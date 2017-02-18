Authentic as They Come – MAGA Supporter Gene Huber Interview on Judge Jeanine Show…

It doesn’t get much more authentic than this… Smile on Mr. Huber, smile on!
Love this Trump supporter, so genuine!! Smile on 😁
This guy can do consulting on how to build a wall they can’t jump over.
Great.. genuine guy… sharp.
I do believe that he is typical of the people behind Trump.
Good down to earth American patriots.
If this story doesn’t put a lump in your throat, a tear in your eye, and a smile on your face, you have no soul nor heart.
Mr. Huber is the real deal. He has a smile as big as Texas. He is definitely a Wolverine. If he’s not a Treeper he sure should be. God bless you sir and may God protect you.
It’s so fun to witness and share in his pure joy. He couldn’t stop smiling. And I believe he represents all of us.
So genuine. I thought he was going to pass out when President Trump gave him that hug.
Whole lotta lovin goin on around here…I wonder if Gene’s face hurts from smiling for all these hours. God bless and protect him.
So happy for you Gene!! And great job representing all of us fellow deplorables 👍👍
What has the Fake News Media said about Gene Huber and his appearance on stage with PDJT? Will they cover it at all? Will they suggest that it was staged? Whatever they do, if they don’t report this straight then they’re just digging themselves deeper into their fake news hole.
Way to go Gene. You’re a champion bloke. If you were Aussie I’d say you were true blue, dinky-di.
CNN did interview Gene after the rally and Gene did a great job!! Then some jerkoff NY Times reporter went to town on him and Trump…that was all I could take of the 6 minutes I watched CNN today.
The NYT reporter should know better than to denigrate a ‘civilian’ in the media. There can only be one winner in such a situation.
Awesome. Just awesome.
I’m already angry at the mocking I know he will get from the hateful left. Lord be with him.
Try to ignore them. If you don’t, you can get just as pissy and unhappy as they are.
Been there, done that!
Joy Villa thought she was gonna get inundated with hate from the Left but said she got so much more love from the Right that it moved the Left’s hate off the radar.
“He shows love, and we show love back.”
The media and the left only show hate and that is why they get so much hate back.
Yes. President Trump. A man of the people. Authentic.
“Smile on Mr. Huber, smile on”
Love on Mr. Huber, Love on!
What a great, wonderful gentleman, wow! Authentic!
I wonder what Gene Huber does for a living?
I’d give him work/ do business with whoever he works for
Fox should Hire Gene to replace that bed wetting jerk face shep smith
Nah. Gene deserves a job with an honorable company.. to be able hold his head up high whatever he works at.
Fox does not qualify 🙂
RSBN?
Perhaps Gene could be employed by Fox as a roving reporter getting vox pops from around the heartland.
If you look on his Facebook page, he apparently deals in used cars. He doesn’t live in Melbourne but went there for the rally.
Took a taxi from his hotel to the airport.
Correct, Joan. This explains his ability to talk under extreme circumstances, like meeting his hero, Pres. Trump, sir!
THX
I dont do fb 🙂
I looked up Gene Huber’s twitter account after the rally, and was happy to see that we were following each other. I just looked it up again and it doesn’t exist on the search. Other people on twitter are saying that his account has been suspended. That’s rotten.
It’s there
https://twitter.com/squeakey6
Interesting, but that’s not the Gene Huber account I saw this afternoon. The one I saw had something like 22K followers.
Idk. This one started in October 2016. So I’m sure it’s possible he has another older one
The president was right again. A star is born. But this can’t be an act. The man was bursting with pride, grateful and humble. I feel it. I would work for President Trump for free, in any capacity needed. Exciting times in which we live. God bless America
How can anyone not smile after seeing the genuine love that Gene Huber has for president Trump and for this country?
God bless him. 🙂
They’re ripping into McCain on Judge Jeanine’s Show now. YES!!!! Disgraceful that he would go to a foreign country and criticize the Prez, McCain owes Trump an apology, etc.
“Disgraceful that he would go to a foreign country and criticize the Prez”
Hard to break old habits.
Gene’s smile made me smile. Thank you, Gene, for sharing your enthusiasm with the rest of us.
Trump Rally Speaker Gene Huber Scolds CNN Anchor After Telling Her ‘Trump Taught Me Everything’
Snarky #VeryFakeNews woman… LOL
The dozy bint is not even keeping up with current events.
She snarked :
“I was waiting for a comment like that from a Trump supporter.. considering he calls us fake news”
Hey bimbo.. that’s PRESIDENT Trump to you!!!
And you need to try and keep up… President Trump calls you VERY fake news now!!
I was looking on his twitter (https://twitter.com/squeakey6) h/t kathyca
and he retweeted this two days ago:
RETWEET if you want to see Fox News get rid of hate-filled Shepard Smith.
Mr. Huber said nothing about FakeNews, this News Woman just accused him of saying FakeNews when all he asked was for CNN to be nicer to President Trump.
#VeryFakeNewsBeotch
Treehouse Poet Laureate
LikeLiked by 1 person