Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 7th, 2017 (Live Stream)…

White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, will be delivering the latest press briefing today at approximately 1:30pm. Live Stream Link – Alternate Live stream #1 – Alternate #2
Hoping for an improvement over yesterday’s gaggle
Thank you for these links.
3 phases of government reform
–fire the lot of them
–torture them to uncover all the ways they’ve been screwing us
–start from scratch 1776 style
Media Reform should be handled the same way.
Spicer is going to announce that President Trump has decided to nuke these facilities from space… it’s the only way we can be sure.
https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/
https://www.google.com/about/datacenters/inside/locations/index.html
Like Dr. Price, seems very competent
that’s because he is
Dr Price sounds quite brilliant. Sounds to me that your Rat Ryans plan is D.O.A.
I don’t pretend to know much about your system. However PDJT and Dr Price were given real pile of S**t to deal with.
Thank you
u r welcome
Fake news reporter only cited one of Trump’s tweets
I’m very glad the camera panned out to show the size (number of papers in the stack) of O’s bill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry, I work in healthcare and do not like Price so far. I feel like I wasted 2 years of my life campaigning for Trump in Ohio. This is not what Ohioans signed up for, Obamacare lite.
Truth is, this thing is never going to pass. My only consolation.
We should hope not. But I’m afraid that enough back room deals will be done. This is horrible. Just horrible and I feel like I was lied to and that I lied to many while knocking on doors and making phone calls.
u r being a drama queen…let it go
Not even close. I was a co chair for his campaign in Ohio. I can tell you with certainty that this isn’t what they voted for. NOT EVEN CLOSE. If you still believe in mandates, then you will love this Trumpcare. I’m calling it as I know it to be on the ground. You can continue to believe in unicorns and fairies.
It is NOT “Trumpcare” until Trump himself signs off on. *******************************
That sounds like something you’re familiar with huh?
Oh, and we all KNOW Ryan and President Trump are NOT on the same page. This exercise just brings out more Republican deep state out to undermine/overthrow President Trump. This is a gift for us to know the enemies within. “Trumpcare” tag should wait until President Trump actually attached his name to the bill and attaches his loyalty (requiring a conversion for him) to these usurpers.
I listened to Rand Paul this morning. This is not going to be signed, it’s just how they start out.
This does not have a mandate to purchase or a tax penalty
I don’t like the 3 phase process but if it gets it all through i am ok
with it. (read trumps tweets today)
I might remind you that we didn’t vote for trump just because of obamacare
and we are beyond happy with what he has done so far and have every reason
to expect more of his campaign promises to be upheld.
really? u r dismissing our President. bad mistake
Keep calling Ryan and our representatives. Email the White House. It wasn’t a waste of time just because the battle isn’t over yet. We will still win this.
what is the email address for the white house?
https://greatagain.gov
Trump tweeted that buying insurance across state lines will be in phase 2 and 3, not to worry that it would get done. Just jumping off point. Don’t worry yet, Trust Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump loves to A/B test. Ryan’s plan is the “A.”
The President cannot do everything. Your next step is Ohio congress-critters. Both Senators are democrats. Of your six representatives, only one has a rating of 80% or higher according to Conservative Review Scorecard. Most are below 50%. https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard?MyMembers=false&state=OH&sort=Score&order=Descending&page=1&pageSize=50
Then talk to your congress people in your state they are the one’s who will be adding amendments etc to the start of this process
I was only just able to tune it. Did I hear this right — the huge stack is O’s bill. The teeny stack is the current proposed bill (the way he phrased it, made it sounds like it is the replacement, in full). Yesterday, I understood the situation to be: the current 123 pages of “amendments” are to be applied to the current ACA…
😖confused.
Nope sorry Price, but it is now Trumpcare and it’s as bad as Obamacare. He should have never tweeted his support for this crap sandwich for Ryan. If this took 8 years to come up with, we’re screwed. This bill is just amendments to Obamacare
why don’t u go lick your wounds off site. ryan will be a distant memory when this bill passes
LikeLiked by 3 people
Save your ammo right now. There may be some “features” that are unappealing right now but as people are saying — and this according to insiders who know — this is a preliminary bill that will undergo significant changes before it’s final. I have no idea what the range of “desires” is for all Republicans, but there are a lot of them and this was always going to be a highly political matter no matter what. Be glad that even if things you dislike are passed, this will be miles better than anything the Dems would deliver.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calling it “Trumpcare” is doing the enemy’s work for them. PatientCare it is for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Patient care implies the patient has an the say in what they want. Any type of government mandated insurance is not Patient care. It is Government encroachment into my health situation. The government needs to get out of the HC space.
Exactly. Like I said above, I work for a doctor. This isn’t good and it will hopefully not pass. Letting it die on it’s own weight is better than doing this Obamacare lite package. At least then it’s “repealed”. This is nothing more than adding bandages to a pus filled wound.
With the penalties removed from the new bill..how is this exactly “government mandated”? You are free to choose or reject any health care plan you can afford to buy. You can also reject or agree to any treatment for any ailment you happen to see your doctor for.
Penalties are only removed until 2025. If you go without insurance for 63 days or more, you are then subjected to a 30% penalty assessed by the insurance companies if you want to buy it. So yea, let’s not call it “mandated”, let’s call it “incentivized”. Does that sound better?
CNN Acosta has kicked out Indian guy.
Indian guy sat in Acosta’s seat five minutes ago, now Acosta is sitting there
Comey is set to speak?
Did anyone else hear that?
Interesting. There is a state department briefing that was scheduled to start at 2pm ET.
Yea, IDK.
Brillant man, Dr. Price.
Very comforting he is in charge
Just because he thought we cared. LOL
That is kinda funny. A well love be I’ve that was by POTUS.
And at least he’s not being nasty……. publicly.
Yikes typos. *A well loved play by POTUS.
It seems Price handled that well? I only heard snippets, but I thought I heard him arguing against “forced healthcare. ” He even seemed angry lol
Repeal and don’t replace. What we need is a healthcare reform bill to soften up the insurance markets, reform drug industry regulations, and so much more without creating another yuge entitlement program. But if you must, expand medicare and tax according to keep it solvent. That’s not my preferred choice, but why reinvent the wheel when we already have a program in place.
Interesting to see if reporters will mention WikiLeaks CIA leak.
Probably not, it’s obvious Obama’s CIA targeted Trump
Spicer deflected elegantly, professionally, and with NatSec in mind. GREAT guy.
Its clear by the gaggle of questions by reporters to Sec Price the questions are either “gotcha” questions so they can write headlines and created VERY FAKE NEWS and / or Tucker is right reporters are DUMB…stunningly so
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw this earlier… more proof he’s the “peoples” president.
Media is very eager to call it Trumpcare
We must refuse. It’s an insult to Trump. Don’t fall for it.
I’m thinking it’s just the Stupider-than-Normal Press people. You know, the ones who simply can’t come up with an intelligent question.
Some of the questions have actually been pretty good and help the public understand what’s going on.
That’s a radical change from earlier Pressers.
Sean’s done a good job getting these people to straighten up.
“DEOBAMACARE!!!”
FREEDOMCARE!
Does anyone remember the speed reader guy that Cavuto had on his program reading the Obamacare bill? I honestly don’t know how he was able to go through those thousands of pages and comprehend it as well as he did.
Where is the Russia proof, Acosta
It’s freaky that POTUS blew up this info and then we get the WikiLeaks today.
