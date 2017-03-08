Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 8th, 2017 (Live Stream)…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the press briefing for Wednesday March 8th 2017. Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
“Restore respect for the taxpayer dollar….”
Music to my ears!!!
The newsies are a lot more respectful now in the press room during the conferences.
It took a pitt bull to straighten them out.
Or maybe it was the super soaker water gun or hitting them over the head with the podium.
It’s a difference of night to day, isn’t it?
Refreshing.
And, of course, helps the public actually understand what’s going on, which is *supposed* to be their job.
Also,now you can tell which reporters are terminally stupid, because they are the only ones still asking worthless, throw-away questions.
So why not take the dummies off the invitation list or at least ask for replacements from the same network?
I’m actually enjoying see the spotlight hone in on the truly stupid.
More of the same “jerks outing themselves” thing that I’ve grown to enjoy the past couple years.
Mr. Trump let the media know he wasn’t going to cow-tow to them @ the first debate when he took Me-gyn apart afterwards.
Mr. Trump now has 99.1 Million followers on 11 media sites…and that number will reach 100 million in approx. a week.
Too funny. Spicer is asked if any women stayed home in WH for international woman’s day. The room is full of what looks like a majority of female reporters who did not stay home.
Touche’
Woohooo!! Time for Spiceman at lunchtime.
Sean Spicer is tearing up Black Caucus April over Obamacare vs the new health bill!
“There is no comparison…on how it is being prepared and passed.”
HAHA!!!
“This isn’t about deals with special interests….it’s about patients.”
“This is a deal for the American people…” “what people are dealing with now is unacceptable…”
A shame that the Trump admin is having to explain “regular Americans daily life” 101 to the press.
The newsies are pretending to not understand….obfuscating, being political, etc.
These newsies will NOT ADMIT Obamacare is NOT working and that the Affordable Care Act is NOT affordable and is collapsing.
Damn, Spicer is good. Finally men and women with gonads! I am enjoying watching these pressers.
Read about Spicer on wikipedia – he’s imminently qualified to present the President’s policies and defend them.
Completely agree! Trump and this admin are setting new high level standards.
The jobs report indicates that big business is not ideological. Globalism was always a progressive agenda. Peel away all this deep state BS and all that remains is pro-mass immigration/pro-open borders obsessive progressives on both sides of the Atlantic desperately trying to make the West less White.
Although the room is filled with both men and women the ethnicity diversity is very limited. Would love to see that pointed out to them. As usual, libs are very hypocritical
What good is Obamacare health insurance when the deductibles are so high? For example:
“Our deductible is so high, we practically pay for all of our medical expenses out of pocket,” said Wendy Kaplan, 50, of Evanston, Ill. “So our policy is really there for emergencies only, and basic wellness appointments.”
Her family of four pays premiums of $1,200 a month for coverage with an annual deductible of $12,700.
How are the “press” lib dems getting the marching orders, talking points every day ? They pounded Russia Russia Russia every day for weeks, now they a new set of Alinsky points…. How do you think they get them? Blast email or texts ????
That’s why Soros created Media Matters.
Both from the Deep State
But, even for the mildly intelligent the whole thing is so easy to spot. OY
There IS A REAL RUSSIAN SCANDAL, And President Trump Is Calling For An Investigation!
http://investmentwatchblog.com/there-is-a-real-russian-scandal-and-president-trump-is-calling-for-an-investigation/
The press with the credibility problem ask about WH credibility problem.
Heh – woman wanted Trump to apologize to Obama re: Gitmo prisoners – Heck NO. No reason to do so. NEVER!!!
