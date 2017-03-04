March 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #44

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
He’s Batman.
And Pence is Race Bannon.
Perhaps it’s time for Sarah to get back in the game and get the Fake News mooks to running around with their on fire? “We can see Russia from here in Alaska.”
Alaska doesn’t need any more “outsiders”. Since Palin was chosen to run, we have had more than our share. Problem is, they get up here and don’t like it, but can’t afford to leave. Perfect bumper sticker seen today…..”Alaska is full, Go home” Oh yes, I myself am an outsider, but I chose to live here and I love it.
More than Batman, all of DC and Marvel rolled into one. Has the CTH discussed “Sabrina De Sousa” this situation links a number of swamp critters together from Shrub to Zero. Our President has and is causing a lot of folk sleepless nights. If anyone ever had doubts, he and his team has this.
This poll from an anti-trump supporter needs your help.
So far our President is losing. This guy has all kinds of leftie propaganda on his site. He’s insisting that President Trump has financial dealings with Russia, that Jeff Sessions lied to congress, yada yaha yaheee….try not to get contaminated in the few seconds it will take to give a “Ye”s to our fabulous workman on behalf of America.
Give him a “Yes”, too….
That is actually one of the blueshare accounts….. lol
Sounds like the Muslim Brotherhood is taking over Sweden and all the feminists that think they are running the country are in denial. Sweden will cease to exist sooner than anybody realizes. It will be like Lebanon, but I doubt the Muslims will allow the name to remain Sweden. It will be given an Islamic name.
http://www.thelocal.se/20170303/debate-rages-in-sweden-over-muslim-brotherhood-report
They’ll deny it until the day the swords touches their neck.
Actually, I expect the Viking genes to reassert, and trash the muzzies.
It’s gonna be a bloodbath when it starts. And my money is on the Swedes.
They don’t seem to have any Viking genes left.
It’s frightening what’s happening to Sweden. I don’t get their liberal mindset. Don’t they care about their traditions and history? Just so sad.
How can a person lose respect? Ask Bernie. He has no respect for himself and his voter and complete fraud. He never thought in his life that he can win so many states in primary. He treated so badly in Democratic Party and still he begs and follows their leadership.
Support Trump Saturday at your closest rally 4 Trump! Help tomorrow be a day that we are heard. Deny the media the joy and satisfaction of reporting small crowds
Silent Majority is No Longer Silent!!
Yep, headed to one at noon 🙂 MAGA!!!!
praying that there will be massive turnout and zero protesters, and if there are protesters, may the Trump supporters run them outta town, and take their coats in the cooler climes 😊
What’s not to love? Their passion about the Hillary, Obama, & the Democrats runs as deep as mine! Bury them!
👊💥👊💫👊🕳🕆
(Praying for Syria & “friends”)
PJ Watson
The Deep State War on President Trump
Can the Trump administration be successful against the Soros-Obama-Clinton cabal?
Except:
Continuing to rule over the USA had always been the plan for Obama. Whether or not Hillary won, Obama was determined to be the real presidential authority. The Obama-Soros cabal had no intention of leaving the throne of power, once it had been seized from the people of the USA. They, most certainly, have not changed their minds. In fact, they have quadrupled-down in their efforts to take back the reins of power from we-the-people.
Be strong and constantly act against tyranny. Our lives and those of our loved ones continue to be at stake. The game is afoot!
“He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings; he gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding” – Daniel 2:21
http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/zieve/170303
The Snakes on both sides of the aisle, and the snake
All the snakes must be purged!
I suspect that Obama may have had the intelligence agencies fabricate incriminating evidence that will be “discovered” shortly before the 2018 midterm election. So many Dems have claimed the Trump administration will only last “1-2 years”. Kerry even told our allies that while on his last trip to Europe as SOS.
I also think they miscalculated because, even if they fake evidence connecting Trump to Russia, no actual crime was committed. The good guys just need to make sure they don’t commit any crimes in the process of defending themselves or counterattacking the dirtbags that are trying to bring them down.
“So many Dems have claimed the Trump administration will only last “1-2 years”.”
So many Dems swore that Trump had no chance of beating Hillary. So many Dems have claimed that the Russians “hacked” the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those interested in watching Tucker Carlson Tonight 03/03/17.
After Flynn, the Unitparty smells blood in the water and they are tripling down. This is disgusting. How do these people sleep at night / live with themselves?
With all the noise Thursday, it seems another NY Attorney decided to take a header from the 9th floor.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4276980/Lawyer-59-jumps-death-Park-Avenue-apartment.html
They forgot Jonah Goldberg and most of the staff at Nation Review.
Too bad about Mona Charen. Her book back in the day “Do-Gooders”, was- and still is, a great read. What ever happened to folks like this I’ll never know. Very, very sad.
