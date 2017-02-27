More Hollywood Fail – Lowest Rated Oscars Since 2008 Broadcast…

(Via TVLine) […] ABC’s presentation of the 89th annual Academy Awards delivered 32.9 million total viewers and a 9.1 demo rating, down 4 and 13 percent from last year’s Chris Rock-hosted outing, which recorded eight-year lows.

You’d have to go back to 2008’s Jon Stewart-hosted Oscars, where No Country for Old Men won best Picture, to find a smaller audience (32 million). (read more)

