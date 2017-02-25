President Trump Declines Invitation To Media Correspondents Dinner…

The annual White House Correspondents Dinner actually has nothing to do with the White House. It is an annual dinner the Washington DC Media host to praise themselves, and over the past several years has devolved into a vulgar display of elitism, snobbery and pontificating disconnect. Presidents’ are invited to attend, President Trump has declined:

While not a campaign promise, the decision not to attend is another indication that President Trump is listening to the people. The WHCA snowflake elitism and their ideological alignment with their Hollywood invited guests personifies the DC disconnect.

Advertisements