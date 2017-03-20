March 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #60

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

29 Responses to March 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #60

  2. JustScott says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    MASWAMP!
    (Make American Suck Worse Anarchist Moron Progressive)

  3. crossthread42 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    To Stat our day off..
    God Bless DJT, Let the Lord Protect Him..
    AMEN..
    CBS is running Stories, I posted Earlier this evening.. The H1B-Visa’s..
    60 minutes tonight…
    Here is the FULL video link–>
    Are U.S. jobs vulnerable to workers with H-1B visas?
    60 Minutes investigates how some businesses have fired American workers and replaced them with cheaper labor: temporary, foreign workers with H-1B visas
    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/are-u-s-jobs-vulnerable-to-workers-with-h-1b-visas/

  4. fleporeblog says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I really enjoyed listening to Dr. Tom Price, Secretary of HHS, today on the shows he went on. Phase 3 in my mind will happen. I think our President brought Elijah Cummings to speak with him about his pharmaceutical plan to hear what he had to say but more importantly, he will make sure that it will be attached to the other pieces of legislation in Phase 3 (buying insurance across state lines, tort reform, having folks group together to purchase insurance). He shared this during his interview with Tucker. Democrats will come onboard because they will have skin in the game. Also because tax reform will be happening simultaneously and they will see the writing on the wall that our LION is MAGA and if they want any hope of getting reelected (10 Democrats in Red States), it is time to jump on board the train.

  5. Kelly says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Tomorrow will be interesting. That may be an understatement. I expect Comey will disappoint again tomorrow. But who knows? I know Nunoz has already signaled where he stands. Again, I wont even attempt to take a guess about what will happen.

    • WSB says:
      March 20, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Tomorrow will be interesting indeed. This just in from Jim Hoft, and Sheriff Arpaio’s investigation of President Trump being surveillled for years may indeed be true:

      http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/nsa-documents-prove-government-spying-trump-trump-tower-years/

      • Trumppin says:
        March 20, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Alex Jones did a fb live on this tonight & i believe on his show as well

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 20, 2017 at 12:45 am

        Wonder if they started spying in him when he first ran for Prez, back in the 90’s?

        Sounds like something Clinton would do.

      • Sa_Bi says:
        March 20, 2017 at 12:46 am

        There is no-one who isn’t under some sort of surveillance. It’s technically impossible to filter US citizens online and exclude the from any surveillance. And even if they did that due to legal reasons, they would just ask another government (like the UK) to spy on US citizens and share it with them, maybe pretending to not know what’s in the files until they have them.

        I am perfectly sure that the UK spies on US citizens (important cable running through UK waters), and the most important internet connection point (no idea how you call that) is in Frankrfurt, Germany, and I am pretty sure that the US spies on Germans for the German government (which isn’t allowed to do that – and remember that Merkel only got angry after it was revealed that she was included), and in return the German government probably collects the data of Americans and gives it to US authorities in some creative legal way. The German agencies also use NSA software, guess who gave it to them for what reason.

        (“The electronic surveillance database, provided to Zullo by a whistleblower in 2013, was apparently created by the NSA as part of the NSA’s illegal and unconstitutional Project Dragnet electronic surveillance of U.S. citizens, first revealed by news reports published in 2005, as further documented by the revelations of whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.”)

    • Trumppin says:
      March 20, 2017 at 12:39 am

      Nothing will happen that should happen that’s for sure.. I expect it will all be a bunch of “that’s classified”.

    • stats guy says:
      March 20, 2017 at 12:48 am

      one key is to see how the Rs drill down on the witnesses. JE Dyer had a detailed column on the left-wing connections of the technical witnesses, for example Crowdstrike. This was on March 11th at Liberty Unyielding.

      JE bases her stuff on Lee Stranahan’s research. And even tonight he’s tweet storming that Crowdstrike has been debunked previously wrt Ukrainian field artillery units.

      All very complicated…and I don’t have a great deal of conidence that the Rinos are up to speed on very much.

      But regardless..the leftist media will spin ‘Trump lied’ and People Died…or something like that. Just today the headlines suggested that Dunes called Trump a liar…which was far from true…/shocked face

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:29 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:36 am

  10. Rex Brocki says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:38 am

    60 days… not quite two months. How much has he paid down the national debt now? A HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS? MORE??
    President Jackson, you at last have a worthy successor.

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:39 am

  12. CJ says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Here is an interesting story posted at the DailyCaller.com

    “President Donald Trump appears to have changed his mind on whether it is appropriate for the president to go golfing. Like many on the right, Trump was a harsh critic of former president Barack Obama for regularly going golfing. ”

    “Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf,” Trump tweeted in October 2014, adding, “Worse than Carter.”

    However I think the reporter fails to clearly point out some differences. Obama seemed to have a tendency to blow off important events in order to play golf. Trump uses the golf course as an extension of his office. He played golf with PM Abe and he played a round with Rand Paul. A relaxed environment away from spies may help Trump to speak more openly on important topics. I don’t think Obama played golf as part of his job it was more of an ego booster.

    Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/19/trump-appears-to-have-changed-his-mind-on-whether-presidents-should-golf/#ixzz4bpyi18ui

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 20, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Golf’s not my thing. But I know that I have great conversations with people while walking. There’s something about the relaxation factor of doing a light activity while having serious conversations. It allows for pauses to think more deeply about things being discussed.

      I can see how some valuable things get discussed while walking and bating a silly ball around with the Prime Minister of Japan.

  13. StateSovereigntyNationalUnion says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Destruction in West Mosul (video). Hardest fighting yet according to reports.

    http://www.rudaw.net/mobile/english/middleeast/iraq/190320172

