President Trump Announces General H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser…

Today President Donald Trump announced Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, to replace General Flynn. McMaster’s Chief of Staff will be General Keith Kellogg.
Advertisements
Today President Donald Trump announced Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, to replace General Flynn. McMaster’s Chief of Staff will be General Keith Kellogg.
TRUMP JUST DELIVERED THE ‘TIGER’ TRIUMVIRATE/
BREAKING: Trump Taps Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as new National Security Adviser/
Ryan Saavedra Feb 20th, 2017 2:40 pm
Trump Picks Aggressive General To Be National Security Adviser
On Monday President Trump announced through Twitter that he was “Meeting with Generals at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Very interesting!”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-trump-taps-lt-gen-h-r-mcmaster-new-national-security-adviser/
GENERALS MADDIS – KELLY – McMASTER = ALL TIGERS/
WE ARE IN GREAT HANDS/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._R._McMaster
LikeLiked by 16 people
K. T. McFarland is listed as his deputy in that Wikipedia article!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m a fan of K. T. She didn’t get on the Trump train early, but once she climbed aboard, she was loyal. Let’s hope she stays that way. She’s going to get a boatload of “stuff” thrown at her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Lion, the Tiger and Mad Dog….
A trifecta that makes me happy!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Me too/ Good one CtD/
LikeLiked by 3 people
He reminds me more of those grizzly – polar bear hybrids… Big badass animal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The deep state and the intelligence community leakers should be afraid, very afraid because H.R. Is going to find them and make their lives miserable. The CIA is about to go through the car wash.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The CIA is about to go through the car wash. 😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
And get scrubbed clean!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CIA is about to be in a car WRECK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me like your post Cinderella!!!
LikeLike
I have thought for a long time that the military is our only hope. Looks like President Trump feels the same way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yy4u, I feel safer knowing we have some serious people working on our behalf. Thank you Lord.
LikeLike
Wiki: “Major General Herbert Raymond McMaster might be the 21st century Army’s pre-eminent warrior-thinker,” Barno wrote, commenting on McMaster’s “impressive command and unconventional exploits in the second Iraq war.”
And we have a WINNER !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thinky I likey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s definitely got the requisite steely glint in his eye!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“They will not lie,cheat or steal or tolerate those who do !” West Point
LikeLiked by 11 people
Fake News is on it
LikeLiked by 7 people
A Sheep in Wolf clothing- so to speak
LikeLike
CNN was just running some BS about how “crimes” in Sweden have only gone up 7% in the last four years – from 1.4 mil per year to 1.5 mil. Supposedly it was data researched by the US State Department. Lemme guess – those crimes include parking tickets and such – in order to obfuscate the rape-by-Muslims stats. (I still don’t have cable. I saw it on TV at the Y.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolf Blitzer, part of the pedophile ring of DC COVERUP media lapdogs. Either they’re doing it — or — they’re covering it up by NOT covering it and by dismissing it and lying about it and those that they work for and who pays them who ARE doing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moni-that is 100% accurate! This HAS to be exposed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting choice. Trump’s opposition might be wishing to have Flynn back as McMaster is a bit Mattis-esque. The Veteran’s Day speech at Georgetown in 2014 should probably be studied to get a clue about the guy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I do know that he commands a lot of loyalty from troops who had him as XO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
2013 Salute to Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans – Major General H. R. McMasters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8CL7k3rTgQ
Transcript of the 2014 speech @ Georgetown
http://blogs.cfr.org/davidson/2014/11/18/the-warrior-ethos-at-risk-h-r-mcmasters-remarkable-veterans-day-speech/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent choice. So the neocon Flynn got chewed up and taken out by the deep state globalist neocons, and we now get who I wanted in the first place. Well played.
It’s almost as if Pres Trump planned it this way (wink). Tossing some neocon meat (Flynn) out the back of the Trump Jeep to feed the pursuing raptors while speeding through Jurassic Swamp on the way to open the swamp drain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I may, there are a few take-aways from the speech I’d like to share. First, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster states:
“I thought that we might consider two ways of honoring our veterans for which those connected to Georgetown University are particularly qualified. First, to study war as the best means of preventing it; and second, to help the American military preserve our warrior ethos while remaining connected to those in whose name we fight.”
