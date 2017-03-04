The People’s President – Thousands Attend Coast to Coast “March For Trump” Events…

#March4Trump

In multiple cities, in multiple states today there are various March For Trump events showing support for President Donald Trump, the peoples president. Twitter Followers can find multiple videos and pictures from the Hashtag #March4Trump

This is what real grassroots organizing, not astroturf, looks like:

Sea of Trump Supporters at #March4Trump PA pic.twitter.com/xOkSyz7tj8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH: My first successful rally with 400+ Trump supporters! Thank you for coming today. 🇺🇸#FISA #March4Trump #TrumpTower pic.twitter.com/t49KeDkHiB — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) March 4, 2017

🔥President Trump stops Motorcade near Mar-A-Lago to wave at supporters & say Thank You 🇺🇸#March4Trump

Join us @ https://t.co/ZGQ9iC3Voc pic.twitter.com/1hPCPG5NEB — Support 45 (@WeSupport45) March 4, 2017

Here we are. Strong Women Love Trump…right up front at the #March4Trump DC. 6 hour drive..10 hour train to be here pic.twitter.com/8K0OnqjwpW — StrongWomenLoveTrump (@mcgilh) March 4, 2017

All the proud Americans during Pledge of Allegiance at #March4Trump rally 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gxl9B6Bxdm — Lady Godiva (@GoTTdiva) March 4, 2017

Standing room now only in Nashville #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/kucacjQEG7 — Amy Howell (@HowellMarketing) March 4, 2017

#March4Trump standoff with counter protesters on a corner in Lake Oswego, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/blei668X14 — Molly Solomon (@solomonout) March 4, 2017

Hella love out here for @POTUS we are the silent majority #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/EbeAO50qyS — BlackGirlPatriot (@Protrump45) March 4, 2017

