Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 9th 2017

Posted on March 9, 2017 by

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday March 9th, 2017:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 9th 2017

  1. Sentient says:
    March 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Someone’s got it in for me
    They’re planting stories in the press
    Whoever it is I wish they’d cut it out quick
    But when they will I can only guess

    – Bob Dylan

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. azgary says:
    March 9, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    and the hits just keep coming, DACA, OBAMACRE 2,0, now this……

    H-1B Worker Program Not a Reform Priority, White House Says

    There will be no immediate overhaul or reforms to the H-1B foreign guest worker visa program, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/03/09/h-1b-worker-program-not-reform-priority-white-house-says/

    Like

    Reply
    • lurker99 says:
      March 9, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      As a layed-off IT specialist (whose job and many co-workers that went away offshore)

      The “delay” in addressing H1b workers ——— SUCKs……………….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      March 9, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      My best guess is that the H-1B problem is going to be taken care of with new immigration law(s). It’s long past time for the Kennedy immigration disaster to be fixed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • outerlimitsfan says:
      March 9, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      Eh. I think the title is a tad clickbait. He mentions it will be looked into, but can’t be done before April 1st. I think some have unrealistic expectations at the speed things can move in Washington. Including Breitbart at times.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      March 9, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      I’ve sworn off Baitbart for stuff just like this. They’re heads have swelled from all the traffic they’re getting and these articles are written for hits to their site.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Wavetheshales says:
    March 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    “According to The Hindu” ????? I think Breitbart picked a rather biased source there, considering that the great majority of H1-B’s go to Indians…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s