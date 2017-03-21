President Trump signs NASA Authorization Bill in the oval office:
On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, the President signed into law:
S. 442, which (1) authorizes appropriations for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for FY 2017; (2) provides for improvements to the International Space Station program; (3) authorizes medical monitoring and treatment for former astronauts; (4) authorizes a space technology program; and (5) authorizes third-party indemnification for certain hazardous commercial space services. (link)
Core mission is now space exploration!
What happened to Muslim outreach which was NASA’s top priority under Obama?
Oh, Allah will not be pleased.
It’s not really surprising that President Obama told NASA administrator Charles Bolden that his highest priority should be “to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science … and math and engineering.” It fits with so much that we already knew about the president.
It was a moon mission./s
New Archeological Discovery of The Moon God Confirms The Oldest Reference to Allah | Walid Shoebat
http://shoebat.com/2014/09/16/new-archeological-discovery-moon-god-confirms-oldest-reference-allah/
Very interesting article. Thanks for posting.
Muzzy outreach and fake global warming science.
YEA!!!!!!!!![clapping wildly}
The first question everybody else has!!! And now for the second question…is the head of NASA under Obama, Charles Bolden still there? He resigned on the 20th.
https://www.nasa.gov/about/highlights/bolden_bio.html
The new director seems to have a bit more specific background in this field. Thomas Zurbuchen.
https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/thomas-zurbuchen-named-head-of-nasa-science-mission-directorate
Thomas Zurbuchen, PhD.
Just to clarify, Zurbuchen is specific to science mission.
Robert Lightfoot is acting Director after Bolden resigned.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Administrators_and_Deputy_Administrators_of_NASA
https://en.wikipedia.org
/wiki/List_of_Administrators_and_Deputy_Administrators_of_NASA#/media/File:Robert_M._Lightfoot_Jr.,_NASA_Acting_Administrator,_Official_Portrait_(NHQ201701230001).jpg
To the MOON Allah to the MOON !!
Cheshire, You make me LMAO!!!!Stop it please!!!!
“…reaffirming our national commitment to the core mission….human space exploration, science….technology….”
Well, crap, I suppose that’ll make the Moslems mad again.
Way back in 2010, obama charged the NASA administrator, a retired United States Marine Corps major-general and former astronaut “….. to find a way to reach out to the Muslim world and engage much more with dominantly Muslim nations to help them feel good about their historic contribution to science, math, and engineering.”
If the Moslems don’t feel good about their contributions don’t be surprised if that sets ’em off..
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/space/7875584/Barack-Obama-Nasa-must-try-to-make-Muslims-feel-good.html
Didn’t some muslim leader give a fatwa or a declaration that no Muslim would go to Mars etc? He made a big stink in the papers about it a few years ago. He said allah would not be happy.
I just laughed and moved on, I didn’t take what he said seriously or took note from where I had read it. It wouldn’t surprise me if this was when the idiot was demanding NASA to be nice and let them in their community.
Send them all to Mars.
Well, we can still SHOOT them to the moon…
NASA has been stuck with 18 billion budget for years and years.
18 billion sound like a lot… but not when we spend 4 trillions a year.
NASA is getting LESS then HALF of 1 % of our federal budget
Diversity is not our strength… fostering innovation that doesn’t have an immediate capitalist need is crucial to our strength.
Also most if not all the money NASA gets, goes to Americans.
Unlike the 35 billions we GAVE to foreign countries in 2015… including to islamic states like pakistan.
We need to at least reverse the budgets… 35 billion of tax $ going to NASA programs, and 18 billion to islamic states… wait… how about we spend 53 billion on NASA and skip giving free money of foreign states ?
Another win….the jobs and technology that will come from this…WOW
I always figured space exploration was just way, way, way over Barry’s head so th eonly thing to rise to the top was Muslim blah, blah, blah. He’s not an intelligent man!
Now…
A little off subject here but….is it just me…is Ted Cruz taking on a more subdued presence now, and less combative nature? Or is it just that all of his distractor have been outed as idiot a$$wipes? I’m actually gaining some respect back for him!! Am I wrong?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and thanks for asking.