Refreshing you your ears? It is to mine.
There are two themes he repeats and elaborates upon. The one is “The stakes are high.” The other is “The warrior ethos is at risk.” He concludes with the following:
“I would like to end with a quotation from George Washington’s speech to Connecticut Troops before their enlistment ran out during the Siege of Boston in 1775. It is apt in connection with the service of our men and women today as well as the relationship between them and our society in time of war.
Your exertions in the cause of freedom, guided by wisdom and animated by zeal and courage, have gained you the love and confidence of your grateful countrymen; and they look to you, who are experienced veterans, and trust that you will still be the guardians of America. More human glory and happiness may depend upon your exertions than ever yet depended upon any sons of men. He that is a soldier in defense of such a cause, needs not title; his post is a post of honor, and although not an emperor, yet he shall wear a crown—of glory—and blessed will be his memory!
Veterans. Blessed will be your memory. Thank you.
Hoya Saxa and God Bless the United States of America.”
http://blogs.cfr.org/davidson/2014/11/18/the-warrior-ethos-at-risk-h-r-mcmasters-remarkable-veterans-day-speech/
Jenny R., thank you for alerting us to this fine speech. It does give me insight into the character of Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. Based upon it and comments I’ve read thus far, I’d say President Trump has made an excellent choice. Again, thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Members of my family have served under McMaster — he is well known and well regarded by many of the rank and file — his battles in Iraq, 73 Easting, set his cred with them.
It will be an interesting pick. He is not, to the best of my knowledge, political (which is probably a better recommendation than anything). I’m a bit surprised he took the post, frankly.
I think he is quite correct about the mistakes our military has made going forward, but that is of course just one person’s opinion. How this translates into the NSA post is anyone’s guess, but it could mean better coordination with DoD, which might be a good thing. And if he can help to fix some of those military/security issues he likes to talk about then that will be good too.
And all he has to do is be better than Susan Rice…
Expect plenty of shrieking from the left, and also some on the right (they really really wanted Bolton and will also see him as anti-Russia…he isn’t, but he’s also not going to just forget about them either…also smart thinking imhao).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the personal insights. I know I’m impressed. He sounds like a many who doesn’t think he has all the answers and is, thus, prone to questioning. In today’s world and the challenges we’re facing, it seems to me this is exactly the sort of person we need, especially in this particular area.
LikeLike
I hope the checks Neil Cvuto and Charlie Gasperino are cashing will last as they need culled total to Greenland weather announcers
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kellog chief of staff..? Replacing Reince…? Just asking…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. Not the President’s. “McMaster’s Chief of Staff will be General Keith Kellogg.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, you saved me a google search. I heard Trump say “chief of staff” and I was wondering the same thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Righto.
LikeLike
Great pick! The left and Media explodes! Another day where Trump just blows their heads off! Gotta love this man! All this while a San Diego Catholic Bishop urges worshipers to disrupt the President and a CA Congressmen says they should use go after the President for Mental Illness.
What times we are living in? You would think we are in an alternative Universe!
LikeLiked by 17 people
the left is living there, not we
LikeLiked by 13 people
Perhaps true, but are these Zombies then living with us? Perhaps Body Snatchers! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the heads up re: mental illness.
Democrats Invoke 25th Amendment, Question Trump’s Mental Health
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/20/democrats-question-president-trumps-mental-health/
Didn’t take long for the Democrats to expose their inner Nazi. Maybe someone should ask the voices calling for mental health evaluations if they intend to use SS docs/shrinks like Hitler did.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or perhaps the Demotards are more like Stalin:
There was systematic political abuse of psychiatry in the Soviet Union,[1] based on the interpretation of political opposition or dissent as a psychiatric problem.[2] It was called “psychopathological mechanisms” of dissent.[3]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_abuse_of_psychiatry_in_the_Soviet_Union
LikeLike
25A Clause 4 – won’t work without VP approval. Doubt VP Pence onboard with this stupid idea unless he outs himself as a Uniparty loyalist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andi, I think the Demwits are trying to amend Clause 4 to bypass Pence.
LikeLike
Typical behavior from Dims: If calling an opponent a racist doesn’t shut them up then call them crazy and lock ’em up. Nazi/Commie behavior.
