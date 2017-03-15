Wednesday March 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah…..It’s WEDNESDAY March 15th…;)
LikeLiked by 2 people
On this Ides of March* I pray God surround, protect, and guide President Trump and those working to save our country. I ask this for the glory of God and the salvation of our nation. Amen
*(and every day)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I join you in this prayer, G&C, every single day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
A little more humor for the night
LikeLiked by 3 people
My sensors are detecting a vast incoming wave of Fake Russia News. As such, I made this video response to Vox.com’s timeline of the Russia scandal, which debunks some of their more spurious claims. Feel free to share it around and inoculate yourselves and others. Enjoy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Sentinel. Good/enjoyable refutation of Vox’s inadequate vid “facts.” A bit of overlap of your narration at the end with the Clapper interview. Any way to clean that up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heads up Treepers…i finally read about all of Black Rifle Coffee’s blends and discovered if u buy this particular blend BRCC donates a bag to our deployrd troops!! MAGA!
Funker 530 – Combat Fuel – Black Rifle Coffee Company
FUNKER 530 – COMBAT FUEL
Regular price
$ 12.99
Funker530 and Black Rifle Coffee Company have teamed up to give the warfighters of the world the caffeine they need to complete their missions. This Colombian dark roast coffee was developed specifically for the folks that have been defending our nation’s freedom. For every bag you purchase Funker530 and Black Rifle Coffee Company will donate one bag of coffee to the deployed men and women that protect our freedom. *All profits will be dedicated to this caffeinated mission.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thats not even expensive. Once i try out what i have and repurchase, ill keep it in mind.thx!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Man Saves Scraps for Decades to Raise $400K for Children’s Home
Johnny Jennings has been saving every penny and scrap of paper so he can help abused and abandoned children – and since he started his endeavor in 1985, he’s raised over $400,000.
The 86-year-old earns money by collecting paper, cardboard, and cans for recycling. Over the course of the last 32 years, Jennings has saved 79,000 trees by reselling 9 million pounds of paper. He has also collected $20,000 in pennies, which is equal to about 24 miles of the copper coins.
Every dollar that the senior collects, he donates to the Georgia Baptist Home for Children near Ringgold, Georgia. The facility cares for hundreds of children that have been rescued from abusive houses or trafficking rings within the state.
Jennings became devoted to the home after he visited the establishment as an 18-year-old. Touched by its sweet, young residents, he decided to try and dedicate the rest of his life to making sure they would have the financial assistance necessary to prosper.
Even though Jennings has suffered two strokes in the last month, he has never failed to make his paper runs around town and deliver the materials to the Chattanooga Recycle Center.
“He is the last of a dying breed,” says Shay Drennan-Love, an acquaintance of Jennings. “Our generation and the ones to follow could learn a lot from Mr. Jennings.”
http://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/man-saves-scraps-decades-raise-400k-childrens-home/?utm_campaign=newsletters&utm_medium=weekly_mailout&utm_source=15-03-2017
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you for posting this beautiful inspirational story!
I just saved it and will give to everyone in our family. : )
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a beautiful soul. God bless you Mr. Jennings! Thanks for sharing this wonderful story Citizen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
G-d bless, Mr. Jennings.
Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Friedrich (Fritz) Raupp (1871-1949)
“Anlandender Fischer Mit Seinem Fang” (Landed Fisherman With His Catch)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I need prayer cover immediately. Please. No details. Just I need prayer right now.
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 16 people
On it! Be well.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks. Everything is good now. I appreciate it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You got it, Keln. May the Lord pour His light on and around you, and cocoon you in His Grace.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully I’m not too late!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May Gods white lights surround you and yours Keln!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sending up prayers for you Keln. God bless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate it.
LikeLike
Prayers
LikeLike
Thank you.
