More Hollywood Fail – Lowest Rated Oscars Since 2008 Broadcast…

(Via TVLine) […] ABC’s presentation of the 89th annual Academy Awards delivered 32.9 million total viewers and a 9.1 demo rating, down 4 and 13 percent from last year’s Chris Rock-hosted outing, which recorded eight-year lows.
You’d have to go back to 2008’s Jon Stewart-hosted Oscars, where No Country for Old Men won best Picture, to find a smaller audience (32 million). (read more)
Maybe they knew no one was watching by the end of the show, so they decided to make it look like they royally screwed up with the best picture award to get people talking about them again.
They aren’t that smart.
Those narcissists thought the entire world was watching.
Liberals are not smart, but they are entertaining – on a daily basis – they make fools of themselves – then, they award themselves for doing it!
But they were smart enough to not go through last year again — with blacks complaining that they never get Academy Awards.
Why would anyone want to watch a broadcast that is intentionally forcing it’s political agendas down the throats of middle America and then expect us to go out and see their movies.
Sorry, I don’t think so.
Yep America is catching on to this crap forced down our throats by the hollyweirdos. FWIW I saw every Oscar nominated best movie and hated, I mean hated Moonlight. Not only did I not like but no one in our party of 8 liked it. It was totally unrealistic-fake bs pc propaganda crap. These people need to be institutionalized.
And yet, they still got your money.
How many times do people have to be insulted, while paying for it!, before they finally realize there are far better ways to spend time and money than filling Hollyweird’s pockets?
Is this a trick question, Pam?
Oh, so sad.
The Obama years were not kind to Hollywood propagandists.
I wonder why? Could it be that Americans are smarter than they hoped?
If not smarter than they hoped, certainly smarter than they could ever imagine.
So happy!! Too bad people even tuned in to the Oscar’s! Just a bunch of plastic people with their arrogance and jewels while normal, hard working people are trying to feed their families. Let Hollyweed fail. Don’t support any of them.
“…plastic people…”
LOLOL! Yes!! Great description!
The Oscars, I have read, bashed President Trump all evening, plus had commercials doing the same.
Miracles happen, when God is in control. Thank you God, for shaming the Hollywood liberal devil worshippers….I mean liberal democrat worshippers.
Did Brian do it on purpose, or is he just an idiot?
In all fairness, Beatty caught it, and was figuring it out, but Faye grabbed the envelope and spouted out La La Land.
Sounds like he is a celebrity obsessed moron who didn’t take the job seriously. I read he was tweeting about meeting Emma Stone right before he handed off the wrong envelope.
That sounds like an excellent explanation.
Guess he was too busy posting pics of himself with celebs to do his job. Article says he posted a pic with Emma Stone just moments before the epic screw up.
Guy looks like Matt Damon packing some extra pounds.
Brian the Accountant from Price Outhouse? Who knew? We did!
Good. It’s all gunk. I remember searching for DVDs with Dove Awards for TV entertainment before life became a crapshoot.
Daily Mail having a field day with the Oscars fiasco.
British tabloids know when a golden opportunity presents itself
She’s wearing Trump Gold. 😂
That’s Papier Mache’, Allison – no where near Trump Gold – imho
It’s not just a 9-year low, it’s the next-to-worst viewership EVER. 2008 was the absolute worst ever (32 mil), followed by 2017 (32.9), then 2003 (33), then 2016 (34). This, for an award show that routinely pulled in 40+ million viewers in the 1970s, when the nation had only half as many people.
over
rated
They can thank Meryl Streep for that!
I never go to movies anymore. (Not even the cheap theater for $3.00) I refuse to give them one cent of my money.
I consider these people my personal enemy, (progressives/communists) They are using propaganda to control unsuspecting citizens. These aren’t just movies. They are a device to brainwash people and change the culture.
I only go for free and download for free. screw them all
Watch all the old films from the 30’s to 80’s, maybe even include a few silent films…”North By Northwest” or “East of Eden” or “Gone With The Wind” or “Wuthering Heights” or “An American In Paris” or “The Quiet Man” with Maureen O’Hara and John Wayne…
“The Quiet Man” is one of my all time favorites.
I’ve been watching a lot of old movies lately. Actually I’m shocked at how far back this counter-culture brainwashing goes. Example: The Sandpiper (1965) – Liz Taylor glorifies atheism and promiscuity.
Perhaps this will teach the Hollywood elites to stay out of politics and stick to their chosen profession. It’s not just people of a particular leaning who support their work. When they chose to display their bias(es), they ultimately shun a sizeable portion of their base.
