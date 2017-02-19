Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus on FOX, CBS…

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made the Sunday talk circuit. Here’s a couple of appearances:
FOX NEWS
CBS NEWS
.
Okay friends, give ol’ Bluto the report. I can’t bring myself to watch this crap. Makes me too angry!
Thanks!!!
PTSD from Sunday Talk Shows.
Wallace belongs on CNN
Trump didn’t even include FOX as one of the ‘enemy media’ in his tweet, yet Chris Wallace seems determined to get them added to the list… what a moron.
Since at least June 2015 when I started paying attention, the report is the same Bluto…
You seen one, you seen ’em all.
same here… refuse to watch em
Wallace was his same old liberal self. Spreading fake news stories ad naseum. Rience deflected him well, although I’m sick of our white house spokes people not just stopping these clowns with……’that is fake news…..If you think it isn’t, state your source and I will respond…..’
Actually, Preibus did exactly that with Dickerson.
That was supposed to be cued to 7:40.
Summary for Bluto:
Fake News Anchor: “Admit you are horrible.”
White House: “Admit you are fake news.”
Fake News: “You’re horrible.”
White House: “You’re fake news”
“Horrible.”
“Fake.”
[crosstalk]
etc.
Me also. I’m busy rting McCain memes out on twtr.
Seems a shame to send out anyone but a natural bulldog on Sundays.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reince was great , Chris Wallace is a dummy ! How can the media think they can ever earn our trust when they can’t even present the most basic intellectual argument for their stupid propaganda ” Russia Russia , White House chaos , blah , blah .” People are sooo tired of this cr&$&p !!!
Agree. But remember who their audience is: mindless zombies who thrive on mindless verbal diarrhea: Russia, chaos, alternate news Noah blah blah
Noah was added by autocorrect. Sorry
Still do NOT trust Priebus. Needs to go.
I thought Reince did very well.
On a related note, I found out that my mom has the hots for Reince! She said, ‘He seems like such a sweet man and he’s very cute too.’ LOL
The maternal instinct (toward the sweet and cute) is as strong a driver of attraction as being an alpha male, and Reince does have that man-baby face working for him.
Chris Wallace is Judas the traitor(Bcoz in everyone’s eyes, he is in your camp; but not really). Jake Tapper is Pilate; everyone knows he is in opposite camp.
BTW, here is a tidbit to remind one of his identity
Could add:
McCain calls me a wacko bird
press calls me a racist
muslims call me a islamaphobe
gays call me a homophobe
Cruz called me low-info….
somebody called me…..oh forget it, I’d have to have a family of four all with shirts with parts of what we’ve been called to show their complete lunacy.
I can’t bear to watch! Please report!
ps. I knew they would not dare of Miller on again after the way he sliced through them like a hot knife through butter.
Chris Wallace was agitated this morning. Did somebody put a frog in his pants or was he feeling guilty because he is almost as biased as his media comrades?
Speaking of “fake news” I noticed for nearly the last year Bush was in office, the nightly news was mostly footage of military war reports from the Middle East. Obama takes office and you’d think we no longer had troops in conflicts on the other side of the world, when actually we do. Now it seems that the MSN has began to show clips of war zones again. Is this just me, or is this part of the news organizations psy-ops to put something out there that none of us like (but at times necessary) in order to make President Trump look bad?
It’s psy-ops.
Same thing with Reagan’s homeless. No more reporting on Homeless when Billary became president, and zero reporting on increased homelessness when Ozero was Resident.
It is what they do. Thank you for having the guts to watch this stuff.
Those who come for Sunday talk shows, should come out much more prepared.
Miller would have been much better.
Something I noticed in passing, and have sen elsewhere.
The “bad press” that Hillary got over emails etc is mentioned as if it is some sort of “moral equivalent” to the “Bad press” that trump gets now from #FakeNews media.
That of course completely misses the point that there was CLEAR evidence of serious CRIME by Hillary and the Clinton crime organization which the media only mentioned because they could not avoid it, and in the process, explained excused and and enabled Hillary.
It is my belief that Hillary and the Clinton gang MUST be pursued… investigated, indicted, imprisoned. If not then then the same old same old… too big to be subject to the law… persists.
There is already a hint of portraying Hillary as some sort of “victim” of (Alt-right) made up stories about her REAL crimes. Hillary needs to be held to account not just for the sake of holding her personally accountable, but for the sake of justice generally.
The PTB do not want to be exposed with her prosecution
Fake news, Media outlets that continously lie are the enemy of the people no doubt about it . Reince did fine. I don’t see how anyone can watch MSM that is not journalism
Someone has to do it I suppose. I gave it up long ago with the exception of brief selected bits that had some special significance of some sort. Life is too short. Stress kills. Being reduced to a raving, angry, homicidal lunatic is bad for my health so I just read accounts of what was said–which is bad enough.
Oh how I feel your pain. Hubby says turn it off— it makes us both crazy.
The left-wing mainstream media is trying to pretend that THEY are the “press” and the only press. No, they are corporate whores pretending to be real reporters. The real press is found at sites like this one, Drudge, Breitbart, and many other places on the internet.
