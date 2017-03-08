Credit Suisse: Starbucks Stock Rating Drops 80% After Announcing Opposition to President Trump…

Credit Suisse is a stock rating entity which generates a sliding scale for future stock valuations based on evaluations of brand sentiment. The scale runs from -100 to +100 with zero as a “hold” or “take no position” recommendation.
Back in January Starbucks announced they were going to stand in opposition to President Trump; and to display their virtuous immigration bona fides they announced their intention to hire 10,000 refugees as employees in lieu of current American applicants for employment.
An almost immediate backlash began as pro-USA consumers and President Trump supporters turned away from the Starbucks brand. As a consequence the Starbucks business model has been severely impacted.
Prior to their virtue-signaling announcement, Starbucks held a +80 position with Credit Suisse. Today that rating dropped to ZERO as analysts announced the latest brand rating against the back drop of significant drops in sales.
(Via CNBC) –Starbucks’ refugee hiring program to counter Trump is hurting brand and sales–
The backlash from some consumers about Starbucks‘ decision to eventually hire 10,000 refugees worldwide could negatively impact sales in the near term, according to analysts at Credit Suisse, who reiterated a hold rating on the coffee seller.
“Our work shows a sudden drop in brand sentiment following announcement of the refugee hiring initiative on Jan. 29th, to flattish from a run-rate of ~+80 (on an index of -100 to +100). Net sentiment has since recovered, but has seen significant volatility in recent weeks,” equity analyst Jason West wrote in a research note. (read more)
Whoops… someone isn’t getting their bonus this year.
That would be a false assumption. Their bonuses are likely awarded based on intent and virtue signal counters. These people have completely separated themselves from business. As they fail, they will likely begin ranting about how much they hate their customers.
Islam and feminist movement are incompatible. Only complete frauds can combine the two. Todays feminists are Fake Feminists when they support hijab and burkas.
So how does this relate to Starbust? Starbust announces hiring 10k refugees, which is another way of saying they are supporting Islamists and Sharia law. And how did I make that leap? Obama excluded Christians and the vast majority of the refugee muslims want Sharia law. They are not coming because they like America, they are coming to bring Islam and change America. Proof? Look at Europe and the world.
So true! The same with the LGBT community.
Starbucks and many other businesses are eager to hire Mexican citizens over American citizens. Looking at the high unemployment rate among Black Americans it’s a puzzlement to me why they vote liberal Democrat
Yessssss!
There really are more good guys compared to the mentally unstable Alt Left Communists.
There should be ways to speed this up. Perhaps if Ivanka started a coffee brand and offered to sell it to Starbucks where they publicly refuse it. Ivankoffee would sell out everywhere else. Might also be a nice idea for a replacement chain though I’m afraid it would be a target for rioters, looters and arsonists.
Good.
Should be called Stopbucks, “We don’t want your filthy dollars”.
Another one bites the dust…. Machine guns ready to go …
Hehehe. This is awesome. Keep it up libs; as Ayn Rand stated: you can deny reality but you can’t deny the consequences of denying reality.
You don’t have to be on the Trump Train to be outraged by their announcement…..they employ Snowflakes predominantly. I bet a good many of them were ticked off. Ridiculous.
Yep, never cared for their coffee anyway. Now they can remove chairs and replace with prayer rugs.
So much WIN, I’m getting tired of so much WIN! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Thanks to Starbucks choosing poorly, I discovered a great local coffee shop which sells Cuban coffee, much better than the overly sugary crap they pass off as coffee at Starbucks.
President Trump is improving my life in so many ways! 😁
Sucks for them…
They never learn.
No Starbucks for me or my wife or my family! Never! Nope!
Black Rifle Coffee Black Rifle Coffee Black Rifle Coffee Black Rifle Coffee!!!
So darn good!!!! and great cause!!!!! USA USA USA USA USA USA!!! VETERANS VETERANS VETERANS. HECK Yeah!!!
Congratulations, Starbucks: You’ve invited a YUUGE increase in probability – when ISIS embeds in refugee populations – that your customers could be poisoned or suicide-bombed by employees.
Then there’s your anti-American hiring when citizens go jobless.
MAGA.
I brew better coffee at home from Aldi’s cheap Beaumont Coffee, saving about $2.00/cup. Libs are stupid, proven…
Starbucks fail publicized and prominent on the same day Ivanka’s WINNING hits the news. LOL! It’s been a great day 🙂
I would certainly stop drinking starbucks but I don’t even drink coffee as I can’t stand the taste or even the smell of it.
During the campaign, I would frequent Starbucks wearing my “Make America Great Again” hat just to watch the coffee grande’s eyes bleed.
I didn’t order coffee, the menu is too complicated.
Bu bye …. I used to go twice a day some years ago… They haven’t made a good cappuccino in years..
More good news. Winning!
Don’t go to Starbucks! Just high priced over-rated coffee. I hope they go out of business!
Need to find out about TJ Maxx. I almost went in there last week (I don’t shop all that often, really) when friend reminded me that they’ve been boycotted for dissing Ivanka
Shame, really. I got some great deals there but… somebody else with more sense can replace them
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/02/09/tj-maxx-marshalls-make-anti-ivanka-moves-ignite-backlash-might-next-nordstrom-bandwagon-446141
“…one has to wonder, in this age of dwindling sales figures at brick-and-mortar retail stores, how can ticking off half the country ever be considered a wise marketing decision?…The backlash has already begun…”
Hey TJ Maxx/Marshall’s, you want to go take a seat next to Starbucks?
Doesn’t seem to affect people here in Canada. The Starbuck near me is still as full as ever (and expensive).
Lol. The cartoon with this story is priceless! It has made my day. The woman on the right side with the pink hat and purple suit is priceless. Thank you Sundance. I enjoy the wicked humor so much.
“I’ll have a venti schadenfreude with cocoa, please.”
Ha!
Oh! This is rich…aroma!
On the flipside, Black Rifle Coffee announced they would hire 10K veterans and their website got so busy they couldn’t keep up! Which reminds me, I need to check back with them to see if they’ve adjusted to their new success.
Starbucks is so easy to ignore….. Coffee at McDonalds is superior and cheaper ~ coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts is even better….. Starbucks is high on my “ignore” list, along with Nike, Kelloggs,
GM, Target, Nordstrom’s, ESPN, the NFL….. Don’t like their politics ~ don’t need ’em…..
I love that Cartoon! Ben Garrison is such a genius with his cartoons.
Starting with the “ShariaBucks” logo…to the sign on the front door that says “Women Use Other Entrance”…and then there is a pussy-hat-wearing woman, obediently using the side entrance.
It’s Brilliant.
The whole thing, just brilliant.
Oh, and Dunkin Donuts has been my preferred source of coffee for year.
Never have even been in a Starbucks…too hipster for me.
Starbucks has made some boneheaded moves before…like the “Let’s talk about Race” thing, which backfired on them.
But they’ve really screwed the pooch this time.
The leftist derangement symptom is stunning
The backlash happens time & time again, yet these complete & utter imbeciles who run these companies are either so brainwashed or so caught up in the phony media narrative, they recklessly open their idiotic mouths & destroy whatever the companies had built
But it seems the stockholders don’t mind, since they put up with these leftist company destroyers
So to hell with them all. If they’re too stupid to understand putting leftists in charge is detrimental to the brand, then they’re too stupid to deserve our money
