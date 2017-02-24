Nigel Farage CPAC Speech…

Posted on February 24, 2017 by

Nigel Farage speaks to ConPAC 2017:

trump-farage-2

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Brexit, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Nigel Farage CPAC Speech…

  1. bertdilbert says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    He seemed to hint he might become a US citizen…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. davikk says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Hill And Bill Humiliated – What Goes Around Comes Around. PLUS, Liberals Seemingly Get By With All Their Crimes, And I Am Sick Of It!
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/hill-and-bill-humiliated-what-goes-around-comes-around-plus-liberals-seemingly-get-by-with-all-their-crimes-and-i-am-sick-of-it/

    Like

    Reply
  3. Root says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    You can’t have him ! His work here in the UK is not done yet !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. fedback says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Good for Nigel. He has been fighting the establishment for so long.
    That’s why Trump supporters love him so much

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 24, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      CPAC attendees not so much. Bunch of TPP-supporting, government-toppling, open borders goons. And yet he got them clapping by the end, against their natural inclination.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Notmeagain says:
        February 24, 2017 at 5:41 pm

        Noticed. 🙂 Not great enthusiasm when he was talking about destroying globalism. But he is such a good speaker, he doesn’t hesitate or say “please clap,” he goes right on insisting things are great and they are winning! And every normal person wants to win.

        Like

        Reply
  5. Bob says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    We need more like Nigel to continue the push against the Globalist in his own country, other countries in Europe and Asia need men like him and the Lady from France, Marine le Pen to get their people informed as to how bad it will get with this crazy crowd of left wing progressive, socialist, communist, globalists. It really is a poor situation. It is the driving factor here in the USA as to why the media and the politicians from the left and some even from the Republican party that are running for cover. They thought they had the election tied up in a bow. They were going to implement their UN Global “One world Order” policy and that would have been it for the USA. And if the USA falls, so go the rest of the civilized western world.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. R-C says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Mr. Farage is an amazing, master orator. Wow…just wow… (If you’ve ever addressed a large audience before, you’ll know I’m right.)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wizzum says:
      February 24, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      I have never addressed that many people but I have addressed 100 or so a few times. The first time I was a mess with flop sweat and nerves but when the adrenaline kicks in it is amazing and honestly I felt like I was operating on a higher plane.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • R-C says:
        February 24, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        My largest audience was approx. 100,000 people. It’s daunting…if you stop to think about it. (So I pointedly didn’t think about it. Just go with it.)

        Like

        Reply
  7. SpanglishKC says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Saw bunch of MAGA hats during his speech 👍

    He he…gave Obama credit for 2% bump in votes for Brexit

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. In AZ says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I throughly enjoy listening to Mr. Farage speak.
    Also he has amazing energy, like President Trump.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Mickey Wasp says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Nigel Farage was great and in his jovial didactic way, explains the fight we are up against.
    And he is certainly not the patriot saint of lost causes – he and his fellow Brits won.

    But, IMO Wayne knocked a long ball home run – out of the park …
    Wayne Lapierre FULL SPEECH- CPAC 2017

    Like

    Reply
  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Can AG Sessions make Nige a Special Prosecutor?
    Such a target-rich environment!

    Like

    Reply
  11. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Seems Nigel has a way of rousting the deplorables and riff raff… Also looked like he nearly brought the roof down. I could listen to him for hours. Lastly, I bet he gets a green card for Christmas (one can wish much sooner)…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s