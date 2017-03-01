Key Interview – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Talks To Neil Cavuto…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gives Fox Business News’ Neil Cavuto an interview to discuss President Trump’s timeline for the ObamaCare repeal, budget and tax reform.

The interview is interesting because Secretary Mnuchin outlines the speed of action anticipated with the implementation of the Trump ‘America First’ agenda. This ain’t the traditional political pace that people are used to; this is Trump speed – Trump work ethic.

Remember, the key aspects to Trump’s agenda revolve around three congressional deliverables: •Budget, •ObamaCare Repeal/Replace and •Tax Reform. With those three key legislative elements in place many of the remaining policy initiatives are security and enforcement actions which are already within the authority of the White House.

.

This interview, containing a very optimistic outlook, is what sent the stock market soaring today.

Advertisements