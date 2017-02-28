Tuesday February 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a series, hosted by Piers Morgan, on UK television called “life stories” – very much more detailed personal interviews. Well, last week they did one on the one and only Nigel Farage. Its quite interesting.
LikeLike
An oldie but goodie. Leo Kottke in 1977.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice upbeat song and a 12 string…I watched in awe of his fingering…
LikeLike
Always to get the evidence of malfeasance:
Explosive Audio Shows Liberals Planning Hostile Town Halls
http://WWW.THEGATEWAYPUNDIT.COM/2017/02/RADIO-STATION-REVEALS-LEAKED-ANTI-TRUMP-AUDIO-FORCES-MANUFACTURING-HOSTILE-TOWN-HALL/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Pancake Day!
LikeLike
or Happy Shrove Day! And happy 21 days until spring…Achoo…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Owmmppp!
LikeLike