Between the issue with the stage props and the best picture screw-up, I can’t help but think that karma works in interesting ways.
choose*
Perhaps I wouldn’t even mind a few political references as long as they weren’t hateful, or spiteful, or misrepresentations/lies or methods of bullying others in silence. But Lefties don’t know how to be decent and so go to the lowest rung of discourse. They have given themselves over to the dark side and revel in it.
I’m saving a lot of money by not going to the movies or buying NFL memorabilia anymore.
Exclusive — President Trump: Oscars ‘Were Focused so Hard on Politics’ They Could Not Get the Basics of the Ceremony Right
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/27/exclusive-president-trump-oscar-fail-focused-hard-politics-not-get-basics-right/
they also had the worst films ever nominated.
I didn’t watch, but I have never heard of La La Land, and what was the name of the one that actually won Best Picture again?
I dont kow, some race baiting crap by the description of it.
Moonlight. It was mediocre, and significantly less well made than Fences, Arrival, or Manchester by the Sea.
Arrival is hot. I watched it three times; yes I broke down and rented on demand.
La La Land pretty much describes the place where all of these leftist snowflakes live. Didn’t watch the TV show or any of the movies and don’t plan on doing so.
Some were fine, but then you had dreck like La La Land, which was completely overrated and didn’t even deserve a nomination for Best Picture, never mind an even chance at winning.
Expanding the category beyond Five nominees has proven to be a big mistake, flooding the list with wannabes and diluting the votes so that more dreck ends up winning. It’s the exact same process that gave R-Money the nomination, and would have given Jeb the nomination if Trump hadn’t entered the ring.
2016 was a really bad year for Hollywood. I’ve seen a few Korean films and they were all great especially “The Wailing” Why wasnt this nominated. The Oscars suck bigly
Not all of them were bad but Moonlight sucked. It covered all the pc leftist bases. First LBGT film and an all black cast with some immigrate-ism (Cuba-Miami) thrown in for good measure. It was really bad and did not win the best Oscar on merit that’s for sure. Part of the everybody gets a trophy idiocy.
THE OSCARS WERE LAST NIGHT????? Oh man! I totally missed getting lectured for 4 hours.
How did that work out for them?
Those were the days, some talent and good sense.
For me, it’s more good signs for us that they are going down and we are going up — winning!
Well…now we know – out of ~ 350M – there are 32M brainwashed – I would call that winning!
2nd worst Ever. That’s saying something
http://dangerousminds.net/comments/street_artist_plants_a_coke_snorting_oscar_statue_in_hollywood
Wow, the truth is coming out fast now.
Oh well. I care not.
After hammering P-Trump all nite, I loved it when I heard the Oscars couldn’t even hand out their best picture award successfully.
It reminded me of a movie they made called “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight,” which starred Trump-hater Bob De Nero incidentally.
The only guy who still makes decent films out there is Clint Eastwood, and he’s the last of that pro-American breed unfortunately.
Plenty of the action and horror movie people are fine … but you’ll note the conspicuous absence of a category for Action or for Horror, so they get Zero representation on Hollyweird’s self-congratulation night.
At some point, even the low IQ looney left will figure out that vociferously supporting an invasion by knuckle-dragging 7th-century jihadis is very bad for the bottom line.
Keep hitting them where it hurts…right in the pocketbook.
Never watch it; haven’t been to a movie theater in decades.
I like the old stuff.
Last night we watched, “It Should Happen to You”, “Days of Wine and Roses”, “The Long Hot Summer” for half the cost to see the junk they make now.
These plastic people (great term) think we should listen to them.
They’re parrotheads. They don’t even think about the words they read.
Brian is looking for a new job today.
If this is the most horrific thing Hollywood has ever experienced, just leave alone the grownups who have real work to do! The Academy Awards is advertising. That is all they are – staged publicity for movies that no one wants to watch, in order to drive ticket sales. period. period. as the Left loves to punctuate. Also a fashion show for erratic formal gown designers who, if there was justice in the world, should have their ‘design’ diplomas rescinded.
So we have completely worthless and vapid fake drama from fake reality populated by fake people filling up media space instead of information on – just to pick one place the media blanks out the US to keep people out of the loop, but is quite the topic in other countries, the deteriorating political situation and increase in violent armed skirmishes in DR Congo, center of Africa, global source of strategic rare minerals and a simmering yellow fever epidemic that could make people worldwide beg for the good old days of zika if Congo falls apart and starts spilling refugees by the millions into other countries.
Clintons of course got the ball rolling downhill years ago when they turned their backs on the Rwandan genocide, which seemed to disappear from reality when the media shut the reporting door on it, but actually exploded into a regional war as Hutus and rebels scattered into all the neighboring countries, to continue fighting.
