March 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #48

Lou Dobbs Commentary
Tom Price/Hannity
Will the naysayers please watch this….Dr.Price makes sense and proves folks like Hannity and freedom caucus are misguided and didn’t pay attention
Laura Ingraham on
Hannity
Monica Crowley
Monica mentions “personal destruction” of The President and Kim Dotcom tweeted that PTrump would go ballistic if he knew the CIA was listening and watching him 24/7 via his cellphone. What would make him go ballistic…a sex tape of him and Melania, photos of him nude (like in a shower) and other things to attack him privately and “humiliate” him into resigning.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/hacker-kim-dotcom-wikileaks-cia-documents-donald-trump-spied-24-7-phone/
That explains why he called him “sick guy”.
She was sounding the alarm very strongly about what the Dems are trying to do. She experienced it firsthand.
So what happened with her plagiarism charge? She withdrew from Trump admin and had quit fox. If she plagiarized for her phD her credibility is a bit tarnished.
Since it’s been brought up, here’s a link to a good article about it. Sounds like a bad rap.
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265529/cnns-hit-job-monica-crowley-matthew-vadum
I just read about half. Its sounding like what i thought. Exaggeration and there are only so many ways to explain the same thing.
Thank you for reference.
Monica screwed up. Plagiarism was so evident she had to resign. Lazy author.
Copy and paste? Pathetic.
And I like her. She’s sharp. She joined the Trump movement and on Fox that took guts.
But her book was a mess for her.
When you publish anything today, there are software programs that can compare your work to whatever is digitized on the Internet. It’s easy to catch plagiarism.
She says it was debunked, but did not elaborate.
If it was debunked I feel bad for her. But unfortunately once a person has been accused it doesn’t matter if they’re exonerated. The public bases opinions on accusations, not on facts. I’ve seen it destroy many people. I know two attorneys who were prosecutors (one for the state of Texas and one federal) that both quit their jobs because they were tired of seeing innocent people charged with crimes they didn’t commit and yet their lives were destroyed.
My retired ex neighbor is a prime example. Arrested, but they found no evidence, While in jail he lost his 2 jobs, nearly lost his car, had to pay money he didn’t have to get it back, and he was given notice to vacate. Destroyed him financially and emotionally.
In college classes many years ago they used that software. I understand when writing there are many times while referencing things can bleed over or sound similar but she was too high profile and smart too be lazy like that, i agree.
Alas, BD, the vocabulary of the English language is finite ! And so is the universe of ideas because human interactions are both convergent and cyclical ! Undoubtedly the monkeys have reproduced Shakespeare but until the advent of massive computing technology in the hands of just about anyone WE wouldn’t know it ! Or, lacking the same resources/impetus, would we be able to evaluate the accusal, let alone refute it !
I’m certain in my decades of posting and commentary. I’ve inadvertently “plagiarized” a lot of work from other writers and authors I’ve read at some time without attribution ! But then – given the long and vast span of written human expression – none of us, ( if we read and study ) are immune to this frailty !
Very powerful segment by Crowley. I hope the President watched this. Of course he probably already knows what he is up against but it always helps to have it reinforced. What concerns me is the fact that the people with the hands on the levers of the deep state are not close ally’s and friends of the President but rather close friends of Mike Pence. I am speaking about CIA head Mike Pompeo and DNI designate Dan Coats. I don’t know how it came to be that the people who can do the President the most harm are closely allied with the VP. These two appointments were big mistakes after all no one stands to benefit more from the removal of President Trump then Mike Pence.
Self funding CIA is off the reservation and rogue.
Blackmail accumulated over decades, favors owed for campaign contributions, surreptitious assassinations made to look like accidents or ‘natural’, no oversight, and who really runs the CIA? How much wealth have they accumulated, $ trillions? Stock ownership in key companies? The ownership of the ‘cloud’?
And what is the result? The CIA has weaponized Islam. Infiltrated the entire computer technology, internet, phone, media, government, what is untouched?
