Sean Spicer Hosts Office Press Gaggle – The Uninvited MSM Members Go Bananas…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held an impromptu press gaggle in his office earlier today, not a “briefing”.  Uninvited MSM tender sensibilities jump immediately into full-offended mode and plot revenge coverage as counter attack.

Washington Post editor Marty Baron’s pearl-clutching statement:

marty-baron-washington-post

Exiled media gather around Washington Post editor Marty Baron

2001 SPACE ODYSEY

trump smile 3

…”Oh, they’re going to throw me in the briar patch again”…

 

  1. KBR says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    “Plot revenge coverage??”
    Too bad they haven’t been nicer before now. No one will even notice the difference in the lying revenge fakenews and the lying everyday fakenews.

  2. Trumppin says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I love this move by Spicer!
    There is spicer/reporter audio at this link, but it sounds like it’s been spliced a bit to me – Sundance your thoughts?
    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/reporters-blocked-white-house-gaggle-235360

  3. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    So how long can the Media stay triggered? At some point, that will get exhausting. I hope anyway.

    None of this is helping out their believability. Do they grasp that. Trust in Media was sinking long before President Trump was even a conception, how they are acting now will only hasten their demise.

  4. Rebel Mope says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    One can only hope they return their White House press credentials in protest. Spicer could then hang them from his lectern just like antlers over a fireplace, only different.

  5. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    I would much rather hear about the press gagging…Chocking on the news they suppress and repress…

