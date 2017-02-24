February 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #36

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
CNN to host town hall featuring John McCain, Lindsey Graham
http://thehill.com/media/320809-cnn-to-host-town-hall-featuring-john-mccain-lindsey-graham
A Double Donk is duly awarded.
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/Russian_mission_On_Fundraising_Letter_from_John_McCain_Election_Campaign,_20_Oct_2008
Does anyone have any idea Why MCCAIN visited SYRIA this week ??
Please, President Trump, make these two wankers go away
Trump frees border agents from Obama’s restraints, allowing them to do their job to help keep America safe.
Political Cartoon by A.F. Branco ©2017.
Let or people go.
why can’t the media talk about this Russian Connection too ????
http://www.teaparty.org/russian-bank-docs-show-putin-laundered-money-hillary-podesta-219839/
Because *that* isn’t “newsworthy.”
Ask a silly question, get a silly answer.
Next!
Because the Clintons will have them killed.
Well WHERE are we with the Congressional clowns “confirming” the rest of President Action’s Cabinet…this is so damn disgraceful that I want to throw all of them out and have regular Americans step up and serve!!!
You’re right, but people should have wanted to throw them all out before this situation. This is the result of voters not doing their jobs.
KLEIN – New York Times in Full Panic Mode Over Reports Trump May Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization
Excerpt:
‘TheTimes’ advocacy for the Brotherhood is particularly noteworthy since it separately posted a full Arabic document from 1991 in which an Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood member set forth a strategy for “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within,” with emphasis on operations inside the U.S.
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/02/23/klein-new-york-times-full-panic-mode-reports-trump-may-designate-muslim-brotherhood-terrorist-organization/
VERY IMPORTANT — Latest Current update on the Trump Prophecy
HOW MUCH OF A WAR WILL DEEP STATE WAGE AGAINST TRUMP?
“The so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States was caught at least twice undermining elected Western leaders-Australian Labor Prime Minister Gough
Whitlam in 1975 and British Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1976.”
https://shadowproof.com/2017/01/19/how-much-war-deep-state-undermine-trump/
Gough and Harold? No offense, but PDJT has this covered.
Where have all the children gone, long time passing
Where have all the women gone, long time ago
Where have all the young girls gone, long time passing
When will we ever learn . . .
It really made my day to see this, and to hear his announced purpose to bring domestic human trafficking of children to the spotlight. GOD BLESS THIS PRESIDENT!
I think the WH is closing in on the target. Let’s keep an eye on Alexander Acosta’s testimony for Labor Secretary.
Has anybody looked at the CNN leaks? I personally do not have 110 hours to spare to look at them myself. Is there a condensed version?
Everyone knows CNN hates Trump. Dog bites man story.
Is there so little interest in CNN that nobody even wants to bother watching the videos?
The leaks are froom 2009 though….
…just gobsmacked by the obvious truth.
This is untrue since Marines don’t “apply”, they accept the invitation given to them at boot camp and then have the option not to volunteer. Once the volunteer is chosen for further consideration, it’s quite a rigorous process of questioning, background check, training, security clearance before they are accepted and assigned. Can’t be married or have dependents.
Also, just because a person is a U. S. Marine, doesn’t mean that he’s a Republican and hated Obama. Likely the majority of black Marines are Obama supporters just like black civilians, and so they would have been honored to be chosen as one of the President’s Marines.
Yeah, right.
Meaning?
“Marines don’t “apply”, they accept the invitation given to them at boot camp and then have the option not to volunteer” – Really? Do you see stripes on those Marines arms? They don’t get chevrons in boot camp.
This is supposedly going on tomorrow night. Let’s send up lots of prayers for President Trump. There is enough evil in Washington without these evil lunatics trying to call down more evil.
Witches target Trump with mass occult ritual
Christian leaders urge prayer to protect president against ‘demonic realm’
http://www.wnd.com/2017/02/witches-target-trump-with-mass-occult-ritual/#2ZxtA6D1vWHwmgR8.99
What a coincidence on the day he makes forefront his pursuit of domestic child trafficking.
If anyone doesn’t think this is a spiritual war, they need to think again. Interesting that the occult is showing out in the open. They must feel empowered. Pray folks.
I posted this a few days ago in two threads at CTH and at Stella’s Place. This is the original link:https://www.romancatholicman.com/hermit-loretos-1980s-premonition-president-trump/
This is the Youtube video link.