So, the real problem is that control of a monster is not guaranteed. What happens when it gets out of its cage, or the muslims grab the wheel? Perhaps they have???? Or as good as….
Is it too late to pull the plug? Put the genie back in the bottle?
And by the way, State Department = CIA, and Trump is cutting their budget by nearly 40%. Accidental?
How do we get our hands on the self funding CIA piggy bank?
MVW, IMO the CIA “went rogue ” shortly after its inception with Allan Dulles at its head ! Starting with the “Banana Wars ” and proceeding from the “Drug Wars” ( which probably financed Glomar Explorer ) thru Iran-Contra to current-day drug cartels spanning the globe CIA “Directorates” have become semi-allied governments of their own with only one co-operative objective; to dominate the American political process !
Herman Cain on
Morning w/Maria
They are being groomed for running for POTUS (again).
The uniparty system wants to treat Trump as a temporary glitch. If Trump is just an aberration they can gradually subvert him and his followers the same way they subverted the Tea Party movement.
Chelsea Clinton was “meant” to be the next generation of grifter autarch in the democratic side of the puppet show. It’s all derailed now.
If they can successfully destroy the tribunician revolt that Trump is leading, the nightmare could return stronger than ever.
That’s why people still supporting Levin, Limbaugh, or going soft on Paul Ryan, McConnell, Songbird McCain and the rest are a big threat. There can be no backsliding.
President Trump has done so much, so quickly, but everyone can do their part right down to their local level by getting involved, TALKING about it openly, and resisting the groupthink and #FakeNews narrative wherever it is pushed.
“The uniparty system wants to treat Trump as a temporary glitch.”.
Exactly what the GOPe did for, what a year and a half? Two years?
Expected. Losers with a Capitol “L” never ever get it.
It’s the same game they’ve played before. They did it with Reagan and succeeded. They are looking to do it again.
Even Mormons hate McMullin now.
Do they really, Timmy?
That would be great.
Now, if the stupid GOPe in Virginia, etc. where they also voted that POS en masse, would wake TF Up, we’d be cookin’.
March 8th. Exactly four months from Election Day,, Nov. 8th.
Trump is President, the hag is not. Obamacare is out, the pipelines are not.
Party on my friends.
“Freedom on my friends” …😉
How is the house cleaning at State and in the WH going? Has to be tricky given the shameless DeepState treasonous leaks and needing time to get replacements in for these criminals
Great vid of a theater experiment in gender role reversal. Scene from Presidential debate with Hillary as a male and Trump as female.
Many of the Dems in the audience liked the female Trump better than the male Hillary:
LikeLiked by 2 people
My understanding is that this is a verbatim segment of one of the debates. And both actors are mimicking hand movements, smiles, mannerisms, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops missed your comment. I posted the link to the article below. A must read! Read how surprised everyone was
https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2017/march/trump-clinton-debates-gender-reversal.html
Thanks for posting the article, Robert. I got lazy.
I really want to see the whole “series”, or at least more of it.
Interesting —the gender reversal roles show just how much Hillary got a major pass from the media and her robotic followers. The guy speaking her exact words sounds very patronizing, keeps rudely interrupting, and overall is being very slick and dismissive. The woman, on the other hand, playing Trump, sounds very confident, well informed and quick to spot and call out Hillary’s deflecting tactics.
Yet what did we hear ad nauseam from the usual gaggle of pundit pukes? That Trump was rude and sexist, that Hillary was the poor put-upon woman, valiantly defending herself against a bully.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Props to NYU for even doing this. Huwuddathunkit?
It’d probably be a major theatrical hit if anyone had the balls to actually do the production.
Hillary would come off terrible as male, female, mammal, crustacean, solid, liquid, gaseous.
I bet the women actually listened more when it was another women…just my experience being married and having sisters…I will stop digging now…lol…..
As a woman, ALEX, allow me to say: “Yes, please do stop digging”. LOL.
