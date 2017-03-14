Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 14th 2016

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a press briefing from the Brady room. March 14th 2016: Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream
Advertisements
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a press briefing from the Brady room. March 14th 2016: Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream
Whew…
I could not Imagine, having to deal with this level of Idiotcracy for four years.
Sean is a Lion.
For Eight Years, they were just Trained Seals.
Now, they try to act like sea lions.
arhaarhaarha
Sorry, that’s the best sea lion imitation I could think of.
Flippers clapping too.
Hey Sean!
Throw ’em some lit M80’s.
That’ll shut ’em up.
No real animals were harmed in the making of this comment…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Federally mandated health insurance is Unconstitutional.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only to those of us who have read it. Members of congress swear an oath to the constitution. They first should be asked if they read it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry to say, but Sean is losing control today. He’s allowing certain “reporters” to have a conversation with him rather than asking one + followup. Needs to do better.
LikeLike
Watching WH Press Briefings is like watching “ground hogs day” every day
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean doing very well answering the health care questions.
Like to know more about what a managers amendment is.
LikeLike
Spicer really does need a super soaker to deal with these insufferable dolts.
LikeLike
And There Will Be Signs – The Stage Is Set – Take Time To Analyze This For Yourself – Do Not Be In Shock.
http://investmentwatchblog.com/and-there-will-be-signs-the-stage-is-set-take-time-to-analyze-this-for-yourself-do-not-be-in-shock/
LikeLike