March 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #48

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

142 Responses to March 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #48

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Tom Price/Hannity

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:05 am

      Will the naysayers please watch this….Dr.Price makes sense and proves folks like Hannity and freedom caucus are misguided and didn’t pay attention

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Laura Ingraham on
    Hannity

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • psadie says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:25 am

      Monica mentions “personal destruction” of The President and Kim Dotcom tweeted that PTrump would go ballistic if he knew the CIA was listening and watching him 24/7 via his cellphone. What would make him go ballistic…a sex tape of him and Melania, photos of him nude (like in a shower) and other things to attack him privately and “humiliate” him into resigning.
      http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/hacker-kim-dotcom-wikileaks-cia-documents-donald-trump-spied-24-7-phone/

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:26 am

      She was sounding the alarm very strongly about what the Dems are trying to do. She experienced it firsthand.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        March 8, 2017 at 12:40 am

        So what happened with her plagiarism charge? She withdrew from Trump admin and had quit fox. If she plagiarized for her phD her credibility is a bit tarnished.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Bull Durham says:
        March 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

        Monica screwed up. Plagiarism was so evident she had to resign. Lazy author.
        Copy and paste? Pathetic.

        And I like her. She’s sharp. She joined the Trump movement and on Fox that took guts.
        But her book was a mess for her.

        When you publish anything today, there are software programs that can compare your work to whatever is digitized on the Internet. It’s easy to catch plagiarism.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Joe Knuckles says:
          March 8, 2017 at 12:51 am

          She says it was debunked, but did not elaborate.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Dave Radetsky says:
            March 8, 2017 at 12:57 am

            If it was debunked I feel bad for her. But unfortunately once a person has been accused it doesn’t matter if they’re exonerated. The public bases opinions on accusations, not on facts. I’ve seen it destroy many people. I know two attorneys who were prosecutors (one for the state of Texas and one federal) that both quit their jobs because they were tired of seeing innocent people charged with crimes they didn’t commit and yet their lives were destroyed.

            Like

            Reply
            • triggermom says:
              March 8, 2017 at 1:08 am

              My retired ex neighbor is a prime example. Arrested, but they found no evidence, While in jail he lost his 2 jobs, nearly lost his car, had to pay money he didn’t have to get it back, and he was given notice to vacate. Destroyed him financially and emotionally.

              Like

              Reply
          • Gil says:
            March 8, 2017 at 1:01 am

            In college classes many years ago they used that software. I understand when writing there are many times while referencing things can bleed over or sound similar but she was too high profile and smart too be lazy like that, i agree.

            Like

            Reply
        • Millwright says:
          March 8, 2017 at 1:38 am

          Alas, BD, the vocabulary of the English language is finite ! And so is the universe of ideas because human interactions are both convergent and cyclical ! Undoubtedly the monkeys have reproduced Shakespeare but until the advent of massive computing technology in the hands of just about anyone WE wouldn’t know it ! Or, lacking the same resources/impetus, would we be able to evaluate the accusal, let alone refute it !

          I’m certain in my decades of posting and commentary. I’ve inadvertently “plagiarized” a lot of work from other writers and authors I’ve read at some time without attribution ! But then – given the long and vast span of written human expression – none of us, ( if we read and study ) are immune to this frailty !

          Like

          Reply
    • Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Very powerful segment by Crowley. I hope the President watched this. Of course he probably already knows what he is up against but it always helps to have it reinforced. What concerns me is the fact that the people with the hands on the levers of the deep state are not close ally’s and friends of the President but rather close friends of Mike Pence. I am speaking about CIA head Mike Pompeo and DNI designate Dan Coats. I don’t know how it came to be that the people who can do the President the most harm are closely allied with the VP. These two appointments were big mistakes after all no one stands to benefit more from the removal of President Trump then Mike Pence.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

      Self funding CIA is off the reservation and rogue.

      Blackmail accumulated over decades, favors owed for campaign contributions, surreptitious assassinations made to look like accidents or ‘natural’, no oversight, and who really runs the CIA? How much wealth have they accumulated, $ trillions? Stock ownership in key companies? The ownership of the ‘cloud’?

      And what is the result? The CIA has weaponized Islam. Infiltrated the entire computer technology, internet, phone, media, government, what is untouched?

      So, the real problem is that control of a monster is not guaranteed. What happens when it gets out of its cage, or the muslims grab the wheel? Perhaps they have???? Or as good as….

