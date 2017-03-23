Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 23rd 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing for March 23rd 2017:

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2

14 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 23rd 2017

  1. suejeanne1 says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Devin Nunes has now announced his “regret” for going to the President first before briefing the intelligence committee – well, the cat is out of the bag, can’t un-ring that bell – will press quiz Spicer re Nunes briefing? Of course, the predecessor of Nunes now has a nice job at CNN – maybe that is supposed to be a move up but it is a disgrace IMHO – maybe the news media should be annoyed but they just seem to be unconcerned.

  2. ezpz says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    What? No Russia “question” yet?

  3. repsort says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Good, Nunes did the right thing.
    These so-called investigative hearings are a black hole for the truth and designed to protect the deep state.
    Can’t unring that bell now.

  4. wyntre says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Question to Spicey:

    “Did Devin Nunes get his talking points from the WH?”

    Sean: Why would Nunes schedule a meeting with us to disclose information if we had given it to him? That doesn’t make sense.

    Homerun!”

  5. wyntre says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    On CNN reporting Collusion between Trump and Russia during election Sean responds:

    “I think there’s more evidence of CNN colluding with Clinton during the primaries (referring to Brazile giving her questions before the Bernie debate) than the President colluding with Russia.”

    “CNN has no sources and no proof.”

    On hos did Nunes end up at the Whitehouse, yesterday, Sean responds”

    “I assume it was by car.”

    He is on his game today.

  6. Nchadwick says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    BOOM — Spicer drops the mic

    There is probably more evidence that CNN colluded with the HRC campaign by providing debate questions… LMFAO

  7. JoD says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Spicey is keepin’ it tight!…….Bravo!

