Wednesday March 15th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

110 Responses to Wednesday March 15th – Open Thread

  Katherine McCoun says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    A little more humor for the night

  Sentinel (@PylonLight) says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    My sensors are detecting a vast incoming wave of Fake Russia News. As such, I made this video response to Vox.com’s timeline of the Russia scandal, which debunks some of their more spurious claims. Feel free to share it around and inoculate yourselves and others. Enjoy.

    Lucille says:
      March 15, 2017 at 1:40 am

      Thanks, Sentinel. Good/enjoyable refutation of Vox’s inadequate vid “facts.” A bit of overlap of your narration at the end with the Clapper interview. Any way to clean that up?

  Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Heads up Treepers…i finally read about all of Black Rifle Coffee’s blends and discovered if u buy this particular blend BRCC donates a bag to our deployrd troops!! MAGA!

    Funker 530 – Combat Fuel – Black Rifle Coffee Company
    FUNKER 530 – COMBAT FUEL
    Regular price
    $ 12.99
    Funker530 and Black Rifle Coffee Company have teamed up to give the warfighters of the world the caffeine they need to complete their missions. This Colombian dark roast coffee was developed specifically for the folks that have been defending our nation’s freedom. For every bag you purchase Funker530 and Black Rifle Coffee Company will donate one bag of coffee to the deployed men and women that protect our freedom. *All profits will be dedicated to this caffeinated mission.

  Garrison Hall says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:58 am

  citizen817 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Man Saves Scraps for Decades to Raise $400K for Children’s Home

    Johnny Jennings has been saving every penny and scrap of paper so he can help abused and abandoned children – and since he started his endeavor in 1985, he’s raised over $400,000.

    The 86-year-old earns money by collecting paper, cardboard, and cans for recycling. Over the course of the last 32 years, Jennings has saved 79,000 trees by reselling 9 million pounds of paper. He has also collected $20,000 in pennies, which is equal to about 24 miles of the copper coins.

    Every dollar that the senior collects, he donates to the Georgia Baptist Home for Children near Ringgold, Georgia. The facility cares for hundreds of children that have been rescued from abusive houses or trafficking rings within the state.

    Jennings became devoted to the home after he visited the establishment as an 18-year-old. Touched by its sweet, young residents, he decided to try and dedicate the rest of his life to making sure they would have the financial assistance necessary to prosper.

    Even though Jennings has suffered two strokes in the last month, he has never failed to make his paper runs around town and deliver the materials to the Chattanooga Recycle Center.

    “He is the last of a dying breed,” says Shay Drennan-Love, an acquaintance of Jennings. “Our generation and the ones to follow could learn a lot from Mr. Jennings.”

    http://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/man-saves-scraps-decades-raise-400k-childrens-home/?utm_campaign=newsletters&utm_medium=weekly_mailout&utm_source=15-03-2017

  Lucille says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Friedrich (Fritz) Raupp (1871-1949)
    “Anlandender Fischer Mit Seinem Fang” (Landed Fisherman With His Catch)

  Keln says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:43 am

    I need prayer cover immediately. Please. No details. Just I need prayer right now.

    Thanks.

  LadyRavenSDC says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:05 am

    Something different and ever so wonderful.
    Over 130,000 people watched April via live stream yesterday but she just wouldn’t give her baby up for nuttin!
    If you are unaware of her story there is still time to become one of the addicted (as I admit to being) watching for the birth of what will be probably a 6’, 150# boy or girl.