      Is it too late to pull the plug? Put the genie back in the bottle?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MVW says:
        March 8, 2017 at 1:33 am

        And by the way, State Department = CIA, and Trump is cutting their budget by nearly 40%. Accidental?

        How do we get our hands on the self funding CIA piggy bank?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Millwright says:
        March 8, 2017 at 1:50 am

        MVW, IMO the CIA “went rogue ” shortly after its inception with Allan Dulles at its head ! Starting with the “Banana Wars ” and proceeding from the “Drug Wars” ( which probably financed Glomar Explorer ) thru Iran-Contra to current-day drug cartels spanning the globe CIA “Directorates” have become semi-allied governments of their own with only one co-operative objective; to dominate the American political process !

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Herman Cain on
    Morning w/Maria

    Like

    Reply
  7. Sa_Bi says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:26 am

    They are being groomed for running for POTUS (again).

    Like

    Reply
    • flyingtigercomics says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:37 am

      The uniparty system wants to treat Trump as a temporary glitch. If Trump is just an aberration they can gradually subvert him and his followers the same way they subverted the Tea Party movement.

      Chelsea Clinton was “meant” to be the next generation of grifter autarch in the democratic side of the puppet show. It’s all derailed now.

      If they can successfully destroy the tribunician revolt that Trump is leading, the nightmare could return stronger than ever.

      That’s why people still supporting Levin, Limbaugh, or going soft on Paul Ryan, McConnell, Songbird McCain and the rest are a big threat. There can be no backsliding.

      President Trump has done so much, so quickly, but everyone can do their part right down to their local level by getting involved, TALKING about it openly, and resisting the groupthink and #FakeNews narrative wherever it is pushed.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:29 am

      Even Mormons hate McMullin now.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 8, 2017 at 1:43 am

        Do they really, Timmy?

        That would be great.

        Now, if the stupid GOPe in Virginia, etc. where they also voted that POS en masse, would wake TF Up, we’d be cookin’.

        Like

        Reply
  8. muffyroberts says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:26 am

    March 8th. Exactly four months from Election Day,, Nov. 8th.

    Trump is President, the hag is not. Obamacare is out, the pipelines are not.

    Party on my friends.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Dazza says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:27 am

    How is the house cleaning at State and in the WH going? Has to be tricky given the shameless DeepState treasonous leaks and needing time to get replacements in for these criminals

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Great vid of a theater experiment in gender role reversal. Scene from Presidential debate with Hillary as a male and Trump as female.

    Many of the Dems in the audience liked the female Trump better than the male Hillary:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:33 am

      My understanding is that this is a verbatim segment of one of the debates. And both actors are mimicking hand movements, smiles, mannerisms, etc.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bebop777 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:06 am

      Interesting —the gender reversal roles show just how much Hillary got a major pass from the media and her robotic followers. The guy speaking her exact words sounds very patronizing, keeps rudely interrupting, and overall is being very slick and dismissive. The woman, on the other hand, playing Trump, sounds very confident, well informed and quick to spot and call out Hillary’s deflecting tactics.

      Yet what did we hear ad nauseam from the usual gaggle of pundit pukes? That Trump was rude and sexist, that Hillary was the poor put-upon woman, valiantly defending herself against a bully.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • colmdebhailis says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Hillary would come off terrible as male, female, mammal, crustacean, solid, liquid, gaseous.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:16 am

      I bet the women actually listened more when it was another women…just my experience being married and having sisters…I will stop digging now…lol…..

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 8, 2017 at 1:23 am

        As a woman, ALEX, allow me to say: “Yes, please do stop digging”. LOL.

        I suspect they were just, not simply women, but braindead Democratic women (and men) who, once it was not “The Evil Trump” delivering the words, suddenly LISTENED to what he actually said and found they agreed.

        Sounds bizarre, I know. But that’s just the depth of the Brainwashing.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • ALEX says:
          March 8, 2017 at 1:31 am

          I agree…I was getting at that the wrong way…I should have said since it wasn’t Trump and the left vs right was neutered a bit, they were shocked how much sense he made. I do think when the right women comes along she will be unstoppable…I won’t elaborate on that because I would be digging again…..

          Like

          Reply
    • Guest says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:18 am

      It’s boring without Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Greetings to WH visitors

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:46 am

      The man is not just a narcissist, but a megalomaniac who has been kept in check by his handlers. He isnt smart enough to do this on his lonesome but definitely a lifelong bs-er, only this time Trump is waaay ahead of the curve.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        March 8, 2017 at 12:52 am

        I always thought of him as simply a Puppet.