LOL…I’ll come back later and play again!!
If his more combative nature was just to gain political ground as long as it worked, only to be dropped when it was no longer convenient, that’s not ground for respect of any kind – new or re-gained.
Sharon, I think you’re seeing now, a guy who got a “slap upside his head” from some previous supporters, who finally facing reality, attempted to give him a reality check.
Kind of along the lines of the “too young for fame” big-headed-ness some athletes and
young stars get. More by happenstance; than evil intent.
I never assumed it was evil intent. Just believed what my lying eyes beheld. I have not been willing, for a long time, to sort evil into intended and unintended.
The people who elected obama twice didn’t believe what he said publicly in the summer of 2008 – because they were projecting good intentions on him. I’m not smart enough to read people’s intentions.
Much simpler to simply believe what they present themselves to be and go with that.
Mr. Cruz showed himself to be what he is: gullible, useful-tool, unprincipled at core. Reality is simpler for me than speculation about motives.
Anyone who is predicating their political moves on the perceived/speculated/projected power it will give them – subject to adjustment at a later time if the winds change – ………….. I spit in their general direction. Didn’t know that about Cruz before. I know it now.
Jack,
Cruz just sees the winning side and has hopped over. He is still the same conniving, lying, sick man he has always been. He’s hoping Americans will easily forget everything he has said and done. I wouldn’t trust him as far as I can throw him. If he wants to side and help our President Trump, I say go for it. I would never vote for him in the future though. JMO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen! I was especially bothered by Jeb, his brother and their various donors supporting Cruz as soon as Jebbie dropped out of the race. Lyin’ Ted was promoting himself as an “outsider” candidate, but the Bush’s cuddled up to him like he was one of their own. They know Cruz better than the rest of us do, and they think of him as one of their establishment boys.
Can you vote for him maiingankwe? Senator Cruz will be great in the Senate. That’s as far as he will go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m lucky, I don’t live in Texas so I don’t have to worry about voting him in. Now, if he ran for the presidency it’s a completely different story.
I do know where you are coming from though, and I believe a lot depends on who runs against him as a republican.
Good question and thank you.
I remain and will always be #nevercuz! I will never forget his speech at the convention nor will I ever get past his snake like behavior during the primary. Kudos to those who have overcome their dislike of Cruz, I find him to be a snake who will never shed his sleezy skin
and he is as low as Glen Beck to me. #nevercruz
Making space GREAT again!
Making space GREAT again!
Awesome! When I was young, many bright kids, girls and boys, dreamed of being an astronaut because of our space program. With the diminishing status of our space program under Obummer, these days the only thing kids aspire to be is internet stars. Maybe this bill signing and NASA becoming great again could be a return to the days of very bright kids aspiring to be something other than an “YouTube star” or a “computer game specialist” who lives in their parents basement. That being said, why do wonderful pictures like these have to be ruined with the likes of Cruz and Rubio being in them….lol.
Now, now, Buckeye. Cruz-TEXAS. BubbleBoy- Florida. Get the personal out of it.
We need both in the Senate right now. Cruz was real receptive to his smack down.
I wish I lived closer to Florida……..
They can stay in the Senate they can just stop ruining pictures of our President with their smug mugs. I will always be #nevercruz! The senate is the highest he should ever go.
Sorry, but NASA being a scientific agency won’t aspire “very bright” kids with dreams. Schools have killed those dreams. We need to replace social justice indoctrination with STEM-based education! Only then would those kids dream once again!
LikeLike
I am fully aware of STEM schools….my daughter goes to one….lol……we have an awesome STEM Academy in my small town, the problem is access, tuition costs are very high…..dreaming big need to be brought back for all kids….dreams beyond how many likes you get on YouTube, Facebook etc.
LikeLike
needs not need….lol…I think I need to go back to school with my dear little one….lol
Here is the link to my daughters school if anyone wants to check it out. http://www.portsmouthacademy.org/
I’m hoping this has the same impact on our kids as Soyuz did. Remember when our math/science grades went out the roof? That’s what GOALS will do for a youngster.