I suspect they were just, not simply women, but braindead Democratic women (and men) who, once it was not “The Evil Trump” delivering the words, suddenly LISTENED to what he actually said and found they agreed.
Sounds bizarre, I know. But that’s just the depth of the Brainwashing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree…I was getting at that the wrong way…I should have said since it wasn’t Trump and the left vs right was neutered a bit, they were shocked how much sense he made. I do think when the right women comes along she will be unstoppable…I won’t elaborate on that because I would be digging again…..
It’s boring without Trump.
And he isn’t even the one who is responsible for writing it. SMH.
Greetings to WH visitors
LikeLiked by 4 people
The man is not just a narcissist, but a megalomaniac who has been kept in check by his handlers. He isnt smart enough to do this on his lonesome but definitely a lifelong bs-er, only this time Trump is waaay ahead of the curve.
I always thought of him as simply a Puppet.
Installed by the Dems so they could do the Globalists’ agenda unhindered.
Not sure if he’s smart or stupid and don’t think it mattered to them at all…..as long as they had their Globalist Puppet in place, who cared?
Hillary would have been the continuation.
I have always thought that he is dumber than rocks and I apologize to the rocks. He never wrote his own books, he never wrote his speeches and when he had to go off script, all he could do is stutter and drool like an idiot. You are so right on about Hillary.
The “57 states” thing was kind of a give-away, too.
W.T.F.??????
Thats why hes so good at bs. Won all his chicago races not on merit but by technical elimination of opponents. Talked his way through life and plots for the next conquest, on someone elses dime, of course. And they do all the work too…
One of the things that struck me in 2008 when doing due diligence on Obama was his smoothness when speaking under certain circumstances–the 2004 Democratic Convention speech which launched him nationally, and his earlier radio interviews–as opposed to his ineptitude when speaking off the cuff.
Without a script to read (and he did either write or edit a number of speeches during his campaigns and presidency), he came off as a drug addict, or someone suffering from brain damage, or a nincompoop, or a man who just did not know what he was talking about and couldn’t think fast enough to wing it.
The damage that he did to our nation is severe. Knowing that he did it on purpose…that his hate of America and the Constitution is so intense…still stuns. That there continues to be people who support him completely is more than stunning. It goes into the realm of the demonic.
Eastwood had him pegged, an empty suit in an empty chair!
Eastwood had him pegged, an empty suit in an empty chair!
I would love to see a full repeal of Ocare but frankly the Senate pretty much makes that almost impossible.
Even if they nuke the filibuster, does anyone here have confidence that we can get 51 votes? I would almost bet all my money that several Repubs get scared and side with the Democrats. Especially those in more blue states like Collins.
Couldn’t stand Kelly Ayotte, but wish she had squeaked out the win mainly for this issue.
Plus a replacement would probably need to come soon after any repeal even though I would prefer the govt just stay out of it.
The media would be interviewing people 24/7 who were covered but now potentially losing it. The media narrative would be that people lost their coverage and now may struggle or even die because they can’t afford treatment. They will parade every cancer patient or other worse case medical conditions they can find to try and make Trump and the Republicans into heartless people who don’t care about the sick and poor. Yes, much of it might be fabricated by the media, but on this issue, the media could be very effective unfortunately.
This is just the beginning of the legislation. It may look different at the end as the different sides compromise within the GOP.
Also like I mentioned in another thread, I could see the judiciary getting involved. Some crazy leftist judge will get a lawsuit related to this and legislate from the bench.
Read Sundance. Don’t complain about the Senate. Read. Learn. Understand.
Why Obamacare Cannot Simply Be Repealed
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/07/why-obamacare-cannot-simply-be-repealed/
I’m not complaining. Just pointing that even getting 51 votes in the Senate would be damn difficult. So even going the nuclear option route wouldn’t guarantee success in my opinion. Not with so many squeamish Repubs in the Senate.