No, how could that possibly be more important than endless pix of puzzled half-educated fake persons huddled around a red envelope because apparently a pair of fakers didn’t take the time to really LOOK at the note before reading it out loud.
From one the best movies on Hollywood ever, completely ignored by these fake snobs:
“I don’t read the script; the script reads me.”
WE DON’T CARE. Lousy movies that use up natural materials for activities that pretend to show pretenders doing things that real people do better, but are fake.
And make the Awards corporation register as a PAC and report their political speech donations.
OH NOES!!!
I ‘missed’ the Academy Awards…
Me, too 🙂 But I was reading a great book. LOL
SOMEBODY tell Trump to tweet that THE RUSSIANS hacked the Oscars, and watch these Leftist idiots lose their collective minds, lol!
I’ll bet he wants to, but is holding back, to look Presidential.
The beauty of it is that he didn’t have to do anything
Putin: THAT GOOD
Anybody remember when our government investigated Hollyweird for Communism in the 50s? Evidently Communist Democrats are harder to eradicate than kudzu or ISIS.
I wouldn’t walk across the street to watch a movie made by one of today’s anti-American Commie actors / actresses. I wish they would all find another country to spread their Communist hatred!
After the decades of bad
publicity, McCarthy was right.
I was one of those people who did not watch the show. But then again, I have never watched a single Oscar-Emmi-pageant- whatever in my life. Never heard of the movies that obviously won some awards yesterday and will never watch them… I am not boycotting anything, I am just not interested.
Blue ribbon for the ACLU?
The ACLU believes child pornography is a 1st Admt right.
I’ve never watched an Oscars show & I never will. I haven’t been to a movie theater in over fifteen years & probably never will again
I also don’t get the supposed talent in acting. You memorize lines & you speak the words. So you show various emotions or whatever, that’s incredible talent? Big freaking deal
I’m a musician, a drummer & a songwriter. I use all four limbs in coordinated combinations to play highly technical beats & works of percussive art. The amount of skill needed to move back & forth in various time signatures is daunting. I used to play & still do play with highly trained & amazingly talented people
Now that’s talent, talent these Hollywood imbeciles could only imagine. Yet these low talent people with obvious low IQ’s are the gold standard for American society? They want to lecture us?
Only idiots would spit in the face of their fans & drive their market away, but they’re smart huh?
This whole ridiculous Hollywood scene has run it’s course. Quit buying anything related to it. Let them wither away down the drain of irrelevance
These unbelievably stupid people won’t realize how stupid they are until they’ve ruined the industry that’s given them their wealth & fame, wealth & fame for the simple act of speaking lines
These pompous, phony useful idiots don’t realize how good they have it. It’s time to show them by bankrupting their “profession”
I can’t even remember the last movie I paid to watch at a theater. I think it was a cheapie matinee of one of the Star Trek Next Generation crap jobs. I stick to BBC/ITV, film noir, Westerns and classic vids borrowed from the library. The Hollywood degenerates are China owned and focusing on the global market. They really should consider relocating outside the USA.
Yep. Me too. I used to go to one movie a year annually, the latest Pixar film. But even those have gone downhill now and I have no desire to see them either.
Treepers, please teach your children and grandchildren what Hollywood actors and actressess are. Do not pay for their movies. Make the children earn the money to go so they realize you are serious and the situation is important. I point out how un-American the players are. The technique is working with my teen so I have added the NBA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many of us are doing as you suggest.
Our family were all athletes, yet no longer pay to see any pro sport. We are regularly offered free NHL, CFL, and eeven Seahawks tickets. We don’t take them.
The owners and players with few exceptions give tacit approval to PC B.S.
Same goes for the movies, even Netflix at $9.95 ( Can.) per month is getting hard to justify.
Thanks fellow TCTH. for the marvellous insights
Just a carry on thought. I saw a program about Inventors and the Future and they featured a small tech start up that has made a small wearable devise that uses kinetic energy to charge a battery, like walking and running. The narrator said that parents could make their children ‘pay’ for using their electronics by having to charge their own batteries. Gets the kids moving and limits their time on the machines.
Great idea.
The dummy accountant looks like Shep Smith. Figures.
It was fun to watch. I can handle being bashed as a white straight male Trump supporter. Gosh, I’ve seen it a million times. I decided not to spite myself and I watched the Oscars to see the propaganda arm of the Democrat party lose their collective mind after being defeated soundly by the God President Trump. I was not disappointed. Did this with the Grammys too. Fellow Treepers, if there is ever a time to watch these awards shows, it’s NOW! Probably next year too.
