Epic – Very Fake News CNN Host Don Lemon Cuts Interview When CNN Called “Fake News”…

The term “Lyin’ Ted” stuck, because Ted Cruz lied. The term “Little Marco” stuck because Marco Rubio belittled himself. The term “Crooked Hillary” stuck because Hillary Clinton was crooked… etc. The truism within the behavior is what embeds the term.

Similarly the multi-million brand of CNN is following the same path with the term “Fake News”; and the more they put fake news into their broadcasts, the more it sticks. If you want to know how self-aware CNN executives are that this term is factually killing their reputation, you only need to see the desperation of CNN to try and avoid it.

Cue Don Lemon:

“Fake News” isn’t just false news, it’s also the intentional manipulative manufacturing of actual news to create false narratives. Ergo, “very fake news”.

Advertisements