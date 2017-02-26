Sunday February 26th – Open Thread

Posted on February 26, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Sunday February 26th – Open Thread

    • The Boss says:
      February 26, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Sunday shows should be a hoot today. The media’s in a tizzy over Sean Spicer’s ‘gathering’, Trump’s CPAC speech and his tweet that he’s not attending the White House Correspondents dinner. Not to mention Trump’s congratulatory tweet to Republicans on the election of Tom Perez as commissar of the DNC. Lots of help unhinging vulnerable dems in about 24 hours. Looks like winning to me.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Lucille says:
      February 26, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Speaking of the DNC and its unhinged minions:

      IMAM DNC PRAYER: Jesus a ‘Palestinian refugee’

      Like

      Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. aguila2011 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 12:51 am

    This reminds me of our President, Donald Trump;
    “Physical courage, which despises all danger, will make a man brave in one way; and moral courage, which despises all opinion, will make a man brave in another. The former would seem most necessary for the camp, the latter for the council; but to constitute a great man, both are necessary. – Charles Caleb Colton

    Like

    Reply
  5. Texasranger says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Smart Ass Sizes it Up, Figures it Out then Does it.!

    Half Minute Video Jan-2017:

    And

    Half Minute Video Feb-2017:

    Like

    Reply
  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 26, 2017 at 1:16 am

    California, of course…

    AB250: Democrat Bill to “Send a Poor Person to the Beach”—NOT a Joke

    http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/ab250-democrat-bill-to-send-a-poor-person-to-the-beach-not-a-joke/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s