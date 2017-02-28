Weird, No? Democrats Replace Rebuttal Speech With Lunesta Sleeping Aid Commercial…

Posted on February 28, 2017 by

Weirdest thing I ever saw.  I stayed around to watch the Democrat rebuttal to the President Trump speech, and found myself watching an infomercial for Walk-in tubs and sleeping pills.   What the heck was that about?

dem-response

I swear there was a voice-over running in the background saying:

Contact your Doctor if you experience burning or tingling in the hands, arms, feet, or legs, changes in appetite, constipation, diarrhea, difficulty keeping balance, dizziness, daytime drowsiness, dry mouth or throat, gas, headaches, heartburn, mental slowing or problems with attention or memory, stomach pain or tenderness, or any uncontrollable shaking of a part of the body…

Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot !!  Seriously, who made that decision? Schumer, Pelosi or Tom Perez…  Like, weirdest thing ever.

  1. repsort says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Inspiring!!! Demi’s have a deep bench!

  2. 50 Shades Of Pissed Off says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    So in the background of the rebuttal you heard that?

  3. Alison says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Sat Night Live can just run it ‘as is’.

    Best election EVAH !

  4. Jen MG says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    The elderly democrat establishment strikes again.

  5. Big Al says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    What a great time to be alive!

  6. LadyRavenSDC says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Sundance! I turned it off just as rebuttal was to start.
    Are you pulling our legs?????

  7. Mark Thimesch says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    It was a Russian hack that intercepted their television program. CNN will be telling us soon

  8. muffyroberts says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Whiskey Fango Foxtrot: the one movie Amazon keeps shoving at me, that you could no pay me to see.

  9. Pam says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    What the heck was that all about?! That rebuttal had nothing to do with POTUS’ speech. What a loon!

  10. Landslide says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Between this, the Oscar announcement screw-up, today’s lunch companions’ amnesty hysteria, they are having a bad week!

  11. hpushkin says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I couldn’t really listen but I drifted in at one point, and did enjoy the thing about “RUSSIA.” And worrying our allies, and then for some reason, I tuned out again. A friend then emailed me and said the Dems were doubling down and screwing themselves, and well, that made me feel good. Did I miss something?

  12. Trumppin says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  13. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    My bet is on Pelosi. Schumer had a look that said, “we are so screwed.” Perez is MIA, but Pelosi looked just like how the rebuttal felt, old and tired.

  14. solomonpal says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Because the democrats are so freaked out and incoherent no one is available to even give a response without blowing a cork.

  15. Ralph says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I was thinking they dug up Orville Redenbacher from the grave.

  16. Newman says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Thought he was a spokesman for Catheters.

  17. A2 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Mathew 13: 40
    There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.

  18. 3x1 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Subliminal programming.

  20. Fe says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I couldn’t watch. Glad Sundance is willing to do that.

  21. Trumppin says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Both Chris Wallace & Van Jones forced to admit tht there is no longer ANY denying tht Donald Trump is President

  22. areyoustillalive says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Here’s what I heard.

    BLAH!, BLAH! BLAH!

    What I can’t understand is how even a Democrat can find fault in President Trumps speech tonight.

    Even some of the crazy’s at CNN are defending what was said. They understand that in this speech, President Trump looked and acted in every way as the President of all the people.

    If you can get Wallace, Hume and Perino to openly say that this speech is by far the best in over 40 years of hearing a President speak, you have done something great.

    This rebuttal gave no credit at all and was very hard to listen to. OK, I turned it off after 2 minutes.

    How in the world can you be against or find fault with what the President said tonight is inconceivable. Some speeches hit one or two high notes.
    Tonight looked like a highlight film of nothing but high notes.

  23. Voice of Reason says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    The old fool is so demented that he didn’t realize that the Dems were taking advantage of him. They know that everyone who has opposed Trump has gone down in flames because he hits back 10 times harder. They were all too afraid to oppose him in this public a forum so they found some old loon who was too stupid to know he was taking the bullet.

  24. skolek says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    The old stiff’s family owned a funeral home.No wonder he was as exciting as a mortician

    • deplorabledooku says:
      February 28, 2017 at 11:26 pm

      That’s how he got tonight’s gig: Pelosi owed him for all of the wax and make-up she’s used from his family’s business.

  25. Ozark Mel says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    How can the Democrats hope to run the country when they can’t even run a commercial?

  26. Oldschool says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Bernie’s replacement. Kids gonna love him!

  27. Bull Durham says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Sundance, your funniest Headline.

  28. LadyRavenSDC says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    What do you bet that 90% of the dems there had never heard a full Donald Trump speech either before or after he became President?
    They probably were blown away but will never, ever, ever admit it!

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Niagara Frontier says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    At first I thought he was delivering the speech from a wax museum. As far as the “why?” my guess is that the Dems wanted to send the message that they care about white people too.

  30. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Interesting commentary — posted in wrong place.

  31. JoD says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    The old guy was probably a millennial play…
    They figured if the “kids” like old Uncle Bernie, they will love Bumpa Steve!

  32. winky says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    What else could they say…P Trump was perfect. Everything he said was perfect and the truth. There was no rebuttal.

  33. satmfs says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    LMAO!!!

  34. muffyroberts says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Okay, I am off to watch this speech over; before the Russians hack it, because they are magical beings, and they can hack anything.

