President Trump Nashville Rally – 7:30pm Live Stream…

President Donald Trump is holding a rally tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.  The venue doors open at 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST and the event starts at 6:30pm CST / 7:30 EST.

RSBN Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1Alternate Live Stream #2

104 Responses to President Trump Nashville Rally – 7:30pm Live Stream…

  1. tuskyou says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    “There’s no place I’d rather be than with you here tonight”. He loves us as much as we love him

  2. fuzzi says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    At this rally I saw a Trump sign with “TREE HOUSE” written at the top…sounds like a Treeper? 🙂

  3. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:11 pm

  4. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    “The forgotten men and women of our country will never be forgotten again.”

  5. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I believe he needs this rally as much for himself as we need it for ourselves.

  6. georgiafl says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    President Trump looks wonderful – younger, happier, more relaxed than any time before!

    The Presidency is agreeing with him!

    Such a warm personality. He is a people person!

    This is a movement of love – and he loved us and told us so – drew the people to him because he listened, cared, decided to fight for the ordinary American people!!!

  7. fedback says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Great enthusiasm.
    Amazing

  8. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

  9. tuskyou says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Disrupters? Oh FFS

  10. Pam says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Let me take a wild guess. The moonbats are invading.

