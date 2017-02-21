Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 21, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing on Tuesday February 21st, 2017:
I hope that this thread doesn’t become a big bitchfest over Spicer’s performance and focuses on the content. That daily shtick has become old. Please and thank you.
Right ON! MAGA
Spicer does great, IMHO…..
He does a terrific job. I would be much less polite!
I could not handle it at all without punching someone out…….LOL
Spicer did well; the press makes clear what the POTUS was talking about when he referred to fake news and that fake news, (not the individual boys and girls) is the enemy of the people. One bright little “reporter” was concerned with what was said by little Billy Maher concerning the POTUS holding a security briefing in public. Utter balderdash might have been the more succinct and fitting response.
Sean did not do so well in responding the reporter who remarked that Trump said on the campaign trail “we made this country!”. The answer should have been: Trump was referring to the people of this country, not the government. We are a nation of limited government and when the government respects the Constitution the people do great things. That is what the POTUS was referring to. Short simple and disabusing of a false notion.
Well said and funny! This is the Trump Party, not the Pity Party!
When President Trump was at the museum,I wish he would have asked ,where is the Clarence Thomas exhibit.??!
He should learn to read without that many misspoken words. its annoying
Yes his delivery would be so much smoother if only Spicer would lie glibly like previous press secretaries.
So much concern.
Spicer is not that smooth, huh…….Good! I want someone up there who can handle a communist press and tell the truth……Right man for the right job in this time….
I usually agree but this time it was really hard to listen to. made me angry
I’m surprised the reporters don’t know by now which questions he will and won’t answer. Why on earth would they think he would discuss things and meetings that haven’t happened yet?
They are trying to bait him into saying something that can then be taken out of context to use against the Trump Administration. Spicer’s job is #1 in my book on the difficult jobs list.
Good point. You’re totally right.
Mike Rowe concurs!! LOL!
His sense of humor is a great asset, by which he makes a difficult job look easy. Also his even temper.
Did you notice the press is falling into line? Less interrupting, and calling out, and the questions are getting more like real questions. At first presser there were no real questions only getya’s. Today about 25-35% real questions. I think the tide is turning.
I definitely noticed that; far more politeness and much better questions.
Here’s the speech from the Smithsonian that April Ryan found Racist.
Listen @1:50 for what Trump ACTUALLY said about contributions of black Americans to the history of the USA.
April Ryan is a flat out liar:
Here’s her reply when another reporter asks for her source:
@AprilDRyan When/where did Trump say White folks made America? You referenced it in today's presser & I'd like to see the clip if possible.
@Skylar_Writer look it up and you will find it
why is this on the sean spicer press briefing thread? i’ve been reprimanded for less.
my bad, i haven’t finished watching the presser and may have jumped the gun on the racist april ryan post which may be embedded in the presser. my apologies.
She wanted to be a part of it when HER was running. Look at this Wikileak.
Subject: Re: Hillary Clinton needs to sit down with black reporters fast. Her efforts in the black community are not resonating
On Aug 18, 2015, at 4:02 PM, April Ryan wrote: I would love to be a part of this sit down hopefully in DC.
April Ryan
White House Correspondent
Washington Bureau Chief
American Urban Radio Networks
Follow me on Twitter @AprilDRyan
Forgot the link.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/27804
Someday I hope they put a POV GoPro on Mr. Spicer so we can see what it’s like from where he stands.
Has anybody heard this podcast? Is Corey L now going full traitor with communist Axelrod?
http://podcast.cnn.com/the-axe-files-david-axelrod/episode/all/0lU3N6gxnTxyav/q9rm76.html
Does Trump go full traitor when he meets with the NYT editorial board?
I looked up the word “racist” in Daniel Webster’s dictionary, and there was a picture of April Ryan. Go figure.
Presstitute 1: “Trump is a racist because of what he did or did not say.”
Spicer: “Can you give a specific example?”
Presstitute 1: “Trump only said I am not a racist 10,000 times today and that is not enough for a RepubliRat”
Spicer: “Next question.”
Presstitute 2: “Trump is an antiSemite because of what he did or did not say.”
Spicer: “Can you give a specific example?”
Presstitute 2: “Trump only said I am not an antiSemite 10,000 times today and that is not enough for a RepubliRat”
Spicer: “Next question”
Presstitute 3: “Why is Trump so mean to the Presstitutes, is he pro Russian?”
Spicer: “Finally, a question without race or anti Semitism.”
Prestitute 3: “My second question is is Trump anti muslim and without a heart?”
Next day, rinse and repeat.
Spiced
Activist/Reporter advocating for criminal alien: "Is she a threat to public safety"Spicer: "At some point LAWS ARE LAWS"#Spiced pic.twitter.com/lJTlgorCsx
Her being here, ILLEGALLY, alone makes her a threat to public safety you bimbo “reporter”.
All of the Whitehouse press corp should be made to stand, no chairs, no special treatment for the networks or NYT or WP. Spicer handles their constant communal angst and “gotcha” questions with a smile and a fast retort. He has one tough job handling these lying snakes.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