LikeLike
It’s SELF-PROJECTION. I don’t think it’s any secret that the dems and the false accusers and liars and snowflakes and pedophiles and those that cover up for pedophiles are the ones that are mentally ill. It’s always so good of them to tip us off to what they are BY PROJECTING THEIR CRAPOLA ONTO TRUMP OR US.
So far now we know they are racists, fascists, nazis and islamaphobes (fear of islam therefore they kiss islam’s arse) and hold to the bosom); deplorable (rebrobate); and mentally ill AND FAKE NEWS and whatever labels they come up with. FOLLOW THEIR LABELS they put on Trump and us and know they’re speaking of themselves looking into a mirror. Nothing but outing themselves!
#Winning
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump said as he left he will hire John Bolton soon!
Winning
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not winning. Bolton is a neocon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t you love it when you know more than the President of the United States of America! s.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bolton is a known neocon, what rock have you been living under?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now, now…
LikeLike
If we’d wanted McCain’s foreign policy, we’d have voted for Hillary. The only excuse for hiring Bolton – God forbid- would be as a head fake to the black hats in the intelligence community. Might as well hire Bill freaking Kristol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bolton also knows alot about the inner workings of the State Dept, which may be hepful in sorting out the mess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly my thinking. Bolton can be very useful for about a year as a right hand for T Rex, advising who the Obama lefties and deep state traitors are so they can be fired, after which Bolton can be sent to pasture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bolton IS a neocon; he may be of some value though. I’m sure that President Trump will have him on a leash. I trust Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, AM77 is not alone in his recognition of who Bolton is, who he has worked for and the fact he has Zero military experience in the field. None. He has never seen a war he didn’t like, as long as he wasn’t in it. Neocon is the label he has and wears.
From my understanding, lots of white hats did not want Bolton, and made their position clear, very clear, dead on arrival clear.
McMaster was specifially mentioned to the administration as the top recruit to fill that post. NO NO NO was the word on Bolton given to Potus.
What you really want to know is why some on the staff etc. wanted Bolton so badly, He knew where the insiders are, because he was one of them, and if you think he gives up those that he worked for in this kind of atmosphere. Bolton is probably happy he is walking. Question hard the motives that promoted him and still do, what is their agenda, and who does that agenda help, one thing it is not the US.
True or false. The proof is the pudding.
Bolton’s few advantages outweighed his tremendous drawbacks.
A man that will not, and worked at staying out of the services. Didn’t mind ordering any wetwork, well he sure didn’t mind giving his orders to kill and put people in harms way, like all the other chickenhawk neocons, lots of blood on his lilly white hands. On both sides of the conflicts he worked so hard to bring on.
My opinion of course, and had for well over 18 years,
LikeLike
Bolton is a neoncon, but he also has a huge sense of world affairs and source of information. Don’t have to agree with him on everything, but we could do far worse in having a knowledgeable man like Bolton giving info and advice. Bolton, if folks will remember, was treated horribly when put up for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. He was out when the interim appt. ended. Senate derailed him bigtime.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He also knows where the cookies are in State. The Obama loyalists are toast.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect he will be used like a mongoose to kill the snakes in the Foggy Bottom.
That would be a good use for Amb. Bolton.
If he kills a few hundred Libs and useless desk jockeys, good.
If he can clear out a few thousand, pay him double and give him a medal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good analogy!
LikeLike
Exactly. I was about to comment on thatbut no need now.
LikeLike
Bolton will be kept under control with all the military around him. He might fit in a specialty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In that case, the more someone is hated, possibly the better they will be in this admn.
LikeLike
Out of seemingly nowhere Trump convinced half the country to allow him to be their leader, even many of us who were very hesitant. We have seen a string of his picks which we find questionable, including Pence and Conway. I have chosen to believe in his leadership and the ability to bring people onto his team and convince them his vision is correct. If he wants Bolton, he has a reason. No one is pulling a fast one on him. Perhaps he is pulling one on them, but not the other way around. The only one I continue to question is Reince.