Bill Gates is POS. Steve Jobs told him to his face his software was sh*t.
But what matters to Gates is $$$$$$ billions.
Hey now, Real estate ain’t cheap on Mercer Island. Give the guy a break!
Is someone gonna be arrested at some point? I also think O care reform came up today to take some heat off the Wikileaks story . Suddenly it shows up?
“Let’s make that call to Madrid, before they take their siesta”.
“Nine Lives movie”
Code speak?
Love that Trump Train vid!
♪’cause if it’s liberals, I feel sorry sorry for you ♪ ♫
Pretty certain all fellow Treepers already know that Obozo administration was wiretapping Trump.
If anyone still needs to be convinced, just watch the movie Snowden.
Or if you don’t have the 2+ hours, just watch the interview from this weekend of James Crapper, former DNI for Obozo. When he says “I can deny we wiretapped Trump” – you can take that to the back that he is guilty. Another useless government traitor with a “tell” – anytime his lips are moving, he is lying…
And you would think they’d be interested in learning what brought down the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. They spent years pushing every wacky theory you can imagine (a black hole?). Hmmm, maybe they were doing that for a reason.
Cooper is CIA.
This is a must read! Hadn’t seen this posted before if someone did my apologies for the repeat
https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2017/march/trump-clinton-debates-gender-reversal.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting. Thanks for posting the link to the article.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I always always thought this was a murder. It was way too convenient.
And the coordinated defamation after his death in the Hastings case was EXACTLY like after they murdered Gary “Mena Arkansas” Webb.
What are the odds that Trump never intended this Obamacare bill to pass and he is trying to buy time for Obamacare to fail so they can pass whatever they want?
Think he’s made it pretty clear that too many Americans would be hurt by letting Ocare simply fail/collapse.
He’s doing the right thing for all Americans, the fact that they don’t appreciate it is irrelevant to him.
It’s called being a “Moral Human Being” vs. being a “Political Party First Whore”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
***Like***
We don’t need government health care. We need the government to get out of our lives. Get rid of the individual mandate by either a bill or not enforcing the existing law. Make the states reform their health insurance sales requirements to allow consumers to buy health insurance from outside of their state.
At least Trump has forced Congress to begin the process of passing a bill. This is more than we had a month ago. Yes there is opposition as well as there should be.
President has added 26 lawyers to the office of white house counsel
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/03/07/president-donald-j-trump-announces-key-additions-office-white-house
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great news!
Swamp draining team? The bios are all impressive and loads of Constitution adhering associations and work experience.
Da fuq? Trump has lunch with Lindsey Graham
“Of all the corrupt RINO Senators on Capitol Hill, Trump for whatever reason decided to have lunch with Lindsey Graham. The same Lindsey Graham who ran against Trump for president and couldn’t even manage to get 1% of the vote. Also the same Lindsey Graham that has smeared Donald Trump every-time the microphone is on. Why Trump had lunch with this loser I’ll never know. I guess Lindsey wants to be pals now because he gave Trump his new cellphone number. You remember what happened with Lindsey’s last phone number during the primary don’t you? Heh
If Trump ends up dining with John McCain next, I’ll really throw up.”
President Trump must have had something very special to discuss with Missy Graham…we will find out in due time.
Tuesday’s lunch was their first face-to-face meeting since the election. It now seems both are committed to working with one another.
“He is strongly committed to rebuilding our military, which is music to my ears,” Graham said in a statement. “President Trump is in deal-making mode and I hope Congress is like-minded.”
http://www.westernjournalism.com/lindsey-graham-donald-trump-trade-phone-numbers-following-great-lunch-meeting/
President Trump offered him an opportunity to come in from the cold. Looks like he may have taken it.
Our President runs on the theory that bringing a person onto his side via an attention bomb and discussion is preferable to having the miscreant running behind and nipping at his heels.