Billions already wasted on ‘proving man-made climate change’.
Can’t worry about that now. BUT, at least we’re stopping the bleeding.
How many people know we use RUSSIAN Rocket Engines?
http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/americas-national-security-depends-russian-rocket-engines-16513
ULA’s Atlas V rocket which uses the Russian RD-180 is to be succeeded by the Vulcan which is likely to use Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine.
I feel like I am watching America—and things “American” coming back ! It feels good ! Is it just me ?
Nope. Not just you. #MeToo #AmericaFirst 😉
NC Patriot not at all! Our President talked about MAGA and I think NASA and space exploration is a big part of that slogan.
M.A.G.A.
This should give a much deserved boost to the people and businesses along the Florida Space Coast! Bravo President Trump!
I live in Cocoa Beach and I am thrilled! The Space Coast will definitely benefit from this.
This is really great news for the Houston / Clear Lake area!!
In this context, what came to my mind was, “Houston, we have a problem.” Some of the most chilling moments in my lifetime followed that simple sentence.
Yes Yes Yes
Never much of a NASA fan since Apollo. How many missions to Mars do you need to not find life there? There is no life, just some water. Louis Pasteur showed sterilized water (water without life in it) will not produce life no mater how long you expose it to light or other heat. And who wants to really go on a suicide flight to Mars. Remember Apollo 13 was salvageable because you could still turn the space craft back after the explosion.
The Moon in theory still has something to offer, which is what President Trump seems to be interested in. A station on the Moon is not much more difficult than the present space stations being envisioned.
A lot of things we use today came from the space program.
Timmy, don’t you want to dream a little again?!! For me, growing up as a kid, watching those rockets lift off….made me interested in science.
Oh boy – more pretty pictures from NASA – well worth the cost.
Gee, and the computer you are using to make a comment like this came from the R&D done by NASA decades ago…………………………..
I’m very excited about this but we need to set our sights on the Moon if we want to take things to the next level. Deep space exploration will require a new propulsion system. That’s where fusion comes in and we need Helium-3 for it. The Sun deposits solar winds full of Helium-3 on the Moon 24/7, 365 days a year.
China has been working on such a mission and we must beat them there. America must be the ones to set the market for fusion energy. It will change the game. Just think of all of the technology, new materials, moonbases, new spacesuits, new types of equipment to sift the Helium-3 that will need to be created. Brand new containers and transport devices will be needed.
It’s time to dream what doesn’t exist again.
I just want the great wall of America finished, then we can go star chasing.
NASA is Jammed Packed with the Big Establishment Close Minded People that have Stifled Science for Generations ! The Main Stream Scientific Community is the Same as
The Main Stream Media. They Publish what they want you to Hear. They Hide Facts that Don’t fit their Old Failed Theories…. Take Black Holes (Pure BS) But they need Black Holes to Explain how Galaxies Stay together while Spinning….but there can be no Black Holes.
The Big Bang Theory is Pure Horse-Shat….but every new theory they come out with has to Support the Big Bang or you don’t get Published…and your Telescope Time will be Reduced or Stopped
all together !
Sounds like the 1500’s and 1600’s doesn’t it ?
Trump has been hinting at the importance of space exploration in many of his speeches.
As a space and science geek myself, I cannot tell you how THRILLED I am to see this!!
Just wait till the JWST is in orbit and we find habitable worlds out there!
Think of the technology boom in trying to reach them!!
Two observations:
Sen. Cruz has lately been very well behaved and supportive of President Trump.
What’s up with VP Pence? Coming across as low energy, can barely get the words out of his mouth. Wooden, sullen countenance. Does he need a B-12 supplement, Geritol?
Cruz and Rubio, Pence and Trump. Democrats too. If only they had kept it professional, we’d have enjoyed this wonderful moment even more. Still great but bittersweet. There are so many policies we can pursue for the benefit of every American. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA!
Thank you President Trump 🌌
It has been 2,083 days since the United States last sent astronauts into low Earth orbit.