LikeLike
Bolton has a good head in his shoulders. He’s moderated from that “neocon” moniker which is an accusation that has really lost its meaning since it’s thrown around so frequently and loosely like “racist”
LikeLiked by 7 people
SO true
LikeLike
The neocon label is one they have, wear, and still use their power to pursue activities that promote the neocon agenda. Racist, oh isnt’ that cute, the neocon label is one that is well deserved in Boltons case, his past actions and presentations bear that out. It has not lost one iota of meaning, and its is not an accusation, its a fact. Bolton was wanted by those that don’t want what the people “white hats’ wanted, and he is gone.
Why were all the mainstream media so content with Bolton going back to Dec 16 when so many of them were claiming he would be appointed. Why is so agreeable to that side.
Who wanted a fox in that very important chicken house and why was the opposition so unmoved and liked that of course, why a chicken hawk of course, like all the neocons and media darlings. Lets do a shot infront of a blue/green screen and fake like we are in a combat situation. When we are really on a set with craft services.
Bolton for prison.
LikeLike
i agree with your assessment, and AM77. great wording.
LikeLike
Sorry. But I disagree with you.
Please refer to the opinion delivered of Bolton by the Late and supremely great, Lawrence Auster. Go to amnation.com/vfr and there you will find a google (yes, I know 😁😢) search engine field in which you can key-in Bolton’s name.
Do the research yourself and see that MY MENTOR does not dismiss JBolton outright as a neocon.
That’s my $20-worth (inflation, don’t you know).
LikeLiked by 2 people
agreed
LikeLike
There has never been a President that could pull off an important and dignified introduction like that while sitting on a sofa. Generals McMaster and Kellog looked great also!
LikeLiked by 8 people
As usual, President Trump goes with the guy no one was talking about. John Bolton and David Petraeus took in another round of disapproval from Trump’s fan and he selected a very qualified general instead.
The Military is behind Trump!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I hope McMaster can clean house at the NSC. I am still missing General Flynn. I’m sure McMaster will do a great job if President Trump hand picked him.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I would have to believe that General Flynn is busy elsewhere, serving his President. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heck, I’m still missing Lewandowski! lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah the left… TOO MANY MILITARY! NOT ENOUGH BLEEDING HEARTS!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yep. Next they will say he is setting up a dictatorship with all this military might.
Oh, the left…
LikeLike
Excellent. Keep moving forward!
Great pick, if you ask me!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump Names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster As National Security Adviser
by Tyler Durden
Feb 20, 2017 3:03 PM
“According to Foreign Policy’sThomas Ricks says, picking McMaster is not a bad thing.
I’ve known him since he was major. He’s smart, energetic, and tough. He even looks like an armored branch version of Harward. (That’s him, working out with a punching bag in Iraq, in the foto. I took it in the citadel in downtown Tell Afar one sunny winter day about 10 years ago.) (Btw, Harward was scheduled to appear on ABC’s “This Week” yesterday morning, but backed out an hour before airtime. )
Once Trump was turned down by Harward, it became more likely that he would turn to the active duty military for his 3rd pick for the job. McMaster is among the best of them out there. For his Ph.D. dissertation, he wrote one of the best books on the Vietnam War, Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam.
He has good combat experience, he was a good trainer, and he led the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment well in his deployment to Iraq, most notably in pacifying Tell Afar, to the west of Mosul.
I wrote about his operations there in my book The Gamble. I am traveling so I don’t have it with me, but I remember him telling his soldiers that understanding counterinsurgency really wasn’t hard: “Every time you disrespect an Iraqi, you’re working for the enemy.” They even had “Customer Satisfaction Forms” that detainees were asked to fill out upon release: Were you treated well? How was the food? What could we do better?
There are two big differences between him and Harward: First, he is on active duty. (Though the Army inexplicably couldn’t find a four star job for him, and had told him to plan to retire later this year.) Second, his wife won’t kill him if he takes the job, as Harward’s wife might have.
That said, the basic problems remain. To do the job right, McMaster needs to bring in his own people. And it remains unclear if he can get that.
As for relations with the Pentagon: McMaster knows Mattis, but not well. (They both spoke at a conference at the University of North Carolina in April 2010.) But they are similar people and will respect each other. Ricks adds that he did an informal poll of people who have worked for McMaster, asking if they would be willing to follow him to the National Security Council staff. To a surprising degree, they replied, Yes, they would. That’s an indication of loyalty to and confidence in him.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-20/trumps-picks-retired-general-mcmaster-national-security-adviser
LikeLiked by 6 people
Reince said yesterday when speaking with Chris wallace that it was not true that Harward could not bring in his own people and that there was no such restriction for whomever else would be nominated.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does he need to be confirmed by the senate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe this is an appointee.