As for McCain, the President has been and is giving enough rope to hang himself. We’ll see in the next weeks whether President Trump uses a couple of carrots or continues to let McCain walk toward the gallows.
And *that*, feralcat, is why you’ll never be able to make a good/beneficial deal with friends and enemies.
It’s a special skill that not many have (very very few), so please don’t take that as a massive criticism, just pointing out the reality here.
Knee jerk reactions don’t go far in Politics. In fact they usually go NOWHERE.
“Why Trump had lunch with this loser I’ll never know.”
Because he knows that building alliances, even with former enemies, can ultimately benefit him. Trump is the most savvy deal-maker ever to be elected President. He knows full well that elected politicians are often soulless,treacherous, scumbags but he’s also experienced enough with dealing with NYC politics (the toughest and most dangerous in the world) that if he cuts a deal with Lindsey Graham then he’ll be HIS soulless, treacherous, scumbag. Trump probably knows more about Mafia-style deal-making than anybody not actually in the Mafia.
What has happened now is that, once again, Trump has shown that he is several steps ahead of the people trying to do him harm. That’s a very dangerous place for them to be in when they are in a conflict with a guy like Trump. The Deep-State/Uniparty is in far greater danger now that its appratchicks ever thought possible.
While I’m pretty sure he wasn’t expecting the Wikileaks CIA dump, I’m also sure he correctly sized up the situation well enough that he knew if he accused Obama of wire-tapping him something would break. And sure enough, it did. Now that we know the CIA (and other intelligence agencies along with common run-of-the-mill hackers) can spoof hacking tracks to resemble those of Russian hackers or anybody else. the wheels are about to come off the Libtards Russian-hacked-the-election narrative. The Trump administration is about to kick ass and take names. The next few days are going to be very interesting.
It’s the other way around. Wikileaks releases stuff that is relevant to our news cycle.
“Graham said on Twitter that he met Trump for lunch to talk about building up the military and working with Congress to come up with new policy.”
http://www.mediaite.com/online/lindsey-graham-meeting-with-trump-went-so-well-i-gave-him-my-new-cell-phone-number
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/wikileaks-reveals-cia-ability-hack-cars-assassinations/
2015 on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl reported on the U.S. military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Link to video of car being hacked while she drove.
http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/preview-darpa-dan
I didn’t see that particular show but I have always felt that it was no accident.
Makes one wonder if that rash of people who mysteriously lost control of their car a while back were test subjects. I remember hearing all kinds of excuses – key chain too heavy and others I can’t quite remember right now. Then all of a sudden they stopped.
Okay, guess I’m just letting my mind drift too far. Suspicion does strange things to a mind. 🤔
No way it was an accident. At the time I thought it was a couple of bombs that were remote controlled.
Remember this guy with the MAGA hat under his hoodie
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoever that guy is, I send him a couple of nice pats on the back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump tried to buy her fireworks for 10 cents on the dollar. She should have taken him up on it.
Is he still eating?
Yikers. What a jerk! Had forgotten about him……!
Kasich……..Mr. Forgettable.
Kasich was also good at karate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Governor DueClaw. Owned by Soros, and likely another CIA muppet.
You know every time our people enter an enlightened period where people get along and we leap forward in knowledge, these people come along and turn our own innovations against us and drag us into a dark age.
We are literally on the precipice of another leap. We’re so close to gaining access to resources off planet, specifically the asteroid belt just beyond mars. Forget the finite growth model everyone wants to talk about. We’ll be forced to colonize mars just to maintain the refineries on the edge of the asteroid belt. Millions of drones harvesting, refining and shipping resources back to our civilization.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s not get all Alex Jones here. There isn’t even a theory of how to get to the asteroid belt, grab an asteroid, bring it back to earth, and land it on the earth safely to refine it at a cost to make it worth while. At least Wernher von Braun knew how to get to the moon even while he was working for the Nazis.
No need to bring it back here. Use it in place.