LikeLike
Psalm 46 (KJV)
1 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
2 Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;
3 Though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. Selah.
4 There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High.
5 God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.
6 The heathen raged, the kingdoms were moved: he uttered his voice, the earth melted.
7 The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.
8 Come, behold the works of the Lord, what desolations he hath made in the earth.
9 He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.
10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
11 The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.
King James Version (KJV)
Public Domain
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for that frogstamper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keln: Trust in the Lord with ALL of your heart – Lean not on your own understanding – Acknowledge Him in all that you do – and He will make your path straight!
God Bless You!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keln, sorry I missed this request but i am going to continue to lift you up in prayer.
Be Still and Know that I Am God Psalm 46:10
God bless you always
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you ever need again, I hope this gives you prayer, hope and comfort. One of my favorite finds lately. Be well!
LikeLike
Sorry Keln, this is the one I meant to post to you. Hate when that happens!
LikeLike
Thanks Georgia Grace. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
💖
LikeLike
Thank you, Georgia Grace. You have no idea how helpful that was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JC you are so welcome! God bless and I will keep you in my prayers too…keep pressing into Him, He has saved me so many times. Keep listening to these kind of songs of faith, He will get you thru it. Many blessings to you!
LikeLike
…so many times thru difficulties..
I hit send somehow b4 editing😉
LikeLike
Thank you for your prayers, Georgia. As with Keln, sorely needed. Deep, dark trials blowing my hair straight back. Praying for you as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are with you here at the Treehouse, call on us if u need us…prayers will be constant, bless you
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something different and ever so wonderful.
Over 130,000 people watched April via live stream yesterday but she just wouldn’t give her baby up for nuttin!
If you are unaware of her story there is still time to become one of the addicted (as I admit to being) watching for the birth of what will be probably a 6’, 150# boy or girl.
Point of this post is to shout out to any treepers near Harpursville, NY.
When “Stella” releases her grip on the area they are going to –
“need some help when this is over! Once the snow stops, and travel is safe, we will need some helping hands and backs! We will post what and when — once the time is right.
We have (4) team members onsite and hunkered down for the duration. Priorities are maintaining pathways to water sources, bedded down barns and shelters, and maintaining some sort of pathway for keeper access. Current Totals are easily over 2′, snow drifts achieving 4-5′.”
https://www.facebook.com/pg/AnimalAdventurePark/posts/?ref=page_internal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnQCgFa9lCBL-KXZMOoO9Q/live
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been on this for awhile 🙂 One of the funniest moments so far was when the owner had to give explanation for how April was not being mistreated 😛
Hope the link comes through cause its posted on facebook and Ive never had experience with that site at all
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Albert was a genius with very bad luck while boating and driving! Here are some of his incidents! We may not have had Albert very long without quite a few Good Samaritans!
First one is the Miller lake incident:
http://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/opinion/columns/you-know-what-local-history-by-howard-riley/2014/02/albert-einstein-again/
These cover the sand bar event and the Saranac Lake capsize:
http://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/news/local-news/2013/02/albert-einstein-almost-under-the-lake/
http://patch.com/connecticut/tolland/sailing-the-connecticut-coast-with-albert-einstein-2113366a
Happy Birthday, Albert!
LikeLike
Great – 8 Year Old Angelina Jordan – Fly Me To The Moon – The View 2014
Sep 19, 2014
Angelina’s first broadcast performance in America, including a short interview.
04:20 Minute Video:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Angelina Jordan – What A Difference A Day Makes – Full Version – 2014
Video Beautiful Pleasure……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
How cold is it? Surface Wind Chill Factor
*Note – my favorite gif for many years
LikeLiked by 2 people
dang I was putting a link…so i guess you have to click on it to get the real stats
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like my little hamlet close to the tip of Lake Superior may be the coldest place on that map. Minus 37 degrees on the map, but my outdoor thermometer is reading 10 degrees, so it’s a heat wave (and that’s what the local news called our weather this morning).
LikeLiked by 2 people
@Raven, what “hamlet”? I was born in Superior! Left when I was very young but still have lots of family there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet! I too was born in Wisconsin, but in the center of the state, in Wausau. Hubby and I left Duluth less than two years ago, and moved further up the north shore of Lake Superior.
