Tuesday February 28th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Tuesday February 28th – Open Thread

  3. citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

    There is a series, hosted by Piers Morgan, on UK television called “life stories” – very much more detailed personal interviews. Well, last week they did one on the one and only Nigel Farage. Its quite interesting.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    An oldie but goodie. Leo Kottke in 1977.

  6. Lumina says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Nice upbeat song and a 12 string…I watched in awe of his fingering…

  7. Lucille says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Always to get the evidence of malfeasance:

    Explosive Audio Shows Liberals Planning Hostile Town Halls
    http://WWW.THEGATEWAYPUNDIT.COM/2017/02/RADIO-STATION-REVEALS-LEAKED-ANTI-TRUMP-AUDIO-FORCES-MANUFACTURING-HOSTILE-TOWN-HALL/

  8. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 28, 2017 at 1:00 am

  9. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 28, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Happy Pancake Day!

  10. Gil says:
    February 28, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Owmmppp!

