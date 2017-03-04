The People’s President – Thousands Attend Coast to Coast “March For Trump” Events…

#March4Trump
In multiple cities, in multiple states today there are various March For Trump events showing support for President Donald Trump, the peoples president. Twitter Followers can find multiple videos and pictures from the Hashtag #March4Trump
This is what real grassroots organizing, not astroturf, looks like:
Sea of Trump Supporters at #March4Trump PA pic.twitter.com/xOkSyz7tj8
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2017
Massive #March4Trump Rally in PA! pic.twitter.com/XqjpsUAInT
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2017
#March4Trump Miami rally….thousands attended. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8ApJz4clnx
— veronica arias (@vero00) March 4, 2017
VIRGINIA BEACH: My first successful rally with 400+ Trump supporters!
Thank you for coming today. 🇺🇸#FISA #March4Trump #TrumpTower pic.twitter.com/t49KeDkHiB
— Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) March 4, 2017
🔥President Trump stops Motorcade near Mar-A-Lago to wave at supporters & say Thank You 🇺🇸#March4Trump
Join us @ https://t.co/ZGQ9iC3Voc pic.twitter.com/1hPCPG5NEB
— Support 45 (@WeSupport45) March 4, 2017
Mar-a-Lago Trump rally
Blacks for Trump !
March 4 Trump !
Trump Tower#fisa#wiretap#march4trump#blacksfortrump#Obamagate #LOCKHIMUP pic.twitter.com/43aslObl1s
— Charles Trump2020 (@charlespm777) March 4, 2017
Great Turnout at the #March4Trump in Nashville!
Please #RETWEET to show you #Support45
Visit https://t.co/ZGQ9iC3Voc Today!#FISA#MAGA pic.twitter.com/YISXsOJiAb
— Support 45 (@WeSupport45) March 4, 2017
Here we are. Strong Women Love Trump…right up front at the #March4Trump DC. 6 hour drive..10 hour train to be here pic.twitter.com/8K0OnqjwpW
— StrongWomenLoveTrump (@mcgilh) March 4, 2017
@WeSupport45 @andersonDrLJA we participated #March4Trump in Miami pic.twitter.com/cYYwOKCvAX
— Disg/W Ignorance (@ignorance_w) March 4, 2017
All the proud Americans during Pledge of Allegiance at #March4Trump rally 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gxl9B6Bxdm
— Lady Godiva (@GoTTdiva) March 4, 2017
Standing room now only in Nashville #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/kucacjQEG7
— Amy Howell (@HowellMarketing) March 4, 2017
#March4Trump in Columbus OH🇺🇸🇺🇸…yes the anarchists & clueless libs showed up but there was much ❤4Trump!#StandWithTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/MSlw0V6XOC
— Missy4TRiUMPh🇺🇸 (@Missy4Trump) March 4, 2017
#Nashvillle, TN #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/RlHwJlyPO9
— RobinE (@RobinEtherton) March 4, 2017
Great crowd & great speakers like @realdrgina at #SpiritOfAmerica #SpiritOfAmericaRally #SanDiego #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/2emXnCc9RJ
— Producer Bieber (@jsnbieber) March 4, 2017
#March4Trump standoff with counter protesters on a corner in Lake Oswego, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/blei668X14
— Molly Solomon (@solomonout) March 4, 2017
Hella love out here for @POTUS we are the silent majority #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/EbeAO50qyS
— BlackGirlPatriot (@Protrump45) March 4, 2017
#March4Trump Lansing, MI reporting in! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/uvX9Yy5Lkg
— DopeBoat (@BushBasher3000) March 4, 2017
More Phoenix! God love these patriots! #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/6wq5ufNlxd
— 🐸Rampant Deplorable (@dryheat115) March 4, 2017
There is an impromptu rally every time President Trump comes and goes from Mar-A-Lago – people stand in line for hours to cheer and wave to their President!
It all makes me want to move to the Palm Beach area of Florida.
West Palm Beach😉
It won’t get reported by MSM but it’s good to see people willing to get out in support of president Trump.
I’m sorry to say that I didn’t participate and that’s all on me.
I appreciate and support those that did get out.
Had to deliver artwork to two different art galleries today, so I couldn’t attend a Trump rally today … Hopefully next time. Meanwhile, I was happy to support the rallies with prayer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone shared a video of a CNN reporter talking about it and asking Trump supporters questions, so they are at least mentioning it. I saw that they are talking more to the handful of protesters that show up though, of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s okay. I had a job orientation today myself.
Love for the folks who showed up to the support rallies, that’s what.
