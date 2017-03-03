March 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #43

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

103 Responses to March 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #43

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

    • Sa_Bi says:
      March 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • p'odwats says:
      March 3, 2017 at 12:35 am

      If anyone thinks the president is knuckling under to these globalists you better think again. Everything that has happened since his inauguration I’m sure he anticipated. He’s getting ready to lower the boom on all of them, but like any good poker player he isn’t showing his hand yet. That explains this preemptive strike on Sessions because they’re scared of what the president is going to do to them if he’s not stopped.

    • Peter says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Sorry, how about some action, not words!? Seriously, this has been disgusting to watch. Putin ought to beat some wardrums himself as a result – take Schumer hostage for a few weeks and demand the Dems apologize for acting like political stooges.

      • Alexsandra says:
        March 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

        I think Trump should invite Vlad for a Palm Beach weekend of golf. Flynn isn’t going to get his job back as Trump does not go in reverse, But perhaps he could join the for golf.

      • woohoowee says:
        March 3, 2017 at 1:19 am

        Action? We just document all the ambassadors every Senator/Rep met with while campaigning for Crooked and present it as a plot and conspiracy instead of just a routine part of their job. I’m pretty sure Diane Feinstein met with even the Russian Ambassador so she’s part of the conspiracy, too.

        Easy peasy.

        • woohoowee says:
          March 3, 2017 at 1:23 am

          Last sentence should be…part of the Trump45 Russian conspiracy, too. In fact, any Senator/Rep who met with the Russian Ambassador must be part of the Trump45 conspiracy. LOL!

          The fevered minds that dream up the brouhahas don’t think them through very well, do they? LOL!

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Could this be the real reason they’re attacking Sessions so hard?

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Fox & Friends interview w/Sheriff David Clarke

  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Dobbs Commentary

  6. p'odwats says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I went out after work and had my favorite comfort drink. In this current political environment we live in I”m afraid it’s going to be either banned or renamed. It has two words of two things Democrats can’t stand: White and Russian!

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Tucker Presses Dem on Calling for Sessions’, But Not Holder’s Resignation

    Funniest line I heard from the dimwitted Mr C…We have a lot of fine Republican senators, Graham & McCain…almost choked!

    • famouswolf says:
      March 3, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Yeah, just like Carlson is a fine journalist. Not much there, there.

    • Lack is not all says:
      March 3, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Tucker was soft. He let this dem get away with high octane mendacity.

    • angryduc says:
      March 3, 2017 at 12:52 am

      I think Tucker is on to something. Tonight he asked “Where is this going are you beating the drum beat of war with Russia?”

      This is a very legitimate question and Tucker correctly stated that the American people were not in favor of a war with Russia. Clearly this hyperbole is designed to further advances against innocent people of the Ukraine who do not identify with the Nazi Rule Soro’s and Lindsey Graham and McCain have been pushing.

      American people do not support that sort of war. Everyone in the media knows this so the traitor he is interviewing deny’s this construct. This is the construct however. If Hillary had won we would be on direct path to war with Russia who warned the world that if real men did not stand up in the United States World War would occur.

      The United States cannot expect Russia to allow the cut off of energy to Russia through capture of Syria or through the capture of the Ukraine. Only one path will follow and it is not good for humanity. Reagan recognized this.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:04 am

      True, although it was also interesting listening to Libtard hack conflate mundane blogging and John Podesta’s ignorant email “security” (reportedly his password was “password”) with KGB level disinformation. The fake indignation was just a bit hard to take since there was nothing more or less in Russia’s actions that hasn’t been going on for decades. Only now it becomes the celebrated “cause” of Hillary Clinton’s defeat and the corresponding reduction of the Democrat Party to coastal minority based party. Suddenly they’re all shocked-shocked? Yeah, right.

  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    A scurrilous attack on Ivanka Trump’s faith. I will not cite it directly – only the defense.

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

    • Garrison Hall says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

      You are 100% right. And they are not going to go down without a fight. We’re only seeing the beginning of what the UniParty is prepared to do. This is going to get a lot uglier. At some point Trump is going to need us. I hope the insurgency will be there to help.

  10. starfcker says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I can’t believe I’ve become addicted to watching videos of cabinet officers being sworn in, but I have. Each one feels like a victory, a good person taking over a spot long held by someone following a different agenda than what is best for the country. Winning is going to be incrimental, but steady, as Trump and his team right the ship of state. It’s a great feeling to watch it unfold. G’night

  11. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Here’s a little stress reliever from 76 year old Maxine Waters, who had proven to be a reliable source of liberal idiocy. She says she was a Millenial once.
    http://freebeacon.com/politics/maxine-waters-i-was-a-millennial-once/

  12. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:28 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:28 am

  17. Kathy says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:44 am

    The Dept. of Homeland Security is asking the public for its thoughts on the border wall — in the form of White Papers — to help DHS build its long-term strategy.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/02/dhs-asks-public-for-help-with-border-wall/

    SNIPPET: “These papers, which are limited to five pages, should identify obstacles to constructing the wall and address dual functions for the wall, models for constructing and maintaining it, and how it could bring economic benefit and jobs to the regions.”