        Installed by the Dems so they could do the Globalists’ agenda unhindered.

        Not sure if he’s smart or stupid and don’t think it mattered to them at all…..as long as they had their Globalist Puppet in place, who cared?

        Hillary would have been the continuation.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • shannynae says:
          March 8, 2017 at 1:00 am

          I have always thought that he is dumber than rocks and I apologize to the rocks. He never wrote his own books, he never wrote his speeches and when he had to go off script, all he could do is stutter and drool like an idiot. You are so right on about Hillary.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • sunnydaze says:
            March 8, 2017 at 1:05 am

            The “57 states” thing was kind of a give-away, too.

            W.T.F.??????

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • Gil says:
            March 8, 2017 at 1:08 am

            Thats why hes so good at bs. Won all his chicago races not on merit but by technical elimination of opponents. Talked his way through life and plots for the next conquest, on someone elses dime, of course. And they do all the work too…

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • Lucille says:
            March 8, 2017 at 2:44 am

            One of the things that struck me in 2008 when doing due diligence on Obama was his smoothness when speaking under certain circumstances–the 2004 Democratic Convention speech which launched him nationally, and his earlier radio interviews–as opposed to his ineptitude when speaking off the cuff.

            Without a script to read (and he did either write or edit a number of speeches during his campaigns and presidency), he came off as a drug addict, or someone suffering from brain damage, or a nincompoop, or a man who just did not know what he was talking about and couldn’t think fast enough to wing it.

            The damage that he did to our nation is severe. Knowing that he did it on purpose…that his hate of America and the Constitution is so intense…still stuns. That there continues to be people who support him completely is more than stunning. It goes into the realm of the demonic.

            Like

            Reply
      • citizen817 says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:24 am

        Eastwood had him pegged, an empty suit in an empty chair!

        Like

        Reply
      • citizen817 says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:24 am

        Eastwood had him pegged, an empty suit in an empty chair!

        Like

        Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  16. outerlimitsfan says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I would love to see a full repeal of Ocare but frankly the Senate pretty much makes that almost impossible.

    Even if they nuke the filibuster, does anyone here have confidence that we can get 51 votes? I would almost bet all my money that several Repubs get scared and side with the Democrats. Especially those in more blue states like Collins.

    Couldn’t stand Kelly Ayotte, but wish she had squeaked out the win mainly for this issue.

    Plus a replacement would probably need to come soon after any repeal even though I would prefer the govt just stay out of it.

    The media would be interviewing people 24/7 who were covered but now potentially losing it. The media narrative would be that people lost their coverage and now may struggle or even die because they can’t afford treatment. They will parade every cancer patient or other worse case medical conditions they can find to try and make Trump and the Republicans into heartless people who don’t care about the sick and poor. Yes, much of it might be fabricated by the media, but on this issue, the media could be very effective unfortunately.

    This is just the beginning of the legislation. It may look different at the end as the different sides compromise within the GOP.

    Also like I mentioned in another thread, I could see the judiciary getting involved. Some crazy leftist judge will get a lawsuit related to this and legislate from the bench.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • paper doll says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:30 am

      Is someone gonna be arrested at some point? I also think O care reform came up today to take some heat off the Wikileaks story . Suddenly it shows up?

      Like

      Reply
  19. muffyroberts says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:49 am

    “Let’s make that call to Madrid, before they take their siesta”.

    “Nine Lives movie”

    Like

    Reply
  20. GaryT ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. bkrg2 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Pretty certain all fellow Treepers already know that Obozo administration was wiretapping Trump.
    If anyone still needs to be convinced, just watch the movie Snowden.
    Or if you don’t have the 2+ hours, just watch the interview from this weekend of James Crapper, former DNI for Obozo. When he says “I can deny we wiretapped Trump” – you can take that to the back that he is guilty. Another useless government traitor with a “tell” – anytime his lips are moving, he is lying…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. robertnotsowise says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:59 am

    This is a must read! Hadn’t seen this posted before if someone did my apologies for the repeat

    https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2017/march/trump-clinton-debates-gender-reversal.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. highinformationvoter says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:06 am

    What are the odds that Trump never intended this Obamacare bill to pass and he is trying to buy time for Obamacare to fail so they can pass whatever they want?

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Think he’s made it pretty clear that too many Americans would be hurt by letting Ocare simply fail/collapse.

