President Trump Declines Invitation To Media Correspondents Dinner…

The annual White House Correspondents Dinner actually has nothing to do with the White House. It is an annual dinner the Washington DC Media host to praise themselves, and over the past several years has devolved into a vulgar display of elitism, snobbery and pontificating disconnect. Presidents’ are invited to attend, President Trump has declined:
While not a campaign promise, the decision not to attend is another indication that President Trump is listening to the people. The WHCA snowflake elitism and their ideological alignment with their Hollywood invited guests personifies the DC disconnect.
Wise decision I think , let them sort it out amongst themselves.
Oh I like it.
Great decision. 😀
Yeah! Well done POTUS Trump!!!
We back President Trump 100% on this decision. By going to this diner would be hypocritical of him. Sounds like a man of his word,. The “Establishment” can not handle this President and we love it!
Absolutely nothing good would come of being there
No kidding. It would have been a vulgar roast of The President. Why should he subject himself to that? He can watch SNL if he has a desire to be falsely criticized.
President Trump is chipping away at their credibility and viability for the future. This will take some time. The MSM does not have a chance.
Serves them right.
A whole new reason to send the self-absorbed media into another tizzy. Laughing here.
Excellent, Mr. President. The self-absorbed media demagogues will be left having a celebration of their own impotence.
Love it! That dinner is an obscene display of drunkenness and snobbery. I hope that Trump hosts
some alternative event at the same time. Show them up bigly!
He is mature and doesn’t need their or anyone else’s adulation.
Glad he took a pass!
Yippeee!!! Chalk up another one of my suggestions (and many other people’s) that passed Trump approval. I’m not saying I’m responsible for his not going, mind you. I’m just saying (like SD) that Trump is in tune with WTP–and more importantly, he’s not best buds with the lying, malicious, volatile press.
Additionally, there’s something sick and pathetic about past GOP presidents going into this lion’s den to show how willing they are to be beat up, strung up, batted around like a pinata, and then burned at the stake!
Thank God Trump said, “Enough!!!”
Forgot to add: Let the caterwauling begin!! [grin!]
battered conservative syndrome — DYING to be accepted, to no avail.
POTUS says screw that!
Fake News pretending they are important doesn’t deserve validation from the president.
I hope Spicer does the same.
That is rich — and oh so truthful!
’bout time. Thank you Mr. President.
Media will just have to sit around, stare at each other and think of ways to sound smarter than their peers.
POTUS should send in a mole 😉
PERFECT! As we all know he has plenty of other things going on! It has no relevance to life as we all want to live it! As nothingburger as the oscars and other hollywood events. This man is too important compared to who will be there.
Excellent news.
It will probably be a giant pile-on where the jokes aren’t funny but as mean-spirited and degrading as possible.
This will only help Trump.
And they won’t get it then, either.
Now President Trump will miss any and all of the potential opening acts with oh-so comical celebrity comedienne political commentary from the likes of visionary luminaries such as Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Kathy Griffin, and the always side-splittingly hilarious Leslie Jones…..
Bummer.
Brilliant. Sends a message with class. There are far more important, and enjoyable, ways that he can spend his time. President Trump, and his wife, have better things to do. (Love the photos, SD!) The whining fake media appear to need him, meanwhile, he doesn’t need them. He’s too busy Making America Great Again. 🙂
