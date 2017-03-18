Saturday March 18th – Open Thread

Posted on March 18, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Saturday March 18th – Open Thread

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    March 18, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Wes Montgromery has inspired generations of jazz guitarists. Hearing this, no wonder . . .

    Like

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    March 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Heh Heh Heh

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Sloth1963 says:
    March 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Caturday in Michigan 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  8. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 18, 2017 at 12:48 am

    “More green beer! More green beer!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Wend says:
    March 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Precious babies!

    Like

    Reply
  10. usnveteran says:
    March 18, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Democrats Love Socialism:
    By Ami Horowitz
    “So let’s see how much they like it in Venezuela …”
    http://www.truthrevolt.org/commentary/ami-horowitz-democrats-love-socialism

    Like

    Reply
  11. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 18, 2017 at 1:14 am


    happy Caturday!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s