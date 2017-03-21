President Trump Signs NASA Authorization Bill…

President Trump signs NASA Authorization Bill in the oval office:

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, the President signed into law:

S. 442, which (1) authorizes appropriations for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for FY 2017; (2) provides for improvements to the International Space Station program; (3) authorizes medical monitoring and treatment for former astronauts; (4) authorizes a space technology program; and (5) authorizes third-party indemnification for certain hazardous commercial space services.  (link)

  1. CheshireCat says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Core mission is now space exploration!

    What happened to Muslim outreach which was NASA’s top priority under Obama?

    Oh, Allah will not be pleased.

  2. Sharon says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    “…reaffirming our national commitment to the core mission….human space exploration, science….technology….”

    Well, crap, I suppose that’ll make the Moslems mad again.

    Way back in 2010, obama charged the NASA administrator, a retired United States Marine Corps major-general and former astronaut “….. to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science, math, and engineering.”

    If the Moslems don’t feel good about their contributions don’t be surprised if that sets ’em off..

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/space/7875584/Barack-Obama-Nasa-must-try-to-make-Muslims-feel-good.html

    • maiingankwe says:
      March 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Didn’t some muslim leader give a fatwa or a declaration that no Muslim would go to Mars etc? He made a big stink in the papers about it a few years ago. He said allah would not be happy.

      I just laughed and moved on, I didn’t take what he said seriously or took note from where I had read it. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was when the idiot was demanding NASA to be nice and let them in their community.

    • WSB says:
      March 21, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      Well, we can still SHOOT them to the moon…

  3. Mr.Right says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    NASA has been stuck with 18 billion budget for years and years.

    18 billion sound like a lot… but not when we spend 4 trillions a year.
    NASA is getting LESS then HALF of 1 % of our federal budget

    Diversity is not our strength… fostering innovation that doesn’t have an immediate capitalist need is crucial to our strength.
    Also most if not all the money NASA gets, goes to Americans.

    Unlike the 35 billions we GAVE to foreign countries in 2015… including to islamic states like pakistan.

    We need to at least reverse the budgets… 35 billion of tax $ going to NASA programs, and 18 billion to islamic states… wait… how about we spend 53 billion on NASA and skip giving free money of foreign states ?

  4. Bob says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Another win….the jobs and technology that will come from this…WOW

  5. jackphatz says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I always figured space exploration was just way, way, way over Barry’s head so th eonly thing to rise to the top was Muslim blah, blah, blah. He’s not an intelligent man!
    Now…
    A little off subject here but….is it just me…is Ted Cruz taking on a more subdued presence now, and less combative nature? Or is it just that all of his distractor have been outed as idiot a$$wipes? I’m actually gaining some respect back for him!! Am I wrong?

    • odious debt says:
      March 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Yes, and thanks for asking.

    • Sharon says:
      March 21, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      If his more combative nature was just to gain political ground as long as it worked, only to be dropped when it was no longer convenient, that’s not ground for respect of any kind – new or re-gained.

      Liked by 6 people

      • BigMamaTEA says:
        March 21, 2017 at 4:42 pm

        Sharon, I think you’re seeing now, a guy who got a “slap upside his head” from some previous supporters, who finally facing reality, attempted to give him a reality check.

        Kind of along the lines of the “too young for fame” big-headed-ness some athletes and
        young stars get. More by happenstance; than evil intent.

        • Sharon says:
          March 21, 2017 at 5:27 pm

          I never assumed it was evil intent. Just believed what my lying eyes beheld. I have not been willing, for a long time, to sort evil into intended and unintended.

          The people who elected obama twice didn’t believe what he said publicly in the summer of 2008 – because they were projecting good intentions on him. I’m not smart enough to read people’s intentions.

          Much simpler to simply believe what they present themselves to be and go with that.

          Mr. Cruz showed himself to be what he is: gullible, useful-tool, unprincipled at core. Reality is simpler for me than speculation about motives.

          Anyone who is predicating their political moves on the perceived/speculated/projected power it will give them – subject to adjustment at a later time if the winds change – ………….. I spit in their general direction. Didn’t know that about Cruz before. I know it now.

    • maiingankwe says:
      March 21, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Jack,
      Cruz just sees the winning side and has hopped over. He is still the same conniving, lying, sick man he has always been. He’s hoping Americans will easily forget everything he has said and done. I wouldn’t trust him as far as I can throw him. If he wants to side and help our President Trump, I say go for it. I would never vote for him in the future though. JMO

      • Nibbler Myers says:
        March 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        Amen! I was especially bothered by Jeb, his brother and their various donors supporting Cruz as soon as Jebbie dropped out of the race. Lyin’ Ted was promoting himself as an “outsider” candidate, but the Bush’s cuddled up to him like he was one of their own. They know Cruz better than the rest of us do, and they think of him as one of their establishment boys.

      • BigMamaTEA says:
        March 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

        Can you vote for him maiingankwe? Senator Cruz will be great in the Senate. That’s as far as he will go.

        • maiingankwe says:
          March 21, 2017 at 5:33 pm

          I’m lucky, I don’t live in Texas so I don’t have to worry about voting him in. Now, if he ran for the presidency it’s a completely different story.

          I do know where you are coming from though, and I believe a lot depends on who runs against him as a republican.
          Good question and thank you.