The last award, when it looked like Bonnie and Clyde had hijacked the Best Picture award from the gay black movie Moonlight and gave it to the gay white movie, La La Land was like watching a dam break. All of Hollywood’s cultural contradictions came crashing down and nothing could hold it back. A few notable things stood out:
1. After a whole night of these idiots and perverts telling the viewers how much smarter they are than Trump and how much better they could run the country, they wrapped it all up by demonstrating that they can’t even run their awards show!
2. When the producer of the gay white movie found out the gay black movie actually won, his freakout onstage was hilarious. He practically took over the hosting chores from DNC Hollywood Precinct Captain Kimmel who was off to the side in the confusion and ready to call it a night.
The producer of “LaLa” ripped the card from a befuddled Warren Beatty’s hand and showed it to the camera to prove Moonlight won, panicked that he would be accused of racism by his peers and eager to distance himself from the mess. Then he ordered the Moonlight people on the stage, and the LaLa Land people off. Hilarious. You need to go on YouTube and watch the entire thing and it’s stages of grief.
3. I enjoyed when DNC Hollywood Precinct Captain Kimmel brought in the unwitting tourists off the Hollywood tour bus to walk into the Oscars and mingle with the stars. It was fun to watch, although I felt it was a typical Kimmel mean-spirited prank on the flyover people. They were all treated like a curious lower species by the elites. Kimmel had the awestruck black couple from Chicago front and center and snarked em up for the benefit of his DNC friends, acting as though these folks from the flyover had broken into the auditorium.
4. The OJ documentary producers in their acceptance speech said a secular little prayer for Ron and Nicole, but also threw in a secular prayer for the victims of “police brutality.” It seems to me impossible, with regard to the OJ case, to hold both views concurrently. The prayer for victims of police brutality negates the prayer for Ron and Nicole who received no justice precisely because of the phony police misconduct allegations that set OJ free. Idiots.
5. Kimmel got a lot of s**t on social media for making fun of black actors’ names.
Fun watch. These people cannot see outside their cultural bubble and are panicking like mad. Don’t spite yourself just because they hate you. It’s like a secret reward for any Trump voter who wants to watch the fruits of their efforts in 2016. Cheers! Hope this helps.
I enjoyed your analysis. However, I dont have a hazmat suit and would rather you virtually hobnob with the Hollyweirdians and report back.
No thanks. Reading your comment is as close as I ever want to come to watching the Oscars. Even that was unpleasant. I’d rather have Hollywood totally out of my mind, now and forever.
but wait !
can’t forget the director of the documentary winner “O.J.: Made In America” dedicated the film to “victims of police violence.”
oops!
you mentioned it 😀
sorry, I missed it.
Thank you for taking one for the team.
Fewer watch cause we all have seen over and over the part where these witless cretins bash Mr.Trump…..yawn… so where’s the suspense?…but the movies up for awards are ones people haven’t seen, so who cares?…but we have seen too much of the Hollywood types in their stupid videos fails…Lord you’d think they would have gotten the hint by now. …They stink.
Low ratings?
The “Trump Effect.”
How I savior the take down of these so called “elites.”
Trump calls it “winning,” I liken it to Christmas every morning. I wake up and there is another gift, from Trump, and it is something I have always wanted and waited a helluva long time to receive.
Make the Oscars Great Again!
Ain’t gonna happen – China is buying up Hollywood…
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/geneveith/2016/11/how-china-is-buying-up-hollywood/
Unbelievable.
Cheers to the commentor who dubbed the Hollyweirdians “plastic people”.
Unless they can raise Bob Hope from the dead, why would I watch the Oscars.
I missed the Oscars last night. Could someone tell me who won best performance by a RINO? Private Lyin’?? The Turtle?? Songbird McCain?? Sweet Lindsey?? 🙂 :)
I go to the movies maybe half a dozen times a year when my brother, who had a stroke and can’t do much, comes for a weekly visit. It’s getting more and more difficult to find something either of us wants to sit through.
But there WERE several good movies last year, none of which were nominated,.
Snowden – very well done with lots of info and insight into the NSA.
The Big Short – a tour de force about the 2008 banking meltdown – very complex but entertaining. Bought the book and saw the movie 3 times and also got hooked on author Michael Lewis who writes about finance and Wall Street in an accessible and entertaining way..
Mr. Turner – bio about the 18th century British painter. excellent look into an artist (a real one’s) process.
Sully – great story about the plane landing in the Hudson.
Eye in the Sky – Well-done pic about drone warfare.
Isn’t it ironic that these Hollywood dregs use a CPA firm to design controls over the voting process for something that doesn’t matter, yet Uniparty slugs – dems in particular – couldn’t care less about basic controls over our voting processes, which do matter.
Meanwhile in Ohio, illegal aliens are voting. I doubt any of them are Russian. Ohio is where an investigation is needed. (See next article)
