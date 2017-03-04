March 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #44

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

79 Responses to March 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #44

  1. Sentient says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    He’s Batman.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

      And Pence is Race Bannon.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      March 4, 2017 at 1:19 am

      Perhaps it’s time for Sarah to get back in the game and get the Fake News mooks to running around with their on fire? “We can see Russia from here in Alaska.”

      • mztore says:
        March 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

        Alaska doesn’t need any more “outsiders”. Since Palin was chosen to run, we have had more than our share. Problem is, they get up here and don’t like it, but can’t afford to leave. Perfect bumper sticker seen today…..”Alaska is full, Go home” Oh yes, I myself am an outsider, but I chose to live here and I love it.

    • Jerry D. Sanders says:
      March 4, 2017 at 1:47 am

      More than Batman, all of DC and Marvel rolled into one. Has the CTH discussed “Sabrina De Sousa” this situation links a number of swamp critters together from Shrub to Zero. Our President has and is causing a lot of folk sleepless nights. If anyone ever had doubts, he and his team has this.

  2. Nettles18 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

    This poll from an anti-trump supporter needs your help.

    • Lucille says:
      March 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

      So far our President is losing. This guy has all kinds of leftie propaganda on his site. He’s insisting that President Trump has financial dealings with Russia, that Jeff Sessions lied to congress, yada yaha yaheee….try not to get contaminated in the few seconds it will take to give a “Ye”s to our fabulous workman on behalf of America.

    • SomebodyNobody says:
      March 4, 2017 at 12:58 am

      That is actually one of the blueshare accounts….. lol

  3. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Sounds like the Muslim Brotherhood is taking over Sweden and all the feminists that think they are running the country are in denial. Sweden will cease to exist sooner than anybody realizes. It will be like Lebanon, but I doubt the Muslims will allow the name to remain Sweden. It will be given an Islamic name.
    http://www.thelocal.se/20170303/debate-rages-in-sweden-over-muslim-brotherhood-report

  4. SR says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

    How can a person lose respect? Ask Bernie. He has no respect for himself and his voter and complete fraud. He never thought in his life that he can win so many states in primary. He treated so badly in Democratic Party and still he begs and follows their leadership.

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Support Trump Saturday at your closest rally 4 Trump! Help tomorrow be a day that we are heard. Deny the media the joy and satisfaction of reporting small crowds

    Silent Majority is No Longer Silent!!

  6. andi lee says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

    What’s not to love? Their passion about the Hillary, Obama, & the Democrats runs as deep as mine! Bury them!
    👊💥👊💫👊🕳🕆

    (Praying for Syria & “friends”)

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

    PJ Watson
    The Deep State War on President Trump

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Can the Trump administration be successful against the Soros-Obama-Clinton cabal?

    Except:
    Continuing to rule over the USA had always been the plan for Obama. Whether or not Hillary won, Obama was determined to be the real presidential authority. The Obama-Soros cabal had no intention of leaving the throne of power, once it had been seized from the people of the USA. They, most certainly, have not changed their minds. In fact, they have quadrupled-down in their efforts to take back the reins of power from we-the-people. 

    Be strong and constantly act against tyranny. Our lives and those of our loved ones continue to be at stake. The game is afoot!

    “He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings; he gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding” – Daniel 2:21

    http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/zieve/170303

  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:56 am

    I suspect that Obama may have had the intelligence agencies fabricate incriminating evidence that will be “discovered” shortly before the 2018 midterm election. So many Dems have claimed the Trump administration will only last “1-2 years”. Kerry even told our allies that while on his last trip to Europe as SOS.
    I also think they miscalculated because, even if they fake evidence connecting Trump to Russia, no actual crime was committed. The good guys just need to make sure they don’t commit any crimes in the process of defending themselves or counterattacking the dirtbags that are trying to bring them down.

    • Mike says:
      March 4, 2017 at 2:27 am

      “So many Dems have claimed the Trump administration will only last “1-2 years”.”

      So many Dems swore that Trump had no chance of beating Hillary. So many Dems have claimed that the Russians “hacked” the election.

  11. Harry Lime says:
    March 4, 2017 at 12:58 am

    For those interested in watching Tucker Carlson Tonight 03/03/17.

  12. irvingtwosmokes says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

    With all the noise Thursday, it seems another NY Attorney decided to take a header from the 9th floor.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4276980/Lawyer-59-jumps-death-Park-Avenue-apartment.html

  14. nwtex says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:05 am

    I see this has been floating around since at lease Dec1st.(thehill.com). But 1st time I’ve heard about it. So if there are others like myself (not keeping up with “stuff”) I’ll leave it.
    Funny 😉 …the source (radio news) where I just heard this gave such a sugar coated and brief rpt. hahhaha Nothing at all like this from gatewaypundit.
    ~~~

    Lawmaker Pushes to REMOVE Clinton’s Name from Little Rock’s Airport (VIDEO)
    Feb 26th, 2017

    Lawmaker Wants Disgraced Clinton’s Name Removed From Airport

    Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert wants to have the Clinton’s name removed from the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to a report from Fox News.

