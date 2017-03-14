Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 14th 2016

Posted on March 14, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a press briefing from the Brady room.  March 14th 2016:  Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream

8 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 14th 2016

  1. Southern Son says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Whew…
    I could not Imagine, having to deal with this level of Idiotcracy for four years.
    Sean is a Lion.
    For Eight Years, they were just Trained Seals.
    Now, they try to act like sea lions.
    arhaarhaarha
    Sorry, that’s the best sea lion imitation I could think of.
    Flippers clapping too.
    Hey Sean!
    Throw ’em some lit M80’s.
    That’ll shut ’em up.

    No real animals were harmed in the making of this comment…

  2. Jayke says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Federally mandated health insurance is Unconstitutional.

  3. redlegleader68 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Sorry to say, but Sean is losing control today. He’s allowing certain “reporters” to have a conversation with him rather than asking one + followup. Needs to do better.

  4. Trumppin says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Watching WH Press Briefings is like watching “ground hogs day” every day

  5. snaggletooths says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Sean doing very well answering the health care questions.
    Like to know more about what a managers amendment is.

  6. NHVoter says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Spicer really does need a super soaker to deal with these insufferable dolts.

  7. dakkie says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    And There Will Be Signs – The Stage Is Set – Take Time To Analyze This For Yourself – Do Not Be In Shock.
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/and-there-will-be-signs-the-stage-is-set-take-time-to-analyze-this-for-yourself-do-not-be-in-shock/

