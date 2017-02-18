Jaw-Dropping, Massive “Miles Long” Crowd of Thousands For President Trump Melbourne FL Rally…

Posted on February 18, 2017 by

…”Oh My, There are Deplorables As Far As The Eye Can See”…

The crowd began as early as 5am this morning, and the line was building throughout the day.  At approximately 1:00pm the massive line is well over 3 miles long and consists of thousands upon thousands of Trump Supporters.  The event starts at 5:00pm

HOLY CATS !!  The line of people is so long, it is now actually “lapping” around (meaning completely encircling ) the entire airport property boundary.  It’s insane !

[ Twitter Search Term “Melbourne” ]

melbourne-7

melbourne-1

melbourne-9

melbourne-8melbourne-5melbourne-6melbourne-4melbourne-3melbourne-2

37 Responses to Jaw-Dropping, Massive “Miles Long” Crowd of Thousands For President Trump Melbourne FL Rally…

  1. amy1212 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Love my fellow deplorables!! WTG!

  2. M33 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    “Holy Cats!”

    Haha. Love that.

    Anybody got that picture of the holy cats?

  3. ginaswo says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Way to Represent FL Deplorables!!!!!
    TRUMP!!! TRUMP!!! TRUMP!!!
    USA! USA! USA!
    #MAGA

  5. FofBW says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Weather looks great. It is going to be a great day in more ways than one!

  6. filia.aurea says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    I’m so glad to see this support for President Trump. Also glad that I decided against a 9hr. drive. RSBN gets a donation in lieu.

  7. Patriot 1 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Look at all those violent Trump supporters. Oh wait, this isn’t a fake news site.

  8. KBR says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Yay! My peeps!

    Wish I could be there, even just to join that line!

  9. seabrznsun says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Dang if it isn’t an insurgency!

  10. fisman45459 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Way to go FL!!! Love it!

  11. RedBallExpress says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    If you build it they will come. The MSM is over.

  12. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Poor old CNN.

    They are gonna HAVE to broadcast coverage of the event..but they are going to need a TEAM monitoring the feed to try and cut out CNN negatives.
    The FIRST thing I saw when Fox showed the building crowd was a “CNN SUX” sign.

    I am looking forward to the CHANTING later LOL

  13. spacette55 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    What I enjoyed about the RSBN Live Coverage of Trump’s rallies was they often walked the crowd and interviewed the people in line. The one in Everett, WA was extremely entertaining and showed the tremendous ethnic diversity of Trump’s support.

  14. eric says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    DEPLORABLES……ASSEMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. fedback says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Wonderful. So much spirit

  16. Red says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    What a glorious sight……oh how I wish I were there, and President Trump please have Trump Force One do a fly over and landing too❤❤❤❤❤

  17. jerrylg2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    So Awesome! I’m so proud of our President! MAGA!

  18. codasouthtexas says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    here’s one sign on fake news!

    Liked by 3 people

  19. jerrylg2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    And…I’m very proud of all the “deplorables” in line right now! I sure hope the Crooked Hillary types (and the she-devil herself) fully understand what this means: Good, honest, American patriots celebrating a president they can finally trust to do what’s right…just awesome! 🇺🇸

  20. Guy Bee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    How many liberal dissidents could Schumer attract? Or Pelosi? These Cretans are trying to make America Last Again MALA. Trump and his swamp drainers need strong public support against the very fake news outlets. Time to boycott Nordstroms, Neiman Marcus, Wash Post, NY Times and any other liberal wingbat who is intentionally lying to the general public. We are in a war and it is time we respond with out strongest weapons – economics. Stop supporting the liberals financially. That will shut them up fast.

  21. TakeBackOurRepublic says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Will they show and report on his massive crowd size now…..or spin tonight’s news on more very fake news?

  22. cheekymeeky says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:15 pm

  24. fred5678 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Do I see the Old Mill in the background??

    Liked by 1 person

  25. Pam says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Holy cats? That’s a new one Sundance. LOL

    It’s just mind blowing and at the same time heartwarming seeing all of this massive support for our president. I’ve been looking forward to this ever since it was first announced!

  26. Rob says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Holy cats. Holy dogs.

    And Holy Hell, is the left-wing media F—–‘ED!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Ivehadit says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    We are with you all in spirit! Thank you for giving our Donald a big, warm welcome!
    It’s gonna be a national Love Fest!
    xxxooo

  28. Sherry Higdon says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    So much for the wheels falling off! Take that liberal liars!!!!!

    #TrumpstersRock

  29. southernmom19 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    This is beautiful. They’re trying to isolate Trump to make him feel like he’s losing support. This is the exactly what he needs.

  30. Michelle says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Florida rocks! They always make sure they show up and support our Trump!

  31. p'odwats says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    The president needs to do these rallies a couple of times a year in different parts of the country. Have to admit as happy as I was for President Trump’s election I started to miss the campaign rallies!

  32. theconvertblog says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Hi I’m reporting fro CNN News here at the airport in Florida where POTUS Donald Trump is holding a rally. So far no one has shown up and the only sounds are crickets, the far away sound of traffic, and the occasional aircraft.
    Back to you Jake

