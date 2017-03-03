Message From The People’s President – Making America Great Again…

I hope they do more of videos like this. They are VERY effective in keeping up morale as well as converting the undecided.
Awesome video! I hope they make more like that too. Very moving. 😉
I recommend folks share this on social media platforms.
I couldn’t agree more.
Love this! Such energy and vibrancy! He’s gonna truly great. MAGA!!
That Congressional speech definitely stired up the liberal cauldron.
Don’t you know it muffy! What was once a joke to all of them is now POTUS and handling the office with respect, efficiency and for the people, not special interests. Full on panic!
Beautiful 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
My self ~ our Republic ~ our Constitution ~ our future!!! I believe in each one!!! Thank you, Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America!!! And I believe in DJT, too!!!
Don't miss exclusive behind the scenes moments with @POTUS, @VP and team via @Instagram!#TeamTrumpPenceBTS #MAGA🇺🇸https://t.co/b2m9sRf201 pic.twitter.com/7EaEnJTLOF
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 3, 2017
