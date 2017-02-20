EU Stormtroopers Raid Offices of Marine Le Pen…

There are billions of Euro’s at Stake, billions….
…and those who hold power are growing increasingly desperate.
(Via Bloomberg) French investigators searched the headquarters of the National Front as part of a probe into whether party leader Marine Le Pen used European Parliament money to pay for jobs related to domestic politics.
In a statement, the party characterized the search as “a media operation whose only goal is to disrupt the smooth operation of” Le Pen’s presidential campaign “at a moment when she’s made major advances in the polls.”
The European Parliament has ordered Le Pen to repay the amount, estimating the improper payments at 336,146 euros ($357,000). She has refused to give the money back, saying the jobs weren’t fictitious, and has appealed the decision. French prosecutors who got a report from the EU’s anti-fraud office, OLAF, have opened a legal probe of their own.
A year ago, the FN’s offices in Nanterre, a few kilometers west of Paris, were raided as part of the same probe opened by Paris prosecutors in March 2015.
Meanwhile, Monday’s daily OpinionWay poll showed that first-round support the for anti-euro, anti-immigration Le Pen rose 1 percentage point to 27 percent, with independent Emmanuel Macron and Republican Francois Fillon unchanged at 20 percent each. (read more)
Good thing crime is so low in France that they can concentrate on parliamentary expenditure raids…
Great point
Meanwhile, on the streets of France…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/video-french-police-run-armed-violent-protesters-country-loses-control/
That is what the EU is fighting to protect. They want the continuation of the invasion/rioting.
Exactly and that’s what the globalists what to do here in the USA.
The French are well known for being a nation in crisis historically. They had DOZENS of Govts in the years leading up to WWII.
And, how many Republics? Ripping up their constitution and rewriting it is a French spécialité.
The French are equal opportunity hitsters. Fallon faces similar accusations involving his wife and then there is la gaffe d’Emmanuel Macron.
Le Pen is being investigated over using the EU pocket to pay her bodyguard and an assistant. No big deal as they are docking her MEP salary anyway to repay the dosh. By French standards this is quite a boring scandal.
I doubt this will change hearts or minds. That may come if there is another terrorist attack, or the riots continue.
LePen must be pretty clean.
If she were dirty like most politicians, they’d just threaten to pull out the sex pictures with chickens, little boys and little girls, along with more white powder on their face than a baker’s new hire.
That IS funny! How about a picture with a bottle of Proseco?
Globalist are moonbats, regardless of their geographical location at
Hitler would love the EU.
The map below shows Hitler’s Germany had virtually the same footprint across Europe as today’s EU.
I’m beginning to believe that’s not just a coincidence, either!
“The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
― Mikhail Gorbachev
indeed he would
Evil knows no bounds…
Boy does this look familiar…This has a good chance of making her more popular. I can hear the cries now.
Elle n’atteindra jamais 1237 délégués! Elle n’atteindra jamais 1237 délégués!
(she’ll never get 1237 delegates))
May this backfire on them and may she emerge thru the smoke unscathed.
Modern Day Joan of Arc!
The impeachment of LePen.
Nope. LePen is mightier than the sword…..
Attila the Hun was illiterate… 😛
The flailing death throes of a dangerous, dying animal.
Wounded, not sure if it is a mortal wound.
Call me an optimist.
The EU is the Fourth Reich.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And that’s even better!
Wow! The shapes almost look like a scorpion… Evil as they come!
This time they got Britain too by stealth and lies.
Switzerland is awesome.
+10. That’s very well put!
They are obviously looking for something more…something Russian I would say. What did Putin send Marie for Valentines?
It is chilling that the powers in control have no concern whatsoever that their actions are so obvious.
Oldschool: and by doing so, they are making their identity Really Clear.
When I was younger, I wondered what it would look like if Satan’s minions were turned loose.
By so clearly identifying themselves as evil, behaving as if they can so act with impunity, we are able to clearly see that what we have on hand is actually a spiritual battle.
It is happening all over the West, where God has been purged.
Even a prayer at a ralley is recieved with hatred.
Who was it who recently siad, We have to understand: They HATE us?
Evil HATES the light…and will do anything to turn it off.
It will not go quietly into the night.
Power is their lifeblood, for they do not know God.
It would be nice to see if the EU uniforms were Gestapo black with balaclava.
LOL. Un-elected EU bureaucrats siccing the French feds on LePen for corruption. The irony and hypocrisy have reached the lunatic stage.
Maybe they should check the emails fir Russian influence or hacking or something!! **rolls eyes**
Perfect time to “plant” those emails, don’t you think?
And they’ve got plenty of time to do this, because Sweden is doing just fine!
The EU adds a whole new meaning to the word “special.”
Sounds like a French Govt version of the Watergate break-in to me.
They should be advised that didn’t work so well for Richard Nixon.
This will backfire on the EU. People are sick of the bully tactics and this will make Le Pen all the more popular. Right across Europe this will also open more eyes. Like it or not, the masses are waking up and recognizing the threat of globalism.
“Popular” matters less if they are out to assassinate or imprison you…
This has reflection here.
Bill Kristol’s public call for Deep State coup is acknowledgement, in fact a brazen acknowledgement, by the “mainstream” that they have lost in the arena of ideas…their propaganda no longer resonates…so violence and repressive State action is all that is left to them.
Our enemies have named themselves.
That’s a good thing.
There’s no doubt many in the intelligence community fear and despise President-elect Donald Trump. The feeling appears to be mutual. The question then is how far would they and their friends be willing to go to undermine Trump’s authority or remove him from office.
https://shadowproof.com/2017/01/19/how-much-war-deep-state-undermine-trump/
That IS the question.