    Senator Rapert wants the airport renamed because some pilots are not happy about flying into an airport named Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport because of the disgraceful acts committed by Bill Clinton in the Oval Office with Monica Lewinsky…

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/lawmaker-pushes-remove-clintons-name-little-rocks-airport-video/

  15. madelinesminion says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:08 am

    With France and Germany’s Islamic radical epidemic they should be added to the list too.

    “Despite warnings that such a move would damage Europe’s tourism industry, MEPs called for the reintroduction of visas for U.S. citizens in a vote that the Wall Street Journal said reflects “hostility among some European politicians to the Trump administration”.

    “By a show of hands on Thursday, European Parliament urged the Commission to adopt restrictive measures against U.S. citizens “within two months”, citing Washington’s’ policy of denying visa-free travel to citizens of Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Poland.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/03/meps-suspend-visa-free-travel-us/

    Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.

  17. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Liked by 3 people

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:11 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Should be interesting!

    • Lucille says:
      March 4, 2017 at 1:37 am

      This East German dhimmi of the first water deserves no respect….

      “The good die first, and they whose hearts are dry as summer dust, burn to the socket.”
      ― William Wordsworth

      Like

    • SomebodyNobody says:
      March 4, 2017 at 1:42 am

      She was one of the worst offenders during the election. Not only did she insult President Trump on multiple occasions, she also insulted the people who supported him, just like Hillary Clinton. These globalist women have zero honor, they wouldn’t understand the concept of honor. I hope she is greeted by Trump supporters when she visits.

      Liked by 1 person

  20. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:17 am

  23. Martin says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

  24. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox and Friends

  25. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:27 am

  26. CM-TX says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:28 am

    I like how this guy thinks. And he’s right, it’s the only way to make the Leaks stop.

    *Article is Worth a full read for details & argument. Also includes Rep. Nunes-CA PH # to contact.
    His conclusion below:

    INVESTIGATE & PROSECUTE THE PRESS

    | … In his column about the war on the Trump administration from within the intelligence community and the Justice Department, Timmerman wrote, “When domestic enemies rear their head and seek to undermine the president and his lawful orders, that’s called sedition.”

    If these “domestic enemies” are free to use members of the media for their own purposes, then democracy has become a terrible joke. Seditious or espionage activities have to be exposed.

    As the House Intelligence Committee moves forward, members should consider the relevance of another statute, 18 U.S. Code Chapter 115. It deals with “Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities.”

    The First Amendment is not a license to subvert the government elected by the people. Members of the press must be held accountable for their crimes. |

    http://www.aim.org/aim-column/investigate-and-prosecute-the-press/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:30 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:31 am

  29. Lucille says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:31 am

    The Swamp that remains…and doubtless is working overtime to thwart President Trump’s administration….

    ANTI-TRUMP ACTIVIST, FORMER LEADER OF ISLAMIST GROUP WORKING AT THE VA
    Ex-Emerge National Director Tamim Chowdhury attempts to hide his radical Muslim past (and present).
    March 3, 2017 – Joe Kaufman
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265970/anti-trump-activist-former-leader-islamist-group-joe-kaufman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:37 am

  31. feralcatsblog says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:39 am

    href=””http://www.thediplomad.com/2017/03/sabotage-is-all-they-have-left-on-left.html>Sabotage is All They Have Left on the Left

    Like a retreating occupation army, the Democrats and their enablers seek
    to destroy all before the advancing liberating forces can use it.

    Sabotage is all they have left on the left.

    In the wake of Trump’s “shock” victory last November, their failure to
    prevent him from taking office through a variety of loopy
    legal/political moves, the Democrats, reeling, once again, from the
    hammer blows of Trump’s uplifting and magnificent agenda-setting address to Congress, now openly seek no less than the destruction of the country’s ability
    to govern itself. They offer no alternative vision to compete with
    Trump’s optimistic message of national renewal, so they seek to prevent
    him from being able to use government in that quest, by denying him, the
    elected president, the institutions of government.

    Sabotage is all they have left on the left.

    As I noted some time back (here, here) we are seeing the attempted execution of an American coup d’etat against our own institutions,

    This has gotten completely out of control. I never thought I would see
    our country’s politics reduced to the degrading levels of a Banana
    Republic. Are we destined to become Honduras with rockets?

    This is no longer “just politics.” This is political jihadism that
    attempts to make America ungovernable. There is no concern for the
    potentially dire consequences here or abroad of their actions. All that
    matters to today’s progressives is that they, and they alone, hold all
    the power in the massive progressive state they have built. Elections,
    the law, the future of the nation, and even logic be damned.

