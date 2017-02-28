Weird, No? Democrats Replace Rebuttal Speech With Lunesta Sleeping Aid Commercial…

Weirdest thing I ever saw. I stayed around to watch the Democrat rebuttal to the President Trump speech, and found myself watching an infomercial for Walk-in tubs and sleeping pills. What the heck was that about?

I swear there was a voice-over running in the background saying:

Contact your Doctor if you experience burning or tingling in the hands, arms, feet, or legs, changes in appetite, constipation, diarrhea, difficulty keeping balance, dizziness, daytime drowsiness, dry mouth or throat, gas, headaches, heartburn, mental slowing or problems with attention or memory, stomach pain or tenderness, or any uncontrollable shaking of a part of the body…

Whiskey – Tango – Foxtrot !! Seriously, who made that decision? Schumer, Pelosi or Tom Perez… Like, weirdest thing ever.

