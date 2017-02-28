Eating With The Enemy – President Trump Lunches With Press…

Keeping with a recent tradition, on the afternoon of the State of the Union speech, the President invites some of the media for lunch.  Today President Trump ate lunch with reporters including: Jake Tapper (CNN), Chris Wallace (Fox) George Stephanopoulos (ABC), Chuck Todd (NBC), Lester Holt (CBS) and Bret Baier (Fox)

trump-lunch-media

 

166 Responses to Eating With The Enemy – President Trump Lunches With Press…

  1. Rick says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Looks like the President roasted the media for lunch.

    The time honored WH Correspondent’s Dinner has been replaced by this shot across the bow. Guaranteed to give indigestion and heartburn to those in attendance. This to make his speech tonight before Congress even more uncomfortable for them. (BTW-Congress is a group of chimpanzees)

  3. The Raven says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Ahh…that’s my President.

    Unafraid to look them in the eye and tell them to squeal like a pig…

  4. The Demon Slick says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    He picked out all reporters that hate him. I wonder what he’s up to. He was very nice to that pickle weasel McCaulife too. Curiouser and curiouser.

  5. codasouthtexas says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Put all the comments here together and we have a pretty good picture of how the luncheon went today! Hilarious! Thanks guys!

  6. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    A line of skunks were seen walking down the White House driveway.

  7. feralcatsblog says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    “How to Serve the Press”.

  8. FH says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Bret Baier looks awful.

  9. Sunshine says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I hope he served them a choice of either ‘urine-soaked fertilized’ tuna salad or mega-hormone chicken.

  10. oneofthecrazies says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Sundance, you outdid yourself on this blog. Reading all the comments have made me laugh.

  11. louche9 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I listened to some of “The Five” on the way home, and was getting angry hearing some of them bang on about Trump’s hinted immigration reform, the possibility of which Dana Perino, Juan Williams and Bob Beckel all eagerly anticipate, although Perino admitted President Trump could be playing his media lunch invitees.

    By the way, what the hell is Beckel’s problem? He comes across as a surly, unhinged drunk. IMO, it was a mistake to bring him back. He’s past his sell-by date.

