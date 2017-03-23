Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 23rd 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing for March 23rd 2017:
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Advertisements
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing for March 23rd 2017:
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Devin Nunes has now announced his “regret” for going to the President first before briefing the intelligence committee – well, the cat is out of the bag, can’t un-ring that bell – will press quiz Spicer re Nunes briefing? Of course, the predecessor of Nunes now has a nice job at CNN – maybe that is supposed to be a move up but it is a disgrace IMHO – maybe the news media should be annoyed but they just seem to be unconcerned.
LikeLike
“Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, a committee member, told CNN that Nunes had apologized ‘in a generic way.’ ”
In other words.. it was a “sorry.. not sorry”
LikeLike
He’s folding under media pressure. They can’t all be as strong as President Trump, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? No Russia “question” yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good, Nunes did the right thing.
These so-called investigative hearings are a black hole for the truth and designed to protect the deep state.
Can’t unring that bell now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question to Spicey:
“Did Devin Nunes get his talking points from the WH?”
Sean: Why would Nunes schedule a meeting with us to disclose information if we had given it to him? That doesn’t make sense.
Homerun!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done Spicer. Info is now out and Trump knows the other info Nunes had. Whoops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t ya just love the extreme libtard stupidity on display by the press? 🙂
LikeLike
On CNN reporting Collusion between Trump and Russia during election Sean responds:
“I think there’s more evidence of CNN colluding with Clinton during the primaries (referring to Brazile giving her questions before the Bernie debate) than the President colluding with Russia.”
“CNN has no sources and no proof.”
On hos did Nunes end up at the Whitehouse, yesterday, Sean responds”
“I assume it was by car.”
He is on his game today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LMFAO too great – I am still laughing about the car …. OMG too great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh. Good job Spicer
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOOM — Spicer drops the mic
There is probably more evidence that CNN colluded with the HRC campaign by providing debate questions… LMFAO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump knows quite a bit and Spicer is giving hints that the cat is out of the bag. He’s giving it back with sarcasm,.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spicey is keepin’ it tight!…….Bravo!
LikeLike