I feel the same about Cal Thomas. I had no idea he was on that list. I used to look forward to his articles and interviews way back when. So much has changed.
I won’t. Especially that katie who is on fox all day. Take a hike girl, we don’t want ya!
I see this has been floating around since at lease Dec1st.(thehill.com). But 1st time I’ve heard about it. So if there are others like myself (not keeping up with “stuff”) I’ll leave it.
Funny 😉 …the source (radio news) where I just heard this gave such a sugar coated and brief rpt. hahhaha Nothing at all like this from gatewaypundit.
~~~
Lawmaker Pushes to REMOVE Clinton’s Name from Little Rock’s Airport (VIDEO)
Feb 26th, 2017
Lawmaker Wants Disgraced Clinton’s Name Removed From Airport
Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert wants to have the Clinton’s name removed from the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to a report from Fox News.
Senator Rapert wants the airport renamed because some pilots are not happy about flying into an airport named Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport because of the disgraceful acts committed by Bill Clinton in the Oval Office with Monica Lewinsky…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/lawmaker-pushes-remove-clintons-name-little-rocks-airport-video/
With France and Germany’s Islamic radical epidemic they should be added to the list too.
“Despite warnings that such a move would damage Europe’s tourism industry, MEPs called for the reintroduction of visas for U.S. citizens in a vote that the Wall Street Journal said reflects “hostility among some European politicians to the Trump administration”.
“By a show of hands on Thursday, European Parliament urged the Commission to adopt restrictive measures against U.S. citizens “within two months”, citing Washington’s’ policy of denying visa-free travel to citizens of Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Poland.”
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/03/meps-suspend-visa-free-travel-us/
Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face.
Could this be Trump leverage? I think so
Should be interesting!
This East German dhimmi of the first water deserves no respect….
“The good die first, and they whose hearts are dry as summer dust, burn to the socket.”
― William Wordsworth
She was one of the worst offenders during the election. Not only did she insult President Trump on multiple occasions, she also insulted the people who supported him, just like Hillary Clinton. These globalist women have zero honor, they wouldn’t understand the concept of honor. I hope she is greeted by Trump supporters when she visits.
Ok, so what do we do? Send seal team 6 over the wall to his mansion?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like a plan to me…….make it so!
I vote for that.
Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox and Friends
Thank God for Judicial Watch. Thank you citizen817 for posting this!
I like how this guy thinks. And he’s right, it’s the only way to make the Leaks stop.
*Article is Worth a full read for details & argument. Also includes Rep. Nunes-CA PH # to contact.
His conclusion below:
INVESTIGATE & PROSECUTE THE PRESS
| … In his column about the war on the Trump administration from within the intelligence community and the Justice Department, Timmerman wrote, “When domestic enemies rear their head and seek to undermine the president and his lawful orders, that’s called sedition.”
If these “domestic enemies” are free to use members of the media for their own purposes, then democracy has become a terrible joke. Seditious or espionage activities have to be exposed.
As the House Intelligence Committee moves forward, members should consider the relevance of another statute, 18 U.S. Code Chapter 115. It deals with “Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities.”
The First Amendment is not a license to subvert the government elected by the people. Members of the press must be held accountable for their crimes. |
http://www.aim.org/aim-column/investigate-and-prosecute-the-press/
The Swamp that remains…and doubtless is working overtime to thwart President Trump’s administration….
ANTI-TRUMP ACTIVIST, FORMER LEADER OF ISLAMIST GROUP WORKING AT THE VA
Ex-Emerge National Director Tamim Chowdhury attempts to hide his radical Muslim past (and present).
March 3, 2017 – Joe Kaufman
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265970/anti-trump-activist-former-leader-islamist-group-joe-kaufman
Now that’s what I call a metaphor. Mexico’s been sending us their human waste for decades.
href=””http://www.thediplomad.com/2017/03/sabotage-is-all-they-have-left-on-left.html>Sabotage is All They Have Left on the Left
Like a retreating occupation army, the Democrats and their enablers seek
to destroy all before the advancing liberating forces can use it.
Sabotage is all they have left on the left.
In the wake of Trump’s “shock” victory last November, their failure to
prevent him from taking office through a variety of loopy
legal/political moves, the Democrats, reeling, once again, from the
hammer blows of Trump’s uplifting and magnificent agenda-setting address to Congress, now openly seek no less than the destruction of the country’s ability
to govern itself. They offer no alternative vision to compete with
Trump’s optimistic message of national renewal, so they seek to prevent
him from being able to use government in that quest, by denying him, the
elected president, the institutions of government.
Sabotage is all they have left on the left.
