Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus on FOX, CBS…

Posted on February 19, 2017 by

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made the Sunday talk circuit. Here’s a couple of appearances:

FOX NEWS

CBS NEWS

.

trump-bannon-priebus

49 Responses to Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus on FOX, CBS…

  1. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Okay friends, give ol’ Bluto the report. I can’t bring myself to watch this crap. Makes me too angry!

    Thanks!!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. deanbrh says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Seems a shame to send out anyone but a natural bulldog on Sundays.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Mariposa 323 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Reince was great , Chris Wallace is a dummy ! How can the media think they can ever earn our trust when they can’t even present the most basic intellectual argument for their stupid propaganda ” Russia Russia , White House chaos , blah , blah .” People are sooo tired of this cr&$&p !!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. NHVoter says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I thought Reince did very well.

    On a related note, I found out that my mom has the hots for Reince! She said, ‘He seems like such a sweet man and he’s very cute too.’ LOL

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Humble Soul says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Chris Wallace is Judas the traitor(Bcoz in everyone’s eyes, he is in your camp; but not really). Jake Tapper is Pilate; everyone knows he is in opposite camp.

    BTW, here is a tidbit to remind one of his identity

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Steve in Lewes says:
      February 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      Could add:
      McCain calls me a wacko bird
      press calls me a racist
      muslims call me a islamaphobe
      gays call me a homophobe
      Cruz called me low-info….
      somebody called me…..oh forget it, I’d have to have a family of four all with shirts with parts of what we’ve been called to show their complete lunacy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    I can’t bear to watch! Please report!

    ps. I knew they would not dare of Miller on again after the way he sliced through them like a hot knife through butter.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Mr. Morris says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Chris Wallace was agitated this morning. Did somebody put a frog in his pants or was he feeling guilty because he is almost as biased as his media comrades?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. HBD says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Speaking of “fake news” I noticed for nearly the last year Bush was in office, the nightly news was mostly footage of military war reports from the Middle East. Obama takes office and you’d think we no longer had troops in conflicts on the other side of the world, when actually we do. Now it seems that the MSN has began to show clips of war zones again. Is this just me, or is this part of the news organizations psy-ops to put something out there that none of us like (but at times necessary) in order to make President Trump look bad?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Humble Soul says:
    February 19, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Those who come for Sunday talk shows, should come out much more prepared.

    Miller would have been much better.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. rumpole2 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Something I noticed in passing, and have sen elsewhere.
    The “bad press” that Hillary got over emails etc is mentioned as if it is some sort of “moral equivalent” to the “Bad press” that trump gets now from #FakeNews media.

    That of course completely misses the point that there was CLEAR evidence of serious CRIME by Hillary and the Clinton crime organization which the media only mentioned because they could not avoid it, and in the process, explained excused and and enabled Hillary.

    It is my belief that Hillary and the Clinton gang MUST be pursued… investigated, indicted, imprisoned. If not then then the same old same old… too big to be subject to the law… persists.
    There is already a hint of portraying Hillary as some sort of “victim” of (Alt-right) made up stories about her REAL crimes. Hillary needs to be held to account not just for the sake of holding her personally accountable, but for the sake of justice generally.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. snaggletooths says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Fake news, Media outlets that continously lie are the enemy of the people no doubt about it . Reince did fine. I don’t see how anyone can watch MSM that is not journalism

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Joe says:
      February 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Someone has to do it I suppose. I gave it up long ago with the exception of brief selected bits that had some special significance of some sort. Life is too short. Stress kills. Being reduced to a raving, angry, homicidal lunatic is bad for my health so I just read accounts of what was said–which is bad enough.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. markstoval says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    The left-wing mainstream media is trying to pretend that THEY are the “press” and the only press. No, they are corporate whores pretending to be real reporters. The real press is found at sites like this one, Drudge, Breitbart, and many other places on the internet.

    The real reporting is coming from the alternate press while only propaganda comes from what these whores call the “press”. CNN is not the press. (nor MSNBC, nor ABC, and so on)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Catherine Thompson says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Priebus is mentioned in the President Trump Thread as possibly being linked to the leak in the white house, there is an ongoing investigation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Nettles18 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    It is the White House who decides who will appear on the Sunday shows.