Robert Spencer’s take on Tillerson’s moves at State:
Champagne Time! It’s a “Bloodbath” at the State Department
February 23, 2017 6:41 p.m.
“At least one swamp appears to be being drained.”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/02/robert-spencer-champagne-time-its-a-bloodbath-at-the-state-department
From the above:
“The letter denounced what it characterized as U.S. government agencies’ “use of biased, false and highly offensive training materials about Muslims and Islam.” Despite the factual accuracy of the material about which they were complaining, the Muslim groups demanded that the task force “purge all federal government training materials of biased materials”; “implement a mandatory re-training program for FBI agents, U.S. Army officers, and all federal, state and local law enforcement who have been subjected to biased training”; and more—to ensure that all that law enforcement officials would learn about Islam and jihad would be what the signatories wanted them to learn.”
The democrats have a new identity group. Islamic Terrorists. They have gone global with their identity groups. They must be crushed. The other addition to their ranks are The Pedophiles.
The Z chromosome surfaces. These things are mutants.
Couldn put my finger on it, Howie. Just found it…
Z.
Turn off the sound and watch his mannerisms, expression, the way his mouth looks when he forms words. This is one bizarre dude without even having to listen to his words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Genetic changes that are described as de novo (new) mutations can be either hereditary or somatic. In some cases, the mutation occurs in a person’s egg or sperm cell but is not present in any of the person’s other cells. In other cases, the mutation occurs in the fertilized egg shortly after the egg and sperm cells unite. (It is often impossible to tell exactly when a de novo mutation happened.) As the fertilized egg divides, each resulting cell in the growing embryo will have the mutation. De novo mutations may explain genetic disorders in which an affected child has a mutation in every cell in the body but the parents do not, and there is no family history of the disorder.
Wow, I just realized this guy is a DNC advisor. Think about that for a minute. How can we ever lose to these people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There must be bad acid in his family tree.
I was wondering about the parents? activities at Woodstock.
I do wonder, though, if some of the psychedelic drugs or pregnancy drugs of the sixties may have played a role in the next generation’s slant?
Ryan, Mitch, Boehner were some of the reason of losing and the first two continue to sabotage winning.
CPAC is more evidence. NeverTrump is a wrecking all. McCain and the Neocons do huge damage.
The winning by Trump was because he ran away from all these scum.
Now, he’s been entangled with them and they are strangling his work.
Just imagine what success and the huge momentum he would already have if his nominees and the tax bill had gone through already. Cutting corporate rates should be formalized in a bill. It may have to wait for Repeal and Replace, but its three rates, agreed to. What’s hard about writing it?
Repatriation? That’s simple.6-10%, pick a number that brings home 3 Trillion dollars. 6% tax if you do it in 10 days, 10% tax if you take 3 months. Or something similar.
This is not hard to do.
But the Congress is the Swamp. They are doing as much damage as they can.
2018 is the next crack at em’. This is a safe space year. The year after an election is when the most damage is done.
God Emperor Trump the Elder
Now there are lots of folks quivering about our Russian strategy.
Here is the obvious and easy-to-understand antidote for Russia:
1. Don’t stop with five, go on with putting up eight Liquified Natural Gas Export ports in the U.S. Bring the global price of natural gas down to about $2.50 per MMCF.
2. The U.S. government should JV oil and gas development off the Atlantic and Pacific Shelves, as well as on all Federal lands in the country. While we bring the global price of oil down to about $30 per barrel, let’s take a lion’s share of that $30 trillion in oil and gas revenues from U.S.governmental mineral resources into the U.S. Treasury to (a) repack the Social Security fund and (b) retire U.S. debt to the Federal Reserve.
3. Never forget that Russia’s economy is just another also-ran oil & gas pig. We simply starve them with competition [ours is far bigger than yours]. Let Russia and OPEC cut back production to desperately prop up petroleum prices. We will simply take over their market share with our superior production technology.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Typo: That should have been $2.50 per million BTUs instead of $2.50 per million cubic feet.
Trump.
I blame the break down of the family for all the gender nonsense.
We keep being lectured about the increase in child mental health. Not surprising when no one stays together and fathers are totally sidelined or absent.
Trump is a brilliant father so that’s another thing the left hate about him.
MAGA marches around the country on Feb. 27 and March 4. Check out mainstreetpatriots.us for locations and info.