Two days ago a band of snow went through this area. Downtown Duluth got zero snow, but about 2 miles away as the crow flies downtown Superior got over a foot of snow. Duluth is the north shore, Superior is the south shore, and even though the two are so close, it makes a huge difference in weather.
Love your name, MsMelchizadek. Do you ever visit your “Superior” family?
LikeLike
probably fake anyways.
http://www.climatedepot.com/2017/03/14/weather-service-rejects-accurate-snow-forecasts-manipulates-public-instead-copies-tactics-from-climate-debate/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake snow!
LikeLike
LikeLike
William Merrit Chase – “The Tenth Street Studio”
–
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a book about the Gilded Age, I learned about the 10th street studio in which William Merritt Chase rented space, as well as other popular artists of the time. There is some fascinating stuff here if anyone is interested. The saddest part of the article is the photo at the end showing what is standing now in the spot where the studio once stood. The city changes so rapidly.
The Lost 1858 10th Street Studios Bldg. — No. 51 West 10th Street
http://daytoninmanhattan.blogspot.com/2013/05/the-lost-1858-10th-street-studios-bldg.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guinness Orange-Dark Chocolate Cake
Ingredients for Candied Orange Peel (optional):
-3 navel oranges
-1 1/2 cups sugar
-1 cup water
Ingredients for cake:
-Unsalted butter to butter pan
-Parchment paper
-9-inch springform pan
-1 cup Guinness Extra Stout
-10 Tablespoons unsalted butter
-3/4 cup unsweetened dark cocoa
-2 cups superfine sugar (grind sugar in a food processor)
-3/4 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
-2 large eggs at room temperature
-1 teaspoon orange extract
-1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
-fine zest of 1 orange
-2 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
-2 cups sifted all-purpose flour (Yes, sift it.)
Ingredients for ganache:
-1 cup heavy cream
-7 ounces Lindt Excellence Intense Orange Dark Chocolate, chopped
-1 ounce dark chocolate chips
-pinch salt
Instructions for Candied Orange Peel:
(Prepare at least the day before baking the cake.)
1. Rinse the oranges. Cut a sliver off the top and bottom of each orange. Score the peel into quarters.
2. Remove the skin (pith included) and cut each quarter into thin strips.
3. Place orange peel strips in a medium saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil.
4. Drain the water; repeat 2 times.
5. Mix sugar with 1 cup water. Pour into a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer; continue to cook 7-9 minutes.
6. Add the peel and cook for 45 – 60 minutes of just until the peels are translucent. Adjust heat as needed to maintain the simmer.
7. Avoid stirring as this will cause crystallization to occur. Make sure peels are covered in water throughout.
8. Drain, reserving syrup for another use. (Try using it to sweeten your tea.).
9. Place peeling strips on a wire rack to dry completely, at least 4-5 hours, preferably overnight.
10. Store in an airtight container.
Instructions for cake:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Generously butter a 9-inch springform pan; line the bottom with parchment paper.
3. In a large saucepan, combine Guinness stout and 10 Tablespoons unsalted butter. Heat over medium heat until butter is melted.
4. Remove from heat; add cocoa and sugar; whisk thoroughly to blend.
5. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, yogurt or sour cream, orange and vanilla extracts, orange zest and baking soda.
6. Beat in flour until smooth. (I use my hand mixer at this point.)
7. Pour into prepared pan. Tap pan on counter 2- 3 times to release air bubbles. Place springform pan on a baking sheet.
8. Bake until firm, bout 45 – 60 minutes.
9. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.
Instructions for Ganache:
1. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in chopped chocolate and chocolate chips and salt; stir until smooth.
2. Cool to room temperature.
3. Remove cake from springform pan and place on a wire rack.
4. Spread ganache evenly over top and sides of cake allowing excess to from top over the sides.
5. Allow ganache to dry completely before moving cake to a serving plate.
6. Garnish with candied orange slices (There will be extras. Freeze for later use.)
I sure wish I could bake, this just sounds like it would be so delicious
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LOVE orange chocolate and orange coffee combinations! Or all three.
