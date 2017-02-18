Jaw-Dropping, Massive “Miles Long” Crowd of Thousands For President Trump Melbourne FL Rally…

…”Oh My, There are Deplorables As Far As The Eye Can See”…

The crowd began as early as 5am this morning, and the line was building throughout the day. At approximately 1:00pm the massive line is well over 3 miles long and consists of thousands upon thousands of Trump Supporters. The event starts at 5:00pm

HOLY CATS !! The line of people is so long, it is now actually “lapping” around (meaning completely encircling ) the entire airport property boundary. It’s insane !

[ Twitter Search Term “Melbourne” ]

In line in Melbourne,Fl. For Trump's rally. 3 and a half hours to go. Thousands in line. pic.twitter.com/sVl3e4Jv0m — David Stradley (@gatorfan1953) February 18, 2017

