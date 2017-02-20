EU Stormtroopers Raid Offices of Marine Le Pen…

There are billions of Euro’s at Stake, billions….

…and those who hold power are growing increasingly desperate.

(Via Bloomberg) French investigators searched the headquarters of the National Front as part of a probe into whether party leader Marine Le Pen used European Parliament money to pay for jobs related to domestic politics.

Marine Le Pendarth%20sorosIn a statement, the party characterized the search as “a media operation whose only goal is to disrupt the smooth operation of” Le Pen’s presidential campaign “at a moment when she’s made major advances in the polls.”

The European Parliament has ordered Le Pen to repay the amount, estimating the improper payments at 336,146 euros ($357,000). She has refused to give the money back, saying the jobs weren’t fictitious, and has appealed the decision. French prosecutors who got a report from the EU’s anti-fraud office, OLAF, have opened a legal probe of their own.

A year ago, the FN’s offices in Nanterre, a few kilometers west of Paris, were raided as part of the same probe opened by Paris prosecutors in March 2015.

Meanwhile, Monday’s daily OpinionWay poll showed that first-round support the for anti-euro, anti-immigration Le Pen rose 1 percentage point to 27 percent, with independent Emmanuel Macron and Republican Francois Fillon unchanged at 20 percent each.  (read more)

trump-farage-le-penmarine-la-pen-2

71 Responses to EU Stormtroopers Raid Offices of Marine Le Pen…

  1. 3x1 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Good thing crime is so low in France that they can concentrate on parliamentary expenditure raids…

    Reply
  2. HBD says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Globalist are moonbats, regardless of their geographical location at

    Reply
  3. feralcatsblog says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Hitler would love the EU.

    Reply
  4. M33 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Evil knows no bounds…

    Reply
  5. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Boy does this look familiar…This has a good chance of making her more popular. I can hear the cries now.

    Elle n’atteindra jamais 1237 délégués! Elle n’atteindra jamais 1237 délégués!
    (she’ll never get 1237 delegates))

    Reply
  6. Howie says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    The impeachment of LePen.

    Reply
  7. hugofitch1 says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    The flailing death throes of a dangerous, dying animal.

    Reply
  8. feralcatsblog says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    The EU is the Fourth Reich.

    Reply
  9. emet says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    They are obviously looking for something more…something Russian I would say. What did Putin send Marie for Valentines?

    Reply
  10. Oldschool says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    It is chilling that the powers in control have no concern whatsoever that their actions are so obvious.

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      Oldschool: and by doing so, they are making their identity Really Clear.
      When I was younger, I wondered what it would look like if Satan’s minions were turned loose.
      By so clearly identifying themselves as evil, behaving as if they can so act with impunity, we are able to clearly see that what we have on hand is actually a spiritual battle.
      It is happening all over the West, where God has been purged.
      Even a prayer at a ralley is recieved with hatred.
      Who was it who recently siad, We have to understand: They HATE us?
      Evil HATES the light…and will do anything to turn it off.
      It will not go quietly into the night.
      Power is their lifeblood, for they do not know God.

      Reply
    • mike says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      It would be nice to see if the EU uniforms were Gestapo black with balaclava.

      Reply
  11. Suteibu says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    LOL. Un-elected EU bureaucrats siccing the French feds on LePen for corruption. The irony and hypocrisy have reached the lunatic stage.

    Reply
  12. Fe says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Maybe they should check the emails fir Russian influence or hacking or something!! **rolls eyes**

    Reply
  13. MrE says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    And they’ve got plenty of time to do this, because Sweden is doing just fine!

    The EU adds a whole new meaning to the word “special.”

    Reply
  14. Paul Killinger says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Sounds like a French Govt version of the Watergate break-in to me.

    They should be advised that didn’t work so well for Richard Nixon.

    Reply
  15. A.D. Everard says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    This will backfire on the EU. People are sick of the bully tactics and this will make Le Pen all the more popular. Right across Europe this will also open more eyes. Like it or not, the masses are waking up and recognizing the threat of globalism.

    Reply
  16. Joe says:
    February 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    This has reflection here.

    Bill Kristol’s public call for Deep State coup is acknowledgement, in fact a brazen acknowledgement, by the “mainstream” that they have lost in the arena of ideas…their propaganda no longer resonates…so violence and repressive State action is all that is left to them.

    Our enemies have named themselves.

    That’s a good thing.

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      There’s no doubt many in the intelligence community fear and despise President-elect Donald Trump. The feeling appears to be mutual. The question then is how far would they and their friends be willing to go to undermine Trump’s authority or remove him from office.

      https://shadowproof.com/2017/01/19/how-much-war-deep-state-undermine-trump/

      Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      In colonial times, Kristol would have been tarred and feathered. We need some modern, civilized (and legal) form of that.

      Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      You could say it’s “Kristol Klear” transparent – they are like cornered rats, sneaky rats –
      whether Kristol/NeverTrumpers, Deep Staters, One Worlders, Globalists, George Soros

      my dear Mother who is now 88 years old, is watching too; she was also so happy about Donald Trump getting elected and we had a party for the Inauguration – she says she has never seen so much mean, ugly behavior in her life on the part of those trying to counteract President Trump – they are every bit acting like a cornered rat or possum – and she knows what they are like –

      Mother was awakened in the middle of the night some years ago when they lived on their ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley . . . what in the world . . . with one eye on the rifle by the bedroom door she peeked out and saw Lord Cleaver, her Old English Sheepdog, had an immense possum cornered . . . the thing was hissing and sputtering and looked so mean . . . she yelled out “Cleaver, knock it off” which would give the possum a chance to get away . . . Cleaver obeyed her instantly and the possum scurried off into the darkness.

      That possum was so mean and scary and filled every image of a cornered rat, a giant rat

      Reply
      • Joe says:
        February 20, 2017 at 11:18 pm

        Fascinating parable.

        The Santa Ynez Valley conjures such great mental images to me.

        Reply
      • Rick says:
        February 20, 2017 at 11:43 pm

        Similar story…..different ending. My Akita (pictured) got my attention by tearing past me one early evening by running behind our spa….a huge possum was hissing and barring teeth as I looked up toward where she was running. The possum was rearing up on a 4″ X 4″ corner fence post. She never heard my order of “NO”….or she didn’t listen. She leaped up and grabbed the possum….end of story!

        Possums like Kristol need to be finished off…period! Trump needs to move swiftly like my Akita! She’s 11 1/2 years old now and has served as the most loyal & protective friend I have ever known.

        Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:16 pm

      Kristol has decided to join McCain in going off the rails, that’s all.

      Reply
  17. marblenecltr says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    As the EU falls, the Dutch will have permission to make wooden shoes again.

    Reply
  18. Finalage says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    They just handed her the election. Vive Le Pen!!

    Reply
  19. RedBallExpress says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    I know this is sort of off topic but if you want to read about a U.S car manufacturer that really got screwed and destroyed by illegal government raids and bogus prosecutions read: Preston Tucker by Steve Lehto.

    Reply
  20. billarysserverroom says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Wow. They really must be worried. A generic form of worry would have certainly thrown a bone to our media too.

    Trap door to Russia under the desk.

    Pizza gate files for final approval.

    Putin is my homie manifesto.

    We got a goose egg 🤓

    Reply
  21. Bull Durham says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Democracy in the West is a sham. All elections are fictitious events with outcomes manipulated by forces from outside, money, MSM and lies. People think their decisions matter, but rarely do they get the leader they want or need. They get screwed all over the West and then go into other non-democratic countries to force them to become democratic, too, usually destroying the society in order to have a purple thumb news event and Jimmy Peanuts approve the outcome.

    What a crock.

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      February 20, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      “…manipulated by forces from outside…”, and in the case of the recent US elections, that “outside” force was God, who is able to overcome even such sham.
      Let’s be certain we support The Light, or we will be, like Nineva, turned upon, as havng been unfit for the mercies of God.

      Reply
  22. Sentient says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    This may seem off topic, but it’s not – if the topic is “the depths to which the globalists will go”: There have been multiple bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers around the country lately. Also, Drudge has a story tonight out of Missouri of 100 gravestones being tipped over at a Jewish cemetery. I guaranfrickingtee you that this is not the work of “right wing racists”, but rather, a false flag perpetrated by the Soros crowd so that they can blame Trump. There are trillions of dollars at stake.

    Reply
  23. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    This is nothing more than an absolute seizure & takeover of a democratically elected government by rogue governmental usurpers in order to use it’s power against it’s citizens

    I agree it will backfire & only make Le Pen stronger, but it shows the intense desperation & horrific depths this entire cabal will go to

    I’d say who the hell do they think they are, but we know who they think they are

    Nothing but criminal lowlifes under the guise of government

    This fight will be historical. It’s a fight for control of our countries & our destinies. It’s a fight that will affect the lives of people worldwide & it’s truly a fight between good & evil, between criminality, corruption & moral decay vs moral righteousness

    A fight that will define the path of our futures

    It’s a fight we must win

    Reply
  24. Beverly says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    It’s not just MONEY at stake. For the Leftoid totalitarians, it’s always about ultimate POWER. Power is what they crave, more than heroin, more than crack, more than life itself.

    “The purpose of power, is power. . . .” George Orwell, 1984

    Reply
  25. Texasranger says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Marine Le Pen: I Will Not Submit to Merkel and EU

    French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, delivered a rip-roaring speech last night promising she will not take instructions from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, nor beg for her approval.

    Le Pen promised that if elected, she will put French sovereignty first and foremost.

    The Still Report #1513, 4-Minute Video Feb-20-2017:

    Reply
  26. Paul Killinger says:
    February 20, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I never thought about it much, but what’s the PLAN of the so-called “Deep State” rogues other than to try to sew a little chaos?

    Not only have they NO STANDING in our Constitution, but their only way to actually diminishing the Commander in Chief would be to come through his Generals!

    Reply