The real reporting is coming from the alternate press while only propaganda comes from what these whores call the “press”. CNN is not the press. (nor MSNBC, nor ABC, and so on)
Priebus is mentioned in the President Trump Thread as possibly being linked to the leak in the white house, there is an ongoing investigation.
Chas Johnson says his gal, not him. GWP has more.
It is the White House who decides who will appear on the Sunday shows.
Apparently, Jake Tapper, is ‘unhinged’ that no representative from the White House was offered to his Sunday show (although I read, even Tapper didn’t show up, his show had a guest host) but Tapper tweeted:
Poor Jake.
I really try to work up a smidgen of sympathy for him but alas……no can do!!!LOL
“Please appear on our Sunday show so we can kick you in the nuts.”
Good lord does this insufferable fool ever shut up? To coin a line from a classic Prince tune Wallace is “…talkin’ more s**t than a b**ch”
Chris Wallace is unwatchable. Is he the least bit interested in the many accomplishments of the first month? At all? He is proving the President’s point.
We have got “Mad Dog” as secretary of defense.
As Trump is considering names for National Security advisor, I just wonder if there is anybody out there with a nick name like “A$$ Kicker”
These guys remind me of the bunghole shoppers that squeeze the loaf of bread too hard then leave it for someone else at the grocery store. They profess they are just ‘testing’ the bread, but they are ruining it for the next person. They are NOT reporting news, they are trying to direct policy and influence behavior. President Trump nailed it yet again – the press is our enemy…the Don Lemming thread yesterday is case in point. The only news was the cost and time spent, the rest is opinion. The three windbags were pontificating and orating about this and that when the 4th guy said the story was fake news ginned up to influence opinion. Never before have I been as interested as I am now in the lengths the media goes to manipulate a desired outcome.
The unholy alliance between the corporate media and the criminal deep state poses an enormous threat to our republican form of government.
And look how the Financial Times is spinning it. (I am posting the entire article because it is behind a paywall.) Obama is cast as the great crusader againt illegal leaks, but we know from a previous post on this blog that Obama did everything in his power to exacerbate illegal leaks in the ultimate hours of his presidency.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/17/the-lame-duck-timeline-strongly-suggests-president-obama-set-up-intelligence-scheme-to-undermine-trump/
On FOX Priebus said senior intelligence community officials have told him the allegations that the Trump campaign had “constant contact” with Russian operatives are completely false. The problem is Priebus could not name the officials “because he didn’t have permission” (this one day after Priebus complained of unnamed sources in news stories).
To me this is an example of how Priebus is not up to the job of Chief of Staff. If senior IC officials have assured him that the Russian allegations are without foundation why hasn’t the White House put out a formal statement to this effect NAMING the senior officials? Instead this Russian nonsense will continue to fester because Priebus is either too incompetent for the job OR he is actually trying to sabotage his boss. The later wouldn’t surprise me.
Chief of Staff is supposed to run the internal organization of the west Wing. Their job is not media spokesperson. The fact that Priebus has to do so much media is an indication of how weak the White House communications team is with the only A team player being Spicer.
Wallace caught in the act again, Trump tweets enemy of the people is: MSM. Wallace twists it instantly to all free press. MSM is NOT a synonym for ‘free press.’ Wallace knows this.
Also using the opening statement to color the entire Q&A – ‘punching back’ in an ‘extraordinary rally.’ What’s so ‘extraordinary’ about a president making himself available to the people who voted him in? Heads of State do it all the time. ALL the time.
There are several attacks out there showing up in various places. To provide cover for the nasty organizing to harass DeVoes, prompting the need for Ed Sec Betsy DeVoes to have totally justified and sensible assigned security is criticized in the vacuum of omission of the real circumstances and the omission of the background of the perps physically intimidating her with more infiltrated in the paid union crowd at her first school visit.
Also, a multi-level-whatever-sticks poo fling at Kellyanne, including a laugh-out-loud-catty-mean-girls-b*-attack by the current president of her old alma mater. Meanwhile, Melania ‘slams critics’. Geez, like in dodge foozball. But they’re running the mean girls act, snippy about the ‘pretty one’ who gets ‘good grades.’
Media monopoly needs to be busted. The magazine racks at the supermarket, the freebies they hand out in airplanes, the magazine subscription bundles, the cable subscription bundles, the networks 24/7 hogging screens in public spaces. They monopolize slots denying new print media to reach customers, they deny anyone remotely conservative a seat at the bidding table to buy failing brands. They smear and ding-down new publications/books/blogs/papers/channels to turn off the public from trying them.
Boycott! Including Wallace and the advertisers on his Sunday show.
If anyone need a good example of how the ENEMY operates, watch these two clips.
Thank you, President Trump for identifying the media — the ENEMY.
Free, independent press my ass. Bought and paid for PRESSTITUTES operating on behalf of the deep state and the DNC. No, we did not forget their incestuous relationship revealed by the Wikileaks. We did not forget how the presstitutes behaved during the election season, how they insulted our leader and us, his supporters, how they cried when Crooked Hillary lost and how they incited riots. We did not forget how the presstitutes were posting tweets about Trump assassination.
THEY ARE THE ENEMY. OUR ENEMY.
That Priebus himself is NOT the target of savage media attacks is significant. Everyone in the media must know something about what Priebus is doing they like.
