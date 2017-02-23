Tucker Carlson -VS- DNC Senior Adviser “I’m Every Woman Argument”…

Zac Petkanas, Democrat National Committee Senior Adviser, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s TV show to explain the DNC position that a persons gender is what they say it is.

The argument is fraught with downstream impact, because if a person’s gender is what they say it is at any given moment in time – then there’s immediately no such thing as Sexism or gender driven ERA laws. You cannot be sued for hiring all males, because some of those males can instantaneously be women, and you’re not allowed to ask about their gender when hiring…. because it’s a protected category… see where this goes. It’s nuttery.

This is the 2017 DNC.