      He’s doing the right thing for all Americans, the fact that they don’t appreciate it is irrelevant to him.

      It’s called being a “Moral Human Being” vs. being a “Political Party First Whore”.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Illegal says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:28 am

      We don’t need government health care. We need the government to get out of our lives. Get rid of the individual mandate by either a bill or not enforcing the existing law. Make the states reform their health insurance sales requirements to allow consumers to buy health insurance from outside of their state.

      At least Trump has forced Congress to begin the process of passing a bill. This is more than we had a month ago. Yes there is opposition as well as there should be.

      Like

      Reply
  27. feralcatsblog says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Da fuq? Trump has lunch with Lindsey Graham

    “Of all the corrupt RINO Senators on Capitol Hill, Trump for whatever reason decided to have lunch with Lindsey Graham. The same Lindsey Graham who ran against Trump for president and couldn’t even manage to get 1% of the vote. Also the same Lindsey Graham that has smeared Donald Trump every-time the microphone is on. Why Trump had lunch with this loser I’ll never know. I guess Lindsey wants to be pals now because he gave Trump his new cellphone number. You remember what happened with Lindsey’s last phone number during the primary don’t you? Heh

    If Trump ends up dining with John McCain next, I’ll really throw up.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bebop777 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:18 am

      President Trump must have had something very special to discuss with Missy Graham…we will find out in due time.

      Like

      Reply
      • citizen817 says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:40 am

        Tuesday’s lunch was their first face-to-face meeting since the election. It now seems both are committed to working with one another.

        “He is strongly committed to rebuilding our military, which is music to my ears,” Graham said in a statement. “President Trump is in deal-making mode and I hope Congress is like-minded.”

        http://www.westernjournalism.com/lindsey-graham-donald-trump-trade-phone-numbers-following-great-lunch-meeting/

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Lucille says:
          March 8, 2017 at 2:59 am

          President Trump offered him an opportunity to come in from the cold. Looks like he may have taken it.

          Our President runs on the theory that bringing a person onto his side via an attention bomb and discussion is preferable to having the miscreant running behind and nipping at his heels.

          As for McCain, the President has been and is giving enough rope to hang himself. We’ll see in the next weeks whether President Trump uses a couple of carrots or continues to let McCain walk toward the gallows.

          Like

          Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:34 am

      And *that*, feralcat, is why you’ll never be able to make a good/beneficial deal with friends and enemies.

      It’s a special skill that not many have (very very few), so please don’t take that as a massive criticism, just pointing out the reality here.

      Knee jerk reactions don’t go far in Politics. In fact they usually go NOWHERE.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:36 am

      “Why Trump had lunch with this loser I’ll never know.”

      Because he knows that building alliances, even with former enemies, can ultimately benefit him. Trump is the most savvy deal-maker ever to be elected President. He knows full well that elected politicians are often soulless,treacherous, scumbags but he’s also experienced enough with dealing with NYC politics (the toughest and most dangerous in the world) that if he cuts a deal with Lindsey Graham then he’ll be HIS soulless, treacherous, scumbag. Trump probably knows more about Mafia-style deal-making than anybody not actually in the Mafia.

      What has happened now is that, once again, Trump has shown that he is several steps ahead of the people trying to do him harm. That’s a very dangerous place for them to be in when they are in a conflict with a guy like Trump. The Deep-State/Uniparty is in far greater danger now that its appratchicks ever thought possible.

      While I’m pretty sure he wasn’t expecting the Wikileaks CIA dump, I’m also sure he correctly sized up the situation well enough that he knew if he accused Obama of wire-tapping him something would break. And sure enough, it did. Now that we know the CIA (and other intelligence agencies along with common run-of-the-mill hackers) can spoof hacking tracks to resemble those of Russian hackers or anybody else. the wheels are about to come off the Libtards Russian-hacked-the-election narrative. The Trump administration is about to kick ass and take names. The next few days are going to be very interesting.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 1:55 am

      “Graham said on Twitter that he met Trump for lunch to talk about building up the military and working with Congress to come up with new policy.”
      http://www.mediaite.com/online/lindsey-graham-meeting-with-trump-went-so-well-i-gave-him-my-new-cell-phone-number

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  29. ALEX says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Remember this guy with the MAGA hat under his hoodie

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  32. somebodynobody says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:40 am

    You know every time our people enter an enlightened period where people get along and we leap forward in knowledge, these people come along and turn our own innovations against us and drag us into a dark age.

