Silence of The Shams – Colleagues Silent Amid White House Correspondent April Ryan Fake News Effort…

Yesterday white house correspondent April Ryan (American Urban Radio) made a stunning accusation against the Trump administration by claiming President Trump “said things like, you know, ‘We made this country,’ meaning white America, not necessarily black.”

When Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied he had said any such thing, Ms. April Ryan insisted: “No, no, no. He said that. I heard him say that.” She later stated on twitter it was during a March 2016 campaign rally. The campaign speech Ms. Ryan references is the one just after the cancelled Chicago rally where Bernie Sander activists turned violent.

This is an actual accredited White House reporter claiming to have personally heard President Trump saying white people made this country. Well, it appears Fox News has the tape:

More FAKE NEWS from WH ‘reporter’👇Time to take her seat & give it to someone else. This has got to stop. pic.twitter.com/NRjPL05EAO — Boston Bobblehead (@DBloom451) February 22, 2017