LikeLiked by 4 people
no
LikeLiked by 3 people
no
LikeLiked by 3 people
This looks like an excellent choice. You have my stamp of approval president Trump. 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
My son briefed McMaster (I think he was a colonel then) several times when he was serving in Iraq and had nothing but praise for him. Great choice.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Very impressive! WOW!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for your comment JoAnn/
And thank your son for his service/
LikeLiked by 4 people
White Hats filling the White House.
Gotta love it!
LikeLiked by 12 people
President Trump announced that General Kellogg would be Chief of Staff.
What does it mean? Is Preibus no longer Chief of Staff?
LikeLiked by 1 person
COS for NSC
LikeLiked by 3 people
McMaster’s Chief of Staff
LikeLiked by 2 people
NSC CoS, not WH CoS
LikeLiked by 1 person
CoS for the national security council
LikeLike
Thanks, guys. When I listened to the announcement, it was not clear to me. POTUS just said he will be “Chief of Staff”, but didn’t say “NSC Chief of Staff.”
I thought he was going to serve under McMaster, but wanted to be certain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was Flynn’s COS for NSC.
KT was deputy adviser.
Keeping both is smart. Down the line he can make adjustments.
He needs to build out what Flynn had not yet gotten done. It’s a huge staff of 400 of so in many disciplines, not just military.
The first thing he needs to do is wrestle Pompeo with the CIA.
Have we heard of any firings at Langley?
There are a ton of station chiefs and base chiefs who need to go.
And lots of “cowboys” out there doing the opium and arms dealings.
And many contractors (Xie, formally Blackwater, has 2.5 million men available).
Let’s see if Pompeo feels any pressure from NSC.
LikeLike
Mr. President has chosen Generals/leaders who’s men would follow them into the depths of hell, and probably have. This is just one of the ways he is making our military stronger, it’s not always about more tanks, ships, and missiles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure looks like a good choice.
And I’m glad to hear that Pres Trump will have a spot for John Bolton. I know he is controversial because of his involvement with Bush43, but Bolton came up under Jeanne Kirkpatrick during the Reagan Admin. He has been a reliable and fairly early supporter of Mr Trump’s candidacy. Earlier than most all Bush people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m happy about the Bolton pick too. I think he will prove loyal to the nth degree and indispensable. I think he has finally found his niche and that his career will blossom from here on in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
agree on Bolton, he can be useful
LikeLike
If we’re lucky, maybe we can get Frank Gaffney, too. Sheesh.
LikeLike
***Congratulations, Big Mac!***
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent book.
Great choice for NSC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome, my Dad gave me his book for my birthday a long time ago . He is one brilliant man.
His tank command in Iraq is legendary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW!!! Awesome that he would write such a book!
Yeah, the opposition may be sorry they got rid of Flynn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He holds a PhD in military history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “Dereliction of Duty” is based upon his dissertation.
LikeLike
what about Bannon s Milo ?
LikeLike
uh, Milo would make a really lousy NSA Adviser, killdozer.
LikeLike
I agree with you sunnydaze, Milo is just not cut out for the job. I think Milo would feel very restrained in that position and it would bring up questions such as he is not a citizen of the US,
LikeLike
The one thing that putting in the military shows is that nothing is a political appointee. I think Trump respects the disciplined people of the military to run a tight ship for him. I think it also sends a message to Russia and China not to mess with the big dog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Songbird approves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Songbird tweets. Very poetic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who cares what you think John. You’re a revolting canker sore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am thinking you mean hemorrhoid.
LikeLike
I predicted that after Flynn was gone, the relationship between McCain and Trump would improve. Is this proof of that?
LikeLike
Flynn’s been gone for over a week but McCain was his usual azz self last week in Germany bashing Trump, so NO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate it when Songbird agrees with President Trump. I expect tweetybird to oppose anything President Trump does. It makes me feel like we are missing something…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvester?