    Apparently, Jake Tapper, is ‘unhinged’ that no representative from the White House was offered to his Sunday show (although I read, even Tapper didn’t show up, his show had a guest host) but Tapper tweeted:

    Like

    Reply
  15. massivedeplorable says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Good lord does this insufferable fool ever shut up? To coin a line from a classic Prince tune Wallace is “…talkin’ more s**t than a b**ch”

    Like

    Reply
  16. Susan says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Chris Wallace is unwatchable. Is he the least bit interested in the many accomplishments of the first month? At all? He is proving the President’s point.

    Like

    Reply
  17. rumpole2 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    We have got “Mad Dog” as secretary of defense.

    As Trump is considering names for National Security advisor, I just wonder if there is anybody out there with a nick name like “A$$ Kicker”

    Like

    Reply
  18. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    These guys remind me of the bunghole shoppers that squeeze the loaf of bread too hard then leave it for someone else at the grocery store. They profess they are just ‘testing’ the bread, but they are ruining it for the next person. They are NOT reporting news, they are trying to direct policy and influence behavior. President Trump nailed it yet again – the press is our enemy…the Don Lemming thread yesterday is case in point. The only news was the cost and time spent, the rest is opinion. The three windbags were pontificating and orating about this and that when the 4th guy said the story was fake news ginned up to influence opinion. Never before have I been as interested as I am now in the lengths the media goes to manipulate a desired outcome.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Glenn Stehle says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    The unholy alliance between the corporate media and the criminal deep state poses an enormous threat to our republican form of government.

    And look how the Financial Times is spinning it. (I am posting the entire article because it is behind a paywall.) Obama is cast as the great crusader againt illegal leaks, but we know from a previous post on this blog that Obama did everything in his power to exacerbate illegal leaks in the ultimate hours of his presidency.
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/17/the-lame-duck-timeline-strongly-suggests-president-obama-set-up-intelligence-scheme-to-undermine-trump/

    Trump turns against leakers as disclosures undermine White House
    Obama bequeathed tools for crackdown but new team faces obstacles

    Donald Trump used to love leaks. Now, not so much.

    During his presidential campaign, Mr Trump revelled in the publication of Democratic party emails that fuelled damaging stories about his opponent, Hillary Clinton. “Boy, I love reading those WikiLeaks,” he told an Ohio crowd just before election day. 

    This week, Mr Trump vowed to punish the “low-life leakers” who have added to the turbulence of his first weeks in office. 

    Leaks bedevil all presidents, but the latest deluge of stories has the president demanding action. “I’ve actually called the justice department to look into the leaks,” Mr Trump said at a freewheeling press conference on Thursday. “Those are criminal leaks.”

    The trigger for his outrage were news stories reporting that US intelligence agencies eavesdropping on the Russian ambassador had overheard Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, discussing the prospect of relaxing US sanctions on Russia. 

    Like all presidents before him, Mr Trump does not exactly have a zero-tolerance policy toward leaks. Among the candidates to replace Mr Flynn is former General David Petraeus, who has his own history of leaking classified information. 

    Mr Petraeus pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of mishandling government secrets, was sentenced to two years probation and fined $100,000. The former Central Intelligence Agency director admitted that he had given Paula Broadwell, his former mistress and biographer, eight notebooks containing code words for secret operations along with the names of covert US operatives. 

    But nor would Mr Trump be the first president to crack down on leakers. Barack Obama used the Espionage Act for more anti-leak prosecutions than all previous presidents combined, as he dealt with the fallout from massive leaks of classified material circulated by WikiLeaks and Edward Snowden, a former NSA contractor.

    “The Obama legacy is mixed,” says David Pozen, a professor at Columbia Law School. “On the one hand, there was an increase in the number of enforcement actions against suspected leakers. On the other, that increase in enforcement caused a major backlash from both parties.” 

    In his second term, Mr Obama’s Department of Justice brought fewer such cases and modified its guidelines for subpoenaing reporters in leak cases. Now prosecutors can demand the identity of a journalist’s confidential source only as a last resort and only with the attorney-general’s personal authorisation.

    Technology is making it easier to track interactions between government officials and reporters. Investigators used mobile phone data and electronic entry-and-exit records at the State Department to make a 2014 case against Stephen Kim, a department contractor, for sharing a classified document on North Korea’s nuclear programme with a Fox News reporter. 

    Disclosure of the most sensitive information, such as the intercepts of the Russian ambassador’s phone calls with Mr Flynn, is forbidden by statute. “If the leaker could be identified, he or she could be subject to a 10-year jail term for each instance of leaking such information,” says Steven Aftergood, a secrecy policy expert at the Federation of American Scientists.

