Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 9th 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing for Thursday March 9th, 2017:
Someone’s got it in for me
They’re planting stories in the press
Whoever it is I wish they’d cut it out quick
But when they will I can only guess
– Bob Dylan
Wow, I’ll bet this comes up in tomorrow’s press briefing:
https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2017-03-09/former-trump-aide-flynn-says-lobbying-may-have-helped-turkey
It doesn’t matter…he is not part of the Administration.
and the hits just keep coming, DACA, OBAMACRE 2,0, now this……
H-1B Worker Program Not a Reform Priority, White House Says
There will be no immediate overhaul or reforms to the H-1B foreign guest worker visa program, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/03/09/h-1b-worker-program-not-reform-priority-white-house-says/
As a layed-off IT specialist (whose job and many co-workers that went away offshore)
The “delay” in addressing H1b workers ——— SUCKs……………….
My best guess is that the H-1B problem is going to be taken care of with new immigration law(s). It’s long past time for the Kennedy immigration disaster to be fixed.
Eh. I think the title is a tad clickbait. He mentions it will be looked into, but can’t be done before April 1st. I think some have unrealistic expectations at the speed things can move in Washington. Including Breitbart at times.
I’ve sworn off Baitbart for stuff just like this. They’re heads have swelled from all the traffic they’re getting and these articles are written for hits to their site.
“According to The Hindu” ????? I think Breitbart picked a rather biased source there, considering that the great majority of H1-B’s go to Indians…..
