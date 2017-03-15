President Trump Nashville Rally – 7:30pm Live Stream…

President Donald Trump is holding a rally tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The venue doors open at 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST and the event starts at 6:30pm CST / 7:30 EST.
RSBN Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
“There’s no place I’d rather be than with you here tonight”. He loves us as much as we love him
At this rally I saw a Trump sign with “TREE HOUSE” written at the top…sounds like a Treeper? 🙂
“The forgotten men and women of our country will never be forgotten again.”
I believe he needs this rally as much for himself as we need it for ourselves.
President Trump looks wonderful – younger, happier, more relaxed than any time before!
The Presidency is agreeing with him!
Such a warm personality. He is a people person!
This is a movement of love – and he loved us and told us so – drew the people to him because he listened, cared, decided to fight for the ordinary American people!!!
Great enthusiasm.
Amazing
Disrupters? Oh FFS
Just one……
Let me take a wild guess. The moonbats are invading.
