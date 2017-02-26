Sunday February 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sunday shows should be a hoot today. The media’s in a tizzy over Sean Spicer’s ‘gathering’, Trump’s CPAC speech and his tweet that he’s not attending the White House Correspondents dinner. Not to mention Trump’s congratulatory tweet to Republicans on the election of Tom Perez as commissar of the DNC. Lots of help unhinging vulnerable dems in about 24 hours. Looks like winning to me.
Winning, unhinging, Winning, unhinging.
Speaking of the DNC and its unhinged minions:
IMAM DNC PRAYER: Jesus a ‘Palestinian refugee’
This reminds me of our President, Donald Trump;
“Physical courage, which despises all danger, will make a man brave in one way; and moral courage, which despises all opinion, will make a man brave in another. The former would seem most necessary for the camp, the latter for the council; but to constitute a great man, both are necessary. – Charles Caleb Colton
Smart Ass Sizes it Up, Figures it Out then Does it.!
Half Minute Video Jan-2017:
And
Half Minute Video Feb-2017:
California, of course…
AB250: Democrat Bill to “Send a Poor Person to the Beach”—NOT a Joke
http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/ab250-democrat-bill-to-send-a-poor-person-to-the-beach-not-a-joke/
