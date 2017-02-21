Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 21, 2017

Posted on February 21, 2017 by

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press briefing on Tuesday February 21st, 2017:

spicer-presser

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

36 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – February 21, 2017

  1. Albertus Magnus says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    I hope that this thread doesn’t become a big bitchfest over Spicer’s performance and focuses on the content. That daily shtick has become old. Please and thank you.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. RedBallExpress says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Well said and funny! This is the Trump Party, not the Pity Party!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. average Joe says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    When President Trump was at the museum,I wish he would have asked ,where is the Clarence Thomas exhibit.??!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. maga2016 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    He should learn to read without that many misspoken words. its annoying

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Michelle says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    I’m surprised the reporters don’t know by now which questions he will and won’t answer. Why on earth would they think he would discuss things and meetings that haven’t happened yet?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Here’s the speech from the Smithsonian that April Ryan found Racist.

    Listen @1:50 for what Trump ACTUALLY said about contributions of black Americans to the history of the USA.

    April Ryan is a flat out liar:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. EWSoCal says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Someday I hope they put a POV GoPro on Mr. Spicer so we can see what it’s like from where he stands.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. flova says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Has anybody heard this podcast? Is Corey L now going full traitor with communist Axelrod?

    http://podcast.cnn.com/the-axe-files-david-axelrod/episode/all/0lU3N6gxnTxyav/q9rm76.html

    Like

    Reply
  9. helmhood says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I looked up the word “racist” in Daniel Webster’s dictionary, and there was a picture of April Ryan. Go figure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. MVW says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Presstitute 1: “Trump is a racist because of what he did or did not say.”
    Spicer: “Can you give a specific example?”
    Presstitute 1: “Trump only said I am not a racist 10,000 times today and that is not enough for a RepubliRat”
    Spicer: “Next question.”
    Presstitute 2: “Trump is an antiSemite because of what he did or did not say.”
    Spicer: “Can you give a specific example?”
    Presstitute 2: “Trump only said I am not an antiSemite 10,000 times today and that is not enough for a RepubliRat”
    Spicer: “Next question”
    Presstitute 3: “Why is Trump so mean to the Presstitutes, is he pro Russian?”
    Spicer: “Finally, a question without race or anti Semitism.”
    Prestitute 3: “My second question is is Trump anti muslim and without a heart?”

    Next day, rinse and repeat.

    Like

    Reply
  11. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Spiced

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Paco Loco says:
    February 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    All of the Whitehouse press corp should be made to stand, no chairs, no special treatment for the networks or NYT or WP. Spicer handles their constant communal angst and “gotcha” questions with a smile and a fast retort. He has one tough job handling these lying snakes.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s