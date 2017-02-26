Tom Cotton Thwacks Chuck Todd On Noggin With Silver Spoon…

Senator Tom Cotton was recruited by Deep State as leverage against The Big Club. However, that reality accepted, there are times when the Deep State operatives can be useful against Swamp Media.
The insufferable Chuck Toad.
Turd
As Sundance would say, insufferable dolt. 😉
Dolts….plural.
As far as I know, this idiotic (on both sides) non- news nothingness was televised on February 26, 2017. Can this nonsense about “investigating” Trump and Russian interference in the election STILL be carrying on by BOTH sides? I see no appropriate outrage from Cotton. Why did he sit there and allow it to continue? He was NOT helpful. Not of any use at all. Wish he’d get speech therapy and learn how to pronounce “Washington” correctly, also. Thanks.
“I see no appropriate outrage from Cotton [or fill-in-the-blank]. Why did he sit there and allow it to continue?”
Ah, the question I’ve been asking for 20 years.
Wasn’t Cotton at the infamous NeverTrump meeting a while back? Nuff said.
He is Uniparty. They are going to use every procedure, technicality, obscure regulation, anything at all, they can muster up to take our president out. Cotton is what I call a ‘smiling cobra.’ i don’t believe a word he say.
Ditto, also the Muslim beard thing, really?
Globaloney. Two shills shilling. Declass all this pap.
Globaloney – Brilliant word! 😀
I truly enjoy someone who does not let the gaslighting liberal media walk all over them.
This to me is absurd. Babbling about what? Classified baloney, that should not be classed, that can not be openly discussed, only left hanging in the wind for their own ulterior motives.
the whole terminology is misinformation.
It is not health care.
It is costly insurance for treatment of illness or accidents.
A boondoggle of payoffs to ‘stakeholders’ galore. This times infinity.
Obama did it even better.
Better than clockboy’s,
zero’s blew up.
Q: How much longer is Chuckles going to keep up with the Russia crap?
A: As long as the guy with his arm up Chuckles’ back side wants him to.
To quote another steel-spined, fire-breathing Republican… “why, it’s almost like McCarthyism.”
Gruber me once…
Blah blah blah blah blah blah . . . . . . Chuck kept being knocked off balance and changed the subject, which didn’t lead to any kind of understanding. At the end of the clip, I have really no idea what he asked, why he asked, why he thought it was important, or what the “next steps” are.
I give it a 20-second open-mouth yawn on the “Who cares?” scale.
Today’s blab fests showcased the growing irrelevance of the MSM.
Who cares? is exactly the right attitude at this point in time.
Our intel committees are stacked with globalist shills. They will do the bidding of their masters.
I thought Cotton did a good job politely shutting Chucky up. If you pay attention, he even says there is nothing there to indicate there was contact between the campaign and putin. So, let them investigate… I have a feeling they might find that the “contact” was actually on the other side of the aisle 😉
Investigating ‘allegations’ of what exactly? This is repugnant. The intel committees can’t investigate anything. Remember TPP….the globalists locked the plan up in a ‘secret room’ to try and hide the truth.
A Trade Deal Read In Secret By Only A Few (Or Maybe None)
For any senator who wants to study the draft TPP language, it has been made available in the basement of the Capitol, inside a secure, soundproof room. There, lawmakers surrender their cellphones and other mobile devices. Any notes taken inside the room must be left in the room.
http://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpolitics/2015/05/14/406675625/a-trade-deal-read-in-secret-by-only-few-or-maybe-none
Apparently, Senator Cotton has ties to Senator McCain’s NGO “International Republican Institute.”
Canada grants IRI $8M annual, if I’m reading link right.