Yep. Robots sent to mine & refine, sending finished product back. The value of minerals is staggering. Easily trillions. Likely Quadrillions. Space freighters of precious metals. May take 30 years to get there, 30 to get back, but what a haul for future generations. Not much gravity so light as a feather until returned to earth.
Alex Jones told us 10 years ago our Samsung TVs were spying on us and a host of other things that were revealed today by Wikileaks.
The second that tech reports noted the installment of cameras and mics, it was clear what was up.
Give them to those that thought the whole idea of government spying on its citizens was foolish !
A possible pizzagate note. last week Sandusky was moved from max security to a medium security prison. I caught it on the local news yessterday.
Didn’t do the old coach any favors. Easier for the other inmates to get at him now.
The “little people” still have their ways to exact retribution !
%#@&♤!
It is called sending a bill to committee where the bill is picked apart Senator. We use to do it all the time before Obama and Omnibus bills.
Unbelievable. He should be punished for making such an idiotic statement. Lock him in a room with Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters for a week.
Seems as though even lefties recognize that Trump-hater Khizr Khan is a confabulator (I hate linking to Mediaite, but the only other place to find the story is WaPo’s website–6 of one 1/2 dozen of the other)….
Looks Like Claim That Khizr Khan’s Travel Privileges Have Been Restricted May Be Bogus
by Justin Baragona | 5:13 pm, March 7th, 2017
http://www.mediaite.com/online/looks-like-claim-that-khizr-khans-travel-privileges-have-been-restricted-may-be-bogus/
LikeLiked by 4 people
That SOB thought he was a 2fer protected class. Gold Star parent ++++ ROP adherent. Esp the latter likely made him think he’d not be challenged. Oops.
I have to tip my hat to the leftist Mediaite as they were suspicious of Khans’ claims from the beginning. Politico on the other hand ran with the story as if it was factual. In the comment section of Politico (which uses Facebook – not Disqus) I challenged the story by noting there was no mention of which country was preventing his travel and adding that it smelled like taqqiya to me. I few hours later Facebook suspended my account! It was a fake account I used anyway so no great loss. Facebook said if I want to restore my account I have to send a photo of my I.D. to them! (eff that!) This is not the first time I have been kicked off Facebook for comments critical of Islam. I just cannot understand why millions of people use their actual identity on Facebook and share all their personal details.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Data miner.
Everything you type, not send, just type gets captured.
.gov can build a complete psych profile from spur of the moment stream of cosmic (un)conscious 👹 thoughts. Plus live updates of where you are, who you’re listening to, etc etc
👹 (Repo Man)
Just some drive bys”; 1) Will Loretta Lynch be the “fall guy” for “Trumpgate ” ? Seems like it from her latest presser ! 2) Trump had to have had his own security conducting routine “sweeps” prior to his election . Post-election the SS would have also conducted similar “sweeps” of the TT and Mar Lago . Any one – or both – of these could have found “bugs” ! 3) One might wonder the percentage of all FISA requests were denied ? 4) Its increasingly obvious all levels of government and, ( most of ) the media/progressive/elites see the Trump Presidency as a toxin demanding using every anti-toxin in their arsenal to combat regardless of its effect upon the body politic !
Sweep would not detect his hacked phone.
1) Yes, they will hide behind a black woman.
A question in my mind is; from WHERE did Gen. Flynn make his fateful phone call to the Russian Ambassador? Did he make the call from Trump Tower (which seems likely since it was the transition HQ at the time). If so President Trump’s claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped is irrefutably TRUE! If the call was made from the Trump Tower the Presidents communication team has really dropped the ball when it comes to defending the President’s comments.
Another question about this phone call has come to mind. Through research I learned that the call took place on December 28th. and the purpose of the call was to extend condolences to the Russian people after the tragic plane crash that killed ALL members of their military choir headed to an Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration i.e. a completely noble intention on Flynn’s part – nothing nefarious.
