Weird, No? Democrats Replace Rebuttal Speech With Lunesta Sleeping Aid Commercial…

Weirdest thing I ever saw. I stayed around to watch the Democrat rebuttal to the President Trump speech, and found myself watching an infomercial for Walk-in tubs and sleeping pills. What the heck was that about?
I swear there was a voice-over running in the background saying:
Contact your Doctor if you experience burning or tingling in the hands, arms, feet, or legs, changes in appetite, constipation, diarrhea, difficulty keeping balance, dizziness, daytime drowsiness, dry mouth or throat, gas, headaches, heartburn, mental slowing or problems with attention or memory, stomach pain or tenderness, or any uncontrollable shaking of a part of the body…
Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot !! Seriously, who made that decision? Schumer, Pelosi or Tom Perez… Like, weirdest thing ever.
Inspiring!!! Demi’s have a deep bench!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So in the background of the rebuttal you heard that?
LikeLike
Sat Night Live can just run it ‘as is’.
Best election EVAH !
LikeLiked by 7 people
We have a winner! Funny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The elderly democrat establishment strikes again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its what happens when you are hopelessly senile and can’t remember anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a great time to be alive!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, I would not have chosen it. But since it is forced upon me, okay, I’ll go with it.
LikeLike
Sundance! I turned it off just as rebuttal was to start.
Are you pulling our legs?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
its a joke but yeah it def was a sleep aid slash life alert commercial. bizarre
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whew! Glad for the clarification – thought I might have missed something there cause Lunesta would have been more exciting than anything the dems could have come up with!
LikeLike
It was a Russian hack that intercepted their television program. CNN will be telling us soon
LikeLiked by 4 people
Muh Russians 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Russians must be magical beings.
The can do anything.
LikeLike
Whiskey Fango Foxtrot: the one movie Amazon keeps shoving at me, that you could no pay me to see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the heck was that all about?! That rebuttal had nothing to do with POTUS’ speech. What a loon!
LikeLiked by 4 people
God works in mysterious ways. 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Between this, the Oscar announcement screw-up, today’s lunch companions’ amnesty hysteria, they are having a bad week!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Confirmation they are all nuts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t really listen but I drifted in at one point, and did enjoy the thing about “RUSSIA.” And worrying our allies, and then for some reason, I tuned out again. A friend then emailed me and said the Dems were doubling down and screwing themselves, and well, that made me feel good. Did I miss something?
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 13 people
Ouch
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting not one minority was present at the diner!
I don’t know which was worse-the Rebuttal or the Democratic Women wearing white they looked like The Little Sisters of the KKK.
Not tired of Winning!
LikeLike
My bet is on Pelosi. Schumer had a look that said, “we are so screwed.” Perez is MIA, but Pelosi looked just like how the rebuttal felt, old and tired.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because the democrats are so freaked out and incoherent no one is available to even give a response without blowing a cork.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrats were all a mess, so the only guy they could find who would speak for them was a guy who at the beginning of his rebuttal said he was a proud Republican first and foremost ahead of being a proud Democrat.
LikeLike
And who was replaced by a Republican governor.
And who was from a state where Trump destroyed Hillary.
LikeLike
I was thinking they dug up Orville Redenbacher from the grave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought he was a spokesman for Catheters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mathew 13: 40
There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Subliminal programming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walk-in tubs are baller.
LikeLike
I couldn’t watch. Glad Sundance is willing to do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both Chris Wallace & Van Jones forced to admit tht there is no longer ANY denying tht Donald Trump is President
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can hardly believe that is Van Jones. Wow!
LikeLike
Here’s what I heard.
BLAH!, BLAH! BLAH!
What I can’t understand is how even a Democrat can find fault in President Trumps speech tonight.
Even some of the crazy’s at CNN are defending what was said. They understand that in this speech, President Trump looked and acted in every way as the President of all the people.
If you can get Wallace, Hume and Perino to openly say that this speech is by far the best in over 40 years of hearing a President speak, you have done something great.
This rebuttal gave no credit at all and was very hard to listen to. OK, I turned it off after 2 minutes.
How in the world can you be against or find fault with what the President said tonight is inconceivable. Some speeches hit one or two high notes.
Tonight looked like a highlight film of nothing but high notes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The old fool is so demented that he didn’t realize that the Dems were taking advantage of him. They know that everyone who has opposed Trump has gone down in flames because he hits back 10 times harder. They were all too afraid to oppose him in this public a forum so they found some old loon who was too stupid to know he was taking the bullet.
LikeLike
Precisely, Voice.
LikeLike
The old stiff’s family owned a funeral home.No wonder he was as exciting as a mortician
LikeLike
That’s how he got tonight’s gig: Pelosi owed him for all of the wax and make-up she’s used from his family’s business.
LikeLike
How can the Democrats hope to run the country when they can’t even run a commercial?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie’s replacement. Kids gonna love him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, your funniest Headline.
LikeLike
What do you bet that 90% of the dems there had never heard a full Donald Trump speech either before or after he became President?
They probably were blown away but will never, ever, ever admit it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
At first I thought he was delivering the speech from a wax museum. As far as the “why?” my guess is that the Dems wanted to send the message that they care about white people too.
LikeLike
Interesting commentary — posted in wrong place.
LikeLike
The old guy was probably a millennial play…
They figured if the “kids” like old Uncle Bernie, they will love Bumpa Steve!
LikeLike
What else could they say…P Trump was perfect. Everything he said was perfect and the truth. There was no rebuttal.
LikeLike
LMAO!!!
LikeLike
Okay, I am off to watch this speech over; before the Russians hack it, because they are magical beings, and they can hack anything.
LikeLike