has been waiting all day for the NSA whistle-blower (Dennis Montgomery) story. It was supposed to be on Judge Jeanine tonight.
It was worse than a nothing burger. It was more like a veggie burger. Some Obama lackey trashing Nunes.
This was referring to the “explosive revelations” segment.
Was there a subtle message there? I must have missed it. I’ll have to go back and watch it again. /s
I noticed what she said about how she heard that Pres. Trump wanted to start out with the tax cuts issue first and not Ocare but Ryan suggested he do the Health Care and deferred to him.
Does Judge Jeanine read the CTH as well?
Replace Ryan with who? He was basically given it after Boehner. No one elder waves to hers these cats and tge Freedom Caucus jokers can’t get twenty votes. We’re screwed
no, you keep Ryan because he is a weak speaker. makes it easier for Trump’s agenda to get enacted. we don’t need him fighting all the time for his “better way” nonsense.
proof read your comment please. Incomprehensible
We all have watched Trump’s every move these past two years and we know that he has a low tolerance for failure. We saw him replace Lewandowski at a critical junction and Manafort later. For those who were with Trump really early, we saw him get rid of Roger Stone and during the transition he got rid of Chris Christie. Trump doesn’t like mistakes!
What all of those episodes had in common was how gracious and calm Trump was with each of the firings (including Flynn’s). Make no mistake about it, Trump wants Ryan gone (and he’s really watching Mark Meadows). The issue with Ryan is who replaces Ryan? I think Trump struggled with that thought of firing Flynn because he didn’t have a replacement that he had confidence, so as a test he insisted that any replacement for Flynn retain K.T. McFarland as deputy.
Anyhow, Ryan is really on thin ice and I definitely believe Trump wants him gone. If it was solely in Trump’s power to do so he would get rid of him the same way he did the previous folks mentioned. Reince Priebus is probably the only prayer Ryan has right now but even Reince has to obey the POTUS or resign himself. Look for some changes in the weeks to come!
Keep in mind that Pence thinks lyin’ ryan is a great guy as well…
Did a post of mine get lost in the muck????
Holy crap! Judge Jeanine verbally eviscerated Ryan. She righteously savaged him. She is an amazing woman.
Term limits
That was a great fiery open by the Judge I also despise Ryan but alas he is not the only hack that needs to go watch and see, Gohmert, Lee, Paul , Cruz all the one’s screaming this past week not one will suggest getting Ryan out not one will start making calls seeing if they have enough votes to oust him.
JUSTICE! the judge is GOLD 💖
I do wish she’d go after McCain and his warmongering and undermining of POTUS. She likely isn’t allowed to attack him seeing as his daughter is lurking around the place to shill for the globalists.
I’d like to thank Sundance for always giving us his honest opinion and for promoting a lot of deep thought and conversation here. I know he’s not right 100% of the time, but nobody is. Mark Levin has been trashing him lately, especially over the health care bill but we have to remember that Levin always has an agenda and twists the facts (and his so called opinion) to fit that agenda. He is not even an honest broker to his audience. I really can’t stand that guy, even if he gets it right once in a while. The bottom line is you can’t even trust him to give his honest opinion on anything unless it happens to fit his agenda.
If you are catching flax you are over the target
Sundance has set up shop in Mark Levin’s CONservative brain and boy am I loving it.
The FC has painted themselves into a corner. They were the group that supported Ryan as speaker. Obviously they were played by the Speaker. Once the gavel was his he thought he could steamroll the FC. The non FC members now need to have a vote of no confidence in the Speaker and ask the FC to abolish itself.
See Sundance I told ya so my brother.
I agree with Judge Pirro. Ryan is on record saying he had never defended our President and won’t defend in the future. Then some short while ago, some press guy asked him about what he had said, and he basically said that it was all in the past.
I don’t trust Slimy-conniving-Ryan. I trust our President, Donald J. Trump!
I watched her entire show.
What did I miss?
Hope President Trump gave Ryan some rope…
Judge Jeanine, “You RINOs!” She said it, LOL.