Had a recipe for dark chocolate, orange mocha mousse and it was incredible.
YUM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mornin’ infidels!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mornin’ Infidel Commander!
Another day, another dark secret government plot exposed. It’s getting predictable.
Today, we hear from Comey? I sure do hope Trump follows through on his threat to investigate the Clinton investigation…..with a very high power microscope!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mornin’ WeeWeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mornin’ No-Man!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Verse of the Day
✟
“No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.”
1 John 4:12 (KJV)
LikeLiked by 2 people
MATTHEW HENRY COMMENTARY – 1 JOHN 4
http://www.biblestudytools.com/commentaries/matthew-henry-complete/1-john/4.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
SO HOW MANY DIED IN IRISH HOMES?
Bill Donohue comments on the alleged number of persons who died in Ireland’s Mother and Baby homes in the twentieth century:
http://www.catholicleague.org/so-how-many-died-in-irish-homes/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw news on this…just horrible!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey hub.
Afternoon Treeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some good humor.
(2:39 in duration)
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! “Squirrels Behaving Badly”?
LikeLike
I have to admit I watch SNL because I enjoy watching the butt hurt. They ABSOLUTELY cannot stand that Trump win, and watching them pathetically cry about it has been a gulity pleasure.
This week, however, Im actually pretty disturbed by the “Complicit” Ivanka skit. Im beginning to realize they have crossed the line into flat out bullying.
It seens the message SNL has begun to send is if you disagree with a politician or person of interest, its ok to go after they women in his life. They are easy targets and fair game.
How am I supposed to teach anyone online bullying is bad, when its applauded right in front of our faces in front of millions of viewers. Ivanka, Melania, Kelkyanne, its ok to pick on them because tv says so? Isnt that what happened to Sylvia Leukens?
They dont even have anything on Ivanka, so they name call her something generic and made up, like “complicit”
Its quite scary what the media and SNL will do just because they feel its approved
LikeLike
Because they feel enlightened, entitled, and do not comprehend reality. Two ways to approach it are they are bitter, angry, hypocrites who should individually be put to shame for each of their own vices. Or you can pity them for being pons and such fools that they are incapable of analytical thinking and possess very limited intelligence. I mix the 2 in freely, but have begun to just consider these people to be trolls and many are very weak.
LikeLike
Glorified street performers who were brought inside. Totally lost their touch for the real working American who foots the entitlement bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Halfway there everyone!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I grew up just a few miles away from this battleground. It is now a massive park area just on the northwest edges of the city.
A Turning Point in the American Revolution — the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and Washington’s Unknown Immortal
This year, the Ides of March marks the 236th anniversary of one of the most important — yet widely unknown — battles of the American Revolution: The Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
Near present-day Greensboro, North Carolina, Robert Kirkwood and his men lined up facing the Redcoats, including the dreaded Banastre Tarleton, a cavalry officer known for his ruthlessness. A light breeze carried the sound of fifes and Highlander pipes across the field in front of the county courthouse. With blood dripping from his sword, the Patriot cavalry officer, Light Horse Harry Lee, father of General Robert E. Lee, delivered a stirring address to prepare his men for battle: “My brave boys, your lands, your lives and your country depend on your conduct this day – I have given Tarleton hell this morning, and I will give him more of it before night.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/15/odonnell-turning-point-american-revolution-battle-guilford-courthouse-washingtons-unknown-immortal/
Cornwallis’s army retreated to Wilmington and eventually were cornered at Yorktown. Many historians believe that the Battles of Guilford Courthouse and Cowpens (the previous major battle in upstate SC) were the ultimate turning point in the war for Independence.