I say, don’t wait for that too dangerous answer – cut them off viciously, without mercy – at he pass.
In colonial times, Kristol would have been tarred and feathered. We need some modern, civilized (and legal) form of that.
Mr. Knuckles, I have thought the EXACT same thing.
Anybody who calls for Deep State take over is nothing more than a self-proclaimed terrorist and should treated as such.
The so-called “Deep State” and their Leftist supporters should enjoy their moment in the sun.
Once the 9th SCOTUS vote is restored, they won’t like the outcome.
(Which, incidentally, is all falling nicely into place for Sen Paul, who condemned McCain’s remarks today.)
Senator Paul has been exposed…
..,as a true American patriot.
I believe we should just let Kristol and McCain keep talking. We get more voters on our side every time they run their mouths!
You could say it’s “Kristol Klear” transparent – they are like cornered rats, sneaky rats –
whether Kristol/NeverTrumpers, Deep Staters, One Worlders, Globalists, George Soros
my dear Mother who is now 88 years old, is watching too; she was also so happy about Donald Trump getting elected and we had a party for the Inauguration – she says she has never seen so much mean, ugly behavior in her life on the part of those trying to counteract President Trump – they are every bit acting like a cornered rat or possum – and she knows what they are like –
Mother was awakened in the middle of the night some years ago when they lived on their ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley . . . what in the world . . . with one eye on the rifle by the bedroom door she peeked out and saw Lord Cleaver, her Old English Sheepdog, had an immense possum cornered . . . the thing was hissing and sputtering and looked so mean . . . she yelled out “Cleaver, knock it off” which would give the possum a chance to get away . . . Cleaver obeyed her instantly and the possum scurried off into the darkness.
That possum was so mean and scary and filled every image of a cornered rat, a giant rat
Fascinating parable.
The Santa Ynez Valley conjures such great mental images to me.
Similar story…..different ending. My Akita (pictured) got my attention by tearing past me one early evening by running behind our spa….a huge possum was hissing and barring teeth as I looked up toward where she was running. The possum was rearing up on a 4″ X 4″ corner fence post. She never heard my order of “NO”….or she didn’t listen. She leaped up and grabbed the possum….end of story!
Possums like Kristol need to be finished off…period! Trump needs to move swiftly like my Akita! She’s 11 1/2 years old now and has served as the most loyal & protective friend I have ever known.
Hammer meet nail.
Complete wuss, but you know, I would want to be the one that tests her.
Kristol has decided to join McCain in going off the rails, that’s all.
He literally named the “Deep State,” and furthermore asked for it to take over.
Hardly going off the rails…a conscious call for the overthrow of our Republic.
But that’s not going to happen, because there’s no possible end game except their own demise.
Disagree, vehemently but respectfully, Hillary’s election would have been a turning point.
Amen
As the EU falls, the Dutch will have permission to make wooden shoes again.
They just handed her the election. Vive Le Pen!!
I know this is sort of off topic but if you want to read about a U.S car manufacturer that really got screwed and destroyed by illegal government raids and bogus prosecutions read: Preston Tucker by Steve Lehto.
Wow. They really must be worried. A generic form of worry would have certainly thrown a bone to our media too.
Trap door to Russia under the desk.
Pizza gate files for final approval.
Putin is my homie manifesto.
We got a goose egg 🤓
Democracy in the West is a sham. All elections are fictitious events with outcomes manipulated by forces from outside, money, MSM and lies. People think their decisions matter, but rarely do they get the leader they want or need. They get screwed all over the West and then go into other non-democratic countries to force them to become democratic, too, usually destroying the society in order to have a purple thumb news event and Jimmy Peanuts approve the outcome.
What a crock.
“…manipulated by forces from outside…”, and in the case of the recent US elections, that “outside” force was God, who is able to overcome even such sham.
Let’s be certain we support The Light, or we will be, like Nineva, turned upon, as havng been unfit for the mercies of God.
This may seem off topic, but it’s not – if the topic is “the depths to which the globalists will go”: There have been multiple bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers around the country lately. Also, Drudge has a story tonight out of Missouri of 100 gravestones being tipped over at a Jewish cemetery. I guaranfrickingtee you that this is not the work of “right wing racists”, but rather, a false flag perpetrated by the Soros crowd so that they can blame Trump. There are trillions of dollars at stake.
This is nothing more than an absolute seizure & takeover of a democratically elected government by rogue governmental usurpers in order to use it’s power against it’s citizens
I agree it will backfire & only make Le Pen stronger, but it shows the intense desperation & horrific depths this entire cabal will go to
I’d say who the hell do they think they are, but we know who they think they are
Nothing but criminal lowlifes under the guise of government
This fight will be historical. It’s a fight for control of our countries & our destinies. It’s a fight that will affect the lives of people worldwide & it’s truly a fight between good & evil, between criminality, corruption & moral decay vs moral righteousness
A fight that will define the path of our futures
It’s a fight we must win
A fight by the FREE against the ENSLAVERS.
It’s not just MONEY at stake. For the Leftoid totalitarians, it’s always about ultimate POWER. Power is what they crave, more than heroin, more than crack, more than life itself.
“The purpose of power, is power. . . .” George Orwell, 1984
Marine Le Pen: I Will Not Submit to Merkel and EU
French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, delivered a rip-roaring speech last night promising she will not take instructions from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, nor beg for her approval.
Le Pen promised that if elected, she will put French sovereignty first and foremost.
The Still Report #1513, 4-Minute Video Feb-20-2017:
I never thought about it much, but what’s the PLAN of the so-called “Deep State” rogues other than to try to sew a little chaos?
Not only have they NO STANDING in our Constitution, but their only way to actually diminishing the Commander in Chief would be to come through his Generals!
