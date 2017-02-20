President Trump Announces General H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser…

Posted on February 20, 2017 by

Today President Donald Trump announced Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, to replace General Flynn. McMaster’s Chief of Staff will be General Keith Kellogg.

mcmaster-3

145 Responses to President Trump Announces General H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser…

  1. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    TRUMP JUST DELIVERED THE ‘TIGER’ TRIUMVIRATE/

    BREAKING: Trump Taps Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as new National Security Adviser/

    Ryan Saavedra Feb 20th, 2017 2:40 pm

    Trump Picks Aggressive General To Be National Security Adviser

    On Monday President Trump announced through Twitter that he was “Meeting with Generals at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Very interesting!”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-trump-taps-lt-gen-h-r-mcmaster-new-national-security-adviser/

    GENERALS MADDIS – KELLY – McMASTER = ALL TIGERS/
    WE ARE IN GREAT HANDS/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._R._McMaster

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  3. beaujest says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    “They will not lie,cheat or steal or tolerate those who do !” West Point

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Jenny R. says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Interesting choice. Trump’s opposition might be wishing to have Flynn back as McMaster is a bit Mattis-esque. The Veteran’s Day speech at Georgetown in 2014 should probably be studied to get a clue about the guy.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      February 20, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      I do know that he commands a lot of loyalty from troops who had him as XO.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      February 20, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Excellent choice. So the neocon Flynn got chewed up and taken out by the deep state globalist neocons, and we now get who I wanted in the first place. Well played.

      It’s almost as if Pres Trump planned it this way (wink). Tossing some neocon meat (Flynn) out the back of the Trump Jeep to feed the pursuing raptors while speeding through Jurassic Swamp on the way to open the swamp drain.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 20, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      If I may, there are a few take-aways from the speech I’d like to share. First, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster states:

      “I thought that we might consider two ways of honoring our veterans for which those connected to Georgetown University are particularly qualified. First, to study war as the best means of preventing it; and second, to help the American military preserve our warrior ethos while remaining connected to those in whose name we fight.”

      Refreshing you your ears? It is to mine.

      There are two themes he repeats and elaborates upon. The one is “The stakes are high.” The other is “The warrior ethos is at risk.” He concludes with the following:

      “I would like to end with a quotation from George Washington’s speech to Connecticut Troops before their enlistment ran out during the Siege of Boston in 1775. It is apt in connection with the service of our men and women today as well as the relationship between them and our society in time of war.

      Your exertions in the cause of freedom, guided by wisdom and animated by zeal and courage, have gained you the love and confidence of your grateful countrymen; and they look to you, who are experienced veterans, and trust that you will still be the guardians of America. More human glory and happiness may depend upon your exertions than ever yet depended upon any sons of men. He that is a soldier in defense of such a cause, needs not title; his post is a post of honor, and although not an emperor, yet he shall wear a crown—of glory—and blessed will be his memory!

      Veterans. Blessed will be your memory. Thank you.

      Hoya Saxa and God Bless the United States of America.”
      http://blogs.cfr.org/davidson/2014/11/18/the-warrior-ethos-at-risk-h-r-mcmasters-remarkable-veterans-day-speech/

      Jenny R., thank you for alerting us to this fine speech. It does give me insight into the character of Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. Based upon it and comments I’ve read thus far, I’d say President Trump has made an excellent choice. Again, thank you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        February 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        Members of my family have served under McMaster — he is well known and well regarded by many of the rank and file — his battles in Iraq, 73 Easting, set his cred with them.
        It will be an interesting pick. He is not, to the best of my knowledge, political (which is probably a better recommendation than anything). I’m a bit surprised he took the post, frankly.
        I think he is quite correct about the mistakes our military has made going forward, but that is of course just one person’s opinion. How this translates into the NSA post is anyone’s guess, but it could mean better coordination with DoD, which might be a good thing. And if he can help to fix some of those military/security issues he likes to talk about then that will be good too.
        And all he has to do is be better than Susan Rice…
        Expect plenty of shrieking from the left, and also some on the right (they really really wanted Bolton and will also see him as anti-Russia…he isn’t, but he’s also not going to just forget about them either…also smart thinking imhao).

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • gettherejustassoon says:
          February 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm

          Thank you for the personal insights. I know I’m impressed. He sounds like a many who doesn’t think he has all the answers and is, thus, prone to questioning. In today’s world and the challenges we’re facing, it seems to me this is exactly the sort of person we need, especially in this particular area.

          Like

          Reply
  5. fobdangerclose says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I hope the checks Neil Cvuto and Charlie Gasperino are cashing will last as they need culled total to Greenland weather announcers

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Rick says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Great pick! The left and Media explodes! Another day where Trump just blows their heads off! Gotta love this man! All this while a San Diego Catholic Bishop urges worshipers to disrupt the President and a CA Congressmen says they should use go after the President for Mental Illness.

