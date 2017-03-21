President Trump signs NASA Authorization Bill in the oval office:

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, the President signed into law:

S. 442, which (1) authorizes appropriations for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for FY 2017; (2) provides for improvements to the International Space Station program; (3) authorizes medical monitoring and treatment for former astronauts; (4) authorizes a space technology program; and (5) authorizes third-party indemnification for certain hazardous commercial space services. (link)