    We are literally on the precipice of another leap. We’re so close to gaining access to resources off planet, specifically the asteroid belt just beyond mars. Forget the finite growth model everyone wants to talk about. We’ll be forced to colonize mars just to maintain the refineries on the edge of the asteroid belt. Millions of drones harvesting, refining and shipping resources back to our civilization.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Let’s not get all Alex Jones here. There isn’t even a theory of how to get to the asteroid belt, grab an asteroid, bring it back to earth, and land it on the earth safely to refine it at a cost to make it worth while. At least Wernher von Braun knew how to get to the moon even while he was working for the Nazis.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MVW says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:05 am

        No need to bring it back here. Use it in place.

        Like

        Reply
        • 3x1 says:
          March 8, 2017 at 2:51 am

          Yep. Robots sent to mine & refine, sending finished product back. The value of minerals is staggering. Easily trillions. Likely Quadrillions. Space freighters of precious metals. May take 30 years to get there, 30 to get back, but what a haul for future generations. Not much gravity so light as a feather until returned to earth.

          Like

          Reply
      • robertnotsowise says:
        March 8, 2017 at 2:41 am

        Alex Jones told us 10 years ago our Samsung TVs were spying on us and a host of other things that were revealed today by Wikileaks.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  33. andi lee says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. irvingtwosmokes says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:57 am

    A possible pizzagate note. last week Sandusky was moved from max security to a medium security prison. I caught it on the local news yessterday.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. andi lee says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:04 am

    %#@&♤!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Lucille says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Seems as though even lefties recognize that Trump-hater Khizr Khan is a confabulator (I hate linking to Mediaite, but the only other place to find the story is WaPo’s website–6 of one 1/2 dozen of the other)….

    Looks Like Claim That Khizr Khan’s Travel Privileges Have Been Restricted May Be Bogus
    by Justin Baragona | 5:13 pm, March 7th, 2017
    http://www.mediaite.com/online/looks-like-claim-that-khizr-khans-travel-privileges-have-been-restricted-may-be-bogus/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • SharonKinDC says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:35 am

      That SOB thought he was a 2fer protected class. Gold Star parent ++++ ROP adherent. Esp the latter likely made him think he’d not be challenged. Oops.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:39 am

      I have to tip my hat to the leftist Mediaite as they were suspicious of Khans’ claims from the beginning. Politico on the other hand ran with the story as if it was factual. In the comment section of Politico (which uses Facebook – not Disqus) I challenged the story by noting there was no mention of which country was preventing his travel and adding that it smelled like taqqiya to me. I few hours later Facebook suspended my account! It was a fake account I used anyway so no great loss. Facebook said if I want to restore my account I have to send a photo of my I.D. to them! (eff that!) This is not the first time I have been kicked off Facebook for comments critical of Islam. I just cannot understand why millions of people use their actual identity on Facebook and share all their personal details.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  37. andi lee says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • 3x1 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:37 am

      Data miner.

      Everything you type, not send, just type gets captured.

      .gov can build a complete psych profile from spur of the moment stream of cosmic (un)conscious 👹 thoughts. Plus live updates of where you are, who you’re listening to, etc etc

      👹 (Repo Man)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  38. Millwright says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Just some drive bys”; 1) Will Loretta Lynch be the “fall guy” for “Trumpgate ” ? Seems like it from her latest presser ! 2) Trump had to have had his own security conducting routine “sweeps” prior to his election . Post-election the SS would have also conducted similar “sweeps” of the TT and Mar Lago . Any one – or both – of these could have found “bugs” ! 3) One might wonder the percentage of all FISA requests were denied ? 4) Its increasingly obvious all levels of government and, ( most of ) the media/progressive/elites see the Trump Presidency as a toxin demanding using every anti-toxin in their arsenal to combat regardless of its effect upon the body politic !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:26 am

    A question in my mind is; from WHERE did Gen. Flynn make his fateful phone call to the Russian Ambassador? Did he make the call from Trump Tower (which seems likely since it was the transition HQ at the time). If so President Trump’s claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped is irrefutably TRUE! If the call was made from the Trump Tower the Presidents communication team has really dropped the ball when it comes to defending the President’s comments.

    Another question about this phone call has come to mind. Through research I learned that the call took place on December 28th. and the purpose of the call was to extend condolences to the Russian people after the tragic plane crash that killed ALL members of their military choir headed to an Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration i.e. a completely noble intention on Flynn’s part – nothing nefarious.