    – continued –

  32. feralcatsblog says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

    href=”http://www.thediplomad.com/2017/03/sabotage-is-all-they-have-left-on-left.html”>Sabotage is All They Have Left on the Left

  33. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:42 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:46 am

  35. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Reagan Interview on
    Johnny Carson, March 1975
    “People look to gov’t for the answer, and gov’t is the problem”

  36. big bad mike says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:16 am

    We are at War with the swamp dwellers and there is no refining it. Trump has to suspend hapeus corpus ala Lincoln and lock the traitorous scum up. He also needs to stop listening to his oldest daughter and her husband. He needs his sons back to help him fight this fight.

  37. nwtex says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:21 am

    It’s time the Left dries up. Tired of them. They are too loud. Have too much exposure. Spewing too much thought control propaganda. Thru the years we have always been reticent….just sitting back as we were steamrolled…. it IS our fault. We now have a voice we must pray that that voice will take root and somehow the tables will turn. We have to throw the bums out and take the media away from them….do not know how that can happen tho.
    ~~~
    Merriam-Webster slams Kellyanne Conway with the definition of ‘feminism’
    Feb 23rd 2017

    Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke out against the idea of feminism during a Q&A session at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday.

    “For me, it’s difficult to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion,” said Conway, “And I am neither anti-male or pro-abortion.”

    There’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices…” she continued. “I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances. That’s really to me what conservative feminism, if you will, is all about.”

    Unsatisfied with Conway’s alternative definition of the word, Merriam-Webster did what they do best: they clapped back with the actual definition of ‘feminism,’ for anyone confused about its meaning.

    “‘Feminism’ is defined as “the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities,” the publication wrote on Twitter.

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/02/23/merriam-webster-kellyanne-conway-feminism/21720364/

  38. Texasranger says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Obama’s Trump Resistance – Prepare for Domestic Conflict

    “Resist Trump” is the mantra of the Marxist groups combining forces under Obama’s OFA Organizing for Action, which has combined resources with “Indevisible” – a 6,000 chapter strong group intent on disrupting and ultimately destroying our way of life.

    Under The Hagmann Report, investigators have infiltrated several groups to find their real intent – to “take down” not just Trump, but our Constitutional Republic.

    These groups are heavily funded and well-refined. Do NOT underestimate what they have planned.

    Wake Up America – Help President Trump MAGA.!

    Hagmann & Hagmann Report 13:19 Minute Video Feb-19-2017:

  39. big bad mike says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Session needs to appoint 100 loyal DOJ prosecutors pronto. He also needs to recruit 1000 of our Country’s Best Detectives from Law Enforcement. Time for Trump’s Pinkertons to take it to the enemy.

  40. citizen817 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Unsuccessful’ Yemen Raid Reveals Hundreds Of Al Qaeda Contacts, Many Have Infiltrated The West

    Some of the valuable intelligence obtained in the Navy SEAL raid in Yemen on Jan. 28 included hundreds of contacts for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the region and the West, a U.S. official told ABC News.

    Obtained from computers and cellphones seized in the raid, the contacts included email addresses, messaging app identities and phone numbers, according to the official. AQAP has planned terrorist attacks against Western targets.

    According to that official, intelligence gathered during the raid, described in a three-page list, provided insight into AQAP’s activities — particularly the group’s recruiting, training techniques and explosives manufacturing — and whom the group is targeting.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/unsuccessful-yemen-raid-reveals-hundreds-al-qaeda-contacts-many-infiltrated-west/

    I really hate Songbird McCain, so much more today than yesterday…if that’s possible!

  41. homefree15 says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:33 am

    Sundance,
    At some point soon, I hope you will address issues such as the hiring of Andrew Quinn. For the life of me I cannot understand it. Since the election this blog has been all about calling out the very real bs but I have some seen some eyebrow raising decisions by the Trump administration too that I cannot defend. I think it is a disservice to us that it is not discussed as it gives the impression that we are equally blinded.

  42. nwtex says:
    March 4, 2017 at 2:59 am

    Best photo!

  43. andi lee says:
    March 4, 2017 at 3:02 am

    #blackmarket
    #McCaine#1!

  44. Howie says:
    March 4, 2017 at 3:12 am

    Drain this Swamp.
    Gerri Ratliff was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Community Relations Service (CRS) on January 9, 2017 and currently serves as the Acting Director. Authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and expanded by the Matthew Shepard/James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009, CRS serves as federal mediators in areas of local community conflict rooted in race, religion, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

  45. andi lee says:
    March 4, 2017 at 3:20 am

    We have a treaty with Russia? (@1:02 min)