    Point of this post is to shout out to any treepers near Harpursville, NY.
    When “Stella” releases her grip on the area they are going to –
    “need some help when this is over! Once the snow stops, and travel is safe, we will need some helping hands and backs! We will post what and when — once the time is right.
    We have (4) team members onsite and hunkered down for the duration. Priorities are maintaining pathways to water sources, bedded down barns and shelters, and maintaining some sort of pathway for keeper access. Current Totals are easily over 2′, snow drifts achieving 4-5′.”

    https://www.facebook.com/pg/AnimalAdventurePark/posts/?ref=page_internal

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnQCgFa9lCBL-KXZMOoO9Q/live

  dogsmaw says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:26 am

    I’ve been on this for awhile 🙂 One of the funniest moments so far was when the owner had to give explanation for how April was not being mistreated 😛

    Hope the link comes through cause its posted on facebook and Ive never had experience with that site at all

  Texasranger says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:30 am

    Great – 8 Year Old Angelina Jordan – Fly Me To The Moon – The View 2014

    Sep 19, 2014
    Angelina’s first broadcast performance in America, including a short interview.

    04:20 Minute Video:

  Texasranger says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Angelina Jordan – What A Difference A Day Makes – Full Version – 2014

    Video Beautiful Pleasure……..

  dogsmaw says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:50 am

    How cold is it? Surface Wind Chill Factor

    *Note – my favorite gif for many years

  Dora says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:18 am

    William Merrit Chase – “The Tenth Street Studio”

  dogsmaw says:
    March 15, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Guinness Orange-Dark Chocolate Cake

    Ingredients for Candied Orange Peel (optional):

    -3 navel oranges

    -1 1/2 cups sugar

    -1 cup water

    Ingredients for cake:

    -Unsalted butter to butter pan

    -Parchment paper

    -9-inch springform pan

    -1 cup Guinness Extra Stout

    -10 Tablespoons unsalted butter

    -3/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa

    -2 cups superfine sugar (grind sugar in a food processor)

    -3/4 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

    -2 large eggs at room temperature

    -1 teaspoon orange extract

    -1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

    -fine zest of 1 orange

    -2 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

    -2 cups sifted all-purpose flour (Yes, sift it.)

    Ingredients for ganache:

    -1 cup heavy cream

    -7 ounces Lindt Excellence Intense Orange Dark Chocolate, chopped

    -1 ounce dark chocolate chips

    -pinch salt

    Instructions for Candied Orange Peel:

    (Prepare at least the day before baking the cake.)

    1. Rinse the oranges. Cut a sliver off the top and bottom of each orange. Score the peel into quarters.

    2. Remove the skin (pith included) and cut each quarter into thin strips.

    3. Place orange peel strips in a medium saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil.

    4. Drain the water; repeat 2 times.

    5. Mix sugar with 1 cup water. Pour into a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer; continue to cook 7-9 minutes.

    6. Add the peel and cook for 45 – 60 minutes of just until the peels are translucent. Adjust heat as needed to maintain the simmer.

    7. Avoid stirring as this will cause crystallization to occur. Make sure peels are covered in water throughout.

    8. Drain, reserving syrup for another use. (Try using it to sweeten your tea.).

    9. Place peeling strips on a wire rack to dry completely, at least 4-5 hours, preferably overnight.

    10. Store in an airtight container.

    Instructions for cake:

    1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

    2. Generously butter a 9-inch springform pan; line the bottom with parchment paper.

    3. In a large saucepan, combine Guinness stout and 10 Tablespoons unsalted butter. Heat over medium heat until butter is melted.

    4. Remove from heat; add cocoa and sugar; whisk thoroughly to blend.

    5. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, yogurt or sour cream, orange and vanilla extracts, orange zest and baking soda.

    6. Beat in flour until smooth. (I use my hand mixer at this point.)

    7. Pour into prepared pan. Tap pan on counter 2- 3 times to release air bubbles. Place springform pan on a baking sheet.

    8. Bake until firm, bout 45 – 60 minutes.

    9. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

    Instructions for Ganache:

    1. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in chopped chocolate and chocolate chips and salt; stir until smooth.

    2. Cool to room temperature.

    3. Remove cake from springform pan and place on a wire rack.

    4. Spread ganache evenly over top and sides of cake allowing excess to from top over the sides.

    5. Allow ganache to dry completely before moving cake to a serving plate.

    6. Garnish with candied orange slices (There will be extras. Freeze for later use.)

    I sure wish I could bake, this just sounds like it would be so delicious

    georgiafl says:
      March 15, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I LOVE orange chocolate and orange coffee combinations! Or all three.

