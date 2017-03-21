Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 21st 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House Press Briefing for March 21st 2017:

  1. dot48 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    So no comments?

  2. redlegleader68 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Well, I’m here, Dot; watching, but nothing really to comment on … Seems the Russia!! thingy isn’t being mentioned. A couple on the SCOTUS hearing … Hummm …

  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I absolutely love Sean Spicer when he talks from the heart whenever a tragedy occurs. He was asked about the 14 year old girl that was rapped in school from MD. He really did a great job of talking about the victim. He talked about the fact that parents send their kids to school because it should be safe. He also talked about the fact that why would 17 and 18 year olds be put in the 9th grade. He also talked about immigration and why the President is so passionate about it. He also touched on sanctuary cities and politicians that aren’t doing the right thing when it comes to our immigration laws. It was a complete Grand Slam!

  4. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:26 pm

  5. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

  6. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    • dbobway says:
      March 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      Has anybody heard about a vote to repeal the 1945, law that stopped health insurance across state lines.

      The McCarran–Ferguson Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 1011-1015, is a United States federal law that exempts the business of insurance from most federal regulation, including federal antitrust laws to a limited extent.

      I heard this may happen this Thursday, with the repeal replace?

  7. redlegleader68 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Let’s see how the week goes …. Oooooo!!

  8. HolyLoly says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I know this is OT but I was afraid the comment would get buried on the open thread.

    Senator Mike Lee just cracked a hilarious joke as he started questioning Judge Gorsuch. He set out to explain to him the definition of politics was, “poli meaning many, and tics which are blood sucking parasites.” There was a hefty outbreak of laughter including from the judge.

  9. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:35 pm

  10. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    oops, wrong tweet. Sorry

  11. redlegleader68 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    “April” is a one trick poney … CBC …

  12. James F says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Why is that disgusting hack April always spot-lighted?

    Give some of the real reporters a chance, Spicer!

    • MVW says:
      March 21, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      I actually like April. One trick, yes, but she did facilitate the Black Caucus – Trump meeting. Very nice, dialog is the first step to melting the ice. Melting the ice is huge.

  13. Nchadwick says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Love Spicer’s dig, at the end – about Tom Brady’s jersey being returned, “another bad on the press”, “don’t worry we have righted that wrong” – LMFAO

  14. Running Fast says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    My take on the presser today… the MSM is so overloaded with all the goings on that they have no means to act. In addition what Sundance pointed out regarding Comey has serious implications their handlers are trying to figure out what next… ie no current talking points.

    They finally realized that Trump is owning the board, has all their pawns and the castled rook was just outed… two moves from Checkmate.

  15. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:06 pm

  16. KBR says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    This was great.
    The “children” (delinquents?) were well behaved, seemed to pay attention, did not speak out of turn, and were generally respectful in their comments and questions. Teacher was pleased. 🤓

  17. KBR says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Ram-specking: refers to the Ram-speck act 🤓

    U.S. GAO – Personnel Practices: An Overview of Ramspeck Act Appointments
    http://www.gao.gov/products/T-GGD-95-155

  18. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm

  19. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

  21. bverwey says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I was triggered by a question to Sean Spicer today to the point I have to ask. Why is there a “black” congress? Why is there not a “white”, “brown” or “yellow” congress as well? As a Canadian I do not comprehend that. It seems to fly in the face of equality for all.

    • Chuck says:
      March 21, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      Be patient, Canada will catch up with all the nonsense……

    • muffyroberts says:
      March 21, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      The Black Caucus was set up to give the black population a voice. The Black Caucus is supposed to relate to the African American community, understand what they go through, like the neighborhoods in Chicago, as opposed to living in the mid west.

      It is also a way for the liberals to keep the African Americans from feeling like they are one of us. They can’t be just regular Americans, they must always be made to feel they are on the outside, looking in.

    • kurtmandoo says:
      March 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Or how about “The United Negro College Fund”? For any other race it would be racist.

    • WSB says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      Been asking that one since I found out about the Black Caucus at the age of 12.