The local Boy Scout Council was originally named after General Nathanael Greene (General Greene Council, BSA).
http://www.bsaonsc.org/History.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Witchcraft In Mainstream Media
In my pre-Christian life, I had a fascination with witchcraft and vampires and horror for a long time. I remember being a teen and loving the Dracula movie and the Vampire Lestat books. Witchcraft seemed so romantic and exciting! I often fantasized about meeting a vampire and living forever or becoming a witch. A life of witchcraft and romance sounded amazing, and from the books and movies I saw, it was. This fascination never left me, and even as an adult, the shows on my DVR were shows like The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries and The Following (about a serial killer). I loved these shows and they were the highlight of my week. It wasn’t just TV shows that filled my life, but a general fascination with witchcraft, fantasy and darkness. Our culture has a never-ending stream of shows, movies, books, etc to feed these kind of fantasy worlds. It starts with our children. Disney is a huge proponent of magic, but their magic is safe and innocent because it’s a cartoon. I mean, who doesn’t love Disney? They have been number one for kids movies since they began making movies for kids. And almost every single Disney movie has witchcraft of one form or another in it.
MORE………………….
http://www.theothersideofdarkness.com/witchcraft-in-media/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did not think of it this way…but, those involved in ‘restoring the republic’ did –
TRUMP Announces the USR, United States Republic.
Posted on January 23, 2017
https://andyflorida.wordpress.com/2017/01/23/trump-announces-the-usr-united-states-republic/
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Conversation about reality – My Dinner with Andre
Posted on March 15, 2017 |
https://andyflorida.wordpress.com/2017/03/15/a-conversation-about-reality-my-dinner-with-andre/
LikeLike
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/324033-graham-well-stall-doj-nominee-if-fbi-doesnt-comply-on-wiretaps
so this is an interesting turn – when did Grahamnisty decide to not wear his “piggy lipstick” out in public?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be careful what you wish for LindaGrahamnasty, Trump45 may deliver more than you want
🤔Maybe we need to send Grammie a care pkg😉
👠👡👢👑💄👜👗💅 🐷💄🐖💄🐽💄🍹
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, this time the Russians did commit a hacking crime! I have had a Yahoo account for years but never posted any financial info there. Didn’t put it in my Yahoo wallet.
Russian intelligence officers indicted in massive Yahoo hack
By Claire Atkinson March 15, 2017 | 11:53am | Updated
[excerpt]
Two Russian intelligence officers conspired with a pair of criminal hackers to break into millions of Yahoo internet accounts to stage one of the biggest data breaches in history, US Justice Department officials said Wednesday.
The officers at the FSB — Russia’s Federal Security Service and a successor to the KGB — were identified as Dmitry Dokuchaev, 33, and his superior, Igor Sushchin, 43, Justice Department official Mary McCord told reporters at a Washington press conference.
Alexsey Belan, 29, a Russian national and resident who is on the list of most-wanted cyber criminals, and Karim Baratov, 22, who was born in Kazakhstan but has Canadian citizenship, were also to be named in the indictment.
The four men — who engineered a 2014 hack of Yahoo that compromised 500 million email accounts — together face 47 criminal charges, including conspiracy, computer fraud, economic espionage, theft of trade secrets and aggravated identity theft, the Justice Department said.
http://nypost.com/2017/03/15/russian-intelligence-officers-indicted-in-massive-yahoo-hack/
BTW, approximately 15 years ago, Russians hacked my Chase Bank acct. Per Chase rep: First they made a small purchase at a chain hardware store in California (I’m in IL). It went through and a few days later, attempted to withdraw $300 from a cash station in Moscow. Thank goodness, Chase was on the ball.