      Had a recipe for dark chocolate, orange mocha mousse and it was incredible.

      YUM!

  WeeWeed says:
    March 15, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Mornin’ infidels!

    photo a.m.20microscope.jpg

  duchess01 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Verse of the Day

    “No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.”
    1 John 4:12 (KJV)

  duchess01 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!

  Dora says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    SO HOW MANY DIED IN IRISH HOMES?

    Bill Donohue comments on the alleged number of persons who died in Ireland’s Mother and Baby homes in the twentieth century:

    http://www.catholicleague.org/so-how-many-died-in-irish-homes/

  aliashubbatch says:
    March 15, 2017 at 9:54 am

  itswoot says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Some good humor.

    (2:39 in duration)

  El Gordo Loco says:
    March 15, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I have to admit I watch SNL because I enjoy watching the butt hurt. They ABSOLUTELY cannot stand that Trump win, and watching them pathetically cry about it has been a gulity pleasure.

    This week, however, Im actually pretty disturbed by the “Complicit” Ivanka skit. Im beginning to realize they have crossed the line into flat out bullying.

    It seens the message SNL has begun to send is if you disagree with a politician or person of interest, its ok to go after they women in his life. They are easy targets and fair game.

    How am I supposed to teach anyone online bullying is bad, when its applauded right in front of our faces in front of millions of viewers. Ivanka, Melania, Kelkyanne, its ok to pick on them because tv says so? Isnt that what happened to Sylvia Leukens?

    They dont even have anything on Ivanka, so they name call her something generic and made up, like “complicit”

    Its quite scary what the media and SNL will do just because they feel its approved

    Gil says:
      March 15, 2017 at 11:23 am

      Because they feel enlightened, entitled, and do not comprehend reality. Two ways to approach it are they are bitter, angry, hypocrites who should individually be put to shame for each of their own vices. Or you can pity them for being pons and such fools that they are incapable of analytical thinking and possess very limited intelligence. I mix the 2 in freely, but have begun to just consider these people to be trolls and many are very weak.

  Gil says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Halfway there everyone!

  Ziiggii says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:43 am

    I grew up just a few miles away from this battleground. It is now a massive park area just on the northwest edges of the city.

    A Turning Point in the American Revolution — the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and Washington’s Unknown Immortal
    This year, the Ides of March marks the 236th anniversary of one of the most important — yet widely unknown — battles of the American Revolution: The Battle of Guilford Courthouse.

    Near present-day Greensboro, North Carolina, Robert Kirkwood and his men lined up facing the Redcoats, including the dreaded Banastre Tarleton, a cavalry officer known for his ruthlessness. A light breeze carried the sound of fifes and Highlander pipes across the field in front of the county courthouse. With blood dripping from his sword, the Patriot cavalry officer, Light Horse Harry Lee, father of General Robert E. Lee, delivered a stirring address to prepare his men for battle: “My brave boys, your lands, your lives and your country depend on your conduct this day – I have given Tarleton hell this morning, and I will give him more of it before night.”
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/15/odonnell-turning-point-american-revolution-battle-guilford-courthouse-washingtons-unknown-immortal/

    Cornwallis’s army retreated to Wilmington and eventually were cornered at Yorktown. Many historians believe that the Battles of Guilford Courthouse and Cowpens (the previous major battle in upstate SC) were the ultimate turning point in the war for Independence.

    The local Boy Scout Council was originally named after General Nathanael Greene (General Greene Council, BSA).