    Other disclosures, such as revealing summaries of the president’s phone calls with world leaders are not explicitly prohibited by law. But if the details are classified, someone leaking such information could be fired or have their security clearance revoked. The president has made clear his irritation over leaks about his calls to the leaders of Mexico and Australia.

    “It’s supposed to be either confidential or classified,” he complained on Thursday. “All of a sudden, people are finding out exactly what took place.”

    As uproar continues over his campaign’s alleged Russia ties, Mr Trump’s effort to change the subject to leaks has won support from influential Republicans. The chairmen of the House oversight and judiciary committees wrote to the DoJ’s inspector-general this week requesting an “immediate investigation” of how classified information ended up in news stories published by The Washington Post and the BBC. 

    The anti-leak initiative could also pose an early test for Jeff Sessions, the new attorney-general. He could be called upon to decide whether to pursue charges against Mr Flynn for making a false statement to FBI agents investigating his conversations with the Russian ambassador. 

    Nor will it be easy for the president to end unauthorised disclosures. His own White House aides routinely talk to reporters on a not-for-quotation basis. 

    “They make a lot of noise about leaking,” said Lucy Dalglish, dean of the University of Maryland’s journalism school. “But as they say, the ship of state leaks from the top.”

    Like

    Reply
  20. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    On FOX Priebus said senior intelligence community officials have told him the allegations that the Trump campaign had “constant contact” with Russian operatives are completely false. The problem is Priebus could not name the officials “because he didn’t have permission” (this one day after Priebus complained of unnamed sources in news stories).

    To me this is an example of how Priebus is not up to the job of Chief of Staff. If senior IC officials have assured him that the Russian allegations are without foundation why hasn’t the White House put out a formal statement to this effect NAMING the senior officials? Instead this Russian nonsense will continue to fester because Priebus is either too incompetent for the job OR he is actually trying to sabotage his boss. The later wouldn’t surprise me.

    Like

    Reply
    • CheeseHead says:
      February 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Chief of Staff is supposed to run the internal organization of the west Wing. Their job is not media spokesperson. The fact that Priebus has to do so much media is an indication of how weak the White House communications team is with the only A team player being Spicer.

      Like

      Reply
  21. 4bleu says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Wallace caught in the act again, Trump tweets enemy of the people is: MSM. Wallace twists it instantly to all free press. MSM is NOT a synonym for ‘free press.’ Wallace knows this.
    Also using the opening statement to color the entire Q&A – ‘punching back’ in an ‘extraordinary rally.’ What’s so ‘extraordinary’ about a president making himself available to the people who voted him in? Heads of State do it all the time. ALL the time.

    There are several attacks out there showing up in various places. To provide cover for the nasty organizing to harass DeVoes, prompting the need for Ed Sec Betsy DeVoes to have totally justified and sensible assigned security is criticized in the vacuum of omission of the real circumstances and the omission of the background of the perps physically intimidating her with more infiltrated in the paid union crowd at her first school visit.

    Also, a multi-level-whatever-sticks poo fling at Kellyanne, including a laugh-out-loud-catty-mean-girls-b*-attack by the current president of her old alma mater. Meanwhile, Melania ‘slams critics’. Geez, like in dodge foozball. But they’re running the mean girls act, snippy about the ‘pretty one’ who gets ‘good grades.’

    Media monopoly needs to be busted. The magazine racks at the supermarket, the freebies they hand out in airplanes, the magazine subscription bundles, the cable subscription bundles, the networks 24/7 hogging screens in public spaces. They monopolize slots denying new print media to reach customers, they deny anyone remotely conservative a seat at the bidding table to buy failing brands. They smear and ding-down new publications/books/blogs/papers/channels to turn off the public from trying them.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Summer says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    If anyone need a good example of how the ENEMY operates, watch these two clips.

    Thank you, President Trump for identifying the media — the ENEMY.

    Free, independent press my ass. Bought and paid for PRESSTITUTES operating on behalf of the deep state and the DNC. No, we did not forget their incestuous relationship revealed by the Wikileaks. We did not forget how the presstitutes behaved during the election season, how they insulted our leader and us, his supporters, how they cried when Crooked Hillary lost and how they incited riots. We did not forget how the presstitutes were posting tweets about Trump assassination.

    THEY ARE THE ENEMY. OUR ENEMY.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Ficklefinger says:
    February 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    That Priebus himself is NOT the target of savage media attacks is significant. Everyone in the media must know something about what Priebus is doing they like.

    Like

    Reply

