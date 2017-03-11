Saturday March 11th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  4. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:19 am


    Happy Caturday!

  5. Janie M. says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I spy with my little eye…

  6. Texian says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Oohkay,.. I think I will restart this seventh day of the week thread..

  8. Gil says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Always when its convenient, to them

  9. Lucille says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Eugene Delacroix “liberty leading the people fat ginger cat” – fatcatart

  10. usnveteran says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:40 am

    KafirNet – By Bill Warner, PhD:
    https://www.politicalislam.com/kafir-net/

    Political Islam Learning Communities:
    Learn.PoliticalIslam.com
    https://learn.politicalislam.com/#/

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:42 am

    It’s a little known fact that kitties secretly love guitar music AND guitar players. Happy Caterday, Treepers.

    • WSB says:
      March 11, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Wow! Beautiful! Sunday afternoon after dinner…grab the cat and a book, feet up on your favorite sofa, close your eyes, put the book down on the coffee table…HEAVEN!

  12. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Very good article:

    Marxism: the Bug Wearing an Edgar Suit

    http://thedeclination.com/marxism-the-bug-wearing-an-edgar-suit/

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 11, 2017 at 12:45 am

  17. TheLastDemocrat says:
    March 11, 2017 at 1:21 am

    I think it was on a religious AM radio channel, and show.

    They pointed out how the MSM, National Geographic, etc., all of a sudden start coming out with the “Who was the actual Jesus” stories each year just as Easter approaches.

    Then, here is what I stumble across:
    http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/19/living/bible-not-jesus/index.html

    A bunch of Atheists informing me about how to practice my religion, and what to believe, and how to believe.

    Well, a big shut up to them.

    Let me tell y’all the principles of journalism, policy analysis, science, and how to know if you are being a tool useful idiot of Marxists, and if you all buy into that, well, then, MAYBE I will spend a bit of time and listen to your half-azzed explanation of who Jesus really was. And is.

    Thanks a bunch. I am sure to have an even better Easter than ever now that some dimwit Communist has enhanced my appreciation of speculative history.

