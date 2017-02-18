Epic – Very Fake News CNN Host Don Lemon Cuts Interview When CNN Called “Fake News”…

Posted on February 18, 2017 by

The term “Lyin’ Ted” stuck, because Ted Cruz lied.  The term “Little Marco” stuck because Marco Rubio belittled himself.  The term “Crooked Hillary” stuck because Hillary Clinton was crooked… etc.  The truism within the behavior is what embeds the term.

Similarly the multi-million brand of CNN is following the same path with the term “Fake News”; and the more they put fake news into their broadcasts, the more it sticks.  If you want to know how self-aware CNN executives are that this term is factually killing their reputation, you only need to see the desperation of CNN to try and avoid it.

Cue Don Lemon:

“Fake News” isn’t just false news, it’s also the intentional manipulative manufacturing of actual news to create false narratives. Ergo, “very fake news”.

cnn-super-pac

31 Responses to Epic – Very Fake News CNN Host Don Lemon Cuts Interview When CNN Called “Fake News”…

  1. Sa_Bi says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:28 am

    The people who watch CNN and take it serious (if they exist) – what’s wrong with them? Shouldn’t they think, at some point, that there’s something wrong?

    • asawasa says:
      February 18, 2017 at 5:33 am

      if they did, then they would have to reevaluate everything they thought they know. “if I’m wrong about one thing, what else have i been wrong about?” they HAVE to believe the lies because it is more convenient than dealing with ugly truths.

  2. Howie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:37 am

    Sorry Lemon, liberal privilege is over in the media.

  3. Howie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Intent!!!! He be scared.

  4. tappin52 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:42 am

    Four on one, and they wouldn’t even let the lone dissenter finish a sentence.

  5. Reality Wins says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:44 am

    Don’t worry, Don, we are going to save taxpayer money by ending Secret Service protection for the Obama family, the Bush family, and the Clinton family.

  6. velvetfoot says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:44 am

    I love the fact that the term they invented has been turned against them.

  7. Howie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:47 am

    Instead of ‘This is CNN’ it should be ‘This is Fake News.’

  8. aur1640 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:48 am

    Lemon is a lemon. A real sour puss!!

  9. Buck Weaver (@BuckWeaver27) says:
    February 18, 2017 at 4:57 am

    I haven’t watched a single second of Don Lemon since his New Year’s Eve disgrace, and this was just painful to watch. It’s just hilarious that the first word out of that female who looks like a mannequin’s mouth is the word “hypocrisy”. The entire segment was the very definition of hypocrisy, since they never made Obama’s boondoggles a “news” topic.

    There was no information presented, just snarky hatred towards President Trump. No facts, no comparisons, nothing.

  10. Jim Bryan says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:24 am

    Can someone post the appropriate time…. I just won’t watch 5 minutes of Lemon head!

    Remember the Obama world tour where he drug along about 200 or so family and sycophants to Europe for a victory lap!

    Actual CNN story
    Obama takes campaign trail overseas… Umm No mention of cost though….
    http://www.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/07/18/obama.trip/index.html?iref=nextin

    WAPOOP
    Bachmann’s claim that Barack Obama has a ‘$1.4 billion-a-year presidency’ of ‘perks and excess’
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/bachmanns-claim-that-barack-obama-has-a-14-billion-a-year-presidency/2013/03/17/bb5f3ea2-8f40-11e2-bdea-e32ad90da239_blog.html?utm_term=.017bd2460e4e

    WAPOOP gave the claim Four Pinocchios, not because it wasn’t true, but all presidents do it!

    What a joke!

  11. markstoval says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:28 am

    “Similarly the multi-million brand of CNN is following the same path with the term “Fake News”; and the more they put fake news into their broadcasts, the more it sticks. If you want to know how self-aware CNN executives are that this term is factually killing their reputation, you only need to see the desperation of CNN to try and avoid it.”

    CNN has fallen far from the early days of cable TV when they were the source of news to counter the “big three”. They loved to call themselves the “network of record” in those days. They had the first national black news anchor if I remember correctly — and he was very good.

    Then they decided that pushing propaganda for the deep-state and for the democrats would be much better than reporting the real news. If they go on to a richly deserved demise while I still live, and can see it, that would be great.

    It is all karma. We build our future by our actions and they have been pushing lies for so long that “FAKE” is the nicest way to put it. In fact they are propagandists for the left.

  12. tellthetruth2016 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:32 am

    I noticed Lemon did not interrupt 1 guest because he agreed with them UNTIL, he got to the last guest who said something he did not agree with, THEN he was not only rude and nasty to him But cut him off …. THIS is what the left does, No such thing as free speech unless , it’s speech They agree with …. THIS is what we are up against and it’s a damn shame to even watch what’s going on today…. May we break the chains of being afraid to speak out …

  13. realcapedcrusader says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:33 am

    Remember what CNN said at the press conference, P. Trumps not hurting our ratings. 🤣

  15. john clark says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:39 am

    Don Lemon doesn’t do real news, he’s a living, breathing op-ed.

    Furthermore I notice CNN doesn’t have two opposing viewpoints anymore, they have rgese hollywood squares type setups where three or more guests gangtackle the opposition and the host joins in talking over the guest punching bag.

    Lemon isn’t a real reporter, he doesn’t do real news, hell, he isn’t even a real man!

  16. Abster says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Don Lemon is the worst. Hope the boom is soon lowered. Maybe they will have to soon be labeled “fake news” if they continue on this course. Too many people out there see, hear and believe.

  17. Roy says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Bush took more “vacation days” than obama, but usually went to his own ranch in TX (costing taxpayers very little) and worked while there. Fake CNN would never mention that.

  18. realcapedcrusader says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:46 am

    If it wasn’t for CNN, and the other fake news sites, the cost for security would be so much less.

  19. Atticus says:
    February 18, 2017 at 5:47 am

    CNN would have been Joseph Goebblel’s favorite news outlet.