As I noted some time back (here, here) we are seeing the attempted execution of an American coup d’etat against our own institutions,
This has gotten completely out of control. I never thought I would see
our country’s politics reduced to the degrading levels of a Banana
Republic. Are we destined to become Honduras with rockets?
This is no longer “just politics.” This is political jihadism that
attempts to make America ungovernable. There is no concern for the
potentially dire consequences here or abroad of their actions. All that
matters to today’s progressives is that they, and they alone, hold all
the power in the massive progressive state they have built. Elections,
the law, the future of the nation, and even logic be damned.
– continued –
href=”http://www.thediplomad.com/2017/03/sabotage-is-all-they-have-left-on-left.html”>Sabotage is All They Have Left on the Left
Reagan Interview on
Johnny Carson, March 1975
“People look to gov’t for the answer, and gov’t is the problem”
We are at War with the swamp dwellers and there is no refining it. Trump has to suspend hapeus corpus ala Lincoln and lock the traitorous scum up. He also needs to stop listening to his oldest daughter and her husband. He needs his sons back to help him fight this fight.
BigBadMike,
His sons aren’t coming back. They run the family business. And what’s your exact beef with Ivanka or Jared Kushner?
It’s time the Left dries up. Tired of them. They are too loud. Have too much exposure. Spewing too much thought control propaganda. Thru the years we have always been reticent….just sitting back as we were steamrolled…. it IS our fault. We now have a voice we must pray that that voice will take root and somehow the tables will turn. We have to throw the bums out and take the media away from them….do not know how that can happen tho.
~~~
Merriam-Webster slams Kellyanne Conway with the definition of ‘feminism’
Feb 23rd 2017
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke out against the idea of feminism during a Q&A session at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday.
“For me, it’s difficult to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion,” said Conway, “And I am neither anti-male or pro-abortion.”
There’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices…” she continued. “I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances. That’s really to me what conservative feminism, if you will, is all about.”
Unsatisfied with Conway’s alternative definition of the word, Merriam-Webster did what they do best: they clapped back with the actual definition of ‘feminism,’ for anyone confused about its meaning.
“‘Feminism’ is defined as “the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities,” the publication wrote on Twitter.
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/02/23/merriam-webster-kellyanne-conway-feminism/21720364/
Too bad the Libs don’t know that………
Obama’s Trump Resistance – Prepare for Domestic Conflict
“Resist Trump” is the mantra of the Marxist groups combining forces under Obama’s OFA Organizing for Action, which has combined resources with “Indevisible” – a 6,000 chapter strong group intent on disrupting and ultimately destroying our way of life.
Under The Hagmann Report, investigators have infiltrated several groups to find their real intent – to “take down” not just Trump, but our Constitutional Republic.
These groups are heavily funded and well-refined. Do NOT underestimate what they have planned.
Wake Up America – Help President Trump MAGA.!
Hagmann & Hagmann Report 13:19 Minute Video Feb-19-2017:
Session needs to appoint 100 loyal DOJ prosecutors pronto. He also needs to recruit 1000 of our Country’s Best Detectives from Law Enforcement. Time for Trump’s Pinkertons to take it to the enemy.
Unsuccessful’ Yemen Raid Reveals Hundreds Of Al Qaeda Contacts, Many Have Infiltrated The West
Some of the valuable intelligence obtained in the Navy SEAL raid in Yemen on Jan. 28 included hundreds of contacts for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in the region and the West, a U.S. official told ABC News.
Obtained from computers and cellphones seized in the raid, the contacts included email addresses, messaging app identities and phone numbers, according to the official. AQAP has planned terrorist attacks against Western targets.
According to that official, intelligence gathered during the raid, described in a three-page list, provided insight into AQAP’s activities — particularly the group’s recruiting, training techniques and explosives manufacturing — and whom the group is targeting.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/unsuccessful-yemen-raid-reveals-hundreds-al-qaeda-contacts-many-infiltrated-west/
I really hate Songbird McCain, so much more today than yesterday…if that’s possible!
Sundance,
At some point soon, I hope you will address issues such as the hiring of Andrew Quinn. For the life of me I cannot understand it. Since the election this blog has been all about calling out the very real bs but I have some seen some eyebrow raising decisions by the Trump administration too that I cannot defend. I think it is a disservice to us that it is not discussed as it gives the impression that we are equally blinded.
Best photo!
…lovely sentiment.
#blackmarket
#McCaine#1!
Drain this Swamp.
Gerri Ratliff was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Community Relations Service (CRS) on January 9, 2017 and currently serves as the Acting Director. Authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and expanded by the Matthew Shepard/James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009, CRS serves as federal mediators in areas of local community conflict rooted in race, religion, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.
We have a treaty with Russia? (@1:02 min)