      • BuckeyeForTrump says:
        March 21, 2017 at 4:54 pm

        I remain and will always be #nevercuz! I will never forget his speech at the convention nor will I ever get past his snake like behavior during the primary. Kudos to those who have overcome their dislike of Cruz, I find him to be a snake who will never shed his sleezy skin
        and he is as low as Glen Beck to me. #nevercruz

  6. 4trump says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Making space GREAT again!

    Liked by 8 people

  7. 4trump says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Making space GREAT again!

  8. BuckeyeForTrump says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Awesome! When I was young, many bright kids, girls and boys, dreamed of being an astronaut because of our space program. With the diminishing status of our space program under Obummer, these days the only thing kids aspire to be is internet stars. Maybe this bill signing and NASA becoming great again could be a return to the days of very bright kids aspiring to be something other than an “YouTube star” or a “computer game specialist” who lives in their parents basement. That being said, why do wonderful pictures like these have to be ruined with the likes of Cruz and Rubio being in them….lol.

    Liked by 5 people

      March 21, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      Now, now, Buckeye. Cruz-TEXAS. BubbleBoy- Florida. Get the personal out of it.
      We need both in the Senate right now. Cruz was real receptive to his smack down.
      I wish I lived closer to Florida……..

      • BuckeyeForTrump says:
        March 21, 2017 at 5:39 pm

        They can stay in the Senate they can just stop ruining pictures of our President with their smug mugs. I will always be #nevercruz! The senate is the highest he should ever go.

        Like

    • Steven says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Sorry, but NASA being a scientific agency won’t aspire “very bright” kids with dreams. Schools have killed those dreams. We need to replace social justice indoctrination with STEM-based education! Only then would those kids dream once again!

    • auntiefran413 says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:07 pm

      I’m hoping this has the same impact on our kids as Soyuz did. Remember when our math/science grades went out the roof? That’s what GOALS will do for a youngster.

      Like

  9. Willy says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Billions already wasted on ‘proving man-made climate change’.

    Liked by 8 people

      March 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      ULA’s Atlas V rocket which uses the Russian RD-180 is to be succeeded by the Vulcan which is likely to use Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine.

      Liked by 1 person

  12. NC PATRIOT says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I feel like I am watching America—and things “American” coming back ! It feels good ! Is it just me ?

    Liked by 12 people

    March 21, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    This should give a much deserved boost to the people and businesses along the Florida Space Coast! Bravo President Trump!

    Liked by 10 people

  14. Kelly says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    This is really great news for the Houston / Clear Lake area!!

    Liked by 7 people

      March 21, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      In this context, what came to my mind was, “Houston, we have a problem.” Some of the most chilling moments in my lifetime followed that simple sentence.

      Like

  15. freepetta says:
    March 21, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Yes Yes Yes

    Liked by 2 people

    March 21, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Never much of a NASA fan since Apollo. How many missions to Mars do you need to not find life there? There is no life, just some water. Louis Pasteur showed sterilized water (water without life in it) will not produce life no mater how long you expose it to light or other heat. And who wants to really go on a suicide flight to Mars. Remember Apollo 13 was salvageable because you could still turn the space craft back after the explosion.

    The Moon in theory still has something to offer, which is what President Trump seems to be interested in. A station on the Moon is not much more difficult than the present space stations being envisioned.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Rivercity says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Oh boy – more pretty pictures from NASA – well worth the cost.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I’m very excited about this but we need to set our sights on the Moon if we want to take things to the next level. Deep space exploration will require a new propulsion system. That’s where fusion comes in and we need Helium-3 for it. The Sun deposits solar winds full of Helium-3 on the Moon 24/7, 365 days a year.

    China has been working on such a mission and we must beat them there. America must be the ones to set the market for fusion energy. It will change the game. Just think of all of the technology, new materials, moonbases, new spacesuits, new types of equipment to sift the Helium-3 that will need to be created. Brand new containers and transport devices will be needed.

    It’s time to dream what doesn’t exist again.

    Liked by 3 people

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    NASA is Jammed Packed with the Big Establishment Close Minded People that have Stifled Science for Generations ! The Main Stream Scientific Community is the Same as
    The Main Stream Media. They Publish what they want you to Hear. They Hide Facts that Don’t fit their Old Failed Theories…. Take Black Holes (Pure BS) But they need Black Holes to Explain how Galaxies Stay together while Spinning….but there can be no Black Holes.
    The Big Bang Theory is Pure Horse-Shat….but every new theory they come out with has to Support the Big Bang or you don’t get Published…and your Telescope Time will be Reduced or Stopped
    all together !
    Sounds like the 1500’s and 1600’s doesn’t it ?

    Like

    March 21, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Trump has been hinting at the importance of space exploration in many of his speeches.

    As a space and science geek myself, I cannot tell you how THRILLED I am to see this!!

    Just wait till the JWST is in orbit and we find habitable worlds out there!
    Think of the technology boom in trying to reach them!!

    Like

    March 21, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Two observations:

    Sen. Cruz has lately been very well behaved and supportive of President Trump.

    What’s up with VP Pence? Coming across as low energy, can barely get the words out of his mouth. Wooden, sullen countenance. Does he need a B-12 supplement, Geritol?

    Like

    March 21, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Cruz and Rubio, Pence and Trump. Democrats too. If only they had kept it professional, we’d have enjoyed this wonderful moment even more. Still great but bittersweet. There are so many policies we can pursue for the benefit of every American. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA!

    Like

    March 21, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Thank you President Trump 🌌

    Like

    March 21, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    It has been 2,083 days since the United States last sent astronauts into low Earth orbit.

    Like

