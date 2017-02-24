Nigel Farage CPAC Speech…

Nigel Farage speaks to ConPAC 2017:
He seemed to hint he might become a US citizen…
Have Obama’s birth certificate people work up a cert so he can be president.
Now that’s funny.
When I became. US citizen (1986), the law required to have a permanent residence card (green card) from the US for at least five years before you can apply for US citizenship. I doubt Farage has a green card.
I have it on good authority – he was born in Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu in 1961. His indentical twin sister was Gretchen Nordyke.
And yet Kapiolani Hospital won’t confirm or deny Nigel was born there. Won’t release his birth records or any details whatsoever. Strange, isn’t it? You’d think they would be proud.
Hill And Bill Humiliated – What Goes Around Comes Around. PLUS, Liberals Seemingly Get By With All Their Crimes, And I Am Sick Of It!
http://investmentwatchblog.com/hill-and-bill-humiliated-what-goes-around-comes-around-plus-liberals-seemingly-get-by-with-all-their-crimes-and-i-am-sick-of-it/
You can’t have him ! His work here in the UK is not done yet !
We will entice him with a lower tax rate…
The USA has a lot of very nice enticements to offer all round ! We won’t blame Nigel. He is a national hero and he won us what we needed. But the beer in the USA really sucks !
Well, some of our craft beers (e.g., Davidson Brothers in Glens Falls, NY) are pretty good.
Well Nigel loves the odd glass !
Not really…..Just don’t drink the piss water….. There are some good beers once you sort through the mainstream beers……
Always drink the local beers…
Good for Nigel. He has been fighting the establishment for so long.
That’s why Trump supporters love him so much
CPAC attendees not so much. Bunch of TPP-supporting, government-toppling, open borders goons. And yet he got them clapping by the end, against their natural inclination.
Noticed. 🙂 Not great enthusiasm when he was talking about destroying globalism. But he is such a good speaker, he doesn’t hesitate or say “please clap,” he goes right on insisting things are great and they are winning! And every normal person wants to win.
We need more like Nigel to continue the push against the Globalist in his own country, other countries in Europe and Asia need men like him and the Lady from France, Marine le Pen to get their people informed as to how bad it will get with this crazy crowd of left wing progressive, socialist, communist, globalists. It really is a poor situation. It is the driving factor here in the USA as to why the media and the politicians from the left and some even from the Republican party that are running for cover. They thought they had the election tied up in a bow. They were going to implement their UN Global “One world Order” policy and that would have been it for the USA. And if the USA falls, so go the rest of the civilized western world.
“And if the U.S.A. falls, so go the rest of the civilized world.”
Absolutely. That is exactly why Soros and his anonymous ilk are working very hard to destroy the United States of America. Soros even said so.
Kinda like, to differing degrees, WWI and WWII. Without the USA……
Mr. Farage is an amazing, master orator. Wow…just wow… (If you’ve ever addressed a large audience before, you’ll know I’m right.)
I have never addressed that many people but I have addressed 100 or so a few times. The first time I was a mess with flop sweat and nerves but when the adrenaline kicks in it is amazing and honestly I felt like I was operating on a higher plane.
My largest audience was approx. 100,000 people. It’s daunting…if you stop to think about it. (So I pointedly didn’t think about it. Just go with it.)
Saw bunch of MAGA hats during his speech 👍
He he…gave Obama credit for 2% bump in votes for Brexit
I throughly enjoy listening to Mr. Farage speak.
Also he has amazing energy, like President Trump.
Wasn’t that a great speech? Everytime I hear Nigel my impression of him goes up another notch. He truly is a great leader of liberty from across the pond in the vein of Churchill or Maggie Thatcher………
Nigel Farage was great and in his jovial didactic way, explains the fight we are up against.
And he is certainly not the patriot saint of lost causes – he and his fellow Brits won.
But, IMO Wayne knocked a long ball home run – out of the park …
Wayne Lapierre FULL SPEECH- CPAC 2017
I really enjoyed that, thanks for posting it!
Can AG Sessions make Nige a Special Prosecutor?
Such a target-rich environment!
Seems Nigel has a way of rousting the deplorables and riff raff… Also looked like he nearly brought the roof down. I could listen to him for hours. Lastly, I bet he gets a green card for Christmas (one can wish much sooner)…
