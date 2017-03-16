March 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #56

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Chris Farrell, Director
    of Research and Investigations for
    Judicial Watch…
    Interview Lou Dobbs

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:21 am


    1)Jim DeMint
    2)Dave Bratt
    (Freedom Caucus)
    3)Michael Burgess
    4)Matt Schlapp &
    Ed Rollins
    -on Hawaiian Judge
    Derrick Watson, etc

  3. Sa_Bi says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Merit-based immigration system now!

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:24 am

  5. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

    John McCain is working for Al-Baghdadi.

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

  7. Nettles18 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

    • Howie says:
      March 16, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Alcatraz

      • Remington...... says:
        March 16, 2017 at 1:22 am

        All this scum ridden SOB’s walking the streets of DC….All guilty as sin.. Wall to wall corruption.

        And not a one of them behind bars. Nope….We get letters of concern, investigational that go on until the end of time – or longer. I am sooooo sick of BS. I NEED to see these scoundrels in jail.

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

    PJ Watson
    Not Tired Of Winning!

  9. rebel53blog says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Only an Idiot Liberal attacks a man with a 10 pound poodle named Teddy

    Stay safe Michael Savage !!!

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 16, 2017 at 12:48 am

      I want the attacker’s name and mugshot plastered all over the media. I think we all know what he needs. Attacking a 74 year old man for any reason is inexcusable. Attacking anybody for their political beliefs is inexcusable. Attacking a 74 year old man for his political beliefs is worthy of a major ass-kicking. To think this happened a mere 30 minutes from my home gets me pretty riled up. I’m sure I’m not the only one in the Bay Area that would want a piece of this guy. Savage has been popular here for a long time.

  10. cheryl says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Posted on Gab a few minutes ago.
    The “Judge” who blocked the new travel ban met with Obama yesterday

    The two of them went to college together

    And are friends

    The fix is in

    #Obama is committing treason against the United States with his “shadow government”

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    • The Recent Republican says:
      March 16, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Hope that she fares better than Geert Wilders did in the Dutch election. France needs Le Pen or else they will be finished.

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

  14. WSB says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I think Albert posted this on yesterday’s thread, but I thought this article was important enough to repost. If true, it explains Preet Bharara’s dismissal. He may not be running for anything in the future, except maybe from the law:

    https://www.thecaribbeanradio.com/commentary-the-real-reason-new-york-us-attorney-preet-bharara-was-asked-to-resign/

  15. p'odwats says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:39 am

    We don’t have a functioning federal government anymore. Everyone from members of Congress to the heads of many of our federal agencies from the State Department to Justice are all in the globalists back pocket. President Trump is surrounded by tens of thousands of Judases and Brutuses in DC who will do any and everything to get rid of him. He’s the rose in that stinking, corrupt swamp that is our nation’s capital. The corruption is so blatant that every American should see it. I give up on lefties. They’re all chasing Russians and convinced that the president is a closet KGB agent. They’re hopeless and deranged people who have no business in positions of power in this country anymore.

    • Chris Sims says:
      March 16, 2017 at 12:51 am

      I agree 100 percent. We, those of us who love this country, see these people for what they are: political hacks! Go Trump. We are blessed to have you in our corner.

  16. CheshireCat says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:42 am

    A time is coming [it is here now] when men [Bush, McCain, Graham, Kristol and other dead end GOPe] will go mad, and when they see someone [Trump] who is not mad, they will attack him, saying ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’
    – St. Anthony

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:44 am

  18. NJF says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I’m glad the video was captured. Although for the life of me I don’t understand why they report he said “sneaky” when he clearly said “sleazy”

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Media Access Laura Southern 

  20. fred5678 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:51 am

    CBS’s Late Late Show did a cold open totally skewering Maddow’s stupid tax trick.

    Maddow is the new Geraldo/Capone farce.

  21. citizen817 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:58 am

  22. JustScott says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:05 am

    We live in a world filled with so much evil and deceit. I thank God, TCTH and my Treeper family to get me though days like today.

  24. Tommy Tunes says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:26 am

    President Trump Needs to address this ….. There should be NO Genocide of anyone !!!!!
    White Genocide In South Africa: A Plea For Pray :: By Ungurean
    http://www.raptureready.com/2017/03/12/white-genocide-in-south-africa-a-plea-for-american-christians-to-pray/

