Silence of The Shams – Colleagues Silent Amid White House Correspondent April Ryan Fake News Effort…

Yesterday white house correspondent April Ryan (American Urban Radio) made a stunning accusation against the Trump administration by claiming President Trump “said things like, you know, ‘We made this country,’ meaning white America, not necessarily black.”
When Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied he had said any such thing, Ms. April Ryan insisted: “No, no, no. He said that. I heard him say that.” She later stated on twitter it was during a March 2016 campaign rally. The campaign speech Ms. Ryan references is the one just after the cancelled Chicago rally where Bernie Sander activists turned violent.
This is an actual accredited White House reporter claiming to have personally heard President Trump saying white people made this country. Well, it appears Fox News has the tape:
Today’s press briefing was tighter. By keeping things more concise, the pool will hopefully begin policing itself through peer pressure – outlawing duplicate and less relevant questions. Today, time wasters included two questions on transgender bathrooms, Cabinet “discourse” gossip (x2) and the usual b.s. on illegal alien deportations. Mr. Spicer has responded multiple times on DHS deportation activity. He should refuse any further elaboration.
Yesterday’s briefing is still troublesome, based on the WSJ article about “removal of Steve Bannon” from the National Security team on request”. Where did this story come from?
Even the Underground Railroad was built by white people.
April Ryan moved the goalposts. Now that it has been proven that Trump didn’t say “white people built America”, she said that’s what he meant. Predictable.
Evidently , he’s using the “secret white privelege omission code”. Whatever, April. I feel for you, M’aam….because I know, deep down in your heart, you believe what you are saying, and that can’t be remedied….ever.
Kick her out. Cancel her credentials.
That fool and Acosta have both been spoiling to have their credentials pulled since day 1. It needs to be done NOW! Very simple rule–any journo-traitor lies to the public or the WH about anything, even the color of their socks, they forfeit credentials. Apologies are appreciated, but don’t entitle anyone to return of credentials without completing a substantial probationary period without further transgressions. They fired Gen. Flynn for being “less than completely forthcoming” with the VP on a matter of questionable substance. They’re certainly justified in “firing” a journo-traitor for outright lying to the American people and WH officials.
April Ryan was hoping to cause a problem…..she was the one that tried to get up a big whop-haw about Trump not working with the Congressional Black Caucus – and – Trump set her straight right away – told her to please set up a meeting and that he had tried to meet with them, and with Elijah Cummings, but they won’t meet with him because of politics.
This country is sick and tired of race mongers and muslims.
The Congressional Black Caucus had to write a Change.Org petition for 0bama to meet with them – did April call him racist? Did she raise the flag on this? Didn’t think so. But Trump tries to get a meeting and can’t, asks for her assistance, and gets the pursed-lips-hairy-eye-ball-not-my-job look followed immediately by a hit piece. SMH
"In 2012, it was so bad, there was a Change.org petition for President Obama to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus. The petition read:
“In 2012, it was so bad, there was a Change.org petition for President Obama to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus. The petition read:
Congresswoman Marica Fudge (D-OH) who leads the Congressional Black Caucus, (CBC) has asked for a meeting with President Obama since January. The President still has not found time to meet with the CBC, though he seems to find time to meet with every other constituency. True, he has lots on his plate. But is is very disrespectful NOT to have this meeting with a key core constituency, especially one that voted for him at 97 percent. At this point in The Obama Presidency, this is a disgraceful way to treat the duly elected Congressional representatives of his core national African American constituency. National Black Wall Street USA movement joins the call for President Obama to immediately schedule a meeting with The Congressional Black Caucus!”
April Ryan also had a run-in with Omarosa Manigault on Feb. 14th in which Ms. Ryan accused Ms. Manigault of physically intimidating her and saying the President had a dossier on black reporters.
Omarosa and April used to be friends but during the campaign their relationship became strained as April advocated for Hillary Clinton and Omarosa advocated for Donald Trump.
However, to Ms. Ryan’s bad luck, an aide to Omarosa was tape-recording her conversation with April Ryan outside the Oval Office.
April was very upset about being recorded without her knowledge. It is legal to record a conversation in D.C. As long as one-side knows they are being recorded.
An aide to Omarosa was tape-recording her conversation with April Ryan outside the Oval Office.
It would appear Ms. Ryan has a credibility problem.
From the FCC.GOV on broadcast journalism and public responsibility.
From the FCC.GOV on broadcast journalism and public responsibility.
I hope Trump keeps her and all other antagonists there, for two reasons. 1. Keep your enemy close; 2. I don’t want to become everything I abhor in the current NeverTrumpHateTrump camp, most notably free speech “quashers” and constitution and rule of law “ignorers”.
Free speech and free press, even if they are biased tools. As long as Trump is doing the right thing, he will win. April looks foolish and Trump is vindicated without a fight. The media continues to poll as well as cockroaches in tapioca pudding and Trump is well over 50%.
I AM a fan of keeping a rolling media approval ratings running during every daily presser, just to remind them where they stand, though.
