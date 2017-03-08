Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 8th, 2017 (Live Stream)…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the press briefing for Wednesday March 8th 2017.  Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1Alternate Live Stream #2

  1. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    “Restore respect for the taxpayer dollar….”

    Music to my ears!!!

  2. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    The newsies are a lot more respectful now in the press room during the conferences.

    It took a pitt bull to straighten them out.

    Or maybe it was the super soaker water gun or hitting them over the head with the podium.

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      It’s a difference of night to day, isn’t it?

      Refreshing.

      And, of course, helps the public actually understand what’s going on, which is *supposed* to be their job.

      Also,now you can tell which reporters are terminally stupid, because they are the only ones still asking worthless, throw-away questions.

      • soozword says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        So why not take the dummies off the invitation list or at least ask for replacements from the same network?

      • georgiafl says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        Mr. Trump let the media know he wasn’t going to cow-tow to them @ the first debate when he took Me-gyn apart afterwards.

        Mr. Trump now has 99.1 Million followers on 11 media sites…and that number will reach 100 million in approx. a week.

  3. bertdilbert says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Too funny. Spicer is asked if any women stayed home in WH for international woman’s day. The room is full of what looks like a majority of female reporters who did not stay home.

  4. daughnworks247 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Woohooo!! Time for Spiceman at lunchtime.

  5. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Sean Spicer is tearing up Black Caucus April over Obamacare vs the new health bill!

    “There is no comparison…on how it is being prepared and passed.”

    HAHA!!!

  6. AntonyG says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    The jobs report indicates that big business is not ideological. Globalism was always a progressive agenda. Peel away all this deep state BS and all that remains is pro-mass immigration/pro-open borders obsessive progressives on both sides of the Atlantic desperately trying to make the West less White.

  7. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Although the room is filled with both men and women the ethnicity diversity is very limited. Would love to see that pointed out to them. As usual, libs are very hypocritical

  8. andyocoregon says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    What good is Obamacare health insurance when the deductibles are so high? For example:

    “Our deductible is so high, we practically pay for all of our medical expenses out of pocket,” said Wendy Kaplan, 50, of Evanston, Ill. “So our policy is really there for emergencies only, and basic wellness appointments.”

    Her family of four pays premiums of $1,200 a month for coverage with an annual deductible of $12,700.

  9. coveyouthband says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    How are the “press” lib dems getting the marching orders, talking points every day ? They pounded Russia Russia Russia every day for weeks, now they a new set of Alinsky points…. How do you think they get them? Blast email or texts ????

  10. coveyouthband says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    But, even for the mildly intelligent the whole thing is so easy to spot. OY

  11. dakkie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    There IS A REAL RUSSIAN SCANDAL, And President Trump Is Calling For An Investigation!
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/there-is-a-real-russian-scandal-and-president-trump-is-calling-for-an-investigation/

  12. sundance says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:39 pm

  13. bertdilbert says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    The press with the credibility problem ask about WH credibility problem.

  14. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Heh – woman wanted Trump to apologize to Obama re: Gitmo prisoners – Heck NO. No reason to do so. NEVER!!!

