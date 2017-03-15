Secretary Mattis Withdraws Anne Patterson as Pentagon Nominee…

Sanity prevails I guess. It still doesn’t make a lick of sense how her name was even in consideration in the first place. Oh well.
(Via Fox) Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has withdrawn his nominee for the Pentagon’s top civilian job after opposition from lawmakers concerned about her close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
A senior official confirmed to Fox News that Mattis pulled the nomination of former Ambassador Anne Patterson to be undersecretary of defense for policy. The move was first reported by the Washington Post.
Patterson was U.S. ambassador to Egypt between 2011 and 2013, when that country’s president, Mohamed Morsi, was overthrown by the military. Critics opposed her selection by Mattis on the grounds that she was too accommodating to Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood during her tenure in Cairo. (read more)
A correction. Gen Mattis worked with her when he was in CENTCOM. I truly believe he did not understand the political consequences of considering her nomination. He is ‘old school’ trust that anyone serving could be possibly dis-serving.
He has also had a difficult time in staffing. Many of the people military and otherwise that were vetted have withdrawn, mostly because they have to consider that they cannot be lobbyists if they accept the appointments. Good riddance, but most do not have the ‘calling’ and the where-with-all to serve without the expectation of future remunerations.
Conclusion: Good riddance.
I wonder to what extent this kind of thing is a feature not a bug. They know they will lose some nominees so why not make them easy to pick out? Takes the heat off the others.
This is good news… I hope Mattis comes around and thinks deep on his next nominee…
Patterson’s name has been withdrawn for a Pentagon post. Good! That one that has close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and more than likely was a former Obama “yes” woman, should never have been nominated in the first place. Patterson would have been nothing more than an Obama mole.
At least he did the right thing.
