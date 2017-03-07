Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 7th, 2017 (Live Stream)…

Posted on March 7, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, will be delivering the latest press briefing today at approximately 1:30pm.  Live Stream LinkAlternate Live stream #1Alternate #2

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

81 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 7th, 2017 (Live Stream)…

  1. filia.aurea says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Hoping for an improvement over yesterday’s gaggle

    Like

    Reply
  2. bessie2003 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Thank you for these links.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Reality Wins says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Spicer is going to announce that President Trump has decided to nuke these facilities from space… it’s the only way we can be sure.

    https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/
    https://www.google.com/about/datacenters/inside/locations/index.html

    Like

    Reply
  6. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Like Dr. Price, seems very competent

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Dekester says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Dr Price sounds quite brilliant. Sounds to me that your Rat Ryans plan is D.O.A.

    I don’t pretend to know much about your system. However PDJT and Dr Price were given real pile of S**t to deal with.

    Thank you

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Fake news reporter only cited one of Trump’s tweets

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I’m very glad the camera panned out to show the size (number of papers in the stack) of O’s bill.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. emmajohnson says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Sorry, I work in healthcare and do not like Price so far. I feel like I wasted 2 years of my life campaigning for Trump in Ohio. This is not what Ohioans signed up for, Obamacare lite.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    I was only just able to tune it. Did I hear this right — the huge stack is O’s bill. The teeny stack is the current proposed bill (the way he phrased it, made it sounds like it is the replacement, in full). Yesterday, I understood the situation to be: the current 123 pages of “amendments” are to be applied to the current ACA…
    😖confused.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • emmajohnson says:
      March 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Nope sorry Price, but it is now Trumpcare and it’s as bad as Obamacare. He should have never tweeted his support for this crap sandwich for Ryan. If this took 8 years to come up with, we’re screwed. This bill is just amendments to Obamacare

      Like

      Reply
      • benifranlkin says:
        March 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        why don’t u go lick your wounds off site. ryan will be a distant memory when this bill passes

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • majorstar says:
        March 7, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Save your ammo right now. There may be some “features” that are unappealing right now but as people are saying — and this according to insiders who know — this is a preliminary bill that will undergo significant changes before it’s final. I have no idea what the range of “desires” is for all Republicans, but there are a lot of them and this was always going to be a highly political matter no matter what. Be glad that even if things you dislike are passed, this will be miles better than anything the Dems would deliver.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 7, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Calling it “Trumpcare” is doing the enemy’s work for them. PatientCare it is for me.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. kaste668 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Patient care implies the patient has an the say in what they want. Any type of government mandated insurance is not Patient care. It is Government encroachment into my health situation. The government needs to get out of the HC space.

    Like

    Reply
    • emmajohnson says:
      March 7, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      Exactly. Like I said above, I work for a doctor. This isn’t good and it will hopefully not pass. Letting it die on it’s own weight is better than doing this Obamacare lite package. At least then it’s “repealed”. This is nothing more than adding bandages to a pus filled wound.

      Like

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      March 7, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      With the penalties removed from the new bill..how is this exactly “government mandated”? You are free to choose or reject any health care plan you can afford to buy. You can also reject or agree to any treatment for any ailment you happen to see your doctor for.

      Like

      Reply
      • emmajohnson says:
        March 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm

        Penalties are only removed until 2025. If you go without insurance for 63 days or more, you are then subjected to a 30% penalty assessed by the insurance companies if you want to buy it. So yea, let’s not call it “mandated”, let’s call it “incentivized”. Does that sound better?

        Like

        Reply
  15. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    CNN Acosta has kicked out Indian guy.
    Indian guy sat in Acosta’s seat five minutes ago, now Acosta is sitting there

    Like

    Reply
  16. NJF says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Comey is set to speak?

    Did anyone else hear that?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Brillant man, Dr. Price.
    Very comforting he is in charge

    Like

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Just because he thought we cared. LOL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. NJF says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    It seems Price handled that well? I only heard snippets, but I thought I heard him arguing against “forced healthcare. ” He even seemed angry lol

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Louisiana Steve says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Repeal and don’t replace. What we need is a healthcare reform bill to soften up the insurance markets, reform drug industry regulations, and so much more without creating another yuge entitlement program. But if you must, expand medicare and tax according to keep it solvent. That’s not my preferred choice, but why reinvent the wheel when we already have a program in place.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Like

    Reply
  25. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Interesting to see if reporters will mention WikiLeaks CIA leak.
    Probably not, it’s obvious Obama’s CIA targeted Trump

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. SpanglishKC says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Its clear by the gaggle of questions by reporters to Sec Price the questions are either “gotcha” questions so they can write headlines and created VERY FAKE NEWS and / or Tucker is right reporters are DUMB…stunningly so

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Media is very eager to call it Trumpcare

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      We must refuse. It’s an insult to Trump. Don’t fall for it.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 7, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      I’m thinking it’s just the Stupider-than-Normal Press people. You know, the ones who simply can’t come up with an intelligent question.

      Some of the questions have actually been pretty good and help the public understand what’s going on.

      That’s a radical change from earlier Pressers.

      Sean’s done a good job getting these people to straighten up.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Does anyone remember the speed reader guy that Cavuto had on his program reading the Obamacare bill? I honestly don’t know how he was able to go through those thousands of pages and comprehend it as well as he did.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Like

    Reply
  38. fedback says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Where is the Russia proof, Acosta

    Like

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s