The more the left overplays their hand, the more reasonable Americans consider Trumps positions – pure Americanism not nationalism.
He loves this country and wants to give back what it has provided for him And his family.
Not a time for defense, charge into the lying pool of Very Fake News, the GOPe, dnc, McCain, Graham, Soros, Koch brothers, dnc, Clinton foundation, McConnell, Ryan to many to list.
That’s great! Thx for the report, Sundance. 🙂
How long will it be before the media stArts to put Liberal Agents Provocateurs on air?
I am so happy to see all of the support for the March 4 Trump activities. There are more of us than them so what better way to show it. Thank you from one patriot to all of you who participated in this march.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This warms my heart. I really wanted to go today, but couldn’t.
So happy to see the crowds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perused #March4Trump. Some decent turn outs. The pic of Hawaii was thin, lol. Not many conservatives on the islands there. The pics and vids of the left are so pathetic. The hate they spew is so sad. These people are so miserable. That’s why I consciously refuse to associate with Dhimmies, et al. No time for the faux drama.
The Evil Barack Obama was robbing everyone…. widows and orphans, working people and the poor. Giving everything, millions of $$$$ to the Evil Elite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AWESOME!
We all love Trump and will stand by him and do whatever it takes to help him drain the swamp and destroy the shadow government. No one I know that supports Trump has even a smidgen of doubt he will prevail. Keep the faith.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump needs a cadre like Putin’s NASHI. They’re going to accuse him of at least authoritarianism and more commonly fascism anyway, and the street activist faction of Trumpists might just maintain peace by making the left reconsider continuing militancy which can only result in destabilization and confrontation.
Here is a good picture of one of the Nashville speakers
I think the speaker, Dr Swain, is that wonderful, patriotic professor from Vanderbilt.
Ending of the rally picture. A couple with a banner were on the overlook across the street from the bus. Their banner had the same image the Sundance sometimes uses but it was a different conservative organization. Thought that was interesting.
Cody Wyoming reporting in: Over 250 Americans showed up to support our President! Pictures to follow, the signs were great, the wind was blustery.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I took my 86 year old dad to ours in Albuquerque. It was small, about 200 people, but we enjoyed it. A beautiful sunny day! Glad we went.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was in Asheville, NC…about 6 people, which is what I expected. We had signs and flags. We got a surprising number of thumbs up and positive responses along with the middle finger thing (interestingly, mostly from millennial aged women) and one really angry man in a car who almost caused an accident while stopping in the road to vent on us. It was worth doing…although I wish I would have gone to Greenville, SC, assuming more people there and in a nice park.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In this tweet from above, that’s singer Joy Villa with the white jacket! She, of course, wore the Trump MAGA dress to the Grammy Awards.
LikeLike
Oops. Here’s the tweet:
LikeLike
Trump supporters, CTH, and all of you and your comments really know how to make a weekend a strong end. We will make America great again, guided by our President!
LikeLike
About 500 at PHX, i think (at least). Only a handful of protesters and a huge “private security” presence that looked like SWAT. Maybe that’s why so few protesters lol. Perfect sunny day here, and perfect sunny Trump supporters 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s all stay together and help our President against all this evil force that wants to harm him .
LikeLike
Had a great time at the one in Virginia Beach. So cold though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cascade Locks and Hood River Oregon reporting in! We had a little rally in Hood River:) There was about 12-15 of us there and a few passers-by even grabbed signs and joined us for short periods of time and for some discussions with anti-Trump on-lookers. This event was awesome even though it was small. There was an even smaller amount of anti-Trump protesters, a whopping three, and they left pretty quickly:) We got a majority of thumbs up and cheers; I even got a hug from a woman visiting from Texas:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
We love Trump!!!
LikeLike
Its getting ugly in Berkley
LikeLike
I wonder if anyone, from the far left to the far right, believes that Mrs. Clinton would have received such warm support nationwide. The common people (that is not a pejorative in my book) love the man. He may make mistakes and he might be wrong at times, but people feel like he is really trying to benefit the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attended the March 4 Trump rally today in Hot Springs, Arkansas. There was a good and lively crowd of roughly350-400. The organizers had obtained permits to use national park land in old downtown (and local police and park rangers provided security). There a small group of anti-Trump protesters carrying home made signs. This group was 5 women and 1 man. The rally included speakers and a live band. There were no incidents, no confrontations with the protesters and a march through downtown and back to the park to close the event.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Austin, we had hundreds turn out in the rain. One brief scuffle with antifa (it’s on infowars) but after we showed them what was what they were quiet as a church mouse.
LikeLike