    Area Scouts have also received a historical education through their affiliation with Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. For more than seventy years, the Council actively contributed to the education and enrichment of its Scouts and community.

    http://www.bsaonsc.org/History.html

  duchess01 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Witchcraft In Mainstream Media

    In my pre-Christian life, I had a fascination with witchcraft and vampires and horror for a long time. I remember being a teen and loving the Dracula movie and the Vampire Lestat books. Witchcraft seemed so romantic and exciting! I often fantasized about meeting a vampire and living forever or becoming a witch. A life of witchcraft and romance sounded amazing, and from the books and movies I saw, it was. This fascination never left me, and even as an adult, the shows on my DVR were shows like The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries and The Following (about a serial killer). I loved these shows and they were the highlight of my week. It wasn’t just TV shows that filled my life, but a general fascination with witchcraft, fantasy and darkness. Our culture has a never-ending stream of shows, movies, books, etc to feed these kind of fantasy worlds. It starts with our children. Disney is a huge proponent of magic, but their magic is safe and innocent because it’s a cartoon. I mean, who doesn’t love Disney? They have been number one for kids movies since they began making movies for kids. And almost every single Disney movie has witchcraft of one form or another in it.
    MORE………………….

    http://www.theothersideofdarkness.com/witchcraft-in-media/

  duchess01 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Did not think of it this way…but, those involved in ‘restoring the republic’ did –

    TRUMP Announces the USR, United States Republic.
    Posted on January 23, 2017

    https://andyflorida.wordpress.com/2017/01/23/trump-announces-the-usr-united-states-republic/

  duchess01 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 11:49 am

    A Conversation about reality – My Dinner with Andre
    Posted on March 15, 2017 |

    https://andyflorida.wordpress.com/2017/03/15/a-conversation-about-reality-my-dinner-with-andre/

  Ziiggii says:
    March 15, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says the Senate will stall on confirming President Trump’s deputy attorney general if the FBI refuses to provide evidence of wiretaps against Trump.

    “Congress is going to flex its muscle here and you see that all over the place,” Graham said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

    “We’ll hold up the deputy attorney general’s nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign.”

    http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/324033-graham-well-stall-doj-nominee-if-fbi-doesnt-comply-on-wiretaps

    so this is an interesting turn – when did Grahamnisty decide to not wear his “piggy lipstick” out in public?

  Janie M. says:
    March 15, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Well, this time the Russians did commit a hacking crime! I have had a Yahoo account for years but never posted any financial info there. Didn’t put it in my Yahoo wallet.

    Russian intelligence officers indicted in massive Yahoo hack
    By Claire Atkinson March 15, 2017 | 11:53am | Updated

    [excerpt]
    Two Russian intelligence officers conspired with a pair of criminal hackers to break into millions of Yahoo internet accounts to stage one of the biggest data breaches in history, US Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

    The officers at the FSB — Russia’s Federal Security Service and a successor to the KGB — were identified as Dmitry Dokuchaev, 33, and his superior, Igor Sushchin, 43, Justice Department official Mary McCord told reporters at a Washington press conference.

    Alexsey Belan, 29, a Russian national and resident who is on the list of most-wanted cyber criminals, and Karim Baratov, 22, who was born in Kazakhstan but has Canadian citizenship, were also to be named in the indictment.

    The four men — who engineered a 2014 hack of Yahoo that compromised 500 million email accounts — together face 47 criminal charges, including conspiracy, computer fraud, economic espionage, theft of trade secrets and aggravated identity theft, the Justice Department said.

    http://nypost.com/2017/03/15/russian-intelligence-officers-indicted-in-massive-yahoo-hack/

    BTW, approximately 15 years ago, Russians hacked my Chase Bank acct. Per Chase rep: First they made a small purchase at a chain hardware store in California (I’m in IL). It went through and a few days later, attempted to withdraw $300 from a cash station in Moscow. Thank goodness, Chase was on the ball.