    Upon further research I learn that Obama announced his sanctions on Russia the next day – December 29th. HOW could Flynn discuss with the Russian Ambassador sanctions that had not even been announced on December 28th? Flynn was fired for supposedly talking about Obama’s sanctions with the Russian Ambassador and yet the timeline proves this is impossible. I suppose it is possible there could have been discussions about the *potential* of sanctions but strictly speaking it was impossible for Flynn to discuss Obama’s sanctions with the Russian ambassador – so why was he fired?

    http://www.npr.org/2017/01/13/509670980/trump-team-top-adviser-talked-with-russian-ambassador-before-u-s-hacking-respons

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. robertnotsowise says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:42 am

    just gonna put this here…

    View post on imgur.com

    Like

    Reply
    • 3x1 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:59 am

      Absolutely.

      Ironically, this leak will now absolve many legitimate Russian hacks of their origin.

      Wonder if they collected the viruses in the wild or got them from McAfee, Kaspersky etc.

      You know Norton Antivirus used to be great. Then somewhere in the late 90’s it began to go downhill. By the end it was making a mess and i uninstalled it. Wonder if that was an early AV program modified by the CIA to install mysteryware?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  41. 3x1 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 2:43 am

    I just stumbled across something:

    “In addition to its operations in Langley, Virginia the CIA also uses the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt as a covert base for its hackers covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa. CIA hackers operating out of the Frankfurt consulate ( “Center for Cyber Intelligence Europe” or CCIE) are given diplomatic (“black”) passports and State Department cover.”

    Wait, *State Department Cover”?

    Doesn’t that imply that someone at the State Department has an idea what’s going on?

    Sure, embassies have been used as cover for spies forever, but most hackers aren’t your typical ex-DoD contractors (physically) and nerds like McMuffin. Were talking large numbers of peeps of all shapes and sizes, getting diplomatic passports by the bushel.

    Who at State is the liaison with the CIA?

    Wouldn’t SECSTATE be aware of a very large CIA presence at Frankfurt?

    There are 5 consulates and one embassy in Germany

    https://de.usembassy.gov

    Frankfurt is apparently a pretty big operation

    https://de.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/frankfurt/

    “Due in large part to Frankfurt’s excellent international airport – one the world’s busiest and best – the Consulate plays a key role in the supply chain for and provides a wide array of services and support to over 100 other US missions around the world. The Consulate is also a major regional conference and training center for staff from other embassies and consulates, and it provides consular-services support functions for the region.”

    So was this CIA University of Hackage unknown to State, or just known to a few. Like the Secretary. Like Lurch. Like Hillary.

    Surely Bill had some clue of CIA “outside the lines” ops during his tenure. Surely his Directors (Woolsey, Deutch, Tenet) knew. Surely close Clinton confidante Leon Panetta (09-11) knew.

    Wouldn’t it follow that the Hildabeast had some knowledge of CIA ops, either as Bubba’s “co-President”, as Secretary of State, or as presidential candidate with many veteran company advisors.

    She might not have known the details, but one has to wonder if she knew the “Russian hacking” was either false or a CIA ruse, fabricated in one of her own former consulates. Or Bill knew and was instructing Lynch on the tarmac to fo FISA wild.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. citizen817 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. deqwik2 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:22 am

    Rudy Giuliani finally surfaced. He was at the V4 cyber security conference Tues Mar 7th.
    Also President Trump hired his son Andrew Giuliani to work in the Office of Public Liaison

    http://finance.yahoo.com/news/giuliani-talks-security-trump-at-cybersecurity-conference-235045182.html

    Like

    Reply
  45. PBR Street Gang says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:25 am

    A comment on Gateway Pundit I thought was on the mark:

    “Trump, in his almost 50 years of playing high-stakes poker in the NY/NJ construction field has dealt with treachery thousands of times and with tough guys who wipe their butts with big-mouth flimsies like Barry O. In November, (at 70 years old) he crushed the entire MSM, the entire Democrat machine, half the GOP machine; took down both the Bush and Clinton “dynasties” at once; used a Florida senator for “midget-bowling;” treated the DC punditry like dirt-bags; threw out all the rules and by sheer force of will, persuasion and energy won the greatest political victory in our nation’s history. Now they are claiming essentially that they got steam-rolled by a mentally-deranged moron! Doesn’t say much for them.” France Mac

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s