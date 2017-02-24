Sean Spicer Hosts Office Press Gaggle – The Uninvited MSM Members Go Bananas…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held an impromptu press gaggle in his office earlier today, not a “briefing”. Uninvited MSM tender sensibilities jump immediately into full-offended mode and plot revenge coverage as counter attack.
Washington Post editor Marty Baron’s pearl-clutching statement:
Exiled media gather around Washington Post editor Marty Baron
…”Oh, they’re going to throw me in the briar patch again”…
“Plot revenge coverage??”
Too bad they haven’t been nicer before now. No one will even notice the difference in the lying revenge fakenews and the lying everyday fakenews.
I love this move by Spicer!
There is spicer/reporter audio at this link, but it sounds like it’s been spliced a bit to me – Sundance your thoughts?
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/reporters-blocked-white-house-gaggle-235360
So how long can the Media stay triggered? At some point, that will get exhausting. I hope anyway.
None of this is helping out their believability. Do they grasp that. Trust in Media was sinking long before President Trump was even a conception, how they are acting now will only hasten their demise.
One can only hope they return their White House press credentials in protest. Spicer could then hang them from his lectern just like antlers over a fireplace, only different.
I would much rather hear about the press gagging…Chocking on the news they suppress and repress…