LikeLike
I imagine Senator McCain will be having “night-sweats” 24/7, lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is an Armored Cav General saying this. He knows, for his units would be heavily involved. And, invading Russia sure worked for Napoleon, Third Reich Guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought Traitor McCain said Trump’s transition and Administration was disoriented. Great concern for the President’s decision making?? Songbird clown who for thirty years has bilked the taxpayer. We don’t need to hear your opinion, period!
LikeLike
Maybe McCain thinks no one noticed what he said in Munich…?
He wants to schmuse himself in with the new guy so he can find out what is going on..?
LikeLike
McVain….
LikeLike
LikeLike
Three characteristics McChickenhawk lacks.
LikeLike
Holy smoke. This guy looks tough!!!! Yipee!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know absolutely nothing about General McMaster. Is he a good choice? Is he a neocon?
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain approves. Proceed with caution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain is dreaming of a massive war in Syria, shock & awe, US tanks rolling through downtown Damascus, Assad dragged out of a spider hole — all to the delight of McCain’s Saudi masters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rather than basing your opinion of McMaster on one lame tweet by a two-faced senator who flops whichever way the wind blows, why not go read up on McMaster yourself? You can’t like or dislike someone based on who likes or dislikes that person . . . . cuz this ain’t junior high–in spite of the two-faced senator’s actions to the contrary!
LikeLike
LTG H.R. McMaster Biography: http://www.arcic.army.mil/Leadership/arcic_director_bio
Jenny R. (earlier comment on this thread @ 4:13pm) mentioned a Veterans’ Day speech he gave at Georgetown University. It can be found at: http://blogs.cfr.org/davidson/2014/11/18/the-warrior-ethos-at-risk-h-r-mcmasters-remarkable-veterans-day-speech/
This ought to help get you started.
LikeLike
McMaster has always appeared very apolitical. He was a very well respected XO, and has warned about our increasing reliance on stand off, missile based platforms as the be all and end all of any military conflict to the detriment of conventional forces and cyberwarfare. A mindset which he believes will not allow us to defend the country, let alone engage in an offensive war.
I tend to agree with him on that.
That John McCain approves the pick is pretty inconsequential: there are after all 2 times a day when a stopped watch is correct.
LikeLike
Anyone else think it just might be a great idea for President Trump to work out of Mar-a-Lago rather than the White House a good potion of the time? He could certainly de-bug the place easier than those bugs which are probably infesting the Oval Office, the residence, and likely the kitchen fridge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been thinking the same thing too that that’s why on the weekends he goes to his “Winter White House” for security reasons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here!
LikeLike
The pink house? He could be the first telecommute president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely, or at least stay there until WH is swept clean. Will have to find the major leakers, & make sure they are out too.
LikeLike
How long before one of our 17 intelligence agencies tries to sabotage him? Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock.
LikeLike
General Kellogg, you had me at, “*Clinton, a failure”*
Loving where THIS is going! More, please!
Congratulations to NSA COS Kellogg!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I found this:
LikeLiked by 2 people
He should be studying the Syrian war and how Russia has fought it.
“Aggression?”
The US would never have been able to do what RF did in Crimea.
And the Voentorg and North Wind in Donbass is out of US league.
Is that what he calls aggression?
Already, I think the man has got reality wrong.
If you begin with ideology, you wind up with wrong answers.
He might want to study, also, Russian civilization so he understands the “other guy”.
For 250 years, some of the most historic military men have not understood Russians.
They all lost.
I’m never impressed with chest-beaters. Sorry.
I’ll be praying someone clues him in.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤❤❤
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to see Bolton at the state department charged with draining the swamp… he and T-Rex could play good-cop-bad-cop while cleaning up the place…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once again, my president chokes me up, saying how lucky we are to have these amazing men, and all of our military, to serve us. What sterling choices. If he keeps this up, along with his awesome, crisp, face-to-face salutes, I’m going to have to buy stock in Kleenex. 🙂 Onward and upward!! Yet another winning day! And I’m not tired, just teary!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These choices put the world on notice, and especially our adversaries. No more “leading from behind.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read the McMaster book, Dereliction of Duty, a few years ago. Little did I know how he would end up today. It was a great book and opened my eyes to so much. Good luck, General!
LikeLiked by 2 people