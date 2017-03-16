March 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #56

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Chris Farrell, Director
of Research and Investigations for
Judicial Watch…
Interview Lou Dobbs
But Comey the Homey say we are stuck with him.
Comey can be fired.
That 10-year thing is a ‘maximum years of service’…a term limit, not an automatic length of time in that position.
Judge Napolitano explained this last week.
He said that Comey can be fired, and that the FBI Director serves at the pleasure of the POTUS.
Thanks for posting this!
The money shot is…”Comey is a dirty cop” and the white hats at the FBI “want him gone”!
The dirty cop, black hat needs to go. To say he has been compromised is to put it lightly.
1)Jim DeMint
2)Dave Bratt
(Freedom Caucus)
3)Michael Burgess
4)Matt Schlapp &
Ed Rollins
-on Hawaiian Judge
Derrick Watson, etc
Merit-based immigration system now!
It was so great to hear Trump talking about a Merit Based immigration system last week.
First time I’ve ever heard an American Prez even mention it.
How about no immigration for awhile until the some of the legal ones we have invited in straighten up and assimilate..
John McCain is working for Al-Baghdadi.
And Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood. I hope neither thinks he’s two timing them..
What is up with McLame’s obsession with Russia? Now he’s publicly announcing that Rand Paul is working for Putin.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/15/mccain-rand-is-working-for-vladimir-putin/
Who determines when a congressman is no longer mentally stable to serve?
scum
What a lowlife.
Obola-Comey appointee?
Of course.
Lock him up!
Alcatraz
All this scum ridden SOB’s walking the streets of DC….All guilty as sin.. Wall to wall corruption.
And not a one of them behind bars. Nope….We get letters of concern, investigational that go on until the end of time – or longer. I am sooooo sick of BS. I NEED to see these scoundrels in jail.
PJ Watson
Not Tired Of Winning!
Only an Idiot Liberal attacks a man with a 10 pound poodle named Teddy
Stay safe Michael Savage !!!
I want the attacker’s name and mugshot plastered all over the media. I think we all know what he needs. Attacking a 74 year old man for any reason is inexcusable. Attacking anybody for their political beliefs is inexcusable. Attacking a 74 year old man for his political beliefs is worthy of a major ass-kicking. To think this happened a mere 30 minutes from my home gets me pretty riled up. I’m sure I’m not the only one in the Bay Area that would want a piece of this guy. Savage has been popular here for a long time.
Perhaps an anonymous knuckle sandwich….
Posted on Gab a few minutes ago.
The “Judge” who blocked the new travel ban met with Obama yesterday
The two of them went to college together
And are friends
The fix is in
#Obama is committing treason against the United States with his “shadow government”
So thats why he went to Hawaii.
Rather than a tarmac, they probably played golf.
For dinner with a friend. I wonder if he packed a palette of cash with him. Wonder whose plane he borrowed?
Wonder if Obama is on his way out of the country?
A pallet, I should say.
I posted this on the othe thread. I guess someone does remember him from college. SMH
Good catch! The Kenyan exchange student. I wonder if they both went to lay a wreath on Loretta Fuddy’s grave?
What would be really amusing is if Wayne Alexander Root were to come out and say he doesn’t recognize either of them!
this ‘judge’s reasoning was based on campaign statements by PDJT. Then go to SCOTUS where it is only logical that Ginsberg recuse herself bc of campaign statements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet to PDJT.
And will continue committing treason until President Trump decides enough is enough.
May the day come soon!
Yes..Another in a long line of haaavard wankers. ‘ Place is a madrassa masquerading as a university.
Hope that she fares better than Geert Wilders did in the Dutch election. France needs Le Pen or else they will be finished.
I think Albert posted this on yesterday’s thread, but I thought this article was important enough to repost. If true, it explains Preet Bharara’s dismissal. He may not be running for anything in the future, except maybe from the law:
https://www.thecaribbeanradio.com/commentary-the-real-reason-new-york-us-attorney-preet-bharara-was-asked-to-resign/
Was just going to post this. Very interesting
We don’t have a functioning federal government anymore. Everyone from members of Congress to the heads of many of our federal agencies from the State Department to Justice are all in the globalists back pocket. President Trump is surrounded by tens of thousands of Judases and Brutuses in DC who will do any and everything to get rid of him. He’s the rose in that stinking, corrupt swamp that is our nation’s capital. The corruption is so blatant that every American should see it. I give up on lefties. They’re all chasing Russians and convinced that the president is a closet KGB agent. They’re hopeless and deranged people who have no business in positions of power in this country anymore.
I agree 100 percent. We, those of us who love this country, see these people for what they are: political hacks! Go Trump. We are blessed to have you in our corner.
A time is coming [it is here now] when men [Bush, McCain, Graham, Kristol and other dead end GOPe] will go mad, and when they see someone [Trump] who is not mad, they will attack him, saying ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’
– St. Anthony
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m glad the video was captured. Although for the life of me I don’t understand why they report he said “sneaky” when he clearly said “sleazy”
Media Access Laura Southern
CBS’s Late Late Show did a cold open totally skewering Maddow’s stupid tax trick.
Maddow is the new Geraldo/Capone farce.
I tuned in out of curiosity and was delightfully surprised. That was first time in a very long time that Colbert made me laugh. He parodied Maddow perfectly in the cold-open and skewered her in the monologue.
Then phoned her to apologize and begged her to come on the show and insult Trump for an hour.
We live in a world filled with so much evil and deceit. I thank God, TCTH and my Treeper family to get me though days like today.
Paul Ryan May Have Hoodwinked the Wrong Guy :: By Bill Wilson
http://www.raptureready.com/2017/03/14/paul-ryan-may-have-hoodwinked-the-wrong-guy-by-bill-wilson/
President Trump Needs to address this ….. There should be NO Genocide of anyone !!!!!
White Genocide In South Africa: A Plea For Pray :: By Ungurean
http://www.raptureready.com/2017/03/12/white-genocide-in-south-africa-a-plea-for-american-christians-to-pray/
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/03/obamas-third-term-is-here.html
