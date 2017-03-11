Chaz Bono’s Mexican Houskeeper Has an Illegal Alien Butler…

Put this in the ‘you-can’t-make-this-up‘ file. Taking the concept of limo-liberalism to new stratospheric heights of modernity, Chaz Bono’s housekeeper has an illegal “helper”.
We have now reached a period of exponential Fabian Socialism where the carefully designed “underclass” are so enlightened they actually have their own secondary “underclass” of conscripted illegal alien assistants.
OK. I know, take a minute, let that sink in.
Sorry, I cannot yet write an accurate context for the concentric circle of sub-headings necessary to frame the discussion. Talk among yourselves.
Advertisements
Ms. Bono didn’t get the memo that President Trump is serious about enforcing existing immigration laws that are already on the books. She is breaking the law herself by hiring illegals. People who hire the illegals and don’t pay taxes on them should be rounded up and arrested at the same time they deport their hired help. Ms. Bono is just like Hildabeast in thinking the law doesn’t pertain to her. Her governor cannot trump federal law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you sure her governor cannot trump federal law? Governors all over the country are doing it all the time, as are police departments.
Last week I read the press release put out by the police chief in a small town near me in which he carefully explained to the illegals in the midst of the town’s population that they did not need to worry about being targeted by local law enforcement because they did not consider themselves responsibility to enforce federal law.
By the way, the county in which this police chief serves went for Trump all the way in the election, AS DID MOST COUNTIES IN OREGON.
Enforcing the law has become optional, at all levels. Jerry Brown will do whatever Jerry Brown thinks suits his purposes. For the same reason that California has sanctuary cities.
He does and can, indeed, trump federal law any time it suits him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly what you say is true. The left socialist communist leaders only follow their own rules. I wish it weren’t so. I wish they obeyed our federal laws. Wishing doesn’t make it so. By refusing to enforce federal laws are they themselves breaking the law or just exercising their right to their ideology?
LikeLike
Now she is a Bill-da-Beast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
I believe that it is the employee of her housekeeper, that was arrested. Not the woman that she employs. It sounds like Chaz’s employee is legal. Who knows? But, yes, if her housekeeper knowingly hired an illegal, she should be punished too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chaz: we can help you by moving you to live in Mexico and take all your housekeeper and assistants with you. And ICE can’t across the border to arrest them. Good solution, eh! I heard that your mother claimed that she will leave the USA if President Trump was elected, why you and your mama still here…go…That ugly woman said the same thing since President G.W. Bush and damn! she still here..ugh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish all those Hollywood libs who said they would leave the country would just get up and go. Don’t hurry off but here’s your coat. On second thought, keep their coats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, is Chaz Bono a man or a woman? Sorry, I just can’t keep up.
LikeLike
I like Boogie Wonderland best, of all the Earth Wind and Fire songs.
LikeLike