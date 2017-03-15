Seething U.S. Journalists Angered About Taking Commercial Flights To Cover Secretary Tillerson in Asia…

A Reuters filing en route to Asia showcases the bitterness, anger and seething rage of U.S. journalists who have been forced to fly First-Class Commercial to cover Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s Asia trip.
State Department correspondents are used to the exclusive wide-body private charters of the U.S. federal government’s airline fleet. Previous heads of the Department of State have flown aboard Air Force 3. Normally a Boeing 757. At the very worst Air Force 3 would be a C17 Globemaster.
However, T-Rex is taking a smaller jet to Asia and only one journalist accompanies him. To make matters exponentially worse, T-Rex did not select a journalist from the corporate stable of the refined and pedigreed media elites.
We can only imagine how Andrea Mitchell must be seething at having to take simple first-class commercial flight accommodations with ordinary people. The scope of the almost unimaginable horror she has to face will soon pour from her pursed and vengeful lips. We can predict a retaliatory report soon from the wrath of the ignored elitist within NBC. This shall be, as they say, epic.
Secretary Tillerson has rebuked customs and norms. The traveling correspondents will have to pass through customs and passport checks as if they are ordinary travelers. There is a very real possibility no-one will recognize them or care diligently for their very individual and specific needs.
Can you imagine Mrs. Alan Greenspan flying all the way to Asia from the Eastern Seaboard and having to do that on a commercial flight? My God, have we really dropped our standards of decency that far…
Air Force 3 – Not being used by T-Rex
Oh yeah, the pontificating journalist elites are pi**ed off. After traveling with every possible indulgence aboard exclusive State Department accommodations with Secretary Clinton and Secretary Kerry, you cannot even fathom how angry they are right now without private dining, DoS chefs, shaved chocolates and Cristal mimosas.
None of this is me joking. This bunch of snobs having to fly commercial is unheard of.
They are ready to tear into Secretary Tillerson in every single filed report. Just watch what you see on TV:
(Reuters) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is traveling to Asia this week accompanied by only one reporter, a White House correspondent from the Independent Journal Review (IJR), a digital news outlet founded in 2012 by former Republican political operatives.
The IJR said in a statement late Tuesday the State Department last week offered one of its reporters, Erin McPike, a place aboard the Secretary’s aircraft on his trip this week to Asia.
[…] The State Department had previously told reporters covering Tillerson’s trip to South Korea, Japan, and China that he would not be taking reporters on his plane and that they would have to fly commercially, breaking with decades of precedent stretching back to Henry Kissinger.
Major news organizations complained, among them the BBC, CNN, New York Times, Washington Post and Reuters.
[…] The State Department Correspondents Association, which represents reporters who cover U.S. diplomacy, said in a statement that it was “disappointed” Tillerson chose to travel to Asia without a full contingent of media “or even a pool reporter”.
“After saying it was unable to accommodate press on the Secretary’s plane to Asia due to space and budget constraints, the State Department offered a unilateral seat to one reporter,” the statement said.
“Several of our members have traveled commercially to meet Secretary Tillerson on the ground in Asia. We expect that the diplomatic press corps will be afforded access to Secretary Tillerson equal to that given to the reporter on the plane.”
A spokesman for IJR, Matt Manda, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether McPike would file pool reports to colleagues, or whether IJR had any comment on the SDCA’s statement.
For decades, secretaries of state have nearly always invited media to travel with them. In rare cases, particularly late in a secretary’s tenure, some outlets have declined the invitations, such as for former Secretary John Kerry’s December 2016 trip to Saudi Arabia.
Republican secretaries of state Alexander Haig, George Shultz, James Baker, and Condoleezza Rice routinely took 10 or more journalists on their overseas trips, even to conflict zones such as Lebanon and Central America.
Up through Tuesday, just hours before Tillerson was scheduled to leave, the State Department declined to confirm whether there would be any reporters on Tillerson’s plane.
Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday that the agency was considering “having a seat available” on his plane.
“We’ve been very clear, frankly, that this is a smaller footprint all around, and this is the Secretary’s decision, to travel with a smaller footprint,” Toner said. “To some degree, it’s a cost-saving measure.” (read more)
The rest of the article is Reuters tearing into IJR for having the audacity to accept a seat on the flight with T-Rex. This is like High School mean girls taken to exponential levels of vitriol and hatred.
This is going to be ugly. Very, very ugly.
Was Kerry modeling Abercrombie & Fitch’s Seniors Collection?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Music to our ears.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What?!?!? No more freeloading on the people’s money. How dare they?!?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love me some T Rex. Perfection!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Turn out the lights, the party’s over….
LikeLiked by 3 people
So much Winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
T-Rex is trolling them. Hilarious. Now if only had similar strategy for staff!?!?!? I know, I know…patience , grasshopper …
LikeLiked by 2 people
The party’s over. SS Tillerson is going to do some business. Why would he travel with “the gang”, and have to subject himself to their chatter, and questions all the time. This is how businessmen work. No unnecessary distractions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ideally the reporters will encounter horrible foreigners while voyaging IN THE REAL WORLD and will develop some xenophobia the old-fashioned way, how mortifying that will be, Inshallah
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but the issue is, I mean, forget about the missing lemon peels, anyone can get beyond that. However, none of the commercial sector people will likely know to put fresh rose petals and lavender in the right pillowcases. This could be a serious problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let alone the hot towels, beds and champagne! That is Business and First Class. My many miles of long hauls to SEA…these whiners are in serious trouble!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the media got upset because T-rex said “Let them fly first class!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are correct. Frankly, many CEO’s are cognizant of expenses and never take the size of jet we obviously have had flying for the State Department.
What is really amusing is the complaining of the presstitutes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
These are the “reporters” that were on the trail with Killary:
LikeLiked by 2 people
SLOBS R US
Good grief!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But…..but…..but…..
That’s sexisssssssssss.
Not a man in sight…..
LikeLike
That was her cheering squad.
Glad to see you put “reporters” in quotes. Heh.
LikeLike
“U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is traveling to Asia this week accompanied by only one reporter, a White House correspondent from the Independent Journal Review (IJ)…”
===================
So good to hear T-Rex is not giving the MSM a private townhall!
I don’t know much about IJR, but…I see the MSM hates them and calls them “fake news.”
That must mean IJR has some real journalists.
Ha ha ha laughing at you Andrea Mitchel.
Let them fly COACH!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. First class on Asian carriers is awesome.
I would love to see a Sundance essay on how this happened. How did these people become royalty?
LikeLike
Liberals are the enemy of America. The MSM are liberals and they should never be given any kind of a break. Being nice to them only means they will think you are a sucker. Either way, they will continue to hate you for being a patriot. Leave them all behind. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And let’s not forget other ‘hidden costs’ involved. Fuel costs are astronomical at the rates these jets burn. Scheduled and non-scheduled maintenance costs are through the roof. Spare and replacement parts cost a fortune. Taken together, it’s a staggering amount of money.
And then there’s crew sizes: The VC-32A that SecState used to fly aboard in the old days (*the one San Fran Nan flew across the USA virtually every week during her tenure as Speaker of the House) was crewed by USAF about 20 officers and senior enlisted personnel on an overseas trip. Each require berthing and sustenance while the ‘principal’ conducts the business at hand.
By contrast, the USAF C-37A (Gulfstream V) burns much less fuel and is crewed by just 3 USAF personnel–two officers and a senior non-commissioned officer. (*Jesse Jackson toured all over Africa aboard one of these during his tenure as Billy-Boy Clinton’s ‘Ambassador-at-Large’. –Meaning ‘non-stop party-er-at-large’, on YOUR dime–bet you didn’t know that.)
Thank God those days are over! T-Rex is doing it right. Let the dad-blamed press find their own way to Asia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person