I suspect what happened is a tall, older Russian (? – he had a foreign accent) man in my local White Hen Pantry, standing behind me in the line, read my card number info when I pulled out my card to make a deli purchase. I should have waited to pull it out of my wallet right at the time the transaction was being rung up and also covered up the number (blocked his view) before giving it to the clerk. Learned my lesson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good tip!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB, I’m with a different bank now but am still cautious since I most, if not all all, of my public transactions are done with my debit card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Debit cards are really tricky. I do not use mine. But that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SUNDAY, MARCH 12, 2017
The Wondrous LOVE of Almighty God
http://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2017/02/the-wondrous-love-of-almighty-god.html
LikeLike
Senate confirms Dan Coates, Director National Intelligence 85-12
LikeLiked by 2 people
For Stringy theory and Ma’iingankwe
Hushpuppies
This makes 20 (double the recipe etc etc to make more as shown on back of Package)
▪1 Cup House Autry Hushpuppy Mix with onion
▪1 small finely diced Vidalia or sweet onion, I would use ¼ + cups worth and go from there to your liking
▪1/2 Cup beer (using beer gives the hushpuppies a light airiness)
▪Louisianna Hot Sauce – MORE is better, the hotness reduces immensely after you deep fry…3-4 Tablespoons to start, adjust to your liking, but when the batter tastes super hot remember it won’t taste that way after deep frying
▪You may need to add a touch more House Autry Mix depending on how much hot sauce you add, just to firm batter up
▪Drop by teaspoonful into oil
*Deep fry in peanut oil (375 degrees) outside in a fish fryer, or whatever works for you
*And if you have never tried, spread a little mayonnaise on them, trust me 😉 Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Posted in the other open thread too. Thanks in advance if you share.
Shameless plug for a local boy who made good. Also happens to be a friend of the family.
He, just like the good folks at RSB, always showed the every-day-people rally attendees through his photography. He is a super nice and generous man who has made his DJT campaign photos and memories into a book. I’m reserving my copy today.
http://www.martinsvillebulletin.com/news/the-man-in-yellow-photos-tell-the-story-for-martinsville/article_4a4ece42-0923-11e7-b559-7ffab5282f19.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey , the CTH made Harvard’s 50 Top Hate Sites…….( We’re listed as “unknown” in the “label catagory and ” Political news and opinion liberals hate” in the description column. Must be doing something right! {snicker}
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/03/you-wont-believe-50-sites-harvard-has.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Senators call on T-Rex to investigate Soros & USAID dollars interfering in foreign elections.
https://www.scribd.com/document/341866712/Lee-Inhofe-Letter-to-Secretary-Tillerson
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope they also uncover a few high paid US CoC employees who are making 6 figures off our ‘Foreign Aid’ in some of the recipient countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dropping this here for anyone who wants to see these adorable little munchkins again!
When the Children Crashed Dad’s BBC Interview: The Family Speaks
https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-the-children-crashed-dads-bbc-interview-the-family-speaks-1489511175
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot be angrier at the people who run my state. Now they want to buy votes and create another special class of workers. Teachers wont have to pay income taxes. No, no, no. Everyone uses the roads, police, fire, libraries, et al. Either we all pay or no one does. https://www.google.com/amp/www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-should-california-teachers-be-exempt-from-state-income-taxes-20170314-story,amp.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
When I needs me some happy, I’ll keep them in mind. 😃
Some more happy can be found from the gifted fingers of Steve Howe. “Clap”
LikeLike
TMZ like the rest is in the sensationalism mode……attempting to make “news” out of conjecture rather than simply reporting facts. So what else is new. Shameful.
Wonder if they wager on how many ppl will take what they “report” to heart and begin the judgment journey.
So where is the “Trump connection” here.
~~~
RADIO HOST MICHAEL SAVAGE
INVOLVED IN RESTAURANT MELEE
3/15/2017
Conservative radio talk show host Michael Savage was attacked in a Bay area restaurant Tuesday night, and it sure seems there’s a Trump connection.
We’re told Savage was eating dinner at Servino Ristorante in Tiburon at around 8:30 PM, when a guy started mocking Savage’s legal last name, screaming, “weener, weener.” We’re told the guy threw Savage to the ground, after allegedly shoving Savage’s poodle, Teddy, out of the way.
[…]
http://www.tmz.com/2017/03/15/michael-savage-brawl-trump-restaurant/
LikeLiked by 1 person
lilbirdee12’s prayer:
Our Heavenly Father, Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation Under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.
Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path You have chosen for us.
Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to You.
Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fall.
Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.
We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain.
Thank you Father, for Your Love and the gift of Life.
In Jesus name, we pray. Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike