Anne Patterson ?? What Could Possibly Make Secretary Mattis Think That’s a Good Idea…

When we first saw the news reports that Defense Secretary Mattis was considering former Obama appointee Anne Patterson for undersecretary of policy we thought it was simply fake news. However, apparently it is not.
Anne Patterson is a severely toxic entity and was considered the epicenter of dangerous political policy because she gave legitimacy to the extremists within the Muslim Brotherhood. Specifically due to her role in supporting the Brotherhood’s former candidate turned President, Mohammed Morsi in Egypt, Anne Patterson should forever be dispatched into the waste-bin of failed mid-east policy.
No single appointment could bring more political and diplomatic damage to President Trump”s policy and diplomatic agenda around Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Saudi-Arabia, Libya and Syria than putting Anne Patterson into a leadership and policy role in the current defense department. Good grief, what the heck is Mattis thinking?
(Via Washington Free Beacon) Opposition is mounting on Capitol Hill and in conservative foreign policy circles over Defense Secretary James Mattis’s efforts to hire a former Obama administration official who lobbied in favor of engagement with the Muslim Brotherhood and spearheaded efforts to criticize Israeli counter-terrorism efforts, according to multiple sources close to the Trump administration.
Mattis is lobbying to hire former diplomat Anne Patterson as undersecretary of defense for policy, according to multiple reports, a position that would make her the third most powerful voice at the Defense Department.
Multiple sources on Capitol Hill and those close to the Trump foreign policy teams are voicing concerns about the pick, warning that Patterson would seek to continue some of the former Obama administration’s most controversial foreign policies, such as conducting outreach to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Patterson, who served as U.S. ambassador to Egypt when the Muslim Brotherhood rose to power, advocated in favor of negotiating with the terror group. Her efforts drew outrage in the Egyptian reformist community, which still views Patterson as working to legitimize the Muslim Brotherhood. (Read More)
Nothing could divide President Trump from Egyptian President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi, or Jordan’s King Abdullah III than such a toxic appointment. There has to be some mistake in these reports.
Defense Secretary Mattis might just as well put Valerie Jarrett into this position, they are one in the same ideologically.
Seriously. Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot ?
My dear Sundance- I am actually encouraged by this article. We all love President Trump AND our country. There have been many things deserving of great praise, but when criticism is called for we must raise our voices and pray that someone in the administration is paying attention. Truth has no agenda. (Read that somewhere.)
Has “mad dog Mattis” gone mad ?? Surely he could find a better choice out of a whole country of qualified people who would LOVE to serve Our President. …. makes me wonder now, Why her ?? I agree with Sundance, what is he thinking ??
This is the risk inherent in appointing military officers to decision-making positions. By definition, any officer with a rank above Colonel/Captian (0-6) is a politician. Every senior military officer is tainted by having served neoconservatism in order to rise in rank. Career officers have served under Clinton, Bush, Jr., and Obama. Simply put, there are no untainted military officers to choose from. President Trump, in my humble opinion, would do well to steer clear of them.
No disrespect meant to anyone for my following comment:
Battered Conservative Syndrome is a B*itch.
The CTH is a cure, and faith in the Almighty is the delivery vehicle.
We are here to support each other and DJT. Never forget. Keep the faith! Chins up! We are winning!
Thank you and happy Tuesday 🙂
I’ve been saying to keep an eye on Mattis. Something is up there. Glad Sundance is calling a spade a spade here.
I don’t understand why Pres. Trump would appoint anyone who was deeply involved in the Obama administration, including Mattis. There is something wrong with him and his ideology/world view, so I am not surprised that he is continuing on the same path. Mattis, McMaster, Kelly, and Haley have all opened their big traps and showed their NeverTrump/Pro-Globalist cards.
On the face of it, it looks gawdawful. Maybe some decent reason for it? I do not know. Maybe some indecent reason for it. I do not know. In any case, at this point it time it would be very difficult, I surmise, to find someone for DSecDef #4 who is not a NeoCon or a Leftie/AirHead. I am glad Flournoy is not in that slot. With luck she will not be offered another. Petraeus would be good for the job but at 4 stars he’s probably considered over-qualified. Next on my list would be a ground combat O5 or O6 with 5-10 deployments to MENA in the last 15 years. But no one is asking me, understandably. Our host Sundance would be excellent for DSecDef #4.
Gen Betrayous is CIA and deep in the swamp.
No, not betrayus!!! He, cow towing to Obama, came out and said that Israel was the one causing the problem in the Middle East. He a sycophant, not a man of character. I would never trust the man.
Petraeus isn’t over-qualified, he’s just really good at kissing butts.
Sundance, you sly dog.
Fiona HIll, Putin hater and Russophobe, was added to the NSC for Europe and Russia expertise.
A think tank darling, Hill’s major work is a hit job on Putin.
So the neocons are massing in the WH to direct Foreign Policy that is fed directly to the President.
Find just one person who isn’t a Russophobe. I keep looking.
Apparently, we are going to be at the cusp of war all around the Eurasian landmass for the indeterminate future. The US will use NATO in the West of Russia, ISIS and AQ in Central Asia and South Asia, Japan in the Far East and the US Navy in South China and Indian Ocean.
And 24/7 MSM demonizing Putin and the RF.
John McCain’s foreign policy.
Let’s hope el-Sisi and King Abdullah phone in some discontent to President Trump. The reformist Saudi crown prince is coming to Washington on Thursday, hopefully he tells President Trump to override the Mad Dog.