    Submit white papers via email to: Wall_Innovations@hq.dhs.gov

  18. Piper says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Such are a whole lotta dead Russians, wonder why… http://thefreethoughtproject.com/russian-officials-dead-election-day/

  19. Tejas Rob says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Interesting interview with Trey Gowdy here.

  20. gamecock123 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Goodnight Wolverrines,. May God bless you and keep you safe. Tomorrow comes with a new set attacks but remember what the Bible says, if God is for us , who can be against us….I’m got you all in my prayers.

  21. SR says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Never waste ammunition when it will not bring any result. I think dems are using too much ammunition for winning little battle and 2018 election are too far.

  22. SteveInCO says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Finally getting to watch the inaugural parade!

  24. maxmbj says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Read the book of Esther tonight. It’s America, 2017. Haman’s (read Schumer) building a 75-foot high gallows to hang Mordecai (read Sessions) only to find King Ahasuerus (read Trump) is about to do a major table-turn.

    Okay, the allegory has needs some fine-tuning but here’s the takeaway …. Schumer and Dems to be hanging very soon by the gallows they constructed for Trump/Sessions, et al.

    • Fe says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Trump is anointed by God, so you betcha it’s going to backfire bigly.

    • Alexsandra says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:26 am

      That is exactly what came to my mind for quite a while tonight. How Haman — who died on the gallows he’d built for others. And how God sent Moses over and over to Pharoh yet Pharoh just hardened his heart more and more, and ultimately in his pursuit of the children of God his army was destroyed. And how the evil rulers thought they had triumphed over Samson but with the help of God he in the end destroyed them. And how Saul relentlessly pursued David to kill him lest he become King, as God had annointed him to be, and Saul died but David lived to become Israel’s famous King. There is a ongoing theme in the and parables in the Bible — evil exists, but God triumphs.

      We are seeing evil at work. But God and His people will see victory after victory.

  25. jupitercomm says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Tucker Carlson is above average at his job, viz, the profession of pundit or journalist with Fox News. Also deserves credit for running his own side thing at the Daily Caller. That’s dedication. Assuming the vitriol toward him is real (there are other possibilities…) people spewing it are going down an unhealthy path. I mean, hating somebody on a TV screen just to hate them, which leads to watching them, and hating them, and so on. Either don’t watch or accept it for what it is.

    Journalists aren’t paid to be brilliant or be experts. Neither Megyn Kelly (who gives off a nasty vibe) nor Sean Hannity (who I like on a personal level) can conduct an interview to save their lives. If the subject or subject matter takes them out of their comfort zone, they resort to mechanical routines. Megyn gets confused, then pivots; Sean repeats himself, then shifts ground (same basic trick, different inflection). They fall on what they know to ride out the awkwardness b/c they know dead air will cost them their job

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:18 am

      If he doesn’t piss us off once in awhile, he’s not doing his job. The result was a good interview. He gave Sessions a good opportunity to defend himself.

  26. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:10 am

  28. crossthread42 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:11 am

    My cold Anger is wearing very thin..

  29. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:12 am

  30. wheatietoo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:14 am

    First he arrived on horseback…

    Then, he got this nice Welcome…

    We finally have a Cowboy…who’s also a SEAL…as our Secretary of Interior.

    WINNING!

    ………….

    PS: I’ve just gotta say, Sec Zinke is a giant of a guy, isn’t he?
    I wonder what size cowboy hat he has to have!
    Can’t help but notice what a large head the man has…but it looks good on him.

  32. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:18 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Conservative leaders are calling for President Donald Trump to move forward on an executive order to protect the exercise of religious beliefs by rolling back Obama-era regulations that targeted Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, a military chaplain, Christian business owners, and others.

    Full article in tweet.

  34. wheatietoo says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:27 am

    I love Katie Hopkins…she is fearless.

    She was also a stalwart Trump supporter, all through the election last year.

  35. mamahorn says:
    March 3, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Don’t know where to put this. I was not happy with Mark Levin attacking Sundance tonight for the few minutes I listened.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 3, 2017 at 1:38 am

      It’s not the first time Levin has attacked Sundance.

      But every time he does it, he gets smaller.
      Mark Levin…the incredible Shrinking Man.