    What times we are living in? You would think we are in an alternative Universe!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  7. fobdangerclose says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Trump said as he left he will hire John Bolton soon!
    Winning

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • AM77 says:
      February 20, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      Not winning. Bolton is a neocon.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Lucille says:
        February 20, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        Don’t you love it when you know more than the President of the United States of America! s.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • AM77 says:
          February 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

          Bolton is a known neocon, what rock have you been living under?

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • issackbickerstaff says:
          February 20, 2017 at 5:23 pm

          Oh, AM77 is not alone in his recognition of who Bolton is, who he has worked for and the fact he has Zero military experience in the field. None. He has never seen a war he didn’t like, as long as he wasn’t in it. Neocon is the label he has and wears.

          From my understanding, lots of white hats did not want Bolton, and made their position clear, very clear, dead on arrival clear.

          McMaster was specifially mentioned to the administration as the top recruit to fill that post. NO NO NO was the word on Bolton given to Potus.

          What you really want to know is why some on the staff etc. wanted Bolton so badly, He knew where the insiders are, because he was one of them, and if you think he gives up those that he worked for in this kind of atmosphere. Bolton is probably happy he is walking. Question hard the motives that promoted him and still do, what is their agenda, and who does that agenda help, one thing it is not the US.

          True or false. The proof is the pudding.

          Bolton’s few advantages outweighed his tremendous drawbacks.

          A man that will not, and worked at staying out of the services. Didn’t mind ordering any wetwork, well he sure didn’t mind giving his orders to kill and put people in harms way, like all the other chickenhawk neocons, lots of blood on his lilly white hands. On both sides of the conflicts he worked so hard to bring on.

          My opinion of course, and had for well over 18 years,

          Like

          Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        February 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

        Bolton is a neoncon, but he also has a huge sense of world affairs and source of information. Don’t have to agree with him on everything, but we could do far worse in having a knowledgeable man like Bolton giving info and advice. Bolton, if folks will remember, was treated horribly when put up for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. He was out when the interim appt. ended. Senate derailed him bigtime.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • kimosaabe says:
        February 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

        Bolton has a good head in his shoulders. He’s moderated from that “neocon” moniker which is an accusation that has really lost its meaning since it’s thrown around so frequently and loosely like “racist”

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • smiley says:
          February 20, 2017 at 4:47 pm

          SO true

          Like

          Reply
        • issackbickerstaff says:
          February 20, 2017 at 5:36 pm

          The neocon label is one they have, wear, and still use their power to pursue activities that promote the neocon agenda. Racist, oh isnt’ that cute, the neocon label is one that is well deserved in Boltons case, his past actions and presentations bear that out. It has not lost one iota of meaning, and its is not an accusation, its a fact. Bolton was wanted by those that don’t want what the people “white hats’ wanted, and he is gone.

          Why were all the mainstream media so content with Bolton going back to Dec 16 when so many of them were claiming he would be appointed. Why is so agreeable to that side.

          Who wanted a fox in that very important chicken house and why was the opposition so unmoved and liked that of course, why a chicken hawk of course, like all the neocons and media darlings. Lets do a shot infront of a blue/green screen and fake like we are in a combat situation. When we are really on a set with craft services.

          Bolton for prison.

          Like

          Reply
      • darcy says:
        February 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        Sorry. But I disagree with you.
        Please refer to the opinion delivered of Bolton by the Late and supremely great, Lawrence Auster. Go to amnation.com/vfr and there you will find a google (yes, I know 😁😢) search engine field in which you can key-in Bolton’s name.
        Do the research yourself and see that MY MENTOR does not dismiss JBolton outright as a neocon.

        That’s my $20-worth (inflation, don’t you know).

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Naslod says:
        February 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

        agreed

        Like

        Reply
  8. RedBallExpress says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    There has never been a President that could pull off an important and dignified introduction like that while sitting on a sofa. Generals McMaster and Kellog looked great also!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    As usual, President Trump goes with the guy no one was talking about. John Bolton and David Petraeus took in another round of disapproval from Trump’s fan and he selected a very qualified general instead.

    The Military is behind Trump!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  10. justfactsplz says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I hope McMaster can clean house at the NSC. I am still missing General Flynn. I’m sure McMaster will do a great job if President Trump hand picked him.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. coveyouthband says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Ah the left… TOO MANY MILITARY! NOT ENOUGH BLEEDING HEARTS!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. missmarple2 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Excellent. Keep moving forward!

    Great pick, if you ask me!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Trump Names Lt. Gen. HR McMaster As National Security Adviser

    by Tyler Durden
    Feb 20, 2017 3:03 PM

    “According to Foreign Policy’sThomas Ricks says, picking McMaster is not a bad thing.
    I’ve known him since he was major. He’s smart, energetic, and tough. He even looks like an armored branch version of Harward. (That’s him, working out with a punching bag in Iraq, in the foto. I took it in the citadel in downtown Tell Afar one sunny winter day about 10 years ago.) (Btw, Harward was scheduled to appear on ABC’s “This Week” yesterday morning, but backed out an hour before airtime. )

    Once Trump was turned down by Harward, it became more likely that he would turn to the active duty military for his 3rd pick for the job. McMaster is among the best of them out there. For his Ph.D. dissertation, he wrote one of the best books on the Vietnam War, Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam.

