Authentic as They Come – MAGA Supporter Gene Huber Interview on Judge Jeanine Show…

Posted on February 18, 2017 by

It doesn’t get much more authentic than this… Smile on Mr. Huber, smile on!

trump-melbourne-supporter

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to Authentic as They Come – MAGA Supporter Gene Huber Interview on Judge Jeanine Show…

  1. Fe says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Love this Trump supporter, so genuine!! Smile on 😁

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. RedBallExpress says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    This guy can do consulting on how to build a wall they can’t jump over.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Great.. genuine guy… sharp.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I do believe that he is typical of the people behind Trump.
    Good down to earth American patriots.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    If this story doesn’t put a lump in your throat, a tear in your eye, and a smile on your face, you have no soul nor heart.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. justfactsplz says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Mr. Huber is the real deal. He has a smile as big as Texas. He is definitely a Wolverine. If he’s not a Treeper he sure should be. God bless you sir and may God protect you.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  7. TheseTruths says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    It’s so fun to witness and share in his pure joy. He couldn’t stop smiling. And I believe he represents all of us.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. Redtail Hawk says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    So genuine. I thought he was going to pass out when President Trump gave him that hug.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. donnajeanz says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Whole lotta lovin goin on around here…I wonder if Gene’s face hurts from smiling for all these hours. God bless and protect him.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Newman says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    So happy for you Gene!! And great job representing all of us fellow deplorables 👍👍

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. Trump's Aussie Mates says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    What has the Fake News Media said about Gene Huber and his appearance on stage with PDJT? Will they cover it at all? Will they suggest that it was staged? Whatever they do, if they don’t report this straight then they’re just digging themselves deeper into their fake news hole.

    Way to go Gene. You’re a champion bloke. If you were Aussie I’d say you were true blue, dinky-di.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Newman says:
      February 18, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      CNN did interview Gene after the rally and Gene did a great job!! Then some jerkoff NY Times reporter went to town on him and Trump…that was all I could take of the 6 minutes I watched CNN today.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. kimosaabe says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Awesome. Just awesome.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Jimmy Jack says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I’m already angry at the mocking I know he will get from the hateful left. Lord be with him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    “He shows love, and we show love back.”

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  15. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    “Smile on Mr. Huber, smile on”
    Love on Mr. Huber, Love on!
    What a great, wonderful gentleman, wow! Authentic!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    I wonder what Gene Huber does for a living?
    I’d give him work/ do business with whoever he works for

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Buck Weaver (@BuckWeaver27) says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I looked up Gene Huber’s twitter account after the rally, and was happy to see that we were following each other. I just looked it up again and it doesn’t exist on the search. Other people on twitter are saying that his account has been suspended. That’s rotten.

    Like

    Reply
  18. MIKE says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:14 am

    The president was right again. A star is born. But this can’t be an act. The man was bursting with pride, grateful and humble. I feel it. I would work for President Trump for free, in any capacity needed. Exciting times in which we live. God bless America

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:18 am

    How can anyone not smile after seeing the genuine love that Gene Huber has for president Trump and for this country?

    God bless him. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:18 am

    They’re ripping into McCain on Judge Jeanine’s Show now. YES!!!! Disgraceful that he would go to a foreign country and criticize the Prez, McCain owes Trump an apology, etc.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. fuzzi says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Gene’s smile made me smile. Thank you, Gene, for sharing your enthusiasm with the rest of us.

    Like

    Reply
  22. rumpole2 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Trump Rally Speaker Gene Huber Scolds CNN Anchor After Telling Her ‘Trump Taught Me Everything’

    Snarky #VeryFakeNews woman… LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s