Tom Cotton Thwacks Chuck Todd On Noggin With Silver Spoon…

Posted on February 26, 2017 by

Senator Tom Cotton was recruited by Deep State as leverage against The Big Club. However, that reality accepted, there are times when the Deep State operatives can be useful against Swamp Media.

trump-lion

27 Responses to Tom Cotton Thwacks Chuck Todd On Noggin With Silver Spoon…

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    The insufferable Chuck Toad.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Disgusted says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    As far as I know, this idiotic (on both sides) non- news nothingness was televised on February 26, 2017. Can this nonsense about “investigating” Trump and Russian interference in the election STILL be carrying on by BOTH sides? I see no appropriate outrage from Cotton. Why did he sit there and allow it to continue? He was NOT helpful. Not of any use at all. Wish he’d get speech therapy and learn how to pronounce “Washington” correctly, also. Thanks.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Howie says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Globaloney. Two shills shilling. Declass all this pap.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. jmclever says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I truly enjoy someone who does not let the gaslighting liberal media walk all over them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      February 26, 2017 at 11:33 pm

      This to me is absurd. Babbling about what? Classified baloney, that should not be classed, that can not be openly discussed, only left hanging in the wind for their own ulterior motives.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  5. quintrillion says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    the whole terminology is misinformation.
    It is not health care.
    It is costly insurance for treatment of illness or accidents.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Sloth1963 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Q: How much longer is Chuckles going to keep up with the Russia crap?

    A: As long as the guy with his arm up Chuckles’ back side wants him to.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. paulraven1 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    To quote another steel-spined, fire-breathing Republican… “why, it’s almost like McCarthyism.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Gruber me once…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. ZurichMike says:
    February 26, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Blah blah blah blah blah blah . . . . . . Chuck kept being knocked off balance and changed the subject, which didn’t lead to any kind of understanding. At the end of the clip, I have really no idea what he asked, why he asked, why he thought it was important, or what the “next steps” are.

    I give it a 20-second open-mouth yawn on the “Who cares?” scale.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Howie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Our intel committees are stacked with globalist shills. They will do the bidding of their masters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Sandra-VA says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I thought Cotton did a good job politely shutting Chucky up. If you pay attention, he even says there is nothing there to indicate there was contact between the campaign and putin. So, let them investigate… I have a feeling they might find that the “contact” was actually on the other side of the aisle 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. andi lee says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Apparently, Senator Cotton has ties to Senator McCain’s NGO “International Republican Institute.”

    Canada grants IRI $8M annual, if I’m reading link right.

    Like

    Reply