    He has good combat experience, he was a good trainer, and he led the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment well in his deployment to Iraq, most notably in pacifying Tell Afar, to the west of Mosul.
    I wrote about his operations there in my book The Gamble. I am traveling so I don’t have it with me, but I remember him telling his soldiers that understanding counterinsurgency really wasn’t hard: “Every time you disrespect an Iraqi, you’re working for the enemy.” They even had “Customer Satisfaction Forms” that detainees were asked to fill out upon release: Were you treated well? How was the food? What could we do better?

    There are two big differences between him and Harward: First, he is on active duty. (Though the Army inexplicably couldn’t find a four star job for him, and had told him to plan to retire later this year.) Second, his wife won’t kill him if he takes the job, as Harward’s wife might have.

    That said, the basic problems remain. To do the job right, McMaster needs to bring in his own people. And it remains unclear if he can get that.

    As for relations with the Pentagon: McMaster knows Mattis, but not well. (They both spoke at a conference at the University of North Carolina in April 2010.) But they are similar people and will respect each other. Ricks adds that he did an informal poll of people who have worked for McMaster, asking if they would be willing to follow him to the National Security Council staff. To a surprising degree, they replied, Yes, they would. That’s an indication of loyalty to and confidence in him.”

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-20/trumps-picks-retired-general-mcmaster-national-security-adviser

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Does he need to be confirmed by the senate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    This looks like an excellent choice. You have my stamp of approval president Trump. 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    My son briefed McMaster (I think he was a colonel then) several times when he was serving in Iraq and had nothing but praise for him. Great choice.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  17. Ono says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    White Hats filling the White House.

    Gotta love it!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  18. KBR says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    President Trump announced that General Kellogg would be Chief of Staff.
    What does it mean? Is Preibus no longer Chief of Staff?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. realcapedcrusader says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Mr. President has chosen Generals/leaders who’s men would follow them into the depths of hell, and probably have. This is just one of the ways he is making our military stronger, it’s not always about more tanks, ships, and missiles.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. james23 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Sure looks like a good choice.

    And I’m glad to hear that Pres Trump will have a spot for John Bolton. I know he is controversial because of his involvement with Bush43, but Bolton came up under Jeanne Kirkpatrick during the Reagan Admin. He has been a reliable and fairly early supporter of Mr Trump’s candidacy. Earlier than most all Bush people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. andi lee says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    ***Congratulations, Big Mac!***

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. killdozer says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    what about Bannon s Milo ?

    Like

    Reply
  23. bertdilbert says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    The one thing that putting in the military shows is that nothing is a political appointee. I think Trump respects the disciplined people of the military to run a tight ship for him. I think it also sends a message to Russia and China not to mess with the big dog.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. John Galt says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Songbird approves.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Joyful Noise says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Holy smoke. This guy looks tough!!!! Yipee!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. NHVoter says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I know absolutely nothing about General McMaster. Is he a good choice? Is he a neocon?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Lucille says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Anyone else think it just might be a great idea for President Trump to work out of Mar-a-Lago rather than the White House a good potion of the time? He could certainly de-bug the place easier than those bugs which are probably infesting the Oval Office, the residence, and likely the kitchen fridge.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. CheeseHead says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    How long before one of our 17 intelligence agencies tries to sabotage him? Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock.

    Like

    Reply
  29. andi lee says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    General Kellogg, you had me at, “*Clinton, a failure”*

    Loving where THIS is going! More, please!

    Congratulations to NSA COS Kellogg!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. NHVoter says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I found this:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 20, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      He should be studying the Syrian war and how Russia has fought it.

      “Aggression?”

      The US would never have been able to do what RF did in Crimea.
      And the Voentorg and North Wind in Donbass is out of US league.
      Is that what he calls aggression?
      Already, I think the man has got reality wrong.

      If you begin with ideology, you wind up with wrong answers.

      He might want to study, also, Russian civilization so he understands the “other guy”.
      For 250 years, some of the most historic military men have not understood Russians.
      They all lost.

      I’m never impressed with chest-beaters. Sorry.

      I’ll be praying someone clues him in.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Dale says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I’d like to see Bolton at the state department charged with draining the swamp… he and T-Rex could play good-cop-bad-cop while cleaning up the place…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. akearn says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Once again, my president chokes me up, saying how lucky we are to have these amazing men, and all of our military, to serve us. What sterling choices. If he keeps this up, along with his awesome, crisp, face-to-face salutes, I’m going to have to buy stock in Kleenex. 🙂 Onward and upward!! Yet another winning day! And I’m not tired, just teary!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. NoeliCannoli says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    These choices put the world on notice, and especially our adversaries. No more “leading from behind.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Joan says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I read the McMaster book, Dereliction of Duty, a few years ago. Little did I know how he would end up today. It was a great book and opened my eyes to so much. Good luck, General!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