    I suspect what happened is a tall, older Russian (? – he had a foreign accent) man in my local White Hen Pantry, standing behind me in the line, read my card number info when I pulled out my card to make a deli purchase. I should have waited to pull it out of my wallet right at the time the transaction was being rung up and also covered up the number (blocked his view) before giving it to the clerk. Learned my lesson.

  duchess01 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2017
    The Wondrous LOVE of Almighty God

    http://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2017/02/the-wondrous-love-of-almighty-god.html

  BigMamaTEA says:
    March 15, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Senate confirms Dan Coates, Director National Intelligence 85-12

  Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    March 15, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    For Stringy theory and Ma’iingankwe

     Hushpuppies
    This makes 20  (double the recipe etc etc to make more as shown on back of Package)

    ▪1 Cup House Autry Hushpuppy Mix with onion
    ▪1 small finely diced Vidalia or sweet onion, I would use ¼ + cups worth and go from there to your liking
    ▪1/2 Cup beer (using beer gives the hushpuppies a light airiness)
    ▪Louisianna Hot Sauce – MORE is better, the hotness reduces immensely after you deep fry…3-4 Tablespoons to start, adjust to your liking, but when the batter tastes super hot remember it won’t taste that way after deep frying
    ▪You may need to add a touch more House Autry Mix depending on how much hot sauce you add, just to firm batter up
    ▪Drop by teaspoonful into oil

    *Deep fry in peanut oil (375 degrees) outside in a fish fryer, or whatever works for you
    *And if you have never tried, spread a little mayonnaise on them, trust me 😉 Enjoy!

  Alleycats says:
    March 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Posted in the other open thread too. Thanks in advance if you share.

    Shameless plug for a local boy who made good. Also happens to be a friend of the family.
    He, just like the good folks at RSB, always showed the every-day-people rally attendees through his photography. He is a super nice and generous man who has made his DJT campaign photos and memories into a book. I’m reserving my copy today.

    http://www.martinsvillebulletin.com/news/the-man-in-yellow-photos-tell-the-story-for-martinsville/article_4a4ece42-0923-11e7-b559-7ffab5282f19.html

  BigMamaTEA says:
    March 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Hey , the CTH made Harvard’s 50 Top Hate Sites…….( We’re listed as “unknown” in the “label catagory and ” Political news and opinion liberals hate” in the description column. Must be doing something right! {snicker}

    http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/03/you-wont-believe-50-sites-harvard-has.html

  BigMamaTEA says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Senators call on T-Rex to investigate Soros & USAID dollars interfering in foreign elections.

    https://www.scribd.com/document/341866712/Lee-Inhofe-Letter-to-Secretary-Tillerson

  WSB says:
    March 15, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Dropping this here for anyone who wants to see these adorable little munchkins again!

    When the Children Crashed Dad’s BBC Interview: The Family Speaks

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-the-children-crashed-dads-bbc-interview-the-family-speaks-1489511175

  Gil says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I cannot be angrier at the people who run my state. Now they want to buy votes and create another special class of workers. Teachers wont have to pay income taxes. No, no, no. Everyone uses the roads, police, fire, libraries, et al. Either we all pay or no one does. https://www.google.com/amp/www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-should-california-teachers-be-exempt-from-state-income-taxes-20170314-story,amp.html

  waltherppk says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:49 pm

  nwtex says:
    March 15, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    TMZ like the rest is in the sensationalism mode……attempting to make “news” out of conjecture rather than simply reporting facts. So what else is new. Shameful.
    Wonder if they wager on how many ppl will take what they “report” to heart and begin the judgment journey.
    So where is the “Trump connection” here.
    ~~~
    RADIO HOST MICHAEL SAVAGE
    INVOLVED IN RESTAURANT MELEE
    3/15/2017

    Conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage was attacked in a Bay area restaurant Tuesday night, and it sure seems there’s a Trump connection.

    We’re told Savage was eating dinner at Servino Ristorante in Tiburon at around 8:30 PM, when a guy started mocking Savage’s legal last name, screaming, “weener, weener.” We’re told the guy threw Savage to the ground, after allegedly shoving Savage’s poodle, Teddy, out of the way.
    […]

    http://www.tmz.com/2017/03/15/michael-savage-brawl-trump-restaurant/

  auscitizenmom says:
    March 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    lilbirdee12’s prayer:

    Our Heavenly Father, Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation Under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.

    Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path You have chosen for us.

    Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to You.

    Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fall.
    Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.

    We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain.
    Thank you Father, for Your Love and the gift of Life.

    In Jesus name, we pray. Amen