Upon further research I learn that Obama announced his sanctions on Russia the next day – December 29th. HOW could Flynn discuss with the Russian Ambassador sanctions that had not even been announced on December 28th? Flynn was fired for supposedly talking about Obama’s sanctions with the Russian Ambassador and yet the timeline proves this is impossible. I suppose it is possible there could have been discussions about the *potential* of sanctions but strictly speaking it was impossible for Flynn to discuss Obama’s sanctions with the Russian ambassador – so why was he fired?
http://www.npr.org/2017/01/13/509670980/trump-team-top-adviser-talked-with-russian-ambassador-before-u-s-hacking-respons
just gonna put this here…
Absolutely.
Ironically, this leak will now absolve many legitimate Russian hacks of their origin.
Wonder if they collected the viruses in the wild or got them from McAfee, Kaspersky etc.
You know Norton Antivirus used to be great. Then somewhere in the late 90’s it began to go downhill. By the end it was making a mess and i uninstalled it. Wonder if that was an early AV program modified by the CIA to install mysteryware?
I just stumbled across something:
“In addition to its operations in Langley, Virginia the CIA also uses the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt as a covert base for its hackers covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa. CIA hackers operating out of the Frankfurt consulate ( “Center for Cyber Intelligence Europe” or CCIE) are given diplomatic (“black”) passports and State Department cover.”
Wait, *State Department Cover”?
Doesn’t that imply that someone at the State Department has an idea what’s going on?
Sure, embassies have been used as cover for spies forever, but most hackers aren’t your typical ex-DoD contractors (physically) and nerds like McMuffin. Were talking large numbers of peeps of all shapes and sizes, getting diplomatic passports by the bushel.
Who at State is the liaison with the CIA?
Wouldn’t SECSTATE be aware of a very large CIA presence at Frankfurt?
There are 5 consulates and one embassy in Germany
https://de.usembassy.gov
Frankfurt is apparently a pretty big operation
https://de.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/frankfurt/
“Due in large part to Frankfurt’s excellent international airport – one the world’s busiest and best – the Consulate plays a key role in the supply chain for and provides a wide array of services and support to over 100 other US missions around the world. The Consulate is also a major regional conference and training center for staff from other embassies and consulates, and it provides consular-services support functions for the region.”
So was this CIA University of Hackage unknown to State, or just known to a few. Like the Secretary. Like Lurch. Like Hillary.
Surely Bill had some clue of CIA “outside the lines” ops during his tenure. Surely his Directors (Woolsey, Deutch, Tenet) knew. Surely close Clinton confidante Leon Panetta (09-11) knew.
Wouldn’t it follow that the Hildabeast had some knowledge of CIA ops, either as Bubba’s “co-President”, as Secretary of State, or as presidential candidate with many veteran company advisors.
She might not have known the details, but one has to wonder if she knew the “Russian hacking” was either false or a CIA ruse, fabricated in one of her own former consulates. Or Bill knew and was instructing Lynch on the tarmac to fo FISA wild.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudy Giuliani finally surfaced. He was at the V4 cyber security conference Tues Mar 7th.
Also President Trump hired his son Andrew Giuliani to work in the Office of Public Liaison
http://finance.yahoo.com/news/giuliani-talks-security-trump-at-cybersecurity-conference-235045182.html
A comment on Gateway Pundit I thought was on the mark:
“Trump, in his almost 50 years of playing high-stakes poker in the NY/NJ construction field has dealt with treachery thousands of times and with tough guys who wipe their butts with big-mouth flimsies like Barry O. In November, (at 70 years old) he crushed the entire MSM, the entire Democrat machine, half the GOP machine; took down both the Bush and Clinton “dynasties” at once; used a Florida senator for “midget-bowling;” treated the DC punditry like dirt-bags; threw out all the rules and by sheer force of will, persuasion and energy won the greatest political victory in our nation’s history. Now they are claiming essentially that they got steam-rolled by a mentally-deranged moron! Doesn’t say much for them.” France Mac
