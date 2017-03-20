March 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #60

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Hey
LikeLiked by 2 people
MASWAMP!
(Make American Suck Worse Anarchist Moron Progressive)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, somebody drone these tards.
https://itsgoingdown.org/philadelphia-325-disruptmaga/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this real? Looks totally amateurish. Soros running out of money?
LikeLike
Can cops arrest people for drowning out the Free Speech of others?
Cuz this is getting ridiculous.
I remember when the Left first started doing this crap. Wisconsin Capitol rally . Palin was there and some Union and a bunch of loser U W Madison kids had those obnoxious horns, etc. to drown her speech out.
It was when all those stupid Dem reps had left the state and were hiding in Illinois.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone should own a battery-powered megaphone. Best Buy.
LikeLike
To Stat our day off..
God Bless DJT, Let the Lord Protect Him..
AMEN..
CBS is running Stories, I posted Earlier this evening.. The H1B-Visa’s..
60 minutes tonight…
Here is the FULL video link–>
Are U.S. jobs vulnerable to workers with H-1B visas?
60 Minutes investigates how some businesses have fired American workers and replaced them with cheaper labor: temporary, foreign workers with H-1B visas
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/are-u-s-jobs-vulnerable-to-workers-with-h-1b-visas/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Earlier Links & previous disco.. **1993**
Something popped up on CBS,,, Interesting..
At the time of enactme3nt of NAFTA, 60 Minutes looks into H1B-Visa’s and the LOSS of American Jobs to those “imported” workers..
**60 Minutes reports companies are misusing the program to take American jobs. But a 1993 60 Minutes piece shows the visas had problems from the start **
http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/from-the-archives-the-early-days-of-h-1b-abuse/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Short take
**H-1B creator: 1998 loophole in law is a “travesty”**
http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/h-1b-creator-1998-loophole-in-law-is-a-travesty/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really enjoyed listening to Dr. Tom Price, Secretary of HHS, today on the shows he went on. Phase 3 in my mind will happen. I think our President brought Elijah Cummings to speak with him about his pharmaceutical plan to hear what he had to say but more importantly, he will make sure that it will be attached to the other pieces of legislation in Phase 3 (buying insurance across state lines, tort reform, having folks group together to purchase insurance). He shared this during his interview with Tucker. Democrats will come onboard because they will have skin in the game. Also because tax reform will be happening simultaneously and they will see the writing on the wall that our LION is MAGA and if they want any hope of getting reelected (10 Democrats in Red States), it is time to jump on board the train.
LikeLike
Tomorrow will be interesting. That may be an understatement. I expect Comey will disappoint again tomorrow. But who knows? I know Nunoz has already signaled where he stands. Again, I wont even attempt to take a guess about what will happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tomorrow will be interesting indeed. This just in from Jim Hoft, and Sheriff Arpaio’s investigation of President Trump being surveillled for years may indeed be true:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/nsa-documents-prove-government-spying-trump-trump-tower-years/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex Jones did a fb live on this tonight & i believe on his show as well
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder if they started spying in him when he first ran for Prez, back in the 90’s?
Sounds like something Clinton would do.
LikeLike
There is no-one who isn’t under some sort of surveillance. It’s technically impossible to filter US citizens online and exclude the from any surveillance. And even if they did that due to legal reasons, they would just ask another government (like the UK) to spy on US citizens and share it with them, maybe pretending to not know what’s in the files until they have them.
I am perfectly sure that the UK spies on US citizens (important cable running through UK waters), and the most important internet connection point (no idea how you call that) is in Frankrfurt, Germany, and I am pretty sure that the US spies on Germans for the German government (which isn’t allowed to do that – and remember that Merkel only got angry after it was revealed that she was included), and in return the German government probably collects the data of Americans and gives it to US authorities in some creative legal way. The German agencies also use NSA software, guess who gave it to them for what reason.
(“The electronic surveillance database, provided to Zullo by a whistleblower in 2013, was apparently created by the NSA as part of the NSA’s illegal and unconstitutional Project Dragnet electronic surveillance of U.S. citizens, first revealed by news reports published in 2005, as further documented by the revelations of whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.”)
LikeLike
Nothing will happen that should happen that’s for sure.. I expect it will all be a bunch of “that’s classified”.
LikeLike
one key is to see how the Rs drill down on the witnesses. JE Dyer had a detailed column on the left-wing connections of the technical witnesses, for example Crowdstrike. This was on March 11th at Liberty Unyielding.
JE bases her stuff on Lee Stranahan’s research. And even tonight he’s tweet storming that Crowdstrike has been debunked previously wrt Ukrainian field artillery units.
All very complicated…and I don’t have a great deal of conidence that the Rinos are up to speed on very much.
But regardless..the leftist media will spin ‘Trump lied’ and People Died…or something like that. Just today the headlines suggested that Dunes called Trump a liar…which was far from true…/shocked face
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! That girl give ya a lot of hope for our future! 🙂
LikeLike
Exclusive interview: documenting illegal-immigrant pedophile crimes
https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2017/03/20/documenting-illegal-immigrant-pedophile-crimes/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Someone’s using up a lot of agents trying it… they are either inept, or have a huge budget.
Either alternative is scary.
LikeLike
Ding! Ding! Ding!
Budget time. Need more SS budget…
LikeLike
60 days… not quite two months. How much has he paid down the national debt now? A HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS? MORE??
President Jackson, you at last have a worthy successor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Here is an interesting story posted at the DailyCaller.com
“President Donald Trump appears to have changed his mind on whether it is appropriate for the president to go golfing. Like many on the right, Trump was a harsh critic of former president Barack Obama for regularly going golfing. ”
“Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf,” Trump tweeted in October 2014, adding, “Worse than Carter.”
However I think the reporter fails to clearly point out some differences. Obama seemed to have a tendency to blow off important events in order to play golf. Trump uses the golf course as an extension of his office. He played golf with PM Abe and he played a round with Rand Paul. A relaxed environment away from spies may help Trump to speak more openly on important topics. I don’t think Obama played golf as part of his job it was more of an ego booster.
Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/19/trump-appears-to-have-changed-his-mind-on-whether-presidents-should-golf/#ixzz4bpyi18ui
LikeLike
Golf’s not my thing. But I know that I have great conversations with people while walking. There’s something about the relaxation factor of doing a light activity while having serious conversations. It allows for pauses to think more deeply about things being discussed.
I can see how some valuable things get discussed while walking and bating a silly ball around with the Prime Minister of Japan.
LikeLike
Destruction in West Mosul (video). Hardest fighting yet according to reports.
http://www.rudaw.net/mobile/english/middleeast/iraq/190320172
LikeLike