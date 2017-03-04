The People’s President – Thousands Attend Coast to Coast “March For Trump” Events…

Posted on March 4, 2017 by

#March4Trump

In multiple cities, in multiple states today there are various March For Trump events showing support for President Donald Trump, the peoples president.   Twitter Followers can find multiple videos and pictures from the Hashtag #March4Trump

This is what real grassroots organizing, not astroturf, looks like:

march-for-trump-2march-for-trump-1

march-for-trump-3march-for-trump-4

  1. georgiafl says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    There is an impromptu rally every time President Trump comes and goes from Mar-A-Lago – people stand in line for hours to cheer and wave to their President!

  2. darnhardworker says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    It won’t get reported by MSM but it’s good to see people willing to get out in support of president Trump.
    I’m sorry to say that I didn’t participate and that’s all on me.
    I appreciate and support those that did get out.

    • the right phoenix says:
      March 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Had to deliver artwork to two different art galleries today, so I couldn’t attend a Trump rally today … Hopefully next time. Meanwhile, I was happy to support the rallies with prayer.

    • Keln says:
      March 4, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      Someone shared a video of a CNN reporter talking about it and asking Trump supporters questions, so they are at least mentioning it. I saw that they are talking more to the handful of protesters that show up though, of course.

    • aredtailblog says:
      March 4, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      That’s okay. I had a job orientation today myself.

      Love for the folks who showed up to the support rallies, that’s what.

  3. Peter says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    The more the left overplays their hand, the more reasonable Americans consider Trumps positions – pure Americanism not nationalism.

    He loves this country and wants to give back what it has provided for him And his family.

  4. litlbit2 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Not a time for defense, charge into the lying pool of Very Fake News, the GOPe, dnc, McCain, Graham, Soros, Koch brothers, dnc, Clinton foundation, McConnell, Ryan to many to list.

  5. auscitizenmom says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    That’s great! Thx for the report, Sundance. 🙂

  6. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    How long will it be before the media stArts to put Liberal Agents Provocateurs on air?

  7. justfactsplz says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I am so happy to see all of the support for the March 4 Trump activities. There are more of us than them so what better way to show it. Thank you from one patriot to all of you who participated in this march.

  8. NJF says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    This warms my heart. I really wanted to go today, but couldn’t.

    So happy to see the crowds.

  9. Pam says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:00 pm

  10. MK Wood says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Perused #March4Trump. Some decent turn outs. The pic of Hawaii was thin, lol. Not many conservatives on the islands there. The pics and vids of the left are so pathetic. The hate they spew is so sad. These people are so miserable. That’s why I consciously refuse to associate with Dhimmies, et al. No time for the faux drama.

  12. All American Snowflake says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    The Evil Barack Obama was robbing everyone…. widows and orphans, working people and the poor. Giving everything, millions of $$$$ to the Evil Elite.

  16. Stringy Theory says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    We all love Trump and will stand by him and do whatever it takes to help him drain the swamp and destroy the shadow government. No one I know that supports Trump has even a smidgen of doubt he will prevail. Keep the faith.

  17. Ken Hoop says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Trump needs a cadre like Putin’s NASHI. They’re going to accuse him of at least authoritarianism and more commonly fascism anyway, and the street activist faction of Trumpists might just maintain peace by making the left reconsider continuing militancy which can only result in destabilization and confrontation.

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Here is a good picture of one of the Nashville speakers

  19. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Ending of the rally picture. A couple with a banner were on the overlook across the street from the bus. Their banner had the same image the Sundance sometimes uses but it was a different conservative organization. Thought that was interesting.

  20. hungrypatriot says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Cody Wyoming reporting in: Over 250 Americans showed up to support our President! Pictures to follow, the signs were great, the wind was blustery.

  21. mot2grls says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    I took my 86 year old dad to ours in Albuquerque. It was small, about 200 people, but we enjoyed it. A beautiful sunny day! Glad we went.

  22. littleflower481 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I was in Asheville, NC…about 6 people, which is what I expected. We had signs and flags. We got a surprising number of thumbs up and positive responses along with the middle finger thing (interestingly, mostly from millennial aged women) and one really angry man in a car who almost caused an accident while stopping in the road to vent on us. It was worth doing…although I wish I would have gone to Greenville, SC, assuming more people there and in a nice park.

  23. NewOrleans says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    In this tweet from above, that’s singer Joy Villa with the white jacket! She, of course, wore the Trump MAGA dress to the Grammy Awards.

  24. MIKE says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Trump supporters, CTH, and all of you and your comments really know how to make a weekend a strong end. We will make America great again, guided by our President!

  25. kathyca says:
    March 4, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    About 500 at PHX, i think (at least). Only a handful of protesters and a huge “private security” presence that looked like SWAT. Maybe that’s why so few protesters lol. Perfect sunny day here, and perfect sunny Trump supporters 😀

  26. Minerva franco says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Let’s all stay together and help our President against all this evil force that wants to harm him .

  27. Shepon says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Had a great time at the one in Virginia Beach. So cold though!

  28. Michelle Mather says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Cascade Locks and Hood River Oregon reporting in! We had a little rally in Hood River:) There was about 12-15 of us there and a few passers-by even grabbed signs and joined us for short periods of time and for some discussions with anti-Trump on-lookers. This event was awesome even though it was small. There was an even smaller amount of anti-Trump protesters, a whopping three, and they left pretty quickly:) We got a majority of thumbs up and cheers; I even got a hug from a woman visiting from Texas:)

  29. 3x1 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    We love Trump!!!

  30. Fireman says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Its getting ugly in Berkley

  31. markstoval says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I wonder if anyone, from the far left to the far right, believes that Mrs. Clinton would have received such warm support nationwide. The common people (that is not a pejorative in my book) love the man. He may make mistakes and he might be wrong at times, but people feel like he is really trying to benefit the people.

  32. benzy says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Attended the March 4 Trump rally today in Hot Springs, Arkansas. There was a good and lively crowd of roughly350-400. The organizers had obtained permits to use national park land in old downtown (and local police and park rangers provided security). There a small group of anti-Trump protesters carrying home made signs. This group was 5 women and 1 man. The rally included speakers and a live band. There were no incidents, no confrontations with the protesters and a march through downtown and back to the park to close the event.

  33. Evocati says:
    March 4, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Don’t forget Austin, we had hundreds turn out in the rain. One brief scuffle with antifa (it’s on infowars) but after we showed them what was what they were quiet as a church mouse.

