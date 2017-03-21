Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 21st 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House Press Briefing for March 21st 2017:
UPDATE: Video Added
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
Advertisements
Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House Press Briefing for March 21st 2017:
UPDATE: Video Added
Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
So no comments?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I’m here, Dot; watching, but nothing really to comment on … Seems the Russia!! thingy isn’t being mentioned. A couple on the SCOTUS hearing … Hummm …
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for taking one for the team!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I absolutely love Sean Spicer when he talks from the heart whenever a tragedy occurs. He was asked about the 14 year old girl that was rapped in school from MD. He really did a great job of talking about the victim. He talked about the fact that parents send their kids to school because it should be safe. He also talked about the fact that why would 17 and 18 year olds be put in the 9th grade. He also talked about immigration and why the President is so passionate about it. He also touched on sanctuary cities and politicians that aren’t doing the right thing when it comes to our immigration laws. It was a complete Grand Slam!
LikeLiked by 26 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has anybody heard about a vote to repeal the 1945, law that stopped health insurance across state lines.
The McCarran–Ferguson Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1011-1015, is a United States federal law that exempts the business of insurance from most federal regulation, including federal antitrust laws to a limited extent.
I heard this may happen this Thursday, with the repeal replace?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s see how the week goes …. Oooooo!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
RE: will Trump comment this week on the Obama wiretapping comment …
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know this is OT but I was afraid the comment would get buried on the open thread.
Senator Mike Lee just cracked a hilarious joke as he started questioning Judge Gorsuch. He set out to explain to him the definition of politics was, “poli meaning many, and tics which are blood sucking parasites.” There was a hefty outbreak of laughter including from the judge.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’ve used that one myself (usually after a rambling paragraph about how useful it is to study Greek and Latin because so many of our words have roots in those languages). I think it came from a standup comedian (don’t have any idea who) over twenty years ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had never heard it and it brought comic relief to an otherwise sober scene.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, it’s definitely a classic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, some jokes never grow old.
LikeLike
Sounds like a George Carlin-ism
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks yeah it’d get buried under cat pics there
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nigel Farage always seems to be having the time of his life, mixing so easily with American politicians.
LikeLiked by 7 people
oops, wrong tweet. Sorry
LikeLiked by 5 people
“April” is a one trick poney … CBC …
LikeLiked by 2 people
ie, Congressional Black Caucus
LikeLike
Was thinking the same thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was actually shocked that she asked about truckers! Which in many ways for her is the opposite side of the spectrum. Maybe she is married to a trucker 🙂
LikeLike
You mean jackass, not pony. Yes, I know, that’s an insult tp ponies everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is that disgusting hack April always spot-lighted?
Give some of the real reporters a chance, Spicer!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I actually like April. One trick, yes, but she did facilitate the Black Caucus – Trump meeting. Very nice, dialog is the first step to melting the ice. Melting the ice is huge.
LikeLike
I noticed that she is much friendlier, less combative than before the President’s meeting with Cummings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love Spicer’s dig, at the end – about Tom Brady’s jersey being returned, “another bad on the press”, “don’t worry we have righted that wrong” – LMFAO
LikeLiked by 6 people
And let’s congratulate the FBI, for getting that shirt back.
Too bad they are useless when it comes to ferreting out crime in our government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was more commenting on the fact that it was the “bad media” that stole it – and the way that Spicer gave them a little jab at the end.
LikeLike
My take on the presser today… the MSM is so overloaded with all the goings on that they have no means to act. In addition what Sundance pointed out regarding Comey has serious implications their handlers are trying to figure out what next… ie no current talking points.
They finally realized that Trump is owning the board, has all their pawns and the castled rook was just outed… two moves from Checkmate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Questions today moved away from the monotone Russia narrative. Amazing. Did someone talk to the press corp?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, you better believe that when they aren’t pushing a narrative, there is something damaging to them coming down the pike in the foreseeable future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I prefer Obama’s term, “corpse”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, Running. There were the obligatory dumb questions, but more subdued. I think they’re preoccupied with the plethora of new info (read: threats) flying through the air right now, and as you said, puppeteers didn’t get the talking points disseminated in time. Works for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! No talking points! That’s precious! The Press didn’t get their talking points this morning! Like having a talking Tina after Telly Savalas has gotten to her!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, unfortunately our intelligence has not YET been elevated. It is still deep swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was great.
The “children” (delinquents?) were well behaved, seemed to pay attention, did not speak out of turn, and were generally respectful in their comments and questions. Teacher was pleased. 🤓
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ram-specking: refers to the Ram-speck act 🤓
U.S. GAO – Personnel Practices: An Overview of Ramspeck Act Appointments
http://www.gao.gov/products/T-GGD-95-155
LikeLike
The Ramspeck act was repealed, as I discovered in the link below:
Repeal of the Ramspeck Act | Legal Advice
https://www.lawguru.com/legal-questions/washington-labor-employment/repeal-ramspeck-act-congressional-staffer-453673476/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I was triggered by a question to Sean Spicer today to the point I have to ask. Why is there a “black” congress? Why is there not a “white”, “brown” or “yellow” congress as well? As a Canadian I do not comprehend that. It seems to fly in the face of equality for all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be patient, Canada will catch up with all the nonsense……
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Black Caucus was set up to give the black population a voice. The Black Caucus is supposed to relate to the African American community, understand what they go through, like the neighborhoods in Chicago, as opposed to living in the mid west.
It is also a way for the liberals to keep the African Americans from feeling like they are one of us. They can’t be just regular Americans, they must always be made to feel they are on the outside, looking in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for that background information. I sort of see why it might have seem politically correct to do so at one point of time but in today’s world seems so out of place. What have they done, for say Chicago, that makes them even relevant today?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, they have used up their purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They haven’t done anything at all for the black community in decades. Whatever they do it is only to serve and enrich themselves, and get re-elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or how about “The United Negro College Fund”? For any other race it would be racist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been asking that one since I found out about the Black Caucus at the age of 12.
LikeLike