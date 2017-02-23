Tucker Carlson -VS- DNC Senior Adviser “I’m Every Woman Argument”…

Zac Petkanas, Democrat National Committee Senior Adviser, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s TV show to explain the DNC position that a persons gender is what they say it is.
The argument is fraught with downstream impact, because if a person’s gender is what they say it is at any given moment in time – then there’s immediately no such thing as Sexism or gender driven ERA laws. You cannot be sued for hiring all males, because some of those males can instantaneously be women, and you’re not allowed to ask about their gender when hiring…. because it’s a protected category… see where this goes. It’s nuttery.
This is the 2017 DNC.
Yep. There won’t be a Democrat Party in the next 10 years. I thought it was possible for someone like a Trump to swoop in at a critical moment and basically reform it. I think the party’s brand is so radioactive now that they’re past the point of being salvaged. Ellison or Perez makes no difference. The DNC is finished either way due to the inherent contradictions of what they purport to be, versus what they actually do. And in the case of the Ellison wing of the Dems, they have absolutely swallowed their own Kool-Aid. They will never get center-lefties like me back. And there’s a BUNCH of us.
As I always wondered, if my mother-in-law has a prick, she is my father-in-law…
As entertaining as this guy was to watch last time he was on, Tucker kept him from getting to far afield this time. Zac needs to switch to decaf and *soon*.
I really thought Zac should have shown up in a blond wig. When I mentioned this, my ‘taller half’ laughed.
*thud*
It’s a sad day when idiocy is embraced over scientific fact 😦
That donkey sure describes the Democrats. I will take the elephant any day. Why would any party want to be the party of donkeys! But it’s so apt.
That bald headed fellow is proof positive that you cannot grow grass on a rock.
I loved where this guy kept saying “It’s settled science.” Seriously, laughing until tears. Tucker is absolutely the best!
Schrodinger’s Woman.
I cannot even get my mind around any of these people spouting this garbage anymore. It absolutely makes no rational sense. It’s like someone, I guess you can pin it on Obama, opened up a door to the land of complete insanity and these awful nasties came scurrying out and infected everything we thought was normal in life.
How do we deal with this and keep some sort of stable life for our kids to grow up in? How confused are they going to be by the time they become adults? How do we do anything if stuff like this becomes accepted and we have to follow these new rules of sexuality? This is just nuts and that guy arguing with Tucker acts like he’s speaking actual facts and he’s just all in about it. Unbelievable.
2018 can’t come soon enough. These people are truly moronic.
“When a ma-a-an is a woman…”
I had to listen several times, I give up,. I can’t wrap my brain around this, this is total nonsense
