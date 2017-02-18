Jaw-Dropping, Massive “Miles Long” Crowd of Thousands For President Trump Melbourne FL Rally…

…”Oh My, There are Deplorables As Far As The Eye Can See”…
The crowd began as early as 5am this morning, and the line was building throughout the day. At approximately 1:00pm the massive line is well over 3 miles long and consists of thousands upon thousands of Trump Supporters. The event starts at 5:00pm
HOLY CATS !! The line of people is so long, it is now actually “lapping” around (meaning completely encircling ) the entire airport property boundary. It’s insane !
[ Twitter Search Term “Melbourne” ]
Love my fellow deplorables!! WTG!
“Holy Cats!”
Haha. Love that.
Anybody got that picture of the holy cats?
Me too!
This one?
Way to Represent FL Deplorables!!!!!
TRUMP!!! TRUMP!!! TRUMP!!!
USA! USA! USA!
#MAGA
God, I love Trump!
Weather looks great. It is going to be a great day in more ways than one!
Why people move to FL.
Summers??? Why central air was invented.
I’m so glad to see this support for President Trump. Also glad that I decided against a 9hr. drive. RSBN gets a donation in lieu.
RSBN livestream starting soon. I think they mentioned 3pm ET yesterday.
Look at all those violent Trump supporters. Oh wait, this isn’t a fake news site.
Yay! My peeps!
Wish I could be there, even just to join that line!
Dang if it isn’t an insurgency!
Way to go FL!!! Love it!
If you build it they will come. The MSM is over.
Poor old CNN.
They are gonna HAVE to broadcast coverage of the event..but they are going to need a TEAM monitoring the feed to try and cut out CNN negatives.
The FIRST thing I saw when Fox showed the building crowd was a “CNN SUX” sign.
I am looking forward to the CHANTING later LOL
What I enjoyed about the RSBN Live Coverage of Trump’s rallies was they often walked the crowd and interviewed the people in line. The one in Everett, WA was extremely entertaining and showed the tremendous ethnic diversity of Trump’s support.
DEPLORABLES……ASSEMBLE!!!!!!!!!!!
Wonderful. So much spirit
What a glorious sight……oh how I wish I were there, and President Trump please have Trump Force One do a fly over and landing too❤❤❤❤❤
So Awesome! I’m so proud of our President! MAGA!
here’s one sign on fake news!
And…I’m very proud of all the “deplorables” in line right now! I sure hope the Crooked Hillary types (and the she-devil herself) fully understand what this means: Good, honest, American patriots celebrating a president they can finally trust to do what’s right…just awesome! 🇺🇸
How many liberal dissidents could Schumer attract? Or Pelosi? These Cretans are trying to make America Last Again MALA. Trump and his swamp drainers need strong public support against the very fake news outlets. Time to boycott Nordstroms, Neiman Marcus, Wash Post, NY Times and any other liberal wingbat who is intentionally lying to the general public. We are in a war and it is time we respond with out strongest weapons – economics. Stop supporting the liberals financially. That will shut them up fast.
Will they show and report on his massive crowd size now…..or spin tonight’s news on more very fake news?
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA!
Do I see the Old Mill in the background??
Holy cats? That’s a new one Sundance. LOL
It’s just mind blowing and at the same time heartwarming seeing all of this massive support for our president. I’ve been looking forward to this ever since it was first announced!
Holy cats. Holy dogs.
And Holy Hell, is the left-wing media F—–‘ED!!!
Faked?
We are with you all in spirit! Thank you for giving our Donald a big, warm welcome!
It’s gonna be a national Love Fest!
xxxooo
So much for the wheels falling off! Take that liberal liars!!!!!
#TrumpstersRock
This is beautiful. They’re trying to isolate Trump to make him feel like he’s losing support. This is the exactly what he needs.
Florida rocks! They always make sure they show up and support our Trump!
The president needs to do these rallies a couple of times a year in different parts of the country. Have to admit as happy as I was for President Trump’s election I started to miss the campaign rallies!
Hi I’m reporting fro CNN News here at the airport in Florida where POTUS Donald Trump is holding a rally. So far no one has shown up and the only sounds are crickets, the far away sound of traffic, and the occasional aircraft.
Back to